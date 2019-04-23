Hanging Tight With SITE (Centers)

Regardless of the valuation, I must sit on the sidelines with SITC.

I’m getting excited about attending the International Council of Shopping Centers RECON event this year (May 19-22).

This conference started decades ago as a place where deals - hundreds of them, if it was an optimistic year for the market - would come to fruition in Las Vegas, with brokers and landlords popping bottles of champagne to celebrate … and then partying the night away. And, while we all know the partying is still happening out in Vegas, there’s arguably much less deal flow at the show than what used to be the case.

Instead, the narrative for the past few years has been about the shakeout of a “retail apocalypse,” to landlords’ detriment. And, while we’ve argued many of these headlines about retail’s death have been overblown, one can’t ignore what’s going on in the market - thousands of store closures, retailers trimming back the size of their stores, and while some companies - like the dollar stores and off-price chains - are still opening up locations, it’s not enough to fill all the gaps.

Speaking of gaps, today, I am going to crack open the research lab for a detailed article on SITE Centers (SITC), formerly referred to as DDR Corp. It’s been over a year since we downgraded SITE Centers to a HOLD (from a BUY), and I thought it was time to determine whether there’s a definitive margin of safety – or valuation gap – that could entice me to upgrade the company.

So, let’s get started, ladies and gentlemen…

Photo Source

The Business Model

SITE Centers (described as SITC below) is a shopping center REIT that owns 78 assets, and as part of the company’s transformation, it spun off 48 properties to Retail Value Inc. (RVI), a separate company, that is still under SITC’s management.

Source: FAST Graphs

As you can see, as of Q4-18, SITC had $4.2 billion in assets, the smallest portfolio since 2003. On the latest earnings call, SITC’s CEO, David Lukes explained,

“SITE Centers owns a portfolio that has been handpicked to maximize our exposure to asset densification and repositioning. Many of our projects were featured at our Investor Day Conference last fall and are heavily tilted towards simple site master plans that make profitable use of excess land and rearranging buildings for a much more profitable use of valuable real estate in high income demographics.”

In November 2018, SITC announced that it had closed a joint venture ("JV") agreement with Chinese institutional investors. This JV, set to be known as the Dividend Trust Portfolio ("DTP"), and as Michael Boyd explains “is yet another example of the company pushing to tighten its portfolio and focus its operations - that did not just stop with the spin-off of Retail Value.”

This JV Transaction monetizes ten wholly owned properties, selling an 80% stake in DTP. SITC will maintain a 20% stake and will operate as the manager, collecting fees for running the properties. As Lukes referenced on the earnings call the JV “pre-funds (SITC’s) growth plans with approximately $500 million of fresh capital.”

It allows SITC to cycle out of lower growth assets, and Luke points out that it will “convert the relationships in China that we spent years building into a sustainable and attractive source of capital to fund our long-term growth.”

Source: iREIT

The Balance Sheet

SITC’s repositioning efforts have had a significant impact on the balance sheet and capital position. Notably, same-store NOI growth and the use of proceeds from the JV helped the company to repay debt and generated a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.6x, the lowest leverage level in years.

Source: SITC Investor Presentation

SITC has no unsecured debt maturing until 2022 and a weighted average maturity of 6.1 years. The company not only used equity proceeds to lower leverage but to improve both liquidity and the unencumbered pool (with the virtual elimination of secured debt).

With the repayment of mortgage debt at the end of Q4-18, just two of SITC’s 70 wholly-owned assets are now encumbered, providing significant optionality and flexibility.

Source: SITC Investor Presentation

On the recent earnings call, SITC’s CFO, Matt Ostrower, explained, that “repaying debt with dilutive asset sales may be behind us, but that doesn’t mean we won’t continue to improve the balance sheet over the coming years.”

SITC expects NOI from new leases to become a growing EBITDA tailwind and the company’s preferred capital investments in the Blackstone JV and RVI should provide additional capital to reduce leverage further and fund growth. Ostrower said that SITC “now sees 6x as long-term leverage maximum rather than a goal to work towards”.

Source: SITC Investor Presentation

The 5-Year Plan

SITC’s business plan can be summed up as a 5-year plan in which the company plans to deliver average annual OFFO and NAV growth of 5% driven by three sources:

(1) 2.75% annual same-store NOI growth, a large portion of which is from re-leasing the 60 anchor opportunities within our portfolio.

(2) accretive returns on redevelopment; and,

(3) deploying $75 million annually on opportunistic acquisitions and investments with significant cash flow growth.

Source: SITC Investor Presentation

In Q4-18, SITC’s OFFO was $0.31 per share, and same-store NOI growth was 2.1% - both ahead of the plan (on lower bad debt and property expenses and higher other income).

The strong quarterly result allowed SITC to achieve full-year same-store NOI growth of 2.3% - not far from the company’s 5-year 2.75% goal, a noteworthy accomplishment, given that it includes partial rent commencements from only two of the 60 anchor leasing opportunities.

SITC’s 2019 OFFO guidance of $1.13 to $1.18 that the company provided at the time of the announcement of DTP JV in November is unchanged. Same-store NOI guidance is also unchanged at 1% to 2%.

Source: SITC Investor Presentation

RVI Spin

As referenced above, DDR spun off RVI in July 2017, and we have said in the past that the quicker that RVI sells assets to reduce leverage and return capital, the smaller the discount the shares will trade at.

SITC’s initial guidance hold for RVI is to remain flat in 2019, assuming no additional RVI asset sales. There have been a number of asset sales since Q4-18, and SITC is updating the estimate for fees which are $1 million lower at the midpoint. On the earnings call, Ostrower said,

“We continue to expect a one-for-one offset between RVI fee declines and lower G&A in 2019, though this relationship will shift in 2020 and we would expect some headwinds to 2020 from ongoing RVI liquidation until the RVI preferred is repaid and redeployed.”

Source: RVI Investor Presentation

On March 26, 2019, RVI closed on the sale of Midway Marketplace in St. Paul, MN, for $31.0M. Proceeds were used to repay mortgage debt associated with RVI. It now owns 23 properties in the U.S. and 12 properties in Puerto Rico.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Holding Tight

Now, let’s examine SITC’s P/FFO multiple compared with the peers:

As you see, SITC’s P/FFO has increased by 12% over 5 years, and shares now trade at 11.5x, just below Kimco (KIM), trading at 12x. Now, let’s examine the dividend yield:

Source: iREIT

Now, take a look at the payout ratio (based on FFO):

Source: iREIT

In terms of forecasted growth, we see nothing compelling for SITC, especially when we compare them with other choice picks including Kimco Realty (KIM), Federal Realty (FRT), or Brixmor (BRX) – shaded in light below:

I’ll let you decide, do you like this? (SITC’s FAST Graph history):

Source: FAST Graphs

Or do you like this? (Federal Realty’s FAST Graph history):

Source: FAST Graphs

Re-branding or not, SITC is a work-in-progress, and until RVI is liquidated, I see no value in upgrading to a BUY. It appears to me that the Chinese investor group has the best bite at the apple, and I am not interested in being partners with outside investors, include Blackstone.

Furthermore, I have often said that there are way too many shopping center REITs, and it’s obvious to me that SITC is one (too many). Regardless of the valuation, I must sit on the sidelines with SITC, and this means that my only actionable advice is to be careful with selecting retail REITs and insist on quality and low cost of capital.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.