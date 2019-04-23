Prestige Consumer Healthcare: An Immediate Buy Opportunity Of An Overlooked Midcap Company

The stock is trading at valuation levels that are significant discounts to its long-run averages.

The company sold its poor-performing Household Cleaning segment in mid-2018; this sale of this segment caused a decline in LTM consolidated revenue; core revenue is increasing.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a portfolio of leading over-the-counter healthcare brands, many that hold #1 positions in their respective categories.

Overview

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) appeared on my screen that narrows the list of possible companies to invest in from nearly 65,000 to 68. The highly predictable nature of the company’s business coupled with a beaten down share price provide a compelling investment opportunity.

Note: I will reference pro-forma metrics in this article, which means the metric has been calculated excluding PBH’s Household Cleaning segment, which was sold in July of 2018.

Screening Process

I am a proponent of utilizing a screening process as it removes personal bias from the investment process. The screen does not take into account news headlines, talking heads on TV, or tips from your brother in law.

The key components to the screen are its two quantitative metrics: 1) unlevered free cash flow (UFCF) yield and 2) revenue growth rate.

UFCF yield is calculated as the average of the last five years’ cash unlevered free cash flows divided by the current enterprise value. In words, this metric shows the yield (think bond yield) an investor would receive if he / she bought the entire company and put its cash flows into his / her pocket (think clipping coupons).

But unlike a bond, companies have the opportunity to grow, which is why revenue growth is the second part of the screen. I use revenue growth in the screen as a proxy for growth in UFCF and then, through fundamental analysis, validate the stability and growth of UFCF.

The chart below shows how the screen works at each step in the process.

Company Overview

PBH develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products to mass merchandisers, drug, food, dollar, convenience and club stores and e-commerce channels in North America, Australia, and certain other international markets. PBH owns more than 65 brands including 15 #1 brands, which are responsible for ~2/3 of total revenue. Since selling its household cleaning segment for $65.9 million in July of 2018, PBH now operates under two business segments 1) North American OTC Healthcare (North American Segment), and 2) International OTC Healthcare (International Segment).

The North American Segment generated $860 million in revenue (after reductions for inter-company eliminations) in the LTM period ending 12/31/2018, which represented 90% of the company’s pro-forma revenues. The segment has grown at a 13.3% compounded annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) over the last four years (including acquisitions).

The International Segment generated $91 million in revenue (after reductions for inter-company eliminations) in the LTM period ending 12/31/2018, which represented 10% of the company’s pro-forma revenues. The segment has grown at a 13.8% CAGR over the last four years (including acquisitions).

PBH has a diverse portfolio of brands that serves a variety of categories within the OTC healthcare industry. Further, PBH has a dominant position in the market with 15 #1 brands. Below is a chart of the categories targeted by PBH’s products along with percentage of overall revenue generated from each category.

Growth Strategy and Forward Outlook

PBH’s management aims for a long-term organic revenue growth of 2-3% per year. The company has a five-pronged growth strategy, including 1) investing in advertising and promotion, 2) growing categories via new product introductions, 3) broadening distribution channels, 4) growing PBH’s international business, and 5) pursuing strategic acquisitions.

PBH supports the growth of its existing brands with advertising and promotion spending. The company’s marketing strategy is focused primarily on consumer-oriented programs that include targeted coupon programs, media, in-store, and digital advertising. The absolute level of marketing expenditures differs by brand and category, but the company’s aggregate spend on advertising and promotion has remained very steady at 14% of consolidated revenue over the last 5 years.

PBH releases new products to the market each year to bolster its organic growth, fortify positions of its leading brands, and carve out market share in new categories. During fiscal years 2017 and 2018, PBH launched a number of new products, including DenTek Comfort Picks Wallet Card, Summer's Eve Simply Coconut Water Wash, Dramamine N Long Lasting Nausea Relief and Monistat Cooling Cream, Nix Ultra Kit, Compound W Complete Wart Kit, Luden's Green Apple, Chloraseptic Spray - improved flavors, Efferdent Reformulation, Gaviscon Max Relief Berry and Gaviscon Max Relief Peppermint.

PBH’s sales are widely distributed across multiple distribution channels, which maximizes sales and also ensure strength of each brand as the brands command significant shelf space in each channel. In an effort to ensure continued sales growth, PBH focuses on expanding our reliance on direct sales while reducing reliance on brokers.

