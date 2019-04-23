Whitecap Resources: A Canadian Energy Growth Play, With 5+% Dividend Yield

Whitecap’s earnings volatility in recent years is mainly due to non cash expenses, which can be reversed in the future.

Strong cash flows and manageable debt make Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF)(TSX:WCP) an attractive growth stock within the heavily oversold Canadian oil and gas industry. With no near term financial commitments Whitecap should be able to fully fund its dividend, and produce surplus cash to further strengthen its balance sheet. Potentially providing strong returns for investors.

Introduction

Oil and gas stocks, once a staple of any dividend portfolio, have in many instances been left as shells of their former selves. The strong run up to, and subsequent collapse thereafter, of oil prices in 2014 has had lasting effects, which many industry players have yet to recover from. Oil prices have not seen a similar run as in decades past, and are currently trading similar prices to those seen in 2006.

WTI Crude Oil Prices (in $USD)

(Source: Macrotrends)

A contributing factor to the depreciation in oil was the strong performance of the $USD starting in 2014. Since the US dollar acts as a global reserve currency and is used to price commodities, its strength will inevitably lead to lower commodity prices. Much of the US dollar’s strength came on the heels of the Federal Reserve’s Quantitative Easing policy.

USD Index

(Source: Macrotrends)

Global investors perceived the monetary stimulus as a positive sign, and flocked to the dollar as a safe haven. Whether QE, and other monetary stimulus provided by the Fed, will have desirable long term effects is yet to be seen. In my opinion, the long term costs of this massive experiment in monetary policy will greatly outweigh the short term benefits.

Moving forward, a weaker $USD would bring about a greater rebound in oil prices, but even at current levels (or slightly below) an investor can find stocks trading at attractive valuations, particularly in the Canadian oil industry.

S&P TSX Energy Index

(Source: TMX Money)

Political and social disputes in recent past (and currently ongoing) have brought about a number of difficulties for the industry, particularly the lack of regulatory approval for pipeline development/ expansion. With it the Canadian energy industry has witnessed a fairly sizable outflow of capital, leaving investors with a heavily bearish sentiment. These points however are fairly well known, and hardly need repeating, where many investors may need a reminder is that heavy negative sentiment, can often times bring about great value opportunities, for those willing to bear the uncertainty.

Company Overview: Whitecap Resources

Queue Whitecap Resources, an oil and gas exploration and production company, that focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. Operating across three provinces: Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Whitecap has just shy of $6 billion in gross assets, and generated over $700 million in cash from operations in 2018. Along with the rest of the Canadian oil industry the company witnessed a great decrease in its market cap in recent years, losing as much as $900 million from its 2017 average, to present day.

Whitecap Resource Shares

(Source: TMX Money)

The recent change in governing parties in Alberta may yet bring about a more positive view for the industry, as the United Conservative Party of Alberta made reinstating growth within the Province’s largest industry a central pillar of their campaign. (Those interested can read more here) Whether sentiment will turn around is obviously yet to be seen, but with the prospects of change on the horizon, current valuations for Whitecap make the stock an attractive buy opportunity, but not without its shortcomings, particularly in its earnings.

Poor ROA & ROE, but Well Managed Expenses

Since being founded in 2009, Whitecap Resources has managed to grow its top line revenue at a staggering clip, with a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 31% since 2012. This however, has not always brought about a home run in the company’s bottom line, which has fluctuated greatly, recording large losses in 2 of the past 4 years.

Revenue and Net Income (in thousands)

(Source: Whitecap Resources Financial Reports)

In conjunction, the company has not fared well when measured by its Return on Assets or Equity, and may come across as generally disappointing for investors.

Return on Assets and Return on Equity

(Source: Whitecap Resources Financial Reports)

However, given the relatively young age of Whitecap Resources, this should not disqualify the company from investment. It can be somewhat common for early stage firms, especially in capital intensive industries such as energy, to poorly perform on these measures. Investors seeking growth opportunities in the oil industry would be wise to dig a little deeper when evaluating how the company has managed its growth.

Upon inspection of their operating and financing expenses, it appears that Whitecap has done a fairly decent job of keeping these under control, even as it has rapidly expanded both its assets, and subsequently its revenue.

Operating and transportation expenses can often times grow at increasing rates for company’s undergoing expansion, for Whitecap this has not been the case, as it appears management has kept revenue growth in line with the growing operating costs.

Whitecap’s operating netback can also highlight management’s fairly good job of controlling costs. A decrease in net back during years of dropping oil prices should be expected, what bodes well for the company is the relative drop in comparison to the drop in oil. The relatively contained fall in netback shows that the company can handle a relative downturn in oil prices, while not letting costs get out of hand.

WTI Crude Oil (in $USD) vs. Whitecap Netbacks (in $CAD)

Source: Whitecap Resources MD&A, Macrotrends)

Financing costs are another strong point for the company’s earnings statement, being able to keep the expense on average below 4.5% of revenue over the last 5 years, and at 3.46% for 2018. Rapid employment of debt can be a common issue for companies undergoing sizable year over year expansion. Management will often times focus more on top line growth while paying less attention to the financing costs. When the growth subsequently slows, the financing costs can steadily deteriorate a company’s overall health. Thus it is good to see these are under control for Whitecap.

