AMD Bonds Are Too Expensive

By K C Ma and Luca Zambelli

Despite recent revenue misses and downward Q1 guidance, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) still managed to rise close to 50% in 2019. The AMD bear thesis, based on the obvious inconsistency between stock price and forward financials, argues that the stock has been overvalued. Citing the ease of Fed's interest rate policy and the progress of US/China trade talk, the bull thesis is that the soaring stock price is justified by the widespread expectation of a better 2H 2019. Before current quarter financial being reported in Q2 earnings announcement, there is no real evidence to decide if the stock is fairly priced. However, since AMD has an issuer's "B+" rating, their bond is a junk bond which tends to trade like a stock, the valuation of AMD's bond may give some clue about the valuation of AMD stock (Figure 1). In this post, I aim to value AMD's 7% 2024 bond (Table 1).

Are AMD's Bonds Fairly Valued?

The fair bond valuation is the fair yield which can be estimated by the "sum of the risk parts" method. A risky bond should yield at a higher level than a lesser risk bond. The difference in yields (yield spread) should be commensurate with the risk level. As bonds are long-term loan contracts which are precisely priced based on contractual terms, the bond should be yielding based on the following risk structure:

Fair Bond Yield = 10-Y T-Bond Yield + Sector Risk + Credit Risk + Mispricing

The intuition behind this is that the AMD bond issue, AMD 7% 07/01/24, with a credit rating of B+, should have a yield that moves with the general interest rates and is high enough to compensate for credit risk and sector risk.

Interest Rate Effect or Stock Effect?

Using this structure, I can first examine whether the recent bond price increase in Figure 1 was a stock effect or an interest rate (decrease) effect. If the bond price increase is a result of falling interest rate, it is a macro effect. If the bond price increases with the stock price, the bond price increase is due to company-specific factors. Consequently, the underlying cause for the bond price increase can be contrasted by the different movement between AMD yield and yield spread (Figure 2). As AMD bond yield has stayed relatively stable, but the yield spread has been decreasing, it suggests that recent bond price increases have been mainly driven by the stock price increases.

Bond Mispricing

Once the general interest rate effect is ruled out, the rest of the estimation process becomes intuitive. While holding other factors constant, the yield difference must be a result of the difference in the remaining one different factor. For example, the difference in "B+" rated 7-year technology bond yield and A-rated 7-year technology bond yield must be a result of the 7-year credit risk premium. The same process applies to identify the sector risk premium.

If the above logic has merit, it stands to reason that two bonds that have identical bond characteristics should have the identical valuation (yield). If there is a difference in yields, it will be a case of bond mispricing. Accordingly, I used two different approaches to estimate AMD bond's mispricing. First, I used the yield curve of all technology B-, B, and B+ rated bonds identified by Bloomberg. Given that AMD bond in question has a 5-year duration and callable, the yield to worst or yield to call, which is lower than yield to maturity, was used for conservative purpose. As the actual AMD bond yield to maturity is around 3.5%, it will place the bond approximately 150 basis points below the fair bond yield (Figure 3). In other words, the AMD bond is overvalued by 150 bps, relative to the same Technology B to B+ rated 5-year bonds.

Since the yield curve approach is only a rough average of many technology bonds which may have different bond characteristics, I repeated the same comparison in a more "surgical" manner. In this case, I identified all "semiconductor/technology" "callable" bonds with a bond rating "B to B+" and a duration between "4 and 5 years." This search narrows down the peer group into 14 bonds which are more tightly compared to the AMD bond. The average bond yield of these 14 peer bonds is 4.48%, which is 67 bps higher than the AMD actual bond yield to worst 3.81%. Or, AMD bond is also deemed overvalued, albeit by a smaller magnitude than the previous measure. Between the two estimates, it is reasonable to consider that AMD 7% 2024 bond yield is about 100 basis points lower than the comparable. Given a duration of 4.24 years, the bond is about 4.5% overvalued. To put the 4.5% mispricing in perspective, the correction of the 4.5% can easily erase the most of the 6% annual bond yield.

Takeaways

Since a typical B-rated junk bond behaves more like a stock, it is not surprising to see the correlation between AMD stock and bond price movement over time (Figure 1). Thus, it is not surprising that, while some may consider AMD stock overvalued, AMD bond is shown to be overvalued, too. One source of the correlation could be that bond prices are less affected by "non-fundamental" sentiment factors, so they are allowed to reflect true or clean financial information of the company. If that is the case, AMD stockholders may extract that information from the company's bondholders in the form of bond price movements. To see this argument, we used past bond (stock) returns to predict future stock (bond) returns. As expected, the statistically significant results suggest that the information loops from bond prices to stock prices. Specifically, every 1% increase in bond prices will lead to a 1.2% increase in stock prices, but not the other way around. It appears that AMD bond prices predict its stock prices.

Finally, maybe there is an interesting stock valuation implication from the above bond valuation conclusions. If the AMD bond is currently overvalued and the bond price started coming down already (Figure 1), the fact that bond prices lead stock prices may signal that AMD stock price should fall too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.