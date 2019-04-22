April And May Outlook On Litecoin LTC

Litecoin will halve its mining rewards as Bitcoin will - a move that will change price dynamics. LTC will still need to boost its price with adoption, however.

Litecoin has had a strong 2019, trading nearly 2x above its low in December. There's been bullishness behind it, but that seems like it may end.

Litecoin (LTC-USD) made for a very bullish start to 2019 with its pairing on the US dollar growing by nearly 250% from December 2018 lows of around $24 a coin to as high as $60 as at the close of trading on March 31. As we head further into the second quarter of 2019, this analysis piece will attempt to provide some insight as to possible price action for the weeks ahead.

Fundamental Outlook

Litecoin's Q1 performance has set a new record and this is coming on the back of the announcement by Silicon Valley-based firm Crypto Facilities that it was seeing record volumes on its Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash futures products. According to the company, this started to occur following its acquisition by the Kraken exchange earlier in the year. OceanEx, a popular new exchange has announced it will feature Litecoin trading ahead of other growing coins like Stellar (XLM-USD) or Cardano (ADA-USD)

Litecoin is due to see a halving in its mining rewards from 25 LTC to 12.5 LTC. For more information on what halving could mean, check out this analysis. It, along with Bitcoin's halving, should see dynamics on supply, demand, and price change. We're just not sure how or what market conditions will be at that time.

Technical Outlook

The technical outlook for LTC/USD begins on the weekly chart, where the price action has stalled at the $60.44 mark. This represents an area where price found resistance on several occasions in September/October 2017 as well as July to September 2018. Following the dip in prices after LTC/USD failed to break this resistance in September 2018, there has been some recovery up to this resistance area once again. The question now beckons: will price be able to break above this area or would we see a case of history repeating itself?

LTC/USD Daily Chart: April 1, 2019

We step down to the daily charts where we see a case of bearish divergence evolving on the charts. The Momentum indicator and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have started to turn downwards in overbought territory, even as price continued to make a slow upward climb in the last 3 weeks. This has setup a divergence trade scenario, where price is expected to follow the oscillators downwards as it seeks to correct the divergence.

LTC/USD Daily Chart: April 1, 2019

The Fibonacci retracement tool, applied from the December 2018 swing low to the present swing highs, trace out key levels of retracement, with the next possible retracement target being the 23.6% level at $52.72. This level also corresponds to where price had previously found resistance (point A) and support (point B) in a role reversal situation. Volume bars also indicate that buying volume has petered out over the last two days.

After considering the chart information above, what are the possible trade scenarios for LTC/USD at this time?

Trade Scenario 1

Naturally, the first consideration would be for the price to correct the divergence by following the oscillators to the downside. If this move materializes, expect price to make contact with the 23.6% Fibonacci price level of $57.72 at the first instance. Further bearishness on the back negative sentiment could see a further breach of this initial resistance, which will target the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level with price at $42.48. It is noteworthy that price has also been resisted at this price level in February 2018. If the $57.72 price level holds, we can expect the price to stay range-bound between this price acting as the floor and the $60 price area acting as the ceiling.

Trade Scenario 2

Of course, there is nothing holding the price action from assuming a bullish dimension at this time. However, any further bullishness must be supported by rising buy volumes, or by strongly positive news for Litecoin or Bitcoin, which at the moment, we do not have.

Market Sentiment:

The long-term, mid-term, and short-term outlook of LTC is:

Long Term - neutral

Mid-term - bearish

The long-term market outlook is neutral because a price is still trading within a long-term price range, even though it is at the upper end of this range presently.

The outlook for the medium term can be seen on the daily chart, and this is seen to be bearish because the expectation is for price to correct the divergence on that chart by following the two oscillators to the south. This view is also supported by the waning buy volumes on the asset. We would need to see a definitive signal for price to go south, and this could be in the form of a bearish candlestick pattern which forms on the blue line arrow used to demarcate the highs of most recent price action on the daily chart.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.