Athersys Is Poised To Snatch The Holy Grail Of Acute Injury

MultiStem, its multipotent adult progenitor cell therapy, missed the primary endpoint in Phase 2 because some patients were treated too late after permanent stroke damage had already been done.

Intro

In this article, I will explain why I believe that Athersys (ATHX), a regenerative medicine company developing a mass-producible, allogeneic stem cell IV therapy for ischemic stroke, will succeed in its Phase 3 trial. And, even if potential competitors eventually secure FDA approval, I believe that Athersys' therapy offers a superior treatment through multiple powerful mechanisms of action and a liberal treatment time window.

Source

Stroke Market

Stroke is a leading cause of death in the U.S; there are approximately 800,000 strokes and 140,000 deaths per year. This accounted for about 1 in 20 deaths between 2000 and 2015. Worldwide, it is the second largest cause of death. In addition to being the leading cause of disability in the U.S, stroke costs America $34 billion annually in terms of healthcare services, medications, and lost productivity. Needless to say, stroke is costly economically.

Some stroke statisticians believe that the cost is underestimated, with annual costs for elderly caregiving alone standing at over $18 billion. The total annual economic cost of stroke may surpass $240 billion by 2030.

There is currently a large unmet medical need for safe and efficacious therapy, as current treatments are either time-dependent, limited to certain clot types, or both.

Types of Stroke and Current Immediate Post-Stroke Treatments

Stroke is characterized as ischemic (where the issue is a lack of blood supply to a part of the brain), hemorrhagic (blood vessel rupture), or TIA (transient ischemic attack - temporary lack of blood supply).

tPA

In the 87% of strokes that are ischemic, a treatment called tPA, a clot-breaking agent, is used. Sometimes, a mechanical operation (a thrombectomy) is performed, as well. The problem with tPA is that it has a very limited treatment window and many people just don't go to the hospital right away (because they don't realize they had a stroke). Various studies have shown an absolute maximum treatment window of 4.5 hours. In a recent study, the maximum treatment window was cited at 3 hours, but only ~25% of stroke patients arrived within that time period, and the ideal "door-to-needle" time of less than one hour was only between 11% and 20%. In this study, tPA was administered in 3% of patients in Georgia and 8.5% of patients in Massachusetts.

Thrombectomy

Thrombectomy has a less limited treatment window (6-24 hours), but it is restricted to specific types of clots and is, therefore, only used in about 9% of patients.

Dire Stroke Outcomes

Despite tPA or thrombectomy therapy, stroke patients will still sustain an injury due to the quick onset of neuronal ischemia and the subsequent inflammation that damages the surrounding penumbra, where neurons have metabolic activity, but significantly decreased electrical activity. For most patients, there is no promise of recovery; whatever cognitive functioning a patient may regain at 90 days post-stroke is considered final.

Patients Need Better Treatment and Better Outcomes

A better treatment, or treatments, is desperately needed. A treatment that is efficacious, cost-effective, and broad-reaching therapy would have profound implications on the functionality and quality of life of stroke victims in our society.

Stroke Pathology: A Complex Issue

Stroke is much more complicated than one might think. The lack of blood flow to a specific part of the brain deprives the brain cells of needed oxygen. Without oxygen, brain cells become hypoxic and ischemic and eventually die. Removing the blood clot and restoring blood flow to the affected region of the brain seems like the obvious solution, but it is actually a double-edged sword that may result in reperfusion injury or injury when blood suddenly returns to the tissue. This injury is mediated by the immune system, but there are also additional risks associated with utilizing tPA and thrombectomy that are not immune related; due to the resultant arterial instability and a rupture or hemorrhagic transformation, which is a significant risk factor for tPA and thrombectomy, the longer the time to treatment, the higher the risk. So, in order to understand approaches for improving outcomes in stroke patients, some specific details of general stroke pathology must be understood.

Ischemia/Reperfusion Injury

During the first few hours after stroke, excitotoxicity, energy depletion, and the resulting cell necrosis are the prevailing pathogenic processes. However, by the time most patients reach the emergency room, the injury has shifted into a second phase, where inflammation of the surrounding penumbra is most important. The tissue around the ischemic core is influenced by the dying ischemic tissue, and the immune system is signaled by the brain to clean up the debris. However, the spleen overreacts, and the resulting hyperinflammatory response damages the penumbra over a longer period of time. Although the immune system can have protective roles in stroke, this hyperinflammation is a large net negative, as the injury area only expands. Below is a graphic that describes the positive and negative effects of immune activity in stroke during different phases of the injury.

Source

Reperfusion Injury: Spleen

Much of the immune reaction shortly after stroke originates from the spleen's reservoir of immune cells, due to the brain-spleen axis. This phenomenon was discovered due to the observed short term benefits of splenectomy shortly after stroke. In some cases, splenectomy occurred prior to the stroke - that's how various animal studies were conducted. These studies are supported by ad hoc or retrospective clinical observations concerning reduced neurological damage in traumatic brain injury (TBI) or stroke patients who had undergone splenectomy when they were younger.

