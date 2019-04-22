Nordic American Offshore's Stock Could Double Within Months

With bankruptcy off the table and a vastly improved outlook, shares are still trading near all-time low levels. Speculative investors might consider taking a position.

Q3/2019 revenues could triple year-over-year due to vastly increased dayrates and the addition of the Scorpio Offshore fleet. Company would likely be materially cash flow positive under this scenario.

Finally, ailing offshore service vessel provider Nordic American Offshore (NAO) managed to come to terms with creditors. The company has been in default under its $150 million credit facility for some time already and negotiations seemed to be neverending. But two weeks ago, Nordic American Offshore announced an agreement with creditors and its new controlling shareholder, Scorpio Offshore Investments, a privately-held part of the Scorpio Group, well known for its publicly listed entities Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) and Scorpio Tankers (STNG).

Let's take a look at key transaction terms:

Lenders, upon satisfaction of certain conditions, will extend existing waivers until January 31, 2020

In addition, lenders have committed to refinance the company's existing $132.9 million credit facility with a new term loan maturing in December 2023.

Company acquired two anchor handling tug supply ("AHTS") vessels and eleven fast crew boats from Scorpio Offshore Holdings in exchange for 8.1 million new common shares valued at $2.78 for total consideration of approximately $22.6 million.

Entered into an "Equity Line of Credit" with "two affiliated entities" which provides for $20 million of on-demand capital in exchange for new common shares issued at a 6% discount to the then-prevailing 30-day trailing VWAP. The company already issued 3.24 million shares at a price of $2.78 per shares for total proceeds of $9 million under the new facility.

In effect, the company will be provided a multi-year debt extension in exchange for the new controlling shareholder injecting liquidity and strengthening the company's asset base.

With the stated purchase price of $22.6 million calculating to just $1.74 million per vessel, the acquired assets look like a real bargain on the surface but investors should note that fast crew boats are earning just a tiny fraction of the rates of PSV or AHTS vessels:

All of the legacy Scorpio Offshore vessels are deployed offshore West Africa, while Nordic American Offshore's fleet has been mostly operating in the North Sea so far.

So, how to value the new Nordic American Offshore?

The company just impaired its fleet by $160 million, leaving an average book value of $17.7 million per modern PSV vessel which could still prove too high in a heavily oversupplied market. Assuming that Scorpio Offshore's fleet has been acquired at market value and deducting another 10% from the book value of the legacy Nordic American Offshore fleet would result in an overall fleet value of approximately $182 million. Further assuming the full conversion of the new $20 million "Equity Line of Credit" and $3 million in negative cash flows from operations in Q1/2019, calculates to $207 million in total assets vs. $133 million in debt.

Under this scenario and assuming an average equity credit line conversion price of $2.78, the company's share count would increase from the current number of 18.7 million to approximately 22.7 million which leads us to an estimated net asset value per share ("NAV") of roughly $3.25, just slightly above the current trading price.

And while management actually warned investors on poor Q1 results, the outlook provided for the summer season looks very encouraging (emphasis added by author):

Our PSVs and North Sea operations will remain our primary focus. Our Q1 results will portray a number of contracts which reflect weaker market conditions. However, our spot vessels are experiencing dramatically improved utilization and rates, in some cases exceeding $20,000/ day. We do anticipate current conditions persisting, even improving, into the summer months. Our Anchor Handlers and Fast Crew Boats are serving global customers in the West African market. We are experiencing increased enquiry for our spot vessels which portends a broader improvement in offshore fundamentals beyond any single region. We look forward to providing more details during our Q1 Earnings Call next month.

With just three out of ten PSVs currently operating in the spot market, the positive impact on Q2 results might be limited but with another three PSVs finishing time charters in May and June and market conditions expected to improve even further, Q3 could be a really strong quarter for the new Nordic American Offshore with revenues potentially more than tripling year-over-year due to anticipated much higher spot dayrates and the recent addition of the Scorpio Offshore fleet. For example, simply assuming an average dayrate of $20,000 for the six available PSVs, $12,000 for the AHTS vessel and $2,500 for the fast crew boats, would cause revenues to come close to $20 million for the quarter.

At these revenue levels, the company would likely generate materially positive free cash flow, which could be a real game changer going forward.

With most of the company's modern PSVs still operating in the North Sea sweet spot, Nordic American Offshore might see its business turn the corner earlier than larger peers Tidewater (TDW), Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) and Seacor Marine Holdings (SMHI).

Bottom Line:

Recent developments have been surprisingly positive for Nordic American Offshore with its new controlling shareholder providing much-needed additional liquidity while also strengthening the asset base, thus convincing creditors to refinance the company's $133 million credit facility later this year.

With most of the company's modern PSVs operating in the North Sea sweet spot and management already "experiencing dramatically improved utilization and rates" while expecting conditions to improve even further, Nordic American Offshore might turn free cash flow positive in Q3 by a potentially substantial amount. My rough guesstimate would be $5+ million, in fact.

With the company's current valuation well covered by net asset value and a vastly improved business outlook, it would take another sharp downturn in oil prices to put renewed pressure on the company's still beaten down shares.

I view the new Nordic American Offshore as a very interesting opportunity to get exposure to one of the rare sweet spots in offshore activity.

Should the company indeed start to turn free cash flow positive in Q3 and reduce leverage, shares could easily double from current levels. The last time, the company has generated cash in the amounts projected above, was back in Q3/2014 with the company trading at roughly the same premium to net asset value as implied in my expectations for shares to double but with the industry actually starting to face serious challenges at that time while recovery might now be close at hand.

Personally, I have taken a rare long position in the company's shares after the transaction was announced and plan to hold for the next couple of months. Should an anticipated weak Q1 report put renewed pressure on the company's shares, I will happily add to my position.

Keep in mind that the OSV industry is still suffering from massive overcapacities, higher dayrate levels could very well lead to a large number of vessel reactivations which would put renewed pressure on charter rates.

Nordic American Offshore remains a speculative stock, only suited for investors with a very high level of risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NAO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.