Enphase Energy Made The Right Deal This Time!

Through the twists and turns of the past few years, Enphase Energy (ENPH) has turned out to be a Cinderella story for many investors. With industry-leading products integrated in partner-branded solutions like SunPower® Equinox™ Home Solar, Panasonic HIT™, Solaria Power XT™ and LG ACe™, Enphase is preparing for the release of its next generation of products which may disrupt both resi solar and storage markets. Besides having six Tier-1 Enphase Energized™ AC Module partners, Enphase now has a network of SunPower (SPWR) and Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) dealerships promoting AC Modules; if Enphase can leverage its technology to create these kinds of alliances, then maybe it can duplicate that with ESS (Energy Storage Systems) players like Zola Electric with their Infinity and create other high-margin revenue streams; let's delve into this possibility and speculate how Encharge aka ACB 2.0 might be a whole new ballgame for Enphase.

Enphase entered into a partnership with Eliiy Power of Japan in 2014 to produce an AC Battery (called "ACB") and began shipments in April 2016; however, the partnership was unfavorable for Enphase, and storage promised at a competitive $838/kWh, including inverter, instead came in at more than double that. Competing solutions offered by LG Chem-SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) (~$554/kWh), BYD-Victron (~$618/kWh), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) (~$625/kWh) and others, severely limited ACB potential, plus the competitors had battery backup; however, due to excellent product availability and customer loyalty, ~30MWh of ACB's was still sold. On March 31, 2018, the Eliiy Power contract expired, freeing Enphase from cell bondage and truly a bad deal.

Enphase's first ACB used eight LFP 50Ah 3.2-Volt cells from Eliiy Power, comprising 1,280-Watt-hours of battery storage. Enphase's cofounder, Raghu Belur, had emphasized that the ACB was always "battery and chemistry agnostic", so recent news of a new battery supplier has proven that point; a company called A123systems (or "A123") is likely now providing 50Ah "pouch cells" for the latest ACB 1.5 (also called IQ Battery). Enphase's EMEA (1), (2) and APAC regions currently list the ACB cell supplier as A123. Switching from Eliiy to A123 is a masterful move by Enphase and should boost "accessory" revenue considerably in the coming quarters. Long shareholders might remember the excitement surrounding the first ACB, but maybe this time, Enphase has gotten it right and resolved all the handicaps of ACB 1.0 which included not having battery backup and being too high-priced.

Additionally, the latest CEC-approved inverter list shows "IQ7-B1200-LN-I-INT01-RV0" for ACB 1.5; this means Enphase's latest ACB now has an integrated IQ7 Heron-3 microinverter, whereas ACB 1.0 had an S270 Heron-1 model (below), so MLPE improvement has increased three-fold along with a ~35% part reduction. Pricing from Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) for the A123 50Ah "pouch cell" is ~$160/kWh, signifying that ACB 1.5 could offer a 4-fold margin improvement over ACB 1.0.

Enphase's latest ACB is clearly mimicking Intel's successful tick-tock product design cycle, providing fundamental savings in R&D and production costs, where items such as casing and enclosure need not be re-engineered. Combining A123 "pouch cells" with "an enhanced Battery Management Unit (BMU)" and reusing everything else should provide an ACB at competitive pricing with great margin. With ~30MWh of ACB's sold in the APAC-EMEA regions, Enphase has learned valuable information from its first generation storage product. Furthermore, management promised the ACB 1.5 by Q1 timeframe and delivered on time, so this adds another accolade to their growing list of accomplishments.

Enphase's new battery supplier started as a Massachusetts-based storage company, adding manufacturing plants in Michigan in 2009, but even with $249M of U.S. taxpayer funding, A123 went bankrupt in 2012 and was stigmatized as a Solyndra 2.0. In early 2013, the Wanxiang Group, a Chinese company, acquired the assets of A123 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court and then resurrected the company. In March 2014, NEC bought A123's grid-scale battery business from Wanxiang for $100M. Last March, A123 sold its lithium cylindrical cells business to Dutch company, Lithium Werks.

