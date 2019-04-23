Lessons Learned Series: Diversification Is The Next Best Thing To A Crystal Ball

I can already anticipate your next question, “how many REITs should I own?"

Despite the re-rising popularity of flipping houses in the United States, let’s be honest here… Most Americans do not invest in real estate this way.

So, do as I do now, not as I did then. Make diversity your new best friend.

Last week, we discussed what I learned about leverage back in my days as a real estate developer. If you haven't already, you can read it right here.

If you have, you're officially ready for Part II, which is all about diversification. This is a hard-earned life lesson I can't say enough about. It's a crucial part of any healthy, profitable investing package, something you don't ever want to do without.

Otherwise, you're setting your portfolio up for failure. You might as well just play the lottery.

Right now, there's a rather interesting article on a website called Money Crashers that's titled, "Flipping Houses for Profit - Tips for How to Flip a House." Written by a Heather Levin, it begins by telling the story of a "young woman who was just getting started in real estate. She became a real estate agent, learned about renovation, and made a ton of money flipping her first house."

That springboarded her into appearing on an HGTV show about that very subject.

Levin writes:

The show made it look simple: find a cheap home for sale, put some money and sweat equity into fixing it up, then resell it for a huge profit. So I asked her if flipping houses was as easy as it looked on TV.

She laughed and shook her head. "We make it look easy," she said. "But it's risky, backbreaking work. It can be fun, but if you don't know what you're doing, you're sunk."

Thanks to my own experience as a real estate developer, I can attest to that being true.

Exceptionally, irrefutably, downright painfully true, in fact. Especially, if you don't diversify.

So, do as I do now, not as I did then. Make diversity your new best friend.

When you do, it won't let you down.

Photo Source

Flipping Houses

For anyone who wants the nitty-gritty insider's take on flipping houses, go ahead and read the full Money Crashers article. It's an interesting and informative read.

But since I'm here to recommend a different - not to mention safer - way of raking in real estate profits, I'll just quote Levin one more time.

As she notes, CNBC reported only about a year ago that the popularity of house flipping had hit a 10-year high.

Why? Maybe enough people are watching house flipping shows like Flip or Flop or Zombie House Flipping. Maybe it's been long enough since the housing market bubble burst in 2008. Regardless, Levin rightly points out that:

The average gross profit on a house flip during the third quarter of 2017 was $66,448, according to ATTOM Data Solutions. That's more than many people make in a year, and it lures in plenty of newcomers who dream of quitting their day jobs and becoming full-time investors. However, the investors making this much money really know what they're doing - and even they go bust sometimes.

When they lose money on a single house project, that could be due to dozens of different reasons. But if they truly go bust… at least 99 times out of a 100, it's because of diversification issues.

In other words, they put their whole entire financial worth and world into flipping houses instead of maintaining proper diversification. And, that just never ends well.

Photo Source

The Real Problem With Real Estate Isn't Flipping Houses, Though

Despite the re-rising popularity of flipping houses in the United States, let's be honest here… Most Americans do not invest in real estate this way.

Going back to that CNBC article Levin referenced from March 2018 (which, incidentally, was the topic of a Wall Street Journal article just this month, indicating that the trend is still staying strong), only 138,410 people or companies were flipping houses in 2017.

Even if that number doubled, that's still only a teeny tiny fraction of the U.S. population. More people were living in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania - a place that's still known for its Amish residents.

If anything, the problem with real estate investing is that not enough people understand how well it can work… when properly paired with diversification strategies.

This is why I'm so enthusiastic about presenting worthwhile opportunities to buy up real estate investment trusts, or REITs. They cash in on an enormously profitable part of the global economy.

And, every investor should want a piece of it.

A Diversification Dream

Even back in the real estate heyday of 2006 and early 2007, most people were real estate watchers, not real estate investors. They would see the markets rising, but that didn't mean they got in on the direct profits.

House flipping aside, holding a stand-back mentality when it comes to real estate investing is a major mistake.

Take it from Nareit, which describes itself as "the worldwide representative voice for real estate investment trusts… and publicly traded real estate companies with an interest in U.S. real estate and capital markets" on its very valuable website, www.reit.com.

It correctly states that:

Real estate is an important asset class that every investor should consider owning as part of a well-diversified portfolio. REITs have historically provided investors an efficient way to diversify their investments to reduce risk and increase long-term returns.

How much so? Nareit answered that question in a Valentine's Day article this year when it found that:

… the compound annual total return on the FTSE-Nareit ALL Equity REITs index in the 25 years through January 2019 was over 10.3%, one full percentage point higher than the total return on the S&P 500 over the same period.

Put simply, REITs are a diversification dream… and something you really do not want to miss out on.

