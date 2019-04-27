FactSet: The Train Has Left The Station And I Missed It

Further growth inside the niche is difficult, so the majority of the free cash flow is spent on dividends and share buybacks.

Introduction

In an article I wrote about FactSet Data Research (FDS) in July 2016, I was in awe of the performance of the company as its capital allocation was mainly focusing on dividends and share repurchases. As Factset was (and still is) operating in a low capex sector, the majority of its incoming cash flow could easily be deployed toward shareholder-friendly measures.

Full-steam ahead in the current financial year!

Factset seems to be on track for another great year as its revenue (and net income) just continues to increase. In the second quarter of its financial year (which ends in August), Factset’s revenue increased by almost 6% to $355M, and what’s really impressive is to see pretty much the entire revenue growth was driven by organic growth.

The good performance in the second quarter pushed the total revenue in the first semester to almost $707M, a 6.3% increase. Unfortunately Factset also had to deal with higher operating expenses (which is just normal), but these expenses increased at a much slower pace than revenue: During the first six months of the financial year, those expenses increased at just half the pace of the revenue increase. That’s the main reason why Factset’s operating income increased by a very robust 13.3%.

As the company has been buying back more stock (which is its preferred way of spending the incoming free cash flow – see later), the higher interest rates had a negative impact on Factset as its interest expenses increased in excess of 40% to almost $9M. That’s still fine, as this indicates the cost of debt is still lower than 3% (which is an important parameter to determine whether a company is better off buying back stock or reducing its net debt).

Source: SEC filings

The new US corporate tax rates are also now kicking in (although the new tax law was established at the end of 2017, Factset was still "phasing in" the adjusted corporate tax rates and did report an average tax pressure of 30.8% in the first half of last year). This has now dropped to just below 16% as the average tax rate on pre-tax income in the first half of the current financial year. This very likely is a one-off event, and Factset refers to R&D tax benefits as well as additional tax breaks related to the share-based payments to its staff.

The bottom line? Net income of $169M, or $4.44 per share. Keep in mind this is based on an average share count of 38.08M shares, but as of the end of March, the share count had increased to 38.24 million shares (very likely on the back of option exercises or the vesting of share-based payments in the form of restricted share units).

The excellent performance was also clearly visible in Factset’s cash flow statements: The reported operating cash flow was a very respectable $145.6M, but after taking the relatively high investments in the working capital position into consideration, the adjusted operating cash flow in the first semester was approximately $215M.

Source: SEC filings

The total capex in the first semester was $21.5M, and although this is almost twice as much as in the comparable period in the preceding year, the capex level is still at a ratio of just 75% of the depreciation charges (which exceeded $29M in H1 2019). The calculation is pretty simple: $215M - $21.5M = $193.5M in adjusted free cash flow. Divided by the 38.24M outstanding shares results in a free cash flow of just over $5.05 per share. Factset should be on track to report a full-year free cash flow of $6 per share.

Strong cash flow results allow FactSet to continue to repurchase stock

A very healthy amount of free cash flow, and Factset lets its shareholders participate in its success. The dividend is relatively low (the dividend was set at $0.64 at the February board meeting, which means Factset’s annual dividend is $2.56/share for a dividend yield of approximately 1%), so the cash outflow related to the dividend remains relatively low ($2.56 X 38.24M shares = $98M).

Considering Factset will generate approximately four times as much in free cash flow during the year, it has approximately $250-300M of cash to spend on other things than the dividend.

Unfortunately Factset is operating in a niche market (perhaps that’s actually a positive feature as the barriers to entry for potential new entrants are relatively high due to the established positions of the current players), so spending the money on acquiring other companies isn’t a realistic option. And as I’d prefer Factset to not "wander off" into other sectors by pursuing ambitious targets "to diversify," the best option is to spend the excess cash flow on share buybacks which also compensates for the share based payments.

Source: SEC filings

In the first half of the current financial year, Factset has spent $110.7M on share repurchases (a net amount of $67M after taking the proceeds from option exercises into account). Despite this relatively sizable investment, Factset only repurchased a net amount of 92,000 shares as it repurchased 518,000 shares but also had to issue 426,000 new shares due to the option exercises (indicating the average exercise price of the employee options was around $100/share). So in a way, the share repurchases are necessary to avoid the share count spiraling out of control. And Factset is doing a good job by keeping an eye on the total net dilution.

Investment thesis

Factset has always been a robust and resilient performer and the company seems to be on track to report a full-year free cash flow result of in excess of $10 per share. This means I probably wouldn’t want to buy the stock at in excess of $260/share (indicating a free cash flow yield of less than 4%), but not having a position is my own fault. Back in December 2018, the entire world economy appeared to go downhill and we encountered a massive correction on the stock markets. I did focus on other companies whose share prices also got hit and lost track of Factset.

Rien à faire, as the French would say, but I will most definitely consider a long position at the next correction to take advantage of the opportunity.

