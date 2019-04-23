Tesla's Accounts Payable Problem - Chronic Rather Than Acute, But Still Severe

Bulls may be underestimating how closely supplier credit is linked to other Tesla liabilities and bears may be overestimating how soon the consequences will be felt.

Tesla (TSLA) bulls tend to look far into the future. Full self-driving, the Tesla mobility network and the cars which appreciate rather than depreciating are their expected nirvana.

Bears tend to be a little more short-term focused. Specifically, many of us who have come from the financial industry tend to look at the working capital deficit - cash plus assets which can be realized within the next 12 months less liabilities which will or can be payable within the next 12 months. Here is a simplified view of Tesla's working capital, taken from Tesla's 2018 10-K:

I have adjusted the above for the $920 million convertible which was redeemed for cash in March, but have otherwise left it as it was in the 10-K. The crucial takeaway is the massive $1.7 billion working capital deficit. To put this in simple terms, if everyone who has right to get money from Tesla over the next 12 months asked for it, and if Tesla used all its cash, sold all its inventory and called in any money that it has a right to over the same period, Tesla would still be $1.7 billion short. That would be the end of Tesla. To assess the likelihood of such an event, we would have to look at each item in the current liabilities and determine the likelihood of the liability being called without Tesla being able to replace it with another liability which avoids the requirement to pay out cash (or, more precisely, provides new funds to pay out the expunged liability). Then we would have to look at the non-cash current assets and see how quickly they could be turned into cash and whether they could realize the value at which they are carried in the balance sheet - for example, can the inventory be sold at current prices, or will it need additional discounting?

Such an undertaking is much too large for me to attempt today and so I will be looking just at one portion of the current liabilities - accounts payable and the related portion of accrued liabilities.

What are Accounts Payable and why are they important for Tesla?

In simple terms, Accounts Payable are amounts for which Tesla has been billed by its suppliers but which it has not paid. This is in no way reprehensible on Tesla's part - almost every manufacturer negotiates a delay in payments with its suppliers, as this is a simple and often cheap way to provide short-term financing, and, so far as we know, Tesla is paying the suppliers in accordance with their agreements.

The delay achieved by the manufacturer selects the relative strength of the manufacturer in its negotiation with suppliers and many financial analysts track this number by looking at days payable outstanding. YCharts will provide you with that metric for Tesla.

Data by YCharts

(Note that this chart probably does not do full justice to Tesla's success in negotiating good payment terms with suppliers as more recent values are depressed by that temporary portion of inventory increase which is in transit to non-North American markets).

However, Tesla, in this as in so many other things, likes to go to extremes. Its accounts payable ($3.4 billion) is 123% of its $2.765 billion unrestricted cash (based on the adjusted numbers above), or 137% if you include the $394 million of accounts payable accrued but not yet invoiced (10-k Note 10). So if all the suppliers suddenly started asking for immediate payment of out-standing amounts and cash-on-delivery going forward, Tesla might not be able to pay the full $3.8 billion even if the company drew all the roughly $1 billion available under its revolving credit (10-K note 13 and March 7 8-K). Tesla is, in effect, financially dependent on the financial goodwill of its suppliers and that has led some of the bears to predict/hope that the suppliers will pull the rug out from under Elon's feet.

I have to say that these bears are wrong - it will not happen that way.

A brief primer on modern trade finance

To help readers who are not from the financial sector understand how this is likely to play out, I will work through a brief example of how a modern trade finance relationship can work and then will attempt to adapt the example to Tesla's current conditions. First, let me introduce the players in our hypothetical deals.

ManuCo is a large US manufacturer of electrical goods. It is slightly below investment grade, due to high growth and consequential expected capital needs, but has a healthy balance sheet funded by multiple, evenly spaced issues of both straight and convertible debt. It buys most of its components from a number of suppliers in East Asia.

SupplyCo is one of those component suppliers - a highly efficient producer operating with just-in-time inventory management and a constant focus on costs.