Photo Source

Putting Diversification Into Action

If you're ready to put the full power of diversification to work in your portfolio, you can consider starting with my very own portfolio known as the Durable Income Portfolio. Our core portfolio was created in 2013 and over the years has generated impressive performance and is up over 16% year-to-date.

The top performers year-to-date are Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (HASI), with a return of 33.5%, Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), gaining 30.5%, and Outfront Media (OUT) and Kimco Realty (KIM), each returning 25.7%. Only CyrusOne (CONE) has a negative performance this year, down 0.50%.

Last month, we increased exposure in CyrusOne and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) to 5%. Both are SWANs that we believe should outperform over the next few quarters. We added Medical Properties Trust (MPW) to the portfolio earlier in the year, and it has paid off, returning 16.9% for the year.

The key thing to recognize as it relates to the Durable Income Portfolio is the fact that this basket of REITs is extremely diversified with 40 stocks and balanced sector diversification with an emphasis on longer duration leases (net lease, healthcare, and industrial) and tactical allocations in technology (data centers, cell towers and fiber), lodging (we favor limited service brands), and residential (apartments and manufactured housing).

We do hold a few retail REITs, but we have purposely focused on the companies with the strongest risk management profiles, that is, REITs that have superior balance sheets with access to a wide range of capital sources. For example, Simon Property Group's (SPG) leverage ratio is 5.1, the lowest in the industry, and its interest coverage ratio of 5.1 is head and shoulders above the sector average of 3.4.

That's why Simon's liquidity (cash plus revolving credit lines) is $7.5 billion, enough to pay for its entire development backlog and shadow backlog all on its own. And since it's not issuing shares, it's cash cost of capital is 3.7% compared to cash yields on new investment of 7% to 8%, meaning a very easy time growing cash flow per share (and thus dividends).

I know what you're going to say, "why I am buying Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), a beaten-down retail REIT that appears to be a value trap?"

First off, remember that as a value investor, you need two important things to be successful: patience and money to invest. If you have these two things, then you must be willing to be contrarian, that is, not follow the herd.

So, oftentimes (here on Seeking Alpha), you won't see me writing on the most popular names; instead, I am interested in analyzing stocks with a wide margin of safety that have strong potential and can be held for the long term, recognizing that, eventually, the shares will return to their intrinsic value.

Secondly, as I stated earlier, the Durable Income Portfolio holds 40 REITs, and this means that the capital is spread across a variety of REITs and property sectors. The selection process is engineered such that there is limited concentration (Realty Income is the largest holding at 6%) and each candidate must have scored favorably based upon our risk rating model.

So, although Tanger has underperformed (in terms of price), the other 39 REITs provide necessary diversification that limits the downside. Whether its Tanger or another REIT (or two), there will always be outliers - and the primary job of the investor is to always protect principal at all costs.

Source: iREIT

As Sir John Templeton once stated, if you own a number of different investments, then even if one did very badly, such as owning a stock that went bankrupt, you'd live to fight another day.

"Diversify. In stocks and bonds, as in much else, there is safety in numbers,"

I can already anticipate your next question, "how many REITs should I own?"

As the #1 REIT writer on Seeking Alpha, I would be foolish to advise you that you should own no REITs, but you would also me consider a shill if I suggested that you should put 50% of your retirement assets in REITs.

So, the REIT (I mean right) answer is that asset class diversification is critical, and every investor should consider his or her own risk profile…

This means owning bonds as well as stocks and potentially other things like commodities should be considered. Unless you are a highly skilled investor, I would recommend balanced diversification, and always think about sector mix, geographic allocation, and volatility.

The last thing that you want to do is to realize that you weren't diversified enough after you lost a lot of money. Over time, diversification is the key to stability of performance and preservation of capital.

You might have outstanding results if you put a huge portion of your assets in one stock, but nobody can foretell the future. Occasionally, even Warren Buffett has zigged when he should have zagged, and real estate has, in the past, been a somewhat cyclical investment (read Lessons Learned: Part I).

Accordingly, I have structured my own REIT portfolio with the principles of diversification, and this means that the portfolio is balanced by an appropriate sub-allocation of different property sectors, investment characteristics, and geographic locations.

REITs have been around long enough and generated solid enough returns that I don't view REITs as an alternative class. I view them as a core asset class. That's how I think about it, what do you think?

Source: iREIT

Stay tuned for my next Lessons Learned article: Location, Location, Location

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Invest with the #1 Ranked REIT and #1 Finance Analyst on Seeking Alpha with over 65,000 followers "Your articles should be mandatory in High schools and Colleges, as a separate subject on real estate investments." "Always well-written, factual, and very entertaining, and you did it the hard way." "Brad is the go-to guy, with REITs. Wonderful info, he has provided great ideas, on which I read & perform my own DD." "Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha and he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector." We are providing this special offer so you can sleep well at night...

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY, CONE, HASI, KIM, MPW, OUT, SKT, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.