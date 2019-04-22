EOG Resources Vs. ConocoPhillips From An M&A Perspective

EOG Resources (EOG) is generally considered to be at or near the top of the Lower-48 shale players. I agree, and in light of the recent Chevron (CVX) agreement to purchase Anadarko (APC), today, we'll compare EOG versus another top-tier E&P - ConocoPhillips (COP) - with respect to a potential takeover M&A target for a large integrated oil major (Exxon Mobil (XOM), for example).

To start with, here is a table comparing the high-level metrics of ConocoPhillips (taken from the recent Seeking Alpha article COP: A Major M&A Target) with those of EOG:

ConocoPhillips High-Level Metrics (@ YE 2018):

Full-Year 2018 ConocoPhillips EOG Resources Market Cap $74.6 billion $61.9 billion Long-term Debt $15 billion $6.1 billion Cash On Hand $6.4 billion $1.6 billion Total Enterprise Value $83.2 billion $66.4 billion Shares Outstanding 1.17 billion 580.3 million Avg Daily Production (Excluding Libya) 1.242 million boe/d 719,200 boe/d Avg Realized Price $53.88/boe $45.51/boe Cash from Operations $12.3 billion $7.8 billion Proved Reserves 5.3 billion boe 2.9 billion boe Proved Reserves Per Share 4.53 boe/share 5.00 boe/share Net Income $6.3 billion $3.4 billion Net Income Per Share $5.32/share $5.89/share Free-Cash-Flow $5.5 billion $1.7 billion Free-Cash-Flow Per Share $4.70/share $2.93/share Quarterly Dividend / Yield $0.305/share 1.8% $0.22/share 0.9% P/E Ratio 12.4 18.2 Credit Rating (Fitch, S&P, Moody's) Single "A" (All 3) Moody's A3 S&P A-

Source: COP Q4 FY2018 EPS Report & Supplemental Data ; EOG Q4 EPS Report

From the chart above, we quickly see that EOG's total enterprise value is 83% of ConocoPhillips's, even though production is only 58% as much. While EOG reserves are nearly half a boe more per share as compared to COP, note that COP - due to its greater exposure to Brent-based bbls - achieved a realized price of more than $8/boe higher than EOG. As a result, COP delivered free cash flow of $5.5 billion last year, while EOG generated only $1.7 billion FCF. Some of that disparity is because COP has excellent conventional assets in Alaska and Australia, for instance, whereas the vast majority of EOG's production fights the shale depletion fall-off (i.e. having more short-cycle drilling in order to maintain and then grow production). Both companies have very strong balance sheets.

All of these observations make it hard to rationalize why EOG trades at such a premium to COP, both in terms of a P/E that is 50% higher than COP and obviously from an Enterprise Value perspective.

Now, to be sure, EOG grew total proved reserves last year by 16% and replaced 238% of production. Those are strong numbers as compared to COP. Due to COP's high-grading of its portfolio (i.e. asset sales), its total proved reserves grew only ~300 million boe over the prior year, and COP's reserve replacement ratio was only 147%. So, I suppose EOG does deserve some premium to COP on this basis. But when investors take COP's asset sales into account, and the higher realized price COP obtains on its production, combined with COP's ability to generate more than 3x the FCF as compared to EOG, it seems to me that it is COP that deserves to trade at a premium to EOG - not the other way around.

Don't get me wrong, one glance at EOG's overall performance last year (see chart below) certainly puts the company in the top-tier of all shale producers:

Source: EOG Q4 Presentation

But COP is also a top-tier shale operator - it just happens to have some superior conventional assets in Alaska and APLNG (just to name two) that enable it to have Brent-based price exposure with mid- and long-term wells that require less investment/boe as compared to higher depletion rate short-term shale wells.

Summary & Conclusion

The high-level comparison between COP and EOG proved to be very interesting from a valuation basis. EOG is trading at a significant premium to COP. Yet, based on COP's exposure to Brent pricing and, therefore, its over $8/bbl realized price advantage it demonstrated last year, COP has a huge advantage when it comes to FCF generation. And, with COP's longer cycle and high-quality conventional assets, it appears to me that COP would be the superior company to hold during a downturn in pricing, in which case, it would much more easily be able to maintain flat production while EOG will have to continue to spend significant amounts of cash on short-cycle drilling to do so.

So, from an M&A perspective, COP is the clear winner in terms of value, in my opinion. Looking at EOG's valuation, I now understand much better why ConocoPhillips's management maintains that its shares are significantly undervalued and continues to allocate significant portions of FCF to stock buybacks. The shares are cheap, especially given today's news on Iranian sanctions, which has Brent up over $2/bbl (3%).

From the chart below, note that EOG's stock sprinted out ahead of COP at the very beginning of the shale era... but through COP's strategic makeover, its stock is starting to catch up. I predict that COP's Q1 EPS report (due out next Tuesday, April 30th) will continue to demonstrate both a realized pricing and FCF/share advantage as compared to EOG. Bottom line is that from an M&A perspective, EOG is very richly valued as compared to COP. Perhaps as much as an estimated 25-30%. I would say about half that is EOG being overvalued, and the other half as COP being undervalued. COP is clearly the better buy today.

Source: Yahoo Finance

