Disney: Still A Long-Term Buy Post Streaming Plans

Disney (DIS) shareholders are certainly still analyzing the news about the company's suite of streaming services. This is indeed the catalyst that people have been looking for since the advent of growth stagnation in the ESPN brand.

The company's stock has also been stagnant the last couple years, but it recently seemed to experience something of a breakout. Technicians will wait to see if that breakout continues to be confirmed, but here, I will delve more into the fundamental qualitative story of Disney's new era (along with a few stats for perspective).

There are a few basic premises on which to focus. Streaming will be priced competitively by management, and a bundle will eventually be offered. Disney must also navigate the risk of increased bids on the services of talent. That expense can be combined with the ESPN risk of increasing sports rights, to which the company must expose itself to keep up with the competition in that space. The company must also consider how it exactly wants to treat the post-theatrical window that includes pay-per-view/physical disc with the streaming window. There has been a lot of discussion pertaining to the latter point, given that Disney may end up sacrificing some revenue streams in the search for subscriber scale. Subscriber count to the service is the metric off of which Disney stock will trade in the coming years, no different than operational-cash-challenged Netflix (NFLX) and its own shares. So, instead of watching ESPN subscriber counts decline under the multichannel video programming distributor model - e.g., Comcast (CMCSA) and its Xfinity services - shareholders will hopefully observe steady growth in service - subscriptions over the next several years.

The new streaming model for Disney, in combination with its Twenty-First Century IP acquisition, makes the stock a buy for the long term. I believe, too, there is a strong chance the stock will now increase in value before settling into a new range.

Disney+ Pricing

Disney set the price of its family streaming service at $6.99 per month. As many have observed, this is economical compared to Netflix's popular $13 plan.

My assumption is that this price will be around for possibly a few years, after which the company will raise it to be more in line with Netflix. Most articles seem to focus on the price and its ability to ramp up subscriber count in a short time period, which is fair enough. I'm more interested in the idea that this is merely a first bid on the consumer. I think Disney will raise the cost sooner rather than later, and in fact, it will have to, considering the losses the company says it will run with its streaming endeavors. It was stated that peak operating losses would be observed between 2020 and 2022, and that a surplus will be derived in 2024. My reading and understanding is that this is a general overview of the whole streaming initiative, including Hulu and ESPN, so each component may hit profitability on different schedules. The main takeaway is that the company will be in an investment period for a while as it goes through the process of introducing/selling this new business to the consumer public.

Content Risk/Reward Potential

It is generally assumed that consumers will flock to Disney content. I'm confident the public will. But when we think of Disney and its content, we think of characters from iconic Pixar cartoons and thrilling superhero/space opera films. Obviously, Disney will need more than that, especially when the thinking is branched out from the D+ product and over toward Hulu/ESPN.

ESPN is centered on sports. It is not storytelling; at least, not fictional storytelling, and that makes a difference. There is an objective value to sports, and for the most part, product is only usually consumed once. Whereas a consumer might watch a superhero adventure several times, the assumption is that sports-centered assets won't offer as much replay value, generally speaking, anyway. Sports rights are expensive and the games can't be scripted, therefore, the company doesn't have too much control over them. ESPN also has technology costs plus various smaller content deals, as this CNBC piece details, that cost hundreds of millions of dollars. On the technology front, the company is able to absorb some of that cost through its BAMTech asset that sells services to other media concerns. Other sports rights for bigger games like football cost in the billions.

Hulu is not sold on the family appeal of Disney movies and television shows. It acts like a cable video on-demand service in many ways as it allows subscribers to access content from broadcast networks in a time-shifted manner (minus the ads, depending on the tier to which you subscribe). But the service also has plenty of original programming, including blockbuster series based on major IP from Stephen King and The Handmaid's Tale. In addition, there are library deals that bring in legacy content from different companies. Disney now has more control over Hulu following the purchase of AT&T's (T) stake. There is speculation that Comcast will eventually sell its 30% to Disney, but I'm not certain about that; it would seem Comcast management might be smart to hold on to its investment stake and wait for profitability to occur, so it can score a higher valuation (this would, in turn, act as a nifty, albeit small, hedge against cord-cutting and might become a savings account for the future that Comcast can use to fund original programming for its own streaming service initiative). No matter what, Disney is calling the shots, and it is my belief that the company will increase investment in original content.

Given all this, I think Disney will, over time, spend even more on original programming/sports rights for its services than the billions it has already committed to. The D+ platform is scheduled to start out with a billion-dollar spend in original content, and it will eventually expand to $2.5 billion by 2024. No matter the reaction to the service, content spending will increase. If the subscriber levels are below expectations, the fix is to spend; if the company wants to increase the price because of better-than-expected results, the company will see that as validation to spend more. The risk here is that Disney does not get the best yield per billion-dollar spend compared to its competitors, both in terms of volume and quality.