A123's focus is on LFP and NMC "pouch cell" manufacturing in 8-, 14-, 20-, 38- and 50-Ah sizes, and modular, battery pack design and manufacturing for EV's and 48V mild hybrid vehicles. NEC focuses on utility-scale containerized storage and 12V car batteries, but NEC storage uses A123 as their battery cell supplier; both companies have their own specific market focuses, but their collaborations have been successful. NEC and A123 have won 5 impressive projects in China this past year with a goal of "orchestrating a brighter world" (NEC Energy Solution, May 28, 2018, p.32); the key to their success has been in developing partner chains that facilitate winning tenders and assured deployment; this is similar to Enphase's smart-partnering which beats a "center of the universe" strategy; with lithium-ion cells fast-becoming a low-cost commodity at $120-160/kWh, taking the path of owning your own cell manufacturer like competitor SolarEdge or Tesla may prove to be a boondoggle as the stacked margin in terms of $/kWh becomes less and less important; the recent announcement of no new expansion in Nevada by Tesla-Panasonic alludes to that point.

It has been said that Japanese companies never drop prices and just lose business in the next sourcing round. Sanyo, Kyocera (OTCPK:KYOCF), and Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY) were all once kings in the solar panel arena, but they never made concessions or lowered their production costs. Likewise, Eliiy Power had ~30MWh with Enphase, yet they didn't keep up with the evolving storage market. Thus, Enphase's switching from Eliiy to Wanxiang's A123 was clearly management making the right deal this time, for A123 remains very competitive in the brutal storage market (as shown below). Wanxiang's A123 is close behind contenders BYD and CATL and is in a much more flexible position than Eliiy Power; they had a 5% share of the Chinese EV market in 2015 and a 7GWh battery capacity footprint last year.

The Wanxiang Group is a blessing in disguise for Enphase since it has won many Chinese projects, as well as design-ins for Chinese hybrid cars, and it has built up years of valuable experience and data in the storage arena; A123 might not ever have been an option had Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) won the auction in bankruptcy court over Wanxiang. With Wanxiang's expanding business, A123's US sites in Massachusetts and Michigan get an opportunity to work with and learn about Chinese EV and ESS technology while keeping knowledge in the US and giving a return to the US taxpayers; with another 4 years expected of Trump's MAGA agenda, Wanxiang's A123 is a much safer choice over Eliiy and a wiser one, given the current geopolitical uncertainties.

Looking at current cost curves for battery pack manufacturing taken from a recent article in the Deep Dive by Craig Campbell entitled "Lithium-ion Battery Cells: Cathodes and Costs", there is no reason why a bunch of stacked aluminum, copper, and coated plastic should continue to be so expensive as Eliiy Power's pricing portended. Speculating an ~$80/kWh cell manufacturing cost, a ~$120-160/kWh cell purchasing cost, a ~$350/kWh cost including casing, BMS, and inverters, then possibly a ~$500/kWh ASP, including margin could be possible. Regardless of the final Encharge price-tag, the reduced cell and MLPE costs should allow for a very competitive product offering, which could be cheaper than any other solution on the market such as LG Chem-SolarEdge (~$554/kWh), BYD-Victron (~$618/kWh) and Tesla (~$625/kWh), for example.

In terms of economics, consider the current ACB performing a complete charge cycle per day for 1 year at 100% capacity. At $0.2/kWh utility rate, that saves $73 with no NEM or FiT like $0.07/kWh, for example; with arbitraging considered or $0.13/kWh at ~$500/kWh, it would take 3,846 cycles to break even on a storage investment or ~10y ROI; however, with the advent of demand charges and more brutal TOU rates, the 10y ROI will be cut in half, and this will make storage even more attractive.

In Q4, Enphase is transitioning from its single IQ7-based 1.2kWh ACB 1.5 to a quad-IQ8-based 3.3kWh Encharge storage product; the 3.3kWh size will be an attractive choice for customers in Europe and Australia where a typical house has 30% self-consumption from their PV array, and the addition of a single storage unit will double that self-consumption to 60% (see below):

A factory-direct A123 battery source rather than an NEC middleman, along with a home-grown BMS, means Enphase should finally be able to compete on price. In addition, the ability to "swap" cells should one fail might also be a very nice feature adding fault-tolerance to the battery; swapping a defective "pouch cell" might be as simple as changing your car's 12V battery providing easier serviceability over a 10-20 year timeframe. Home storage solutions are still in the "wild, wild west" with all kinds of proprietary dimensions and features, so maybe Enphase still has a chance to drive standardization much like they've done in the solar PV arena with their plug-n-play, AC-coupled IQ microinverters.