The immune cells identified as migrating to the ischemic site and contributing to ischemia/reperfusion (I/R) damage include neutrophils (as previously discussed), T lymphocytes, monocytes or macrophages, and natural killer cells. This response of the spleen is regulated through the autonomic nervous system (ANS), central nervous system (CNS) antigens, and chemokines. For example, a notable interaction in monocyte homing is due to the CXCL12/CXCR4 brain-spleen axis. Other notable chemokines include CCL3 in monocyte and neutrophil chemotaxis, and CCL5 in leukocyte accumulation.

Even if reperfusion takes place after the initial ischemic insult, there is a cascade of damage carried out by the immune system. Basically, a lack of oxygen results in metabolism intermediates, and when oxygen is restored, these processes continue, resulting in a sudden increase in reactive oxygen species (ROS). This process may overwhelm the cell's normal defenses and result in damage of other cellular components. In addition to the damage from ROS, that ROS also causes chemotaxis of neutrophils to the ischemic site, where they stimulate their own activity in an amplifying feedback loop, causing further damage and chemoattraction through the production of inflammatory cytokines, ROS, and even blocking capillaries by sheer crowding and adhesion of the cells to the endothelium that they cause secondary ischemia, necrosis, and reperfusion injury.

Lastly, neutrophil migration causes a loss of the epithelial barrier stability and results in a downregulation of JAMC, which prevents the reverse migration of the neutrophils. This can lead to remote organ damage, resulting in multi-organ failure (MOF), systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS), and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Regardless of distant organ damage, the reperfusion injury due to neutrophil invasion can be so damaging that it overrides the protective actions of the neutrophils and even exceeds the damage of the initial insult. Below is a picture of the positive feedback loop of neutrophil activity and resulting inflammation.

Source

In addition to neutrophil invasion, microglia (the CNS's macrophage) can be influenced by cytokines to differentiate into damaging or reparative phenotypes, as seen in the picture below. So, the regulation of inflammation in stroke is involved in damaging the brain due to neutrophil recruitment and other immune reactions, as well as an overreaction in the brain's resident cells.

Source

There are, of course, many other immune interactions that take place after ischemic stroke, but these examples give a good understanding of the general immune overreaction and consequential damage that takes place post-ischemic stroke.

Neuronal Death

When ischemia occurs, cells directly affected by the lack of oxygen and sugar will die via necrosis. However, in the penumbra, cell death is much more complicated and multifactorial. The tricky part about understanding neuronal cell death in stroke and especially in the penumbra is that there are many different insults to the neurons that cause them to undergo many different forms of death, defined both by the stimulus that causes death and the mechanism that executes cell death. However, even with these definitions, particular forms of death are not always clear. Below is a graphic that illustrates different forms of cell death in the ischemic stroke penumbra.

Source

According to Fricker et al, "there are at least a dozen ways for neurons to die, that blocking a particular mechanism of cell death may not prevent the cell from dying", which implies that one single agent that exerts neuroprotective effects may not be enough to keep neurons alive in ischemic stroke therapy. For instance, in the picture below, insults to a neuron initiate an apoptotic signaling process, but since the apoptotic extracellular vesicles are not cleared in a timely manner via phagocytosis, the membranes will undergo necrosis. This process is called secondary necrosis since the apoptotic extracellular vesicles (EVs) undergo necrosis instead of the whole cell.

Source

The Bottom Line

In my opinion, stroke is a complex problem that warrants a multifaceted solution. What stroke therapy can exert many different neuroprotective effects but also regulate the spleen to minimize penumbra inflammation and damage?

Athersys' MultiStem Is a Comprehensive Solution for Stroke Therapy

Company Background

Athersys is a company founded in 1995 to develop best-in-class therapies for medical conditions with significant unmet need. Chairman and CEO Gil Van Bokkelen, along with his co-founders from Stanford School of Medicine, Yale, and Case Western Reserve University, were initially interested in creating the first artificial human chromosome with the intention of treating a range of genetic diseases. Subsequent to that achievement, the team led by Dr. John Harrington, another co-founder from Stanford, developed a powerful genomics technology called RAGE (Random Activation of Gene Expression) that led to multiple partnerships with major Pharma companies. In 2003, Athersys acquired the multipotent adult progenitor cell (MAPC) technology and pivoted to regenerative medicine based on the enormous potential of the cells. Athersys is now a leader in regenerative medicine and aspires to transform itself into a top commercial biotech powerhouse.

Regenerative medicine has the potential to transform healthcare, enabling us to effectively treat many areas of unmet medical need where current forms of medicine are largely ineffective. This will allow us to help many patients, as well as make healthcare more cost effective."

- Dr. Gil Van Bokkelen

Chairman & CEO, Athersys, Inc.

In this review of MultiStem, I will draw upon some of the merits of mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs, AKA mesenchymal stem cells). Athersys' MAPC therapy, MultiStem, is generally similar to MSC treatment but with superiority in select aspects. MultiStem is an allogeneic, mass-producible multipotent adult progenitor cell therapy, administered intravenously in the case of stroke.