Non-Cash Expenses Drive Volatility in Earnings

Larger expenses that have been eating away at earnings for Whitecap are Depletion, Depreciation and Amortization (DD&A) and Impairment, taking up 31.93% and 14.37% of revenue respectively in 2018. Both of these line items can also be largely responsible for the company’s large loses in previous years. However, when considering the growth in assets and revenue, the DD&A charges, although nominally large, have remained relatively stable over the last 5-10 years, aside from a few outliers.

The impairment charges stem from “a downward revision in reserves, a decrease in forecast benchmark commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange rates, an increase in royalties or an increase in operating costs". (Source: 2018 Financial Report) Over the past 4 years Whitecap has had over $1 billion in impairment charges.

Impairment Charges/ Reversals (in thousands)

(Source: Whitecap Resources Financial Reports)

Note that the 2017 and 2015 impairment charges were due to a downward revision in future oil prices. These charges can be reversed, given a changed forward guidance. Thus approximately $700 million in these impairments has the possibility to be reversed, at least somewhat, given a sustained upward movement in oil prices.

Both DD&A and impairment will not have an impact on the company’s cash flows as they are non cash expenses, and thus don’t hinder the company’s ability to fund its capital expenditure or dividends. However sustained loses to earnings can destroy the financial health of a company over longer periods, as net loses create accumulated deficits in share holders’ equity. This can increase a company’s leverage, since drops in equity must be met with drops in assets, or increases in liabilities, to maintain A = L + E, both of which will increase a company’s leverage. Investors would be wise to monitor their progress moving forward.

Rapid Expansion, with Manageable Debt

The balance sheet of Whitecap shows a relatively modest standing for the company. Debt accumulation has been handled relatively well over the years, leaving leverage at very manageable levels.

It should be noted here that leverage has remained low in part because Whitecap has often funded new acquisitions through the issuance of equity. This can be in itself being troublesome for investors due to a dilution of earnings. However, at current prices it would seem unlikely that management would use further stock issuance as a means of raising capital, due to the lower cash that would be raised at current valuations. This may act to protect investors buying in at current prices from dilution of earnings until valuations reach a more appropriate level.

As for current assets, although Whitecap’s cash position is low, the company still has ample liquidity with $443 million in its credit facility to draw from, which is available until 2022, with the possibility for an extension upon request. In addition Whitecap’s senior secured notes pose no near term liquidity restraints.

Financial Commitments

(Source: 2018 Financial Report)

Senior Secured Notes

(Source: 2018 Financial Report)

Both the credit facility and the senior secured notes contain the same covenants, “whereby the Company’s ratio of debt to EBITDA shall not exceed 4.00:1.00 (1.65:1.00 as at December 31, 2018) and the ratio of EBITDA to interest expense shall not be less than 3.50:1.00(14.16:1.00 as at December 31, 2018”. (Source: 2018 Financial Report) Interest for the credit facility, is the banks prime rate plus applicable margins. The margin charged is dependent upon the company’s debt to EBITDA, and with the company’s cash flow particularly strong, this should keep financing costs at manageable levels moving forward, a positive sign for future earnings.

Strong Cash Generating Abilities

With no near term commitments, Whitecap has freed up future cash flow that leave the company with ample cash left over after covering its capital expenditure and a healthy dividend.

Funds Flow 2019 Guidance

(Source: Whitecap Resources April 2019 Corporate Presentation)

Although guidance for boe/d production are slightly below 2018, the drop does not pose a significant threat to cash flow, and production is expected to resume a moderate growth path in 2020 and the following few years.

Valuation

At current prices Whitecap Resources’ stock is trading below all standard measures, such as Price to Book, Sales, and Cash Flow. However given the relative young nature of this company, using historical estimates may not be entirely appropriate. Thus I have opted to use Enterprise Value to Adjusted EBITDA, which more accurately reflects a fair valuation for the company. Adjusted EBITDA in this situation is simply = EBITDA + Impairment charges. The nature of the impairment charges make this adjustment appropriate, by more accurately reflecting the company’s cash generating capabilities.

Enterprise Value to Adjusted EBITDA

(Source: Authors own Calculations)

Using an EV/ Adj. EBITDA of 5x, Whitecap Resources’ stock could more accurately be valued at $7+ per share, creating a 20+% appreciation for investors purchasing the shares at current valuations. Alternatively leaning on Price to Book, if an investor would prefer to do so, would yield similar results when using a fair ratio range of 0.8-1.

Price to Book Value

(Source: Authors own Calculations)

Conclusion

Recent shifts in Canadian politics may again lead to a more positive outlook for Western Canada’s energy sector. However, when investing, regardless of one’s personal political preference, the analyst must be diligent to remain as neutral and objective as possible to the matters at hand . An investor, who allows their personal ideology to stand in the way of their analysis, will almost inevitably be left unsatisfied with their returns.

Future prospects surrounding the industry, although potentially in the early stages of a shift, are still highly uncertain. Politicians will always offer up hypothetical solutions to problems that their constituents feel patiently about. Their ability to follow through on these promises is another issue entirely. Investors would be wise to keep a finger on the current political pulse, continuing to monitor outcomes, and updating their analysis according.

At current valuations, and given the possibility of positive sentiment returning to the industry (the exact probability can be debated), Whitecap Resources offers investors an attractive play within the Canadian oil and gas industry. With a healthy dividend full funded by internally generated cash, low and manageable levels of debt with no major near term commitments, and historically low valuations, the upside potential of Whitecap Resources definitely outweighs the uncertainties.

