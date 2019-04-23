IBM Needs Value-Creating Growth

Image Source: International Business Machines Corporation – IR presentation

By Callum Turcan

Times have been tough for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and its shareholders as the company’s stock price has been on a major downward trajectory since early 2013. Simply put, IBM’s legacy businesses are in decline, and that has prevented the company from posting lasting revenue growth. From 2016 to 2018, IBM’s annual revenue declined by $0.3 billion at a time when its cloud-oriented peers were doing much better.

Data by YCharts

Management has fought back by pushing through aggressive dividend increases, keeping in mind IBM’s quarterly payout has almost tripled since early-2010. Combined with its weakening share price, IBM’s yield stands at hefty 4.5% as of this writing. Going forward, IBM is banking on the growth opportunities cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Software-as-a-Service offerings are expected to create. That is largely the impetus behind IBM acquiring Red Hat Inc. (RHT) through a $34.0 billion deal by enterprise value, which is expected to close in the second half of 2019. When that deal closes, IBM will be one of the world’s leading hybrid cloud providers as Red Hat is a leading provider of open source cloud software.

Earnings Overview

During the first quarter of 2019, IBM saw its revenue slip by 5% year-over-year to $18.2 billion. IBM’s Cloud & Cognitive Software sales were down by almost 2% (IBM is reportedly halting Watson AI sales for drug discovery purposes after just recently ending its Watson Workplace AI offering due to low demand), its Global Technologies Services sales slumped by over 7%, and its Systems revenue dropped by 11% year-over-year last quarter. The only real bright spot at the top of IBM’s income statement was that the company grew its GAAP gross margin by 100 basis points to 44.2%. Rising gross margins could potentially be viewed as a sign that IBM is offering more economic value to its clients as it replaces legacy revenue streams with sales from new offerings, and some of that value is being given back to IBM in the form of increased profitability.

However, one quarter does not make a trend. IBM’s GAAP gross margin dropped from 48.2% in 2016 to 46.7% in 2017 to 46.4% in 2018, good for a 180 basis point decline over the course of two years. Declining gross margins, combined with a marginal reduction in sales, have been one of the main culprits behind IBM’s weak share price performance. Investors are worried that IBM will have to keep cutting prices, relatively speaking, in order to keep winning new business.

IBM had $116.1 billion in total services backlog at the end of 2018, which was down from $121.0 billion at the end of 2017. While most of that decline was due to negative foreign currency movements (the annual decline shrinks from 4% to 1% when using a constant currency adjustment), keep in mind that a shrinking backlog doesn’t inspire confidence in IBM’s growth trajectory. We recognize that IBM’s backlog creates a lot of clarity as it relates to the firm’s ability to keep generating plenty of free cash flow over the coming years, but we caution that there is a difference between simply managing a decline and actually growing the core business.

Last quarter, IBM posted a 5% year-over-year decline in its net income, which dragged its diluted EPS down by 2% to $1.78. Even though IBM’s diluted share count dropped by over 3% from the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2019, buybacks alone are unlikely to reverse its weakening financial performance on a per share basis.

What We Think

We will know more about IBM’s turnaround story once the Red Hat acquisition is completed and the firm posts a few earnings reports, so we get an idea of how the combined company will perform. Here is a concise summary of our thoughts on IBM’s key strengths as things stand today;

“IBM's massive high-margin services backlog provides its business with a reasonable amount of support and should continue to help fuel solid free cash flow generation. Its pre-tax income margin has improved considerably over the past decade, but it has retreated from its peak in 2012 as the firm continues to shrink. Its dividend yield is compelling, and management has shown a willingness to raise the dividend, with double-digit increases in each year for more than the past decade. Free cash flow generation averaged ~$12.6 billion from 2016-2018, well in excess of annual run rate cash dividend obligations of ~$5.7 billion. We're expecting ongoing growth in the quarterly payout based on IBM's solid free cash flow generation.”

