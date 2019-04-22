IPO Update: Trevi Therapeutics Proposes IPO Terms

IPO valuation is reasonable and management expects to publish topline results for Phase 3 trials from its lead program in 1H 2020.

The firm is advancing programs led by its primary compound, nalbuphine ER.

Trevi Therapeutics has filed proposed terms for a $70 million IPO of its common stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) intends to raise $70.0 million from the sale of common stock in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing a series of treatment programs for various conditions that may be treated by its nalbuphine ER compound.

TRVI has achieved promising Phase 2 trial results and expects topline data from its Phase 3 trials in 1H 2020.

Company & Technology

New Haven, Connecticut-based Trevi was founded in 2011 to develop nalbuphine ER for the treatment of conditions sharing common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Nalbuphine ER is an “oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine” that represents a mixed k-opioid and m-opioid receptors antagonist.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, CEO and Director Jennifer Good, who has previously served various positions at Penwest Pharmaceuticals, including president and CEO.

Trevi currently develops nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis [IPF], and levodopa-induced dyskinesia [LID] in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Below is a graphic overview of nalbuphine ER’s method of action:

In September 2018, Trevi initiated a Phase 2b/3 PRISM (Pruritus Relief thru Itch-Scratch Modulation) clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of nalbuphine in patients with severe pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis [PN].

According to the company’s website, PN is a “chronic, intensely pruritic dermatological condition characterized by the presence of pruriginous lesions such as papules, nodules or plaques, which may be associated with excoriations and ulcerations.”

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in Trevi include Omega Funds, Aperture Venture Partners, New Enterprise Associates, Lundbeckfonden Ventures, TPG Biotech, Square 1 Bank, and Solar Capital, among others.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Market Study Report, the global pruritis therapeutics markets is expected to reach $17.3 billion by 2026.

The main factors driving market growth are the rise in inorganic development strategies, the growing incidence of dermatological disorders that influence the occurrence of pruritus as well as the increasing demand for better diagnostics and therapeutics to treat such medical conditions.

The North American region is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to the presence of favorable government initiatives and the introduction of new products.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

Galderma

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

Merck (MRK)

Nerre Therapeutics

Lundbeck (LUN.CO)

Addex Therapeutics (ADXN.SW)

Financial Status

TRVI’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma firm in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline of treatment candidates through the trials process.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $7.2 million in cash and $4.4 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

TRVI intends to sell 4.67 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $70.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain entities have indicated an interest to purchase shares of the IPO at up to $28.0 million in the aggregate. Such ‘support’ for the IPO as it is typical of life science IPOs in the current environment and is a positive signal for prospective IPO investors.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $10.0 million to $17.5 million to fund the development of nalbuphine ER for the treatment of pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; approximately $5.0 million to $7.5 million to fund the development of nalbuphine ER for the treatment of pruritus associated with chronic liver disease; approximately $5.0 million to $10.0 million to fund the development of nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with IPF; approximately $7.0 million to $10.0 million to fund the development of nalbuphine ER for the treatment of LID in patients with Parkinson’s disease; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $214.4 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 30.23%.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are SVB Leerink, Stifel, BMO Capital Markets, and Needham & Company.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 1, 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.