Pinterest: Another IPO To Avoid

When it comes to initial public offerings or IPOs, the market never seems to learn. Despite the failed Lyft (LYFT) IPO, Pinterest (PINS) priced at the top end of their pricing range and popped 28% in the first day of trading. The retail investors buying the IPO at the market are set up to fail again.

Image Source: Pinterest website

Reasonable Initial Pricing Range

Due in part to the weakness from the Lyft IPO, Pinterest was initially proposing a reasonable pricing range of $15 to $17 per share on 75.0 million shares or 86.25 million with the over allotment shares. With a listed share count of 540 million, the company was targeting a market valuation of $8.6 billion.

Due in part to the concept that the IPO was pricing below the previous listed funding round of $21.54 per share and a market valuation of $12.0 billion, the IPO gained momentum. Investors were viewing the opportunity to grab a potential bargain that quickly disappeared.

The IPO quickly gained momentum and priced at $19 per share. The stock eventually started trading at $23.75 and closed trading on the first day at $24.40.

In the end, Pinterest closed up 50% from the initial pricing range. The retail investor finally got an opportunity to purchase the shares at a price of nearly $24.00 valuing the social sharing company at a market valuation of closer $16.6 billion based on nearly 150 million additional shares outstanding based on issued stock options and RSUs.

Source: Pinterest prospectus

A lot of the new tech IPOs have a ton of these hidden share dilution that aren't included in the initial share counts listed by the company. The 76.6 million stock options are all but certain to be exercised with the average exercise price of only $2.22 per share. The RSUs aren't as certain since the service conditions haven't been met as of March 31. Though, one can assume that most employees will stick around to cash in these RSUs after this IPO surge.

$1 Billion Target

Of all of the unicorns planning to go public this year, Pinterest is one of few with a reasonable path to profits. The company only lost $63 million last year on a revenue total of $756 million.

Source: Pinterest prospectus

Pinterest actually has generated improving financials over the last three years provided by the company. The numbers are even more impressive considering the company spent about $15.0 million on share-based compensation in 2018 that contributed to the adjusted EBITDA loss dip to only $39.0 million from $93.0 million last year.

Since Pinterest is so close to turning profitable and has generated solid revenue growth, the market can look forward to the future. A reasonable 2019 revenue target for Pinterest is $1 billion. Such a target would amount to 23% growth and Cheddar suggested the company pitched this target to advertisers prior to the IPO.

As the social search platform becomes a more viable source for consumer goods advertising, Pinterest is able to distant itself from other social media sites embroiled in fake news and hateful speech concerns. All good news for the social platform left behind in the race to grab users in the social space.

The problem for retail shareholders is the difference between a $16 IPO target price and a $24 initial trading level. The stock already has a valuation of $16.6 billion. Based on the $1 billion revenue target, Pinterest already trades at a forward P/S multiple of ~17x.

Compared to the other social platform stocks of Facebook (FB), Snap (SNAP) and Twitter (TWTR), Pinterest trades at about double the average forward P/S multiple of the group of 8x.

Data by YCharts

Of course, Pinterest is forecasting that Q1'19 revenues come in at over $200 million for greater than 50% growth. The company could easily soar past $1 billion in annual revenues this year to reduce the multiple somewhat.

The problem is that either way you slice it, Pinterest is reaching the global monthly active user (MAUs) total where Snap and Twitter ran into growth problems. Twitter ran into problems when MAU numbers reached above 300 million and Pinterest is at 291 million MAUs now. Even more interesting is that Pinterest is going down the path of focusing on MAUs when Twitter has shifted to DAUs and Snap has always focused on those numbers. Even Facebook provides both numbers, but clearly the meaningful measure of a platform is the amount of people using it daily, not monthly. A user logging in once a month will not drive meaningful ad revenues for the platform.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Pinterest is now priced for perfection following the big stock run into initial trading. The stock valuation now favors investing in any of the other social platforms as the new IPO follows the path of all but guaranteed multiple compression. Retail investors should definitely avoid the hype in Pinterest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.