MultiStem utilizes bone-marrow derived cells that are similar to MSCs, but with greater proliferative capacity, and more extensive differentiation capabilities. Basically, MAPCs generally work better than MSCs, and, unlike MSCs, they can be mass produced- expanded from one sample to millions of doses in bioreactors. In addition, they are antigenically distinct from MSCs and can be administered to patients without tissue matching. Therefore, they generally include the therapeutic mechanistic merits of MSCs but are scalable and allogeneic, as well.

Next, I will outline some of the interesting and noteworthy mechanisms by which MultiStem may help patients recover from a stroke. MultiStem modulates the immune system (spleen), protects the brain, and helps regenerate the brain through various mechanisms.

MultiStem Therapy Addresses Many Aspects of the Complicated Stroke Pathology

MultiStem's Strength Lies In Multiple Mechanisms of Action

As previously outlined, stroke is a multifaceted acute injury that often requires multiple angles of support in order to preserve and protect neurons. An optimal therapy will, therefore, protect existing living tissue from death, prevent secondary complications, and regenerate new vasculature and circuitry over time. It is mostly critical to regulate the inflammatory process that ensues after stroke; however, other aspects of therapy such as the restoration of metabolic function and vasculature are also important. MultiStem may have influences in therapy in many different ways, including the aspects of an optimal therapy listed above.

Prevention of the Hyperinflammatory Reaction: Spleen Regulation

MultiStem's most prominent effect in ischemic stroke treatment is the regulation of the spleen, preventing damage that can eclipse the initial ischemia and also deprive the body of its immune resources, making it vulnerable to infection. Below is a graphic that shows spleen response and neurological outcomes, with and without stem cell therapy.

Source

The importance of spleen regulation in ischemic stroke cannot be overemphasized. Not only does spleen mass preservation result in less inflammation and damage, but it also helps prevent secondary complications. Furthermore, spleen regulation and the resulting inflammatory cascade results in permanent damage that prevents any regeneration or healing of the affected area.

Here's a relevant quote from CEO Gil Van Bokkelen on the importance of immune regulation shortly following stroke:

Our data shows that if we administer MultiStem within the relevant time frame, meaning within that 36-hour window, we can blunt or neutralize the hyperinflammatory cascade that causes a lot of the long-term damage, and promote better recovery. [...] Also, these activated immune cells lay down a boundary of scar tissue that contains a specific substance called glycosaminoglycans or GAGs for short, which is essentially the biological equivalent of a brick wall. When neurons encounter inflammation and GAGs they physically pull back from that area in a process referred to as "neuronal die-back." The GAGs act like a boundary that prevents the neurons from ever re-entering the region-impeding or preventing patient recovery and healing."

The spleen needs to be regulated post-ischemia; however, there is a critical time window in which the immunosuppression needs to take place; otherwise, permanent damage is done and the magnitude of recovery will substantially diminish, due to the inability for any regeneration to occur in the damaged region. As impressive as MultiStem's regulation of the spleen is, the therapy does even more.

Neuroprotective Mechanisms: Production of Anti-inflammatory and Anti-apoptotic Cytokines (Paracrine)

MultiStem produces various anti-inflammatory and cell preserving cytokines to influence surrounding cells. Most notably, MultiStem increases IL-10, which downregulates M1 microglia inflammatory functions (production of IL-1β, IL-6, TNF-α, CCL2, ROS, and NO). Overall, substantial increases in IL-10 can tame the inflammatory mal-functioning of immune cells after stroke.

Neuroprotective Mechanisms: Component Transport Via Extracellular Vesicles (Exosomes), Connexins, and Tunneling Nanotubes

Some relatively new research has shown that MSCs may primarily exert their neuroprotective effects via extracellular vesicles (EVs), showing that such treatment can have a similar effect to cell treatment. This may imply that other intercellular communication, such as membrane nanotubes, may affect cell communication in stroke and stem cell therapy, transporting various intracellular components to neighboring cells. These components include DNA, ribosomal RNA, circular RNA, long noncoding RNA, microRNA, proteins and lipids. These molecules could be a part of the paracrine intercellular communication that is responsible for the long-distance effects observed with cell therapy.

Source

MSCs have also been shown to rescue cell respiration via mitochondrial transport. The MSCs may use tunneling nanotubes with connexin-43 at the junction gap to give mitochondria to dysfunctional cells, which may enable them to produce more ATP, saving them from death. In addition, others have shown that MSC transport interactions occur without simply with adjacent connexin-34 mediated gap junctions. Regardless, the direct cellular mechanisms of influence by MSCs on surrounding cells seems to be a powerful force.

Reparative Mechanisms: Endogenous Neuronal Stem Cell Migration Mediated by MMPs

Recent research has shown that MSCs remodel the extracellular matrix around an injury, forming a "biobridge" that is utilized by the brain's endogenous stem cells to migrate to the site of injury in order to influence other cells or to directly replace dead cells. The ECM remodeling is suggested to be influenced primarily by MSC production of matrix metalloproteinase-9 (MMP-9), forming tunnels in the wakes of MSCs that the host's stem cells use to travel faster and farther, a process that would be impossible without treatment. In this way, the stem cell treatment allows the host's body to engage in reparative mechanisms that would otherwise be negligible. Of course, this process would not be possible with a GAGs "brick wall" in the way; the regulation of inflammation also is essential for the endogenous stem cell reparative process. This is one mechanism of action in stroke therapy where MSC and MSC-like treatments shine, as simple immune suppression will not act in this way. Below is a graphic that shows some of the processes as a flowchart.