IBM is not without its flaws as structural problems hinder its ability to grow, something the Red Hat acquisition may change. However, the company is taking on a lot of debt to fund the deal. S&P Global Ratings downgraded IBM’s credit rating to A from A+ back in October on the Red Hat deal news, while Moody’s Corporation has placed IBM’s A1 credit rating on review for a potential downgrade. That is one of our main concerns with IBM;

“The ongoing decline in IBM's business will continue to weigh on its dividend growth prospects. Though its [expected dividend coverage] remains solid, it has fallen materially in recent years. The firm has become the poster child for poor earnings quality, and considerable share buybacks have taken place in recent years; before averaging ~$4.1 billion in 2016-2018, respectively, repurchases ate up $13.6+ billion in capital in both 2014 and 2013. We think there are better uses for cash available, but such buybacks are likely to continue. The company's debt load is a concern as well, as it had a net debt position of ~$33.6 billion as of the end of 2018 (inclusive of short-term debt), a risk that is will be enhanced by its Red Hat purchase.”

At the end of March 2019, IBM was sitting on $18.1 billion in cash & cash equivalents ($17.1 billion), restricted cash ($0.1 billion), and marketable securities ($0.9 billion). Stacked up against $50.0 billion in short ($10.3 billion) and long ($39.7 billion) term debt, IBM’s net debt position of $31.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of this year is a tad precarious when factoring in the expected impact of the all-cash Red Hat deal. On the other hand, IBM is still a free cash flow cow and its total backlog supports that going forward, which is why we aren’t worried about the strength of IBM’s dividend coverage for the foreseeable future.

Management is keenly aware that the market is worried over its debt load and reiterated that “we plan to suspend share repurchase in 2020 and 2021 as we pay down debt for our Red Hat acquisition to get back to our targeted leverage ratio” during IBM’s latest quarterly conference call with investors. We are very supportive of that position, as one of our biggest concerns is IBM’s net debt position and rising interest expenses. IBM is still targeting $12.0 billion in free cash flow this year, and when extrapolating its first quarter dividend cash outlays, that should easily cover $5.6 billion in expected dividend payouts in 2019E. That being said, keep in mind IBM spent $0.9 billion repurchasing stock during the first quarter of this year, and that management noted the company retains $2.4 billion in buyback capacity.

Reviving Growth

Going forward, IBM is hoping a combination of the Red Hat acquisition and the roll-out of new products (particularly AI and cloud computing offerings) will revive top-line growth. Without revenue growth, growing free cash flow becomes nearly impossible over the long-run. IBM was able to grow its cloud revenue by 12% year-over-year on a constant currency basis last quarter (10% without that adjustment), a major bright spot as it relates to growth. Weak AI performance is a key downside consideration considering the various problems facing IBM’s Watson offering. Here is an excerpt from management during IBM’s first quarter conference call;

“In the first quarter, we introduced additional capabilities that will accelerate hybrid cloud adoption, including Watson Anywhere, which makes IBM Watson available on premises, as well as on any private or public cloud and IBM cloud integration platform, which provides a standard way to integrate services and applications across multiple cloud environments. More broadly, we have built a framework of offerings to facilitate our clients' journey to the cloud. It is designed to help our clients across the four key stages of their cloud transformation journey, advice, move, build and manage. These offerings span our cloud and cognitive software, global business services and global technology services, leveraging the integrated value of IBM. And so we have a strong foundation for the addition of Red Hat. Together, we will be ideally positioned to help our clients shift their business applications to hybrid cloud, while addressing the issues I just mentioned around portability, management consistency, security, remaining open, which avoids vendor lock-in. This will not only enhance the growth of Red Hat business after closing but with all of IBM, as we saw more of our data and AI software on containers across multiple platforms and more of our services from app modernization to multi-cloud managed services. At IBM, we're investing and building capabilities to be ready to drive these synergies. We're moving through the regulatory process and continue to expect to close in the second half of 2019.”

Whether or not this strategy will pan out favorably remains to be seen as “Big Blue is an example of a company with poor earnings quality. Revenue declines, lower tax rates, and aggressive share buybacks to grow EPS represent a classic red flag that not all is well at the tech giant.” Turning that picture around represents no easy task, but at least IBM’s CEO Ginni Rometty is willing to take the big risks required to have a sporting chance in this hyper-competitive industry.

Concluding Thoughts

As of this writing, IBM trades near the midpoint of our range of potential fair value outcomes, indicating shares are fairly priced in light of the structural issues holding Big Blue back. IBM has good dividend coverage and decent dividend growth prospects, which we appreciate, but the company’s inability to post revenue growth and its weakening gross margins over the past few years pose two huge concerns. We will be monitoring IBM’s deleveraging process and the integration of Red Hat into its company-wide operations assuming the deal gets approved. We aren’t buyers at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan is an independent contractor for Valuentum Securities.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.