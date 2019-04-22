Tesla Re-Runs Its October 2016 Press Conference 2.5 Years Later

For example, there's no U.S. federal regulatory approval necessary. It's clear that this “blame the regulators” is just an excuse for what will be many more multi-year Tesla delays.

Tesla now caveats its 2020 Level 5 service promise by saying it’s dependent on regulatory approval. However, Tesla fails to specify what approval is necessary.

Well, since October 2016 nothing happened for Tesla beyond Level 2 Autonomy, and what they did do was not one but two hardware updates!

Once again, CEO Elon Musk said that the current Tesla cars have the hardware necessary to operate at Level 5 autonomy, with just a software update.

Tesla once again makes the same Level 5 autonomy promise that it made in its October 19, 2016, press conference.

Tesla (TSLA) held a presentation about autonomous driving capabilities. Here's how CEO Elon Musk started it:

“Basic news is that all cars exiting the factory have hardware necessary for Level 5 Autonomy so that’s in terms of cameras, compute power, it’s in every car we make on the order 2,000 cars a week are shipping now with Level 5 literally meaning hardware capable of full self-driving for driver-less capability.”

I know what you are thinking: That sounds familiar from just hours ago, but what about that 2,000 cars per week? Yes, because that was not what Musk said on April 22, 2019. Rather, that quote above is from his Tesla Autopilot press conference on Oct. 19, 2016: Here.

What happened from 2.5 years ago until now? The hardware that was supposed to be enough for “Level 5 Autonomy” (Level 5 is defined as 100% driverless, no steering wheel) apparently was not good enough. That hardware already has been replaced twice.

More fundamentally, Level 5 is nowhere to be seen - whether in a Tesla or any other car. Actually, not Level 4 or Level 3 either. The only car in the U.S. market today where you are allowed to take your hands off the wheel is the Cadillac (GM) CT6.

In other words, what Musk promised in October 2016 has not come to pass. We are extremely far away from Level 5 in any meaningful sense whatsoever. A Tesla will not drive around the country by itself, in any weather. In fact, Tesla itself says that you are not allowed to take your hands off the wheel or eyes off the road. If you do any of those things, and the driver tries to blame Tesla for any accident, Tesla and its attorneys will be quick to remind you that the car is not designed to do anything-driverless on public roads.

It's as if Elon Musk thinks that 2.5 years later we have forgotten about the whole thing - his identical promise from October 2016. Well, maybe you and many others forgot, but I didn’t, and that’s why I'm writing this article: To remind you, so that you are not fooled again.

I have no doubt that Tesla’s current Level 2 system will improve over the next year. It would be strange if it didn’t. However, it’s a world of difference for Tesla to even get to Level 3 Autonomy, let alone 4 or 5.

I have equally no doubt that Tesla will be able to show improving demos over the next year (and beyond). Every automaker is showing improving demos. Most journalists covering the automotive industry get to take rides in them from time to time. And yes, the demos are getting better.

However, as companies such as Waymo (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Cruise, owned by General Motors (GM), are finding out, being able to show a good Level 4 demo is not the same thing as offering actual Level 4 service - let alone Level 5 autonomous service. It’s that thing that's always a year or two out - now more than ever.

Tesla conveniently caveats getting to Level 5 by 2020 and offering actual commercial service by referring to regulatory approval. It says that it will be “feature complete” by the end of 2019, but wouldn’t offer service until 2020 depending on regulatory approval.

Well, what regulatory approval? From whom? Tesla never says.

Currently, there is no federal regulatory approval necessary for autonomous driving. Some have been proposed, but if Tesla or anyone else launched Level 5 service right now, today, there would be no Federal law to stop them.

Finally, I can’t help but to point out that Nvidia (NVDA) disputes some of the key comparative semiconductor claims that Tesla made during its April 22, 2019, presentation: Here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long GOOG and GOOGL, NVDA, AMZN, FCAU and GM. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.