Source

Reparative Mechanisms: Production of Pro-angiogenic Cytokines

MultiStem exerts proangiogenic (and neurogenic) trophic factors, including VEGF, IL-8, CXCL5, and at least two other undisclosed cytokines that help new vasculature less "leaky." This is especially important in new blood vessel formation in the brain, where the blood-brain barrier needs to be tight and leak proof.

VEGF promotes survival and neurite growth and is critical for blood vessel growth. It regulates various facets of neurovascular interactions. Furthermore, VEGF promotes the migration of endogenous stem cells to the ischemic site, complimenting the "biobridge" formation previously discussed.

Safety

One of the first distinctions that set MAPC derived MultiStem apart from others who are using MSCs with similar properties is the cell size. Smaller cells than MSC, the MAPCs have a lower risk of clumping together and causing complications such as adhering to the endothelium, forming colonies, or blocking flow in smaller blood vessels. They will also physically flow through an IV needle with ease, as the pressure head of the raised, hanging IV bag is more than enough to administer the drug. Furthermore, with just the right properties such as more, but not too much telomerase, MAPCs can be expanded many times over while keeping consistent properties and still allowing the drug to clear from the patient's body.

In addition, the therapy is allogeneic and can be administered like Type O blood, without any conjunctive immunosuppressive drugs or tissue matching. In addition to practical safety of the therapy, there have been no adverse effects of the therapy in any clinical trial to date, not just stroke trials. In fact, the therapy may decrease complications of stroke unlike tPA, which can cause hemorrhage occasionally (which has a high mortality rate). In contrast, MultiStem actually increases safety outcomes by decreasing complications post-stroke. For instance, secondary infections due to the spleen being depleted of immune cells (which doesn't happen with MultiStem treatment) and overall death are both decreased.

Clinical Results To Date

MultiStem missed its phase 2 ischemic stroke primary endpoint. However, the results were actually extremely positive, for two main reasons. The first reason is regarding the sub-population of patients treated within 36 hours of stroke onset, which yielded a positive, statistically significant result.

36-Hour Window Isn't A Random Post-Hoc Analysis

Pre-clinical studies showed that treatment within the 36-hour window post stroke was optimal, and the original trial design called for a treatment window of 24-36 hours. Efficacy clearly improves with earlier treatment with modest variability. Additionally, inflammatory biomarkers confirmed the maximum 36-hour treatment window, as inflammatory cytokines show to not differ from placebo at day 2 after treatment unless MultiStem was administered within 36 hours, as seen in the graph below.

Source

As established above, the immune system needs to me be controlled relatively quickly to reduce the effect of reperfusion injury. In fact, the apex of neutrophil invasion occurs between 48 and 72 hours after stroke. MultiStem needs to be administered before peak neutrophil invasion in order to have a maximal effect. This is why the 36-hour cutoff makes sense, disregarding the fact that it really isn't even a post hoc analysis at all. In my opinion, it is highly likely that MultiStem will meet its endpoints and deliver on the 18-36 hour window treatment for the phase 3 TREASURE trial in Japan as well as the MASTERS-2 trial in the U.S.

In addition, if treatment earlier than the 24-hour mark boosts efficacy, the overall statistical significance of the 18-36 hour window may prove to be stronger than the statistical significance of the 24-36 hour subgroup from the phase 2 trial. This window of treatment makes sense to those who understand stroke pathology and the critical timing of spleen regulation. Below is an illustration that displays time-dependent migration of inflammatory cells to the stroke site in mice; the peak neutrophil invasion is at about 3 days, similar to the peak time noted in human stroke, which highlights the importance of early MultiStem treatment. This graph depicts how early MultiStem treatment will effectuate more powerful clinical responses by regulating the spleen in a more timely manner. Early MultiStem is ready to combat the inflammation and not late to the fight.

Source

Secondly, perhaps a bigger reason the phase 2 results were positive is that patients improved not only 3 months after stroke, but for at least a whole year after stroke. MultiStem therapy may upend the long-standing dogma that stroke patients do not improve after 90 days post-stroke. This is ultimately the most important outcome for stroke patients' quality of life and long term care costs. Athersys' 365-day outcome data was strongly statistically significant across the whole group, even those treated after 36 hours after stroke symptom onset.

Source

One onslaught of questions that is important to answer is: why did the phase 2 trial have a 24-48 hour window? Wouldn't Athersys know what window was optimal beforehand? Can we really trust this seemingly serendipity 36-hour window, post hoc? Did people with long noses named "Pinocchio" fare especially well when administered MultiStem IV?

Well, Athersys did have an idea of optimal timing. Originally, the MASTERS phase 2 trial had been designed with a 24-36 hour treatment window, and this caused some logistical issues. People with strokes after 5:00 p.m. couldn't get treated after cell thawing and processing, and then administered since the labs were closed; most primary cell therapy labs were only open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Neurologists ended up asking for a 12-hour extension. Unfortunately, this affected top-line results. However, this only confirmed findings from earlier animal studies. The 36-hour window was not really a post hoc time window truncation. It had been specified initially, from Athersys' prior studies.

