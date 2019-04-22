Palomar: Not Buying This 'Insurance'

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) is a relative smaller special insurance company which has gone public in an offering which has seen just modest demand. Focusing on niches in a range of insurance segments which relates mostly to natural disasters, Palomar has seen rapid growth in recent times, and even while earnings are reported and are growing, I see no compelling reasons to buy the shares here.

Elevated current valuation multiples and range of idiosyncratic risks mean that I am not considering the shares here, as bad events certainly have the potential to pose very large risks to shareholders.

Property Insurance

Palomar sounds like a technology name, yet it really is a specialty property insurance company. The company specifically focuses on markets which are underserved by insurance companies, including earthquake, wind, and flood insurance. The company provides this specific type of insurance to both individuals and businesses as it uses own data analytics and technology to identify target markets and set prices. After this has been done, products are sold through retail agents, administrators, wholesale brokers and other insurance businesses.

The company has only been around since 2014 and has rapidly grown the business with gross premium having risen from $16 million in the first year of operations to $155 million last year. Note that two-thirds of gross written premiums are derived from earthquake insurance. It seems that this causes quite some idiosyncratic risks, yet the company is buying (in part) reinsurance to coverage risks. The company furthermore believes that its risks are limited because it does not cover fires resulting from earthquakes, and that coverage is maintained a one in 250-year probable loss. Not being a big fan of these kinds of statements, often based on "standard" statistics, I am very wary of such claims.

Offering & Valuation Talks

Palomar initially aimed to sell 5.6 million shares in a price range between $15 and $17 per share. Demand for the shares was very modest as the final offer price was set at the low end of the price range, although shares did jump to $20 per share on the first day of trading, before falling back to $19 per share.

There are some 22.6 million shares outstanding following the offering, which implies that equity of the business is valued at $429 million at $19 per share. Following the IPO, the company operates with equity of $165 million on a total balance sheet of roughly $300 million.

The financials are quite complicated. Gross written premiums rose by 29% last year to nearly $155 million. This number is negativity impacted by so-called ¨ceded¨ written premiums which rose by 77% to $83 million. These are so-called risk mitigating premiums which the company uses to offset increased gross exposure of the books. Including some net premium received, the company reports a 27% increase in underwriting income to $72 million.

Amidst lower losses and some leverage in the expense base, the company managed to increase underwriting income from about $4 million to $20 million, as the company reported net earnings of $18 million. Based on the diluted share count that implies that earnings come in at $0.80 per share. This is probably the reason why investors are not so enthusiastic on the shares at $19, as that works down to an earnings multiple in the mid-twenties.

On the positive side, the cash infusion makes that the company can increase written premiums and thus earnings as the company has essentially a surplus of capital currently.

Risk Factors, Cautious Stance

I am not that attracted to the company and or the shares as the idiosyncratic risks are quite high. Main risks include investment risks but notably that of catastrophe losses. On the first: some $122 million is invested in fixed income securities and 25 million in equities. Changes in the valuation of these instruments can have huge consequences of course, as have changes in interest rates. The real issue is that of concentration in terms of the nature of the disasters and the concentration in terms of the actual states to which the company has exposure. Note that, in 2018, some 53% of the gross premiums were underwritten in California, mostly making up earthquake policies of course, with real risks of course in case an adverse event occurs.

Other risks include climate change, limited ability to buy third party reinsurance, inadequate risk management procedures, interpretation and issues with re-insurance policies, more complex regulation, rapid growth and changes in accounting policies or reserve calculations. Given the relatively modest size of the company, additional costs incurred in connection with the IPO could weigh heavily on the results as well.

For now, I am not attracted to the shares, given the premium multiples and many (idiosyncratic) risks, although I would be willing to consider shares if additional equity allows the business to expand earnings power in a more sustainable way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.