International sales are only 10% of the company’s overall pro-forma sales, but are a source of significant growth potential as the company pushes its leading brands through international distribution channels. The company’s International Segment is relatively young, having been initiated in FY 2014 with $55 million in revenue. The International Segment generated revenue of $92 million in FY 2018 and is expected to continue as a source of significant growth.

Acquisitions are an important component of PBH’s overall growth strategy as the company serves as a platform to which bolt-on acquisitions can be fastened. PBH has all of the administration and infrastructure necessary to support an acquired company’s product line, so the company typically realizes significant synergies through redundant cost eliminations. Management believes that there will continue to be a robust pipeline of attractive acquisition candidates.

Material Acquisitions

PBH routinely makes small add-on acquisitions to incorporate new brands into their portfolio. Occasionally, larger acquisitions are made, which we discuss below.

PBH acquired the C.B. Fleet Company on January 26, 2017 for $823.7 million, or ~11x EBITDA. With PBH trading at ~14x EBITDA at the time, the acquisition was accretive. C.B. Fleet provided PBH an entry into women’s health, gastrointestinal and dermatological care OTC brands. It also expanded operations in Asia, specifically Singapore.

Dentek was acquired by PBH on February 5, 2016 for $226.9 million, or ~9.8x EBITDA. With PBH trading at ~13x EBITDA at the time, the acquisition was accretive. Dentek also strengthened PBH’s oral care category and added distribution channels in Europe.

Competitive Environment

The OTC healthcare market is highly competitive. PBH is strongly positioned, however, with brands that have significant brand equity. Approximately 75% of pro-forma revenue is generated from brands at a #1 or #2 position in their respective categories. This brand equity is a highly valuable asset that creates a wide moat of competitive differentiation, making it difficult for competitors to make a meaningful dent in PBH’s market share.

Given the mature OTC healthcare market and the lack of innovation (read: ability to disrupt the status quo), PBH’s brands’ leading category positions are incredibly valuable and provide highly predictable recurring revenue.

Revenue Growth

PBH targets long-term organic revenue growth of 2-3% annually. However, it makes acquisitions quite frequently, and, therefore, it is necessary to look at organic revenue growth along with total revenue growth.

Excluding acquisitions, I estimate PBH’s organic growth as between 3% and 5% historically. The growth is driven by the significant brand equity PBH has with its leading brands, new product introductions (including line extensions), and population growth.

As evidenced in the chart below, organic growth fell to around zero during 2018, which was driven by revenue declines from divested brands. PBH’s core operations grew in its targeted range of 2-3%.

Profit Margin Profile

As a result of the mature OTC healthcare markets, PBH’s asset light business model (manufacturing is outsourced to third parties), and PBH’s leading brand positions in a diverse group of categories, the company produces attractive and consistent profit margins year after year.

Gross margins have improved from ~52% 10 years ago to ~57% in in the LTM period ending 12/31/2018. In the chart below, you may notice a slight decline in gross margins in 2018, which is almost entirely due to the acquisition of Fleet, which has lower margins than the rest of PBH’s brands.

PBH’s EBITDA margins have also improved from ~30% 10 years ago to 33.9% in the LTM period ending 12/31/2018. The recent decrease in EBITDA margin is also due to the acquisition of Fleet.

ROIC and ROE

PBH’s return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) has been relatively steady, fluctuating between 6.0% and 7.8%. The company’s return on equity (ROE) ranged from the mid-teens to the low-20s. ROE in 2018 was significantly lower at 5.2%, driven by one-time charges relating to the sale of the Household Cleaning Segment, which reduce net income.

The calculations of both ROIC and ROE are depressed due to the large amounts of intangible assets on the company’s balance sheet. As of 12/31/2018, the company had $3.3 billion worth of intangible assets and goodwill, which represents almost 90% of the company’s $3.7 billion in total assets. These intangible assets are created through M&A transactions and should not be included in evaluating the efficiency and productivity of the company’s operating assets.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow

PBH has a strong unlevered free cash flow (UFCF) profile, driven by stable revenue growth, attractive profit margins, and high returns on operating capital. The company’s capital expenditures have averaged 0.7% of revenue over the last 5 years.

Resiliency

When assessing a company’s resiliency, I like to look at 1) the company’s current leverage profile and 2) the company’s performance through the last economic downturn.

The leverage profile is important to understand the company’s ability to continue servicing its debt should its financial performance falter.

