Re-Gauging Calumet's Gauges

Financial performance in the second quarter might be significantly higher than the first quarter and similar to the fourth quarter of 2018.

With the first quarter complete, re-gauging Calumet Specialty's (CLMT) possible last quarter results and gauging early second quarter results is our focus. With $1.45 billion in net debt, a continuation of positive cash flow on quarter by quarter basis is critical for Calumet to remain a viable investment. We end with a look at an evaluation of the current Calumet price chart. Gauging this company's performance quarter over quarter is difficult because of its complex financial structures. We continue to believe that a few gauges measure most of the changes. For fuels that include the Gulf Coast 2-1-1 spread, WTI/Midland spread, and WTI/WCS spread. For specialty in close time proximity, it is about crude oil prices and adjustments in pricing to compensate.

In our last Calumet article, we included a table quantifying the effects that critical crude oil spreads meter on the company's fuels business. We again include that table below:

Value of Different Crack Spreads and Feeds (70,000 b/d total) Percent of Feeds Value by Quarter (Millions/$1) Gulf Coast 2-1-1 100% $5 WTI/Midland 30% $1.5- WTI/WCS 35% $1.5+

For specialty, again, it is primarily about crude oil price and the seasonal quarter. During the first quarter, crude oil prices significantly increased.

First Quarter Final Assessment

Again, we divided our analysis for first quarter into specialty and fuels. Crude increased from $45 to approximately $60, a similar increase during the fourth quarter of 2017. Even with that increase in crude prices stated above, specialty generated over $30 million EBITDA, the specialty's seasonally weakest quarter of the year. Past first quarter EBITDAs were in millions: $58 for 2016; $44 exclusive of favorable LCM charges for 2017; $40+ exclusive of one-time acquisition-related charge for 2018. During both 2017 and 2018 first quarters, EBITDA was dampened from significant outages. In our mind, specialty EBITDA is still expected to range between $45 million and $50 million.

To finish a look at fuels for first quarter 2019, the table from Gauging Calumet Specialty Products' Gigantic Quarter And More is included below. A zero spread for WTI and Midland, an average of $12 for the WTI/WCS spread and $17 for the Gulf Coast 2-1-1 spread were used to generate the information. All three remained roughly the same when the quarter ended; therefore, we made no changes.

Fuels Difference by Quarter (millions) Actual Fuels EBITDA GC 2-1-1 * WCS Midland (8K Hedged) WCS Hedge (5K @ $34) Projected Fuel's EBITDA Predicted Diff for 1st Quarter 2019 Based on 4th 2018 $60 +$5 -$33 -$1.5 ** +$9 $39

* "But I would tell you in the first quarter, we're seeing much stronger cracks right now than we saw in the fourth quarter and a year ago first quarter." We used a $1 increase.

** Fuels in the fourth quarter used 19K at roughly a $6 spread. With hedging for 8K at $12 and a 0 difference first quarter for the rest, 11K, Midland spread creates a -$1.5 million into the first quarter.

We still expect fuels to generate $25-30 million in EBITDA.

Our final cash flow estimate remains unchanged at approximately $25 million. This assumes that there were no other cash flow expenses outside of capital and debt interest.

Second Quarter Estimate

If April's results, thus far, represent the second quarter, it will be vastly different and improved.

When first reviewing specialty, this market successfully raised prices in the later part of March and in the middle of April to compensate for raising crude oil pricing. Second quarter specialty EBITDA for 2016, 2017, and 2018 in millions are: 59, 67, and 54 respectfully. Last year's EBITDA was negatively impacted by $7 million from unplanned outages and $3 million from crude oil price increases. In the most recent year, second quarter specialty is, without unusual events, $60+ million. With product price increases in place and no expected unplanned outages, we estimate this year's specialty EBITDA at above $60 million.

For fuels, thus far, in the new quarter, the critical spreads are: Midland +$3-4, WTI/WCS -$2-3, and the Gulf Coast 2-1-1 +$5 at $22. The results for these adjustments are listed below:

Fuels Difference by Quarter (millions) Fuels EBITDA First Quarter Estimate GC 2-1-1 WCS Midland (8K Hedged) WCS Hedged (5K @ $34) Projected Fuel's EBITDA Predicted Diff for 2nd Quarter 2019 Based on 1st 2019 Estimate $25-30 +$25 -$4 +$4 * +0 $50-55

* Midland is still hedged but uses 23,000 barrels/day which nets 15,000 barrels/day of unhedged crude.

After adding estimates from specialty and fuels, second quarter is performing at a rate above $110 million EBITDA, a similar performance with fourth quarter 2018. The second quarter estimate is highly dependent upon the accuracy of the final first quarter estimate.

The risks are apparent for the two quarters. We are estimating first quarter based on changes from the fourth quarter 2018 with what we believe are the few critical factors. One factor, WTI/WCS spread is vastly different, $12 vs. $35, and any error incurred will be magnified. For the second quarter, we are making estimates based on our first quarter estimate, a number not yet reported by the company. Also, another risk is that our second quarter key spreads could be vastly different as the quarter progresses.

We expect the actual first quarter results to tell us a lot about the future of Calumet and our ability to develop accurate estimates.

The Chart

Finally, let's look at Calumet's price chart, a self-made chart using TradeStation.

The day bar chart for Calumet shows us multiple patterns. A hard bottom at $2 occurred late last year on heavy volume. Off that low are two flag poles and flags, the last flag begins in the high $2s reaching $4.2 at its peak or approximately $1.25. Notice the extreme volume with the creation of the pole. The price continues to drift downward slowly on significantly less volume, a sign that one more up pattern is coming. It is common for a third (or second) flag pattern of similar distance to follow. The next pattern would likely increase the price to approximately $5.0+.

The above chart also illustrates the importance of $2, $4, $5, $6, and $8. With a continuation of positive cash flows for last and second quarter, we do expect the stock to continue a slow increase toward $5 or above.

Conclusions

Our view of Calumet offers a positive cash flow outlook for at least the first and second quarter of 2019. The WTI/WCS spread is extremely tight, near $10, something we expect to widen with time. Again, the market may be missing the price value opportunity that Calumet represents.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.