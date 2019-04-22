Intercept And Obeticholic Acid In NASH: Singing The Blues

Intercept is expected to file an NDA for obeticholic acid in NASH fibrosis in H2/2019. Tolerability and safety signals remain clinically problematic.

At the EASL conference, Intercept reported that obeticholic acid also induced NASH resolution in the Phase 3 NASH study based on "full efficacy analysis".

Obeticholic acid achieved the FDA pre-agreed clinical endpoint of at least ≥1 stage improvement in liver fibrosis without the worsening of NASH.

Intercept announced in Q1/2019 that the Phase 3 REGENERATE study of obeticholic acid in patients with NASH fibrosis met its primary clinical outcome.

Market Assessment

Intercept (ICPT) is a mid-cap ($2.5B) commercial-stage biopharma that focuses on the clinical development of innovative therapeutics for liver diseases. In Q1/2019, Intercept reported clinical success for obeticholic acid (OCA) in the Phase 3 REGENERATE study of patients with NASH fibrosis. A tremendous clinical achievement given the complex pathophysiology of NASH. However, the associated adverse events of pruritus, dyslipidemia (i.e. high LDL-cholesterol) and hepatobiliary events associated with OCA therapy dampened the market's enthusiasm with a short-lived stock rally. These safety and tolerability signals may limit the broad therapeutic application of OCA in NASH.

In the Phase 3 REGENERATE top-line data readout, Intercept noted in its press release that OCA successfully met the primary clinical endpoint #1, not #2 (see below). A favorable clinical outcome in any of the two FDA pre-agreed clinical endpoints was acceptable for NDA filing.

Clinical Endpoint #1: In the primary efficacy analysis, once-daily OCA 25 mg met the primary endpoint of fibrosis improvement (≥1 stage) with no worsening of NASH at the planned 18-month interim analysis (p=0.0002 vs. placebo).

OR

Clinical Endpoint #2: In the primary efficacy analysis, a numerically greater proportion of patients in both OCA treatment arms compared to placebo achieved the primary endpoint of NASH resolution with no worsening of liver fibrosis, but this did not reach statistical significance.

The Fight For NASH F1 Fibrosis

In Q2/2019, at the EASL conference, Intercept reported that based on the "full efficacy analysis" of data from 1,218 patients from the Phase 3 NASH trial, OCA also achieved clinical endpoint #2 of histological NASH resolution. This seems to me a case of Intercept "singing the blues" on the initial Phase 3 NASH data readout. For the sake of clarity, the data readout in Q1/2019 was based on 931 patients. So, why the clinical need to demonstrate a clinical effect for OCA on histological NASH resolution? Why all this fuss on NASH resolution? The answer may depend on how and what Intercept will include in the NDA filing for OCA in H2/2019.

The 1,218 patients comprise NASH patients with F1, F2, and F3 fibrosis whereas 931 patients consist of patients with F2 and F3 fibrosis, no F1. Notably, the patients with F1 fibrosis were included in the Phase 3 REGENERATE trial for exploratory purposes:

An additional pre-specified full efficacy analysis at 18 months added an exploratory cohort of 287 NASH patients with stage 1 liver fibrosis and additional risk factors who were at increased risk of progression to cirrhosis (N=1,218).

The decision to include these patients (n=287) with the data presented at EASL could be a guide on what Intercept could be including in the NDA for OCA. Why all this fuss on NASH resolution? The answer is the huge addressable market associated with NASH F1 (high risk/metabolic syndrome) patients. These F1 are considered high risk for cardiovascular events due to fatty liver and possible progression to F2 NASH.

In the absence of a clinical effect on histological NASH resolution (comprising steatosis, inflammation and hepatocyte ballooning) by OCA, it is pretty difficult to make a case to the FDA in the NDA for OCA to be used therapeutically in these patients. Notably, Madrigal's imminent Phase 3 trial on dyslipidemia will include these patients.

Market Outlook

As a company, Intercept has done clinical wonders for the scientific and clinical communities by bringing liver research and therapeutics to the forefront. Intercept gave a clinical voice to orphan liver diseases and non-viral liver diseases with great unmet needs, an area of medicine that big pharma typically stayed away from due to perceived lack of profitability. This is reflected in the Breakthrough Designation by the FDA for OCA in NASH. The perceived wishy-washy reanalysis at EASL conference is definitely a case of Intercept " singing the blues".