Competition

There are a few companies in later stage trials for stroke treatment. However, most do not threaten Athersys from a logistical standpoint. I also believe that Athersys still has the best biological solution to stroke. Some of the competition includes NoNO Inc., Sanbio (OTC:SNBIF), ZZ Biotech, and Biogen (BIIB). These companies have interesting solutions; however, I believe none will substantially threaten Athersys as either 1) their time windows are too short, and/or 2) their approaches are too one-dimensional.

NoNO's therapy is only applicable, at the moment, to those with endovascular therapy. It limits excitotoxicity and nNOS activity inside cell, which is a great mechanism to target; however, I believe that this target is most applicable in the few hours post stroke, where ischemia and necrosis dominate. However, competition from this drug in the future cannot be ruled out.

Sanbio doesn't really compete with Athersys. Although they have a transplanted MSC treatment for stroke, the treatment is focused on chronic stroke. As explained earlier in this article, permanent damage is done to the brain if the immune system (spleen) is not regulated. Sanbio's treatment is administered after permanent damage is already done, and likely because of this, it missed its primary endpoint in a phase 2 trial. MultiStem protects the brain after stroke, whereas SB623 does not. Regardless, MultiStem competes with SB623 and SB623 doesn't compete back, due to the fact that any patient who could hypothetically receive SB623 would not be eligible for MultiStem at that time. But this distinction is important to make because SB623's miss in phase 2 has almost no implications for MultiStem's prospects in phase 3. Timing is everything. However, Sanbio did succeed in its traumatic brain injury trial last year, which shows that SB623 still has promise. However, this data arguably is more positive for Athersys than Sanbio, as Athersys has secured funding for a phase 2 TBI trial for MultiStem. TBI has many parallels with stroke, and MultiStem may provide a greater benefit for TBI patients with timely treatment.

ZZ Biotech's drug is basically an improvement to tPA treatment and/or mechanical thrombectomy, which only reach a limited portion of the stroke market. It has a 4-hour treatment window and acts as a neuroprotective. Additionally, in their trial, recovery is not even measured. Whether or not this drug has promise in treating a greater window of patients is one question; regardless, I do not believe that ZZ Biotech is of much competition to Athersys.

The most notable competition that Athersys has in the ischemic stroke market is Biogen.

Biogen's Stroke Approach

In contrast to many competitors, Biogen actually has access to more than one drug in their stroke portfolio. Their most advanced drug is BIIB093, in phase 3 trials for large hemispheric infarction (LHI), which constitutes about 19% of ischemic strokes and 14% of all strokes. Biogen's BIIB093 blocks the SUR1-TRPM4 channels, as to prevent the cells from overexpressing open ion pumps, which can also transport ATP out of the cell and simultaneously influx sodium ion, accelerating edema and neuronal necrosis. This mechanism of action is particularly interesting because necrosis is considered an irreversible cell death type. However, the drug may have a positive effect on apoptosis, as the interrelationships of apoptosis, autophagy, and necrosis in stroke remain unclear.

Source

The normal function of the SUR1-TRPM4 channel is to protect the cell from high levels of intracellular calcium, an indication of CNS injury. However, these channels are also sensitive to ATP depletion, so ischemia can result in persistent channel activation. If the channels are upregulated and open, too much sodium can enter the cell, which results in swelling (edema) and necrotic cell death. This is a very promising way to treat stroke since necrosis is considered a very damaging death process since cell components are spilled.

Although Biogen is targeting LHI for now, BIIB093 (glibenclamide), a similar mechanism of action in preventing necrotic cell death may be present with MultiStem, as mesenchymal stem cell (and therefore MAPC) derived exosomes can restore some of this loss of ATP and increase in oxidative stress in a myocardial ischemia model and with ATP depletion.

Interestingly enough, MultiStem may have some effects similar to BIIB093 by simply downregulating SUR1-TRPM4 channels instead of blocking them. NF-KB activation in endothelial cells causes upregulation of SUR1-TRPM4 channels, but MultiStem may modulate NF-KB signaling, so it may also work in the same way to some extent by reducing SUR1-TRPM4 expression through NF-KB modulation. In addition, the transferring of mitochondria to neurons may help avoid necrosis.

On the other hand, blocking the ATP sensitive potassium channels with BIIB093 may decrease neutrophil migration and therefore inflammation in brain I/R. There is more in common with BIIB093 and MultiStem than initially meets the eye. For example, glibenclamide treatment results in an increase in TNF-a and boosts IL-10 expression, similar to MultiStem.

However, a phase 2 study of glibenclamide in LHI treatment showed almost no improvement in function at day 90, but one cannot make too many inferences due to the fact that this is LHI and not exactly comparable to a less severe ischemic stroke. There was, however, a substantial decrease in deaths. Lastly, reduction in MMP-9 in the study indicates a lower amount of damaging immune activity in the brain, as MMP-9 is used by neutrophils and other cells to penetrate the brain, causing more inflammation. Lastly, BIIB093 has a relatively limited treatment window of 10 hours from symptom onset. Overall, it is my opinion that MultiStem is much more promising than BIIB093.