While the last downturn was quite some time ago and businesses have changed since then, looking at financial performance from 2007 to 2011 is a useful data point to see how the company may perform during the next downturn.

The company maintains a highly leveraged balance sheet with total debt at 5.5x EBITDA. PBH’s consistent revenue and profit margins are unique attributes and provide the consistency needed to support such a capital structure.

The company’s debt structure is highly attractive with a weighted average interest rate of 5.25% and no scheduled principal payments. The company’s debt has staggered maturity dates of 2021 ($400 million), 2022 ($75 million), and 2024 ($1.5 billion). The lack of principal payments which allows the company’s excess cash flow to be used for growth initiatives.

This debt structure is a page right out of the private equity leveraged buyout playbook: long-term, low-cost financing with a low fixed-cost burden to the company.

As is expected in the OTC healthcare industry, PBH performed well through the last economic downturn, with a 2.9% and 7.5% drop in revenue in 2008 and 2009, respectively. Growth resumed rapidly thereafter, with 6.4% growth in 2010 and 30.1% in 2011.

Shareholder Friendliness

PBH does not materially participate in either share repurchases or paying dividends to shareholders. The company certainly has the cash flow in order to be able to do so, but the majority of the company’s excess cash flow has been used for acquisitions.

Despite the company’s history of not engaging much in equity repurchases, the company did purchase $52 million of its shares in the quarter ending 6/30/18. This stock purchase is more than the company has repurchased in the last 10 years combined and is a significant positive signal at that share price.

It is not possible to tell when the company repurchased the shares, but the average share price during the quarter was ~$33 with a low point of the company’s stock price of $29 per share. The company’s stock is currently trading at $28 per share.

Insiders own 0.74% of the company valued at ~$10.9 million, while the CEO, Ronald Lombardi, owns 0.28% of shares outstanding valued at ~$4.1 million. I would prefer insiders to have a greater stake in the company.

Executive compensation provides reasonable alignment with value creation for shareholders. In 2019, 50% of executive’s cash bonus will be based on net sales, and another 50% will be based on adjusted EBITDA. This encourages strong revenue growth while maintaining PBH’s wide margins.

Valuation

After coming off a high of ~$59 per share in April of 2017, PBH’s shares declined to their current level of ~$28 per share, driven mostly from a decrease in valuation multiples. EV/EBITDA peaked at ~17x and is now below its long-term average of 11.1x at 9.7x. The PE ratio is below its long-term average of 17.4x at 12.4x, below the S&P 500 index’s average and the sector as a whole.

The company’s UFCF yield is above its long-term average of 4.4% at 5.6%, above the S&P 500’s average of 3.4%.

The compression of these multiples and the above average UFCF yield provides an opportunity to buy shares of the company at a compelling price.

Risks

Highly Competitive Market

The business of selling brand name consumer products in the OTC healthcare market is highly competitive and PBH faces a number of well financed competitors that may try to take market share away from PBH’s brands.

Mitigating factors: The mature OTC healthcare market and the lack of innovation (read: ability to disrupt the status quo), means a competitor would need to dramatically outspend PBH on marketing in order to displace its leading brands. This strategy would generate a poor ROI for a challenger, thus PBH is likely to maintain its leading position in its respective categories.

Customer Concentration

The company generated 23.8% of its sales from Walmart in FY 2018. The loss of Walmart or a decline in Walmart’s sales may have a material effect on PBH’s sales.

Mitigating factors: PBH’s products are staples and “must haves” so the prospect of losing Walmart as a customer is remote. PBH’s wide distribution provides insulation to declining sales at Walmart itself, likely due to lost share to competitors. If Walmart lost share to rivals, PBH would likely pick up sales from those rivals.

Growth Partially Dependent on Acquisitions

It is difficult to predict the availability of bolt-on acquisition targets and there can be no guarantee that they can be acquired at attractive prices.

Mitigating Factors: Over a long holding period, it is almost assured that PBH will be able to identify and complete accretive bolt-on acquisitions. But an investor must have a long-term outlook.

High Leverage Level

The company has a highly leveraged balance sheet with total debt at 5.5x EBITDA. This high leverage level may prove difficult to refinance when the loans come due.

Mitigating Factors: PBH produces highly consistent – almost bond-like – streams of profits and cash flows. These predictable, recurring streams are highly attractive to lenders, which should afford the company ample refinancing options.

