ConocoPhillips: Moving Out Of North Sea

While the shrinking part goes well, real growth still has to be seen as I am not particularly attracted to the shares just yet, missing triggers to buy shares.

The deal production will fall by another 5% as ConocoPhillips is continuing to shrink and simplify its operations.

ConocoPhillips (COP) announced quite a sizeable divestiture as it has reached a deal to sell its UK exploration & production companies. The deal looks largely fair as the multiple does not look that convincing based on current production, but if we consider that higher than average break-even costs and small reserve base, it looks fine or better, said fair.

The company continues to deliver on the shrink-to-grow strategy and while the shrinking part is going well, growth still has to be seen as I am not necessarily buying shares just yet.

The Deal

ConocoPhillips has reached a deal to sell two of its subsidiaries to Chrysaor E&P Limited in a $2.675 billion deal. The subsidiaries being sold include the E&P assets in the UK as well as decommissioning liabilities. ConocoPhillips will continue to hold onto the commercial trading business as well as a 40.25% interest in the Teesside oil terminal.

The company announced that production of these assets amounted to 72,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with reserves of 99 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Based on the reported deal tag, it values production of barrels of oil equivalent per day at roughly $37,000.

The strange thing about the deal is that the effective date of the deal was set on January 1, 2018, as deal closure is seen in the second half of this year.

The deal presentation reveals that production is set to fall to 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019 as the production mix is quite gazzy, responsible for roughly two-thirds of anticipated production. While the divestiture is sizeable in relation to the current production base, which is expected to all by about 5%, the reserve base is set to fall by just 2%.

Note that this deal comes just days after the company closed on the sale of its interest in Greater Sunrise Fields in a deal which brings in $350 million in cash. Combined, ConocoPhillips is thus seeing cash influx of about $3 billion.

Pro-Forma Implications

ConocoPhillips ended 2018 with nearly $6.2 billion in cash and equivalents as this pro-forma cash position might rise to $9.2 billion. This even excludes a $1.5 billion investment in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), which if monetised could boost cash holdings to roughly $10.7 billion.

Total debt amounts to $15.0 billion which looks very modest, resulting in a fairly limited net debt load. That, however, is not the case if you include some other liabilities as well. Employee benefit liabilities (mostly pension) total another $2.5 billion, as the company has $7.7 billion in asset retirement liabilities as well. If these are included, the modest $4.3 billion financial net debt load will jump to $14.5 billion. This will remain very manageable with reported EBITDA coming in just above this metric.

With 1.18 billion shares outstanding trading at $67 per share, the current equity valuation of ConocoPhillips comes in at $79 billion. Including realistic net debt ahead of the latest divestment, the enterprise value amounts to about $96 billion. Based on this valuation, the sale of the UK operations takes place at nearly 3% of the enterprise value, while the deal involves 2% of the reserve base and 5% of production. It should be said that much of the production is based on the form of natural gas and sees higher production costs, making the deal probably fair.

Where Do We Go From Here?

The fact is that ConocoPhillips is more or less employing a shrink to grow strategy with pro-forma production falling to 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Note that this is down substantially from production of nearly 1.6 million barrels back in 2014, while many other big names have seen production increase. Furthermore, speculation on M&A might be heating up following the move which Chevron (CVX) recently made for Anadarko Petroleum (APC).

Potential upside might have to come from a recent arbitration award from the World Bank which approved an $8.7 billion payment from Venezuela in the wake of its assets being seized under the Hugo Chavez regime. Despite this verdict by a prominent institution, that is by no means a guarantee, let alone expectation that ConocoPhillips will see any realistic payments for its asset.

Last August, I wondered if ConocoPhillips has been done selling as it announced a small sale in the Barnett shale, as more divestments have been seen ever since. Shares traded around current levels as I was turning neutral on ConocoPhillips following the very savvy deal which it made to sell its Canadian assets at a great price earlier that year, yet found shares to be fairly valued given the earnings power and correlation with oil prices. Shares did briefly move higher in the autumn of last year as WTI kept advancing, before a pullback in oil prices pulled down shares as well, making them trade range bound in a $65-70 range for most of recent weeks and months.

ConocoPhillips reported net earnings of $6.3 billion last year which works down to $5.32 per share in reported earnings, for relatively modest earnings multiples at around 12-13 times. Reality is that dispositions boosted earnings by more than a billion last year and equity in earnings of affiliates amounted to a similar amount. As those investments are more or less included in the net debt calculation above, I peg realistic earnings at around $4.3-5.3 billion, for earnings at about $3.70-4.50 per share. At the high end of the range, multiples remain modest at around 15 times.

For now, I consider shares to be still largely fairly valued as the first quarter results probably will not be very strong given the softer pricing environment. Nonetheless, firmer pricing as of recent and potential M&A speculation down the road might be very helpful, although I am not inclined to chase shares higher from here. A lack of sustainable production growth combined with a reasonable valuation prevents me from jumping on board.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.