Athersys' MultiStem Leads the Competition By a Large Margin

In conclusion, there is not really any outstanding competition, besides possibly Biogen, given Biogen's size, treatment novelties, and treatment windows. Regardless, I believe that Athersys has limited competition in ischemic stroke, at best. In an interview with Athersys' Dr. Mays (VP of Regenerative Medicine and Head of Neuroscience Programs), the interviewer inquires whether the cells are "doing so many things that it is impossible to recapitulate their effect with something that is acellular". Dr. Mays responds, summarizing why MultiStem is a superior stroke treatment:

Yeah, I tend to believe that the cells are doing so many things and affecting so many pathways, pathophysiologic pathways at so many different branch points, that it would be tough; I'm not saying it would be impossible, but it would take a lot of supercomputing time to figure out the exact order and dose of when to push a bolus of cytokines. Because every-if you can imagine, the involvement of cytokines as well as maybe the potential for involvement of extracellular vesicles or exosomes, they have off-target effects - they work at other sites around the body as well. They inform other tissues simultaneously; so if you push a bolus of, let's say IL-6, it's going to do more than just what it, what we think it could be doing in the spleen, at other off-target sites. So how do you moderate that biology at the same time you're just pushing a singleton molecule? The cells work multiple different ways. It's not just one receptor, one ligand, and stimulating one pathway. They are doing multitudes of things, and they do multitudes of different things depending on where and when you place them."

MAPCs react to stimuli. In response to inflammation, MAPCs chemoattract T cells and then suppress them. In a similar manner, neurodegeneration increases the neuroprotective features of the MAPCs by upregulating cytokines like VEGF. They also increase immunosuppressive factors in response to increased inflammatory factors, resulting in a reduction in inflammatory factors, including NO, and INF-y. Notably, in neurons, excessive NO inhibits the mitochondrial production of ATP and the cells will quickly die as the neurons cannot switch metabolic pathways as astrocytes do, whereas normal levels exert protective effects. As inflammation via TNF-a has been shown to induce NO levels too high for neurons, resulting in mitochondrial dysfunction, and TNF-a activates microglia to produce more TNF-a, the excessive, dysfunctional role of NO in neuronal hypoxia, ischemia, or general inflammation seems to be most likely. So, again, MAPC treatment may have effects similar to BIIB093 while exerting many other protective and regenerative mechanisms. I believe that MultiStem is a best-in-class stroke treatment.

Financials

Athersys maintains a strong balance sheet with $51 million in cash as of December 2018. The company has more than enough cash to fund themselves until phase 3 trial results read out for ischemic stroke in Japan (TREASURE), which will be indicative of their U.S. phase 3 trial (MASTERS 2) results. The TREASURE results are expected in 1H 2020, about a year from now. As Athersys has been growing and is now burning about $10 million per quarter, I expect the company to use ~$40 million from now until those results read out. This would account for R&D, general overhead, MASTERS 2, other earlier stage clinical trials, and other operating expenses. Healios funds the TREASURE trial.

While Athersys has the cash for over another year, they have two ways to keep their balance sheet strong via issuing shares. Healios, Athersys' partner who is running the TREASURE trial, has 18.5 million warrants to exercise over time, which could result in a minimum of $49 million to Athersys, through 2020. Healios is heavily invested in Athersys and will likely exercise these warrants. If Athersys needs extra cash or if they wish to strengthen their balance sheet before a raise (if they decide to do one after positive phase 3 results), Athersys has an equity facility with Aspire Capital in which Athersys controls the sales of stock.

Healios Partnership

In addition to the cash that Athersys can obtain through issuing stock, they are likely going to strike a deal with Healios KK to expand their partnership for indications in China in addition to the deal already inked for Japan in 2016. Athersys and Healios already expanded the partnership last year, which resulted in $43.1 million in capital, plus an additional $360 million in milestones and double-digit royalties (on top of what they already received and could earn from the initial partnership in 2016). The second partnership expansion has been delayed, in my opinion, due to international uncertainties and other complications, not because of some underlying issue between the two companies. Healios has paid Athersys to obtain more time to decide what to do. The payment is credited against the partnership agreement option fee, so it doesn't add to what Helios will owe Athersys, but Athersys pockets the $2M extension fee if Healios backs out. Also, the positive phase 2 acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) results were released in late January 2019 and make MultiStem look even more lucrative for Athersys and Healios. To clarify, the $49 million Athersys would receive from Healios' warrants are contingent on Healios first inking the China deal.

I believe this deal will go through, and this will add substantially to Athersys' relatively strong balance sheet. In addition, Athersys, upon positive phase 3 stroke results in Japan or the U.S., will likely have no trouble finding a partnership in the EU, since stroke is such a great unmet need.

Needless to say, Athersys has many sources of cash and is well funded for a pre-revenue biotech company.

Valuation of MultiStem Stroke Therapy in the U.S.

