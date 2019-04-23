Kenon: A Tale Of 3 Investments

My fair value estimate for Kenon is $8.26-17.03 per share. This wide range is primarily due to Qoros' vast profit potential, if successful. Still, Kenon appears to be overvalued as of today.

ZIM is a shipping company that is also in a very precarious financial condition. This company is at risk of bankruptcy, which would result in further dilution and losses for Kenon.

Qoros is a NEV producer. This company has enormous potential, as it's targeting the Chinese trend towards green vehicles. However, it still is massively unprofitable.

Kenon (NYSE: KEN) is essentially an Israel-based holding company. It has three primary holdings, which are the OPC Energy, Qoros, and ZIM. Kenon is a holding that operates growth-oriented businesses and aims to realize value for shareholders through its investments. You can think of it as an Israeli Berkshire Hathaway, but without Warren or Charlie at the helm. However, in my view, the sum of Kenon's parts doesn't justify its current valuation.

Source: Kenon, company’s logo

OPC Segment

The majority of Kenon’s revenues come from the OPC Energy subsidiary. Kenon has a 76% stake in OPC, which is an owner, developer, and operator of power-generating infrastructure in Israel. This subsidiary produced roughly $363 million in revenue for 2018 and $365 million in 2017. It's safe to say that OPC will continue to generate stable revenues of approximately $365 million for the foreseeable future. For context, Kenon's 2018 total revenues were $364 million. Hence, it’s reasonable to consider Kenon’s energy segment as the primary organic revenue source.

Since OPC is the most significant revenue contributor to Kenon, it is essential to determine its approximate fair value. First of all, OPC’s revenues are likely going to remain steady at around $365 million per year. Its net profits were $26 million in 2018.

Moreover, OPC's balance sheet carries $893 million in assets and $700 million in liabilities. This would result in OPC's total equity of $193 million. Remember that KEN only has a 76% stake in OPC, so its corresponding value would be $146.68 million.

Source: OPC Energy. Above you can see one of OPC’s energy facilities.

However, I prefer to price OPC based on its earnings power. Since this subsidiary has virtually no growth, it should be priced at no more than a 10-15 P/E ratio. This would imply $260-390 million in total valuation for OPC. Thus, Kenon’s OPC stake is probably worth somewhere around $197.6-296.4 million.

Qoros

Kenon also has a 12% and 32% stake in Qoros and ZIM respectively. Qoros is a Chinese automotive company, while ZIM is an Israeli global container shipping company. Kenon used to have a 24% stake in Qoros but sold half of it at a substantial profit.

Qoros participates in the growing "new electric vehicle" (or NEV) Chinese market. This category includes battery-powered, plug-in hybrids, and fuel cell electric cars. This exposes Kenon to a rapidly growing market because China wants to bring this category up to at least 20% of total car sales. NEV sales were 1.03 million in China, and it's growing at an impressive rate. Thus, Qoros' potential here is enormous.

Source: The Atlas. Qoros will benefit massively from Chinese NEV secular tailwinds.

Qoros even has an upcoming Model K vehicle, which is supposed to compete with Tesla’s (TSLA) Model S. Both of these vehicles are luxury sedans and have a smaller market than Tesla’s Model 3. However, Qoros has the upper hand on Tesla for now because Tesla cars are subject to tariffs. This creates a price advantage for Qoros (and other Chinese NEV makers) over Tesla.

Still, Tesla is building a Shanghai Gigafactory, which will erase this disparity. Thus, Qoros will face intense competition, and it remains to be seen whether or not it'll be successful in the long run. In any case, Kenon’s investment in Qoros can pay off massively if all works out.

Source: Motor Authority. Qoros’ model K is attacking Tesla’s luxury sedan segment. This can potentially be home run for Kenon, if successful.

Now, the issue is how to value Kenon’s stake in Qoros. The truth is that we have minimal information on Qoros financials. However, from Kenon's SEC filing, we know that Qoros sold 62,000 NEVs in 2018, up from 15,000 in 2017. This is impressive growth.

However, keep in mind that most of these sales came from one single client. This puts Qoros in an awkward position and weakens its negotiating power, which can put pressure on margins. Also, if Qoros lost this client, it would spell disaster for Kenon. Furthermore, Qoros has never been profitable, which makes it highly speculative.

Source: Kenon’s February 2019 Form 20-F SEC filing (see link above). Kenon cautions investors that Qoros may never become profitable.

