BlackBerry: Where'd The Rally Go?

As my readers know, I have covered the downward spiral and turnaround at BlackBerry (BB) for many years now. During this time, there have been many instances where shares popped on earnings day, but the rally didn't quite last. Unfortunately for investors, the chart below shows this happened again over the last few weeks, but the company is in a much different situation now. So where did the rally go this time?

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

March 29th was the day of earnings, and shares topped out at $10.29 after closing the previous day at $8.88. However, despite the tech sector rallying towards all-time highs, BlackBerry shares lost their gains as seen above, falling as low as $9.05 last week. Anyone that bought once the market opened on earnings day has seen a lot of red.

I believe the negativity from investors comes down to three primary factors, the first of which is revenue growth. Basically all of the current fiscal year's top line growth is going to be due to the addition of Cylance. Now, there are a few asterisks here. First, Licensing/IP had a huge fiscal 4th quarter, which pushed some revenue into that period making this year a tougher comparison, which is why management is calling for a segment decline there. The second thing is that legacy hardware and service access fees revenues still have to bleed off on a yearly basis, which basically negates revenue growth from BlackBerry Technology Solutions (Radar, QNX, etc.) and Enterprise software.

The second major theme is in regards to profitability. The company had a true GAAP operating loss of $63 million last year, and management is calling for Cylance itself this year to lose more than that. Since the latest earnings report, analysts have almost cut their non-GAAP EPS estimates in half. Besides the added expenses, the huge reduction in BlackBerry's net cash pile means less interest income to be generated. Even if only investing in 3-month T-bills at the current annual rate of 2.44%, losing $1.4 billion means a loss of about $34 million in yearly pre-tax interest income. That's a significant amount for a business this size.

The third theme is balance sheet flexibility and potential dilution. With the net cash balance down to its lowest level in years, I doubt we'll see a share repurchase plan anytime soon. Throw in stock-based compensation from both the old BlackBerry as well as Cylance and the share count will rise moving forward. Also, more than 64% of the company's total asset base is now in either goodwill or intangible assets. BlackBerry doesn't have as much financial flexibility moving forward, so additional investments will need to be rather small or be financed through debt/equity.

Remember, BlackBerry has $605 million in debt coming due in about a year and a half. With shares currently under $10, the company would need to pay these notes back or refinance them. This debt was a refinance itself back in 2016, and the company's huge net cash position allowed management to get the interest rate down. Since then, US interest rates have risen quite a bit, and BlackBerry has used up a chunk of its cash. The debt issue could be an overhang on the stock, with the flip side being a rally above $10 would save the company some cash, but result in up to 60.5 million shares of dilution.

In the end, BlackBerry shares have lost most of their earnings rally, something investors in this name have become quite used to. This time, however, the situation is different because of the major bet on Cylance. Unfortunately, the rest of the business isn't showing spectacular reported growth, and earnings will be pressured due to less interest income and operating expenses from Cylance. By using most of its net cash, management made a big bet, but only time will tell if it pays off. So far, investors don't seem too convinced.