In this valuation section, my goal is not to value Athersys' stock price. To clarify, I believe that Athersys is substantially undervalued and either misunderstood or ignored. But, clinical stage biotechnology companies burn cash without generating substantial sales revenues. So, in this "valuation," I will examine the value of MultiStem as a product for stroke in the U.S. only, as Athersys will likely undergo modest dilution to get MultiStem to market and to reach profitability. However, one has to remember that there are a limited number of primary and secondary stroke centers in the U.S., and Athersys will likely only require 30-50 sales representatives. Also, I believe MultiStem will be an easy sell.

Valuation Assumptions: U.S. Ischemic Stroke

Stroke CAGR: 1.204%

Prevalence: 800,000/year

Market Share (19% - LHI - all to Biogen. 10% for tPA and 10% for others): 62%

Market Penetration: 70%

COGS: $11,500/dose [1,2]

Sales Ramp: 6 years

Discount Rate: 15%

Marketing, SG&A: 23% of sales

Pricing power data:

Increase in excellent outcome: at least 20%

Lifetime healthcare cost savings, present value: $75,500 [1,2,3]

Reduction in death: 7% [1,2] (vs 15% in placebo)

Decrease in hospitalization stay: 4.3 days

Estimated incremental cost of stroke-induced hospitalization: $2,115/day

MultiStem price: $30,200

The price of MultiStem treatment for ischemic stroke could be stratospheric if we viewed MultiStem as a risk reduction of death from ischemic stroke. A 7% reduction in death from stroke, using $3M for the value of a statistical life (VSL) for a person age 70 gives a net gain of $210,000 on average per person, simply from avoiding death.

The dialysis standard shows $61,000 per QALY for kidney dialysis. Another common citation is $50,000 per QALY, and certain publications show that first-time ischemic strokes cause an average QALY loss of about 5 years, equating to $250,000 in lost value per first-time stroke. Note that 600,000 ischemic strokes per year are first time strokes. So, it is not unthinkable that MultiStem could be reimbursed at a rate of at least $50,000, as much can be gained in short and long term healthcare costs as well as a reduction in deaths and an improvement in overall quality of life across the treatment group. Note that other regenerative therapies in Japan have reimbursement points close to $150,000 per patient.

Concrete pricing power comes in the form of short and long term healthcare savings. The benefit to patients is simplified in this estimation as a binary event, assuming that 20% more patients on MultiStem achieve "excellent outcome" and therefore do not need the care that others would need. In this case, the total savings per patient would be ⅕ of the short and long term costs of stroke, estimated to be about $75,000. This, coupled with a decrease in initial and ICU (intensive care unit) hospitalization days and reduction in rehospitalization, gives concrete pricing power to Athersys. The hospital savings based on reduction in stay is estimated to be at least $9,000 per patient, based on inputs listed above.

Besides, other organization value a life at almost $10 million, and although a majority of stroke victims are in the retired group, some are not. There is substantial value in reducing stroke deaths and increasing QALY overall. And the valuations of people lives are going nowhere but up. On a willingness to pay (WTP) basis, age 70, the average age of stroke, is ⅔ the WTP of ages 50-70, and the estimated VSL at age 70 has been estimated at ~$3M. So, while one could hypothesize that MultiStem could possibly be priced in the six figures, this model uses a modest price of $30,000, to be conservative.

Scalability due to allogeneic therapy, cell expansion capabilities, superior cell traits, and economies of scale, I believe, will squash any other MSC competition. With respect to other treatments for stroke, even if Biogen expands BIIB093 usage for all ischemic stroke patients and their drug proves effective for less severe stroke (not just LHI), the drug administration time window will only allow them to own a maximum of about 50% of the market. This is because about 50% of patients have an onset-to-door (ODT) time of less than 8 hours, door-to-needle (DTN) average time is about 1.5 hours. MultiStem could be a simpler or more effective solution and I believe it will retain a much higher market share, although Biogen could benefit from lower COGS. Regardless, MultiStem will likely be the only available therapy for a large portion of patients due to the treatment time window.

As one can see, the MultiStem approach to treating a large portion of the U.S. ischemic stroke market is very valuable, estimated to be ~$7B (discounted back to 2019) in risk-adjusted NPV. This compares extremely favorably against Athersys' $200 million market capitalization. However, one must remember that biotechnology investments are inherently high risk and usually require multiple rounds of equity raises. An astute investor must account for dilution. I would recommend using 50% dilution for a total of 250 million outstanding shares (all warrants and options exercised plus 50% dilution) in the case of positive trial results and continued selling of shares through the Aspire facility. This does not change the estimated NPV of the indication, but it does change the price per share given that value.

On the other hand, MultiStem has shown promise in ARDS also, and will likely work in some other hypoxic ischemic injury settings, as well as having possible efficacy in TBI and hemorrhagic stroke. This would add considerable value for Athersys.

Specifically, ARDS could be another multi-billion dollar market for Athersys as there are a few hundred thousand cases of ARDS in the U.S., Japan, and Europe annually [1,2,3,4]. Adding in China accounts for more than one million cases per year. ARDS has a very high mortality rate, so any significant benefit Athersys could provide to this market would be welcomed. However, it does not appear that the market is assigning any value to MultiStem in ARDS at this moment, as the share price did not increase upon positive phase 2 results.