Thus, valuing Qoros is exceptionally tricky. However, Kenon's sale of its 12% interest in Qoros valued the company at a $1.89 billion. Still, I think this valuation could be a bit conservative. You see, NIO Inc. (NIO) is another NEV producer. In 2018, NIO delivered 11,348 NEVs in 2018, which has gained the company a valuation of approximately $5 billion in market cap. Qoros has more than five times NIO's sales, yet it's priced at less than half.

Thus, I think Qoros could theoretically be worth more than just $1.89 billion. For the sake of simplicity, let’s give Qoros the same valuation as NIO ($5 billion). After all, Qoros has sells considerably more NEVs than NIO. This would make Kenon's remaining stake in Qoros worth a whopping $600 million. Naturally, I think this would be the best-case scenario for Qoros' valuation. Hence, let's conclude that Kenon's stake in Qoros is worth somewhere from $227 to $600 million.

ZIM

Lastly, ZIM is a much more straightforward company. It's a run-of-the-mill shipping company. However, ZIM is extraordinarily indebted and underwent restructuring in 2014. This resulted in hundreds of millions of losses (accounted by the equity method) for Kenon.

Source: Kenon’s February 2019 Form 20-F SEC filing.

Furthermore, ZIM's debt still stands at a massive $1.5 billion. It's entirely possible that ZIM may not be able to pay down its debt or refinance it, which would trigger a liquidation of the assets. Creditors would probably seize most of the company's assets, causing Kenon further losses.

Unfortunately, I believe that ZIM is a sinking ship. Kenon has already seen its ZIM stake diluted from 99% down to 32% due to ZIM defaulting and restructuring. Furthermore, ZIM's core business seems to be deteriorating. For 2018, the company reported a net loss of $125.7 million and even an operating loss of $28.6 million. For context, in 2017 ZIM actually made a small profit of $6.3 million.

Source: ZIM. ZIM’s service portfolio and shipping line network.

For the sake of argument, I'm simply going to price ZIM at a P/E ratio of 10 on its 2017 income of $6.3 million. This is very generous given that ZIM is currently unprofitable and in serious risk of bankruptcy. This would imply a valuation of $63 million. Thus, Kenon's stake in ZIM would be worth around $20.16 million.

Sum of the parts

My valuation suggests that Kenon's fair value ranges between $8.26 and $17.03 per share. At its current price of $19.62 per share, this would imply a 53-18% potential downside. Thus, it's clear that Kenon is currently overpriced any way you slice it.

Furthermore, Kenon's market cap is $1.08 billion, while its book value is only $716 million. Therefore, by this metric, Kenon also appears to be trading at a premium.

This is intriguing because Kenon doesn't have organic growth. Its financials suggest that it’s only liquidating assets to remain profitable (i.e., selling part of its Qoros stake). However, Qoros and ZIM aren’t even profitable, while OPC Energy is merely subsidizing their losses. This calls into question Kenon's profit sustainability.

What's also unusual about Kenon is that it recently declared a dividend which implies about a 10% yield. This likely attracted investors' attention, especially yield seekers'. However, this yield is probably unsustainable. You see, Kenon would have recorded a loss had it not sold its Qoros shares. Kenon booked a whopping $457 million profit from this transaction. These profits helped offset what would have been a net loss otherwise.

This is how Kenon recorded a $445 million in earnings in 2018, plus helped fund its dividend of $100 million. Additionally, the company also paid down a substantial portion of its liabilities. Naturally, Kenon had to dip into its cash reserves to help finance all of these cash outflows. As a result, now the company only has $131 million in cash versus $1.4 billion in 2017. In my view, this severely constrains Kenon’s ability to keep up its 2018 10% dividend yield.

Source: StockCharts. Kenon has more than doubled since 2017, primarily due to its Qoros stake and its potential.

Conclusion

I like Kenon’s energy subsidiary, OPC. This is the company's breadwinner. However, its other investments are highly speculative and massively unprofitable. This causes Kenon’s overall operations to be unprofitable.

Furthermore, Kenon is highly dependent on liquidating its Qoros stake to offset operational losses. Still, this calls into question its profit sustainability. Also, by now, Kenon has substantially lower cash reserves, which makes its dividend unsustainable.

I recognize that the company has had a couple of good years in 2017 and 2018. However, over the long term, Kenon's prospects aren't as promising. In my view, investors should demand a higher discount to compensate for these uncertainties and the unprofitability of Qoros and ZIM. Instead, it’s trading at a premium. Hence, I believe investors should pass up on KEN for now. Maybe in the future it will trade at a more reasonable valuation.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.