Hollywood talent and its representatives are obviously keeping close tabs on the streaming wars, something to which shareholders do not allocate adequate attention, in my opinion. Over time, talent will be compensated with higher bids for their services, and overall deals will become more expensive. Already, the $100-million+ mark has been thrown around as a bid to sign up showrunners and install them to run their own little empires on the platforms. Add to that the fact that executives are paying producers to make content they are interested in, not necessarily content that is the most commercial and in-demand by subscribers, and you've got something that could be a perplexing problem as more streaming services come online. It's a bit of an esoteric concern, I suppose, but I find it to be a real one (not to mention that the upheaval from the Writers Guild of America's lawsuit against agencies that engage the practice of packaging-deals may also cause some complexity the next few years). I also wonder, too, if recent news that Netflix may share an increasing amount of data with talent, as indicated by this article, might be a way to bring talent over to its side of the table (in lieu of increasing bids).

Windowing Practice

One thing that could set Disney+ apart is its approach to distribution windows post-theatrical. Although I would like to see Disney experiment with some near day/date releases (e.g., release a Marvel picture to streaming about a month after release), all indications point to that not happening under Bob Iger, who has steadfastly defended multiplex exclusivity for traditional tentpoles. It does seem, though, that he is open to releasing a movie to streaming and to physical disc at the same time, or close to it.

And, that's important. Not everyone is going to subscribe to the service right away. Even if the company ramps up to millions of subscribers in a few months, that still leaves a lot of consumers in the marketplace willing to buy Blu-ray discs, or rent on digital platforms. The company can cover both of these opportunities at the same time.

A Few Stats

Disney generated a little under $10 billion in free cash flow in the company's last complete fiscal year. During the recent Q1 report, the company said it held $17 billion in long-term debt. That sounds like a large number, but I only mention it to give a sense of how far Iger is willing to go to bet on the streaming-service strategy, because that amount will certainly go much higher (the Q2 report is due next month, so we'll see what's on the balance sheet at that time post the acquisition).

According to the investor presentation on streaming, ESPN+ is projected to lose $650 million in fiscal years '19/'20. Hulu is expected to have its highest loss in '19 at a whopping $1.5 billion. By '23/'24, it should be in the black. The D+ service will lose money between '20 and '22 and start to make money in '24. Operating expenses should be a little below a billion dollars in '20 to get things started.

What does all this tell us? Disney generates a lot of cash flow, but it's going to take a lot of investment to achieve growth in subscribers. Subscriber growth is what the stock will trade off of going forward from this point, not necessarily free cash flow or dividend growth. In fact, on the latter, I'm going to assume Disney's board will be conservative on that point, given the increased debt the company will have from the Fox-IP purchase and the need to invest in original content. I do think the stock will trend higher from here for a while, but it probably will settle back into a range at some point as the market gets new data and assesses how actual debt levels/losses relate to projections. Another thing to consider is that Disney won't be standing still: the Fox-IP acquisition gives the company access to a new movie-studio business that should contribute very strongly, given the additional Marvel/Avatar films, and more, to which the company now has access. That will help to justify the purchase price (and put the streaming losses in context) as not only cost synergies will be realized, but just regular old marketing synergies will be exploited as well (i.e., ABC will get content from Fox-IP, Disney parks will get content from Fox-IP, consumer products will participate in Fox-IP, etc.).

Disney projects multiple millions of subscribers by 2024, between 60 million and 90 million for its + product. This means anything less than 100 million will be disappointing. Hulu is on track for between 40 million and 60 million subscribers. ESPN thinks it can get between 8 million and 12 million subscribers. Disney has to beat the higher end of these ranges, no question.

The company has the means to do it. Consider it a test of how well-integrated all the various divisions are, how interconnected the marketing is to the consumer. I can imagine pitches for the services happening at the point-of-sale for the parks, within the company's Blu-ray products, at the Disney Store, etc. If Disney is as good at this sort of thing, as we always seem to think it is, then beating projections should be more than feasible. Maybe even ordering a bundle via the Magic Band offered at Disney parks might work as well.

One other risk to mention before concluding: Hulu adds an interesting twist that I read about on a discussion board. Some speculate that maybe households will choose Netflix and Disney+ and could eschew Hulu in the process, based on the notion that a consumer can't subscribe to everything and has to make a choice. Netflix isn't going away, and while both can coexist, it is worth considering that the exact competitive threat offered by the Reed Hastings service will not be known until much later.

Stock Price

Here is a chart of recent price action:

Data by YCharts

The stock may have finally broken out of its range. As aforementioned, I would expect a new higher range to assert itself at some point as the company continues to detail its plans for streaming.

Is the stock expensive? I'd argue no one really knows. We probably won't have a good idea until we see the quantity of new signups near the end of the year. If they're slow, expect the stock to be considered expensive. As of this writing, the stock has a forward P/E ratio of nearly 20. The S&P 500 P/E is just under 22. From that viewpoint, the stock isn't necessarily a big value. It also isn't cheap just simply from a chart viewpoint.

Like I say, Disney is more a business-model story right now. I'm happy to continue holding. I think new positions should also do well if they are held for the long term. This changeover to subscriptions is a risk, however. My belief is Disney management is up to the task.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, DIS, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.