In the case that MultiStem does not yield positive results in stroke, I expect those weak results to also imply weak results in ARDS and TBI. Thus, ATHX would lose most of its market value, possibly trading around $0.25 (cash value). In the case of trial results where efficacy is positive but not at all clear, the outcome on share price would be difficult to predict. Even though the MASTERS trial results, science, and new trial design point toward a win in stroke, failure is a possibility.

In summary, "the market" seems to be predicting a poor outcome for TREASURE; I do not believe this is an accurate prediction.

Conclusions

MultiStem appears to be the most promising late-stage treatment for ischemic stroke due to its clinical results, treatment time window, ease of administration, and diverse mechanisms of action. Now, one might wonder whether other cell lines may have more potential in ischemic stroke; however, for the indications that Athersys is pursuing, MAPCs and specifically MultiStem have superior qualities compared with other allogeneic stem cell therapies such as MSCs.

MultiStem Is Superior to MSC Treatment for Stroke Therapy

First of all, MAPCs exhibit stronger tissue modulation and glial activation reduction than MSCs regardless of administration - IV or intraparenchymal administration. Also, MAPCs not only produce VEGF, like MSCs, but they produce two other pro-angiogenic molecules that result in less leaky blood vessels. Furthermore, MultiStem, unlike MSCs, decreases brain endothelial surface adhesion molecules, which suggests NF-KB signaling modulation, since these surface adhesion molecules are NF-KB dependent. NF-KB seems to be involved in new SUR1-TRPM4 expression, which again indicates that MultiStem may have indirect effects similar to BIIB093 by reducing the expression of the K+ channel without even blocking it. Lastly, MAPCs are smaller and easier to administer via IV drip, and they are actually mass-producible due to their telomerase properties, unlike MSCs. So, it is unlikely any MSC-like cells will compete with Athersys.

MultiStem Has Clear Advantages Over Its Primary Competition

With respect to competition, Biogen's approach to stroke treatment has some serious appeal; there might even be some relatively small overlaps how BIIB093 and MultiStem work, as previously outlined in this article. However, they have a significant disadvantage compared to Athersys when considering the time of treatment. BIIB093 needs to be administered within 10 hours of symptom onset, which will drastically reduce the number of patients that Biogen will be able to reach with this drug. Also, Athersys' secondary outcome of measuring "excellent functional outcome" at one year rather than simply the mRS score at day 90 provides a much more robust and clinically relevant assessment of MultiStem's true benefit to patients and possible improvement in long term caregiving costs. This positions Athersys for remarkable commercial success in the ischemic stroke market. An improvement over placebo after 90 days all the way to at least 1 year indicates continued regeneration and rewiring of the brain a year later.

Final Conclusion Statement

In full conclusion, MultiStem appears to be a best in class treatment, and Athersys has significant competitive advantages in the scalability of MultiStem and MAPC efficacy in acute injury. Athersys, therefore, is significantly undervalued based on U.S. ischemic stroke alone.

Epilogue

Readers may know that I believe there is substantial value in therapies that combat diseases at multiple checkpoints, as seen in my glowing review of Galectin Therapeutics' (GALT) GR-MD-02 (AKA belapectin), a galectin-3 inhibitor, in cancer. In addition to all the mechanisms of action by which the drug blocks immune suppression and inhibits cancer growth, we later learned that the drug decreases the levels of myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs), improves helper T cell cytokine ratio/profile, and possibly helps treat cancer by acting as an antifibrotic on tumor extracellular matrix or stroma (which would increase immune infiltration of the tumor). Also, the drug could possibly prevent the galectin-3 from reducing chemokine gradients in the TME, as galectin-3 traps INF-y in the ECM. Now, that is a long list of mechanisms of action, though some mechanisms may matter more than others. I would like to draw a parallel between Galectin's GR-MD-02 and Athersys' MultiStem, in that both therapies 1) are completely safe, 2) are useful as anti-inflammatory therapies (referring to NASH cirrhosis, not cancer), and 3) exert their effects through many mechanisms of action (in both NASH and cancer). The main difference in my parallel is that Athersys' MultiStem has been shown to be of immense value in acute inflammatory injury, while galectin-3 inhibition seems to be a common factor in many diseases where there is chronic inflammation. Ultimately, however, these therapies are not related and stand on their own based on their own merits.

Readers interested in further research into Athersys and MultiStem should visit Wall Street Titan's page for long and exhaustive research. WST has been following Athersys for many years and has excellent articles and enlightening CEO interviews regarding the company.

Risks

Clinical trial failures - 1/3 of phase 3 trials fail.

Dilution - I would account for 50% dilution of stock in the medium term.

Healios' stroke trial 90-day outcome - 90-day outcomes for the TREASURE trial (TREASURE, conducted by Healios, will read out before MASTERS 2) may be less robust than the 365-day outcomes. This may cause a misunderstanding of MultiStem's ultimate efficacy.

Healios could refuse to expand their partnership to China.

Athersys may not be able to produce MultiStem in a cost-effective way, which could destroy valuation. (I do not believe this is the case, but investors could use some additional clarity on this subject). Regardless, xeno-free mass production should bring down costs substantially.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATHX, GALT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.