With Encharge's potential for sales, major funding may be necessary to roll-out product, and the recent $100M S-3 guarantees that just in case demand mushrooms. A master supply agreement with A123 may be forthcoming, and hopefully, more will be known after the earnings call on April 30th. Zola Electric may be playing a very important part for Enphase; its plethora of field data, for over a year now, ensures a problem-free Encharge roll-out. Recall that the offgrid IQ8 "Ensemble" microinverter and storage solution was released by Enphase in Q4-2018, but reports of it being seen had surfaced prior to that timeframe (see below).

Tesla, BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), and LG use a vertically-integrated, business-aligned, marketing strategy and produce their own cells and resi battery solutions; in the cell supplier arena, CATL dictates the cost curve in the battery manufacturing graph shown earlier; other cell suppliers, including A123, SolarEdge's newly-acquired Kokam and Eliiy Power have to follow that curve or suffer the consequences; switching to a stronger and more flexible A123 elevates Enphase into a more cost-competitive standing in its arena of AC-coupled, all-in-one storage solutions; however, Enphase's quad-IQ8-based Encharge adds a level of fault-tolerance that its competitors don't have. Enphase's upcoming Encharge storage with IQ8 Ensemble software will resolve 2 key handicaps of previous ACB's - battery backup, and high-pricing.

Enphase cannot afford to miss this market window and price Encharge incorrectly, thereby crippling sales and attachment rates as happened with ACB 1.0; they must have a seriously competitive ~$500-600/kWh range or better - for example, 3.3kWh Encharge at $1,549 (Good), 9.9kWh Encharge at $4,499 (Better), and 13.2kWh at $5,999 (Best), then Enphase would have a killer storage hand. Furthermore, with 3.3-, 9.9- and 13.2-kWh Encharge models, Enphase's product configuration would push up-sales of its larger batteries; with the 6.6kWh missing, a 2 x 3.3 storage config could be purchased, but then giving "more storage for less" with the 9.9- (3 x 3.3) and 13.2-kWh (4 x 3.3) models, might be more attractive and bring in more revenue.

(*** Note: in the speculation above, 9.9kWh was used to demonstrate the 3.3 multiples more clearly; currently, Enphase markets the 10.0kWh, but it's still a multiple of the 3 x 3.3kWh storage units.)

It is important to consider that with the 30MWh in ACB 1.0 sales, Enphase only captured 4% of their addressable market (2017+2018 combined, market size ~800MWh); with A123, this can increase to 25-30% of the SAM, so if Enphase can capture their potential, then projecting 25-30% for 2021 is ~1GWh. Thus, by getting the cell cost base in line with peers (BYD, CATL) using A123, Enphase can outgrow market share many folds by leveraging their inverter footprint and current market share (~40% with SunPower in US).

The 1GWh x $600/kWh ASP would represent $600M revenue potential and $60-90M margin equivalent at $0.6-0.7 ESP potential. Storage attachment can increase if households see ~5-7y ROI; for utilities, ROI can be even shorter as assets can be depreciated more quickly. Utilities can place DG storage with customers to avoid local network upgrades when solar penetration exceeds grid capacity, so storage has much more value to utilities, plus it is 100% dispatchable and much easier to install.

In summary, A123 is going to offer better pricing to Enphase than Eliiy did. Encharge 3.3 at ~$500/kWh including inverters, BMS, case and battery should be able to seriously compete in the ESS marketplace and give Enphase a revenue stream that really has never materialized with ACB 1.0. Fault-tolerance with quad IQ8's, passive cooling, and lightweight modular building blocks are just a few of the superior Encharge attributes. Historically, an AC Battery was comparable to the sale of 10 microinverters, but at 4 microinverters, that would also be impressive. Enphase will debut its Encharge ESS first before selling separate IQ8 microinverters, so clearly, they see the Encharge revenue value. With the speculative pricing aforementioned, the high-priced ACB days should be over. With better pricing and battery backup, Enphase's ~30MWh storage footprint could expand to ~1GWh, given its newly-established A123 COGS base; Enphase's new Encharge storage will be comparable to 4, 12 and 16 microinverter sales; at 320W per micro and 4 micros per Encharge, Enphase could be looking at a ~400MW micro footprint with 1.2M IQ8's just in ESS alone at a 25% attachment rate in 2020-21, and those figures would prove that Enphase made the right deal this time.