AsiaBank is the main bank for SupplyCo and many of ManuCo's other suppliers. It has no substantial business in the US.

USBank is a major US money-center or investment bank.

Now to the action:

ManuCo has negotiated an agreement with SupplyCo whereunder it buys $1 million of equipment every month. Payment terms are that, on delivery of the equipment, ManuCo will issue SupplyCo a promissory note whereunder ManuCo will pay the note holder $1 million 60 days after the note issue. SupplyCo is not in the business of lending millions of dollars to its customers, and so it calls AsiaBank for help.

AsiaBank reviews ManuCo's credit and establishes a $10-million credit limit. It then decides on an appropriate US$ interest rate limit (say 4% pa) and therefore agrees to buy the promissory note from SupplyCo immediately for $993,573.50.

AsiaBank starts to get calls from a lot of suppliers to ManuCo and determines that it will need a lot more than a $10-million limit. In fact, it figures that it can do $100 million of business immediately and maintain that level for at least 3 years. AsiaBank considers increasing its limit on ManuCo. However, AsiaBank is aware that Moody's has a special rating system for US sub-investment grade credits which relates directly to the company's ability to pay its short-term obligations - ManuCo's rating is only SGL-3, which AsiaBank finds unimpressive.

AsiaBank therefore calls USBank and asks for help. USBank offers a $100 million 3-year credit default swap. The swap has 4 elements - 2 certain and 2 contingent (note that credit default swaps are bespoke and can vary significantly, but this is a typical example):

AsiaBank will pay USBank an upfront payment; AsiaBank will pay USBank a periodic payment; In the event of a ManuCo material default, USBank will pay AsiaBank $100 million; and In the event of a ManuCo material default, AsiaBank will pass to USBank all the outstanding ManuCo promissory notes, up to a maximum of $100 million.

Great, says Asia Bank - so what's the price. Let me figure it out, says the USBank CDS trader - I'll get back to you.

Pricing and hedging the CDS

As it happens, neither USBank nor any of its friends has any credit limit left on ManuCo, and so the trader has to build a hedge. The easiest way to do this is to short a ManuCo bond. If ManuCo goes into default and USBank has to pay out under the CDS, then in all likelihood the bonds will also fall, and probably more than the promissory notes since suppliers tend to fare better in bankruptcy than bondholders.

I am going to assume that my readers are familiar with stock shorting and so will only look at differences in shorting bonds.

Just as in stock shorts, the shorter must make certain payments to the bond lender. Just as for stocks, he pays the borrowing fee, but instead of a payment in lieu of dividend, he makes a payment in lieu of coupon.

Our trader is happy to see that ManuCo has two large and liquid bond 3-year issues. The first is a straight bond with a 5% coupon which is currently trading at 99. The second is a convertible with a coupon of 2% and a strike price close to ManuCo's current share price, trading at 101. The owners of both charge the same 0.25% pa borrowing fee on the face value, and the trader's internal treasury agrees to pay him 3% on the proceeds from the short. So the trader calculates as follows:

On first sight, the convertible looks more attractive - the periodic costs are much lower and he will have a built in $1 million profit if he shorts at 101 and the bond is redeemed at par (as opposed to the built-in loss of $1 million on the straight bond). But there is a huge problem with the convertible. What if ManuCo's stock price goes up? The convertible price would rise, theoretically to unlimited levels, and the trader would have to repurchase at those levels in order to return the bond to the lender. While it is theoretically possible to hedge the option embedded in the bond by buying a similar traded option from the market, the trader calculates that this would make the convertible route extremely expensive. So he chooses the straight and sees that he has a total cost on the trade of $7,840,000. He adds some profit/capital cost of his own. In assessing this, he looks again at the Moody's assessment of ManuCo's credit. Since a credit default swap is a longer-term exposure, he prefers not to use the Speculative Grade Liquidity Assessment. Also, the CDS is a largely binary instrument - either there's a default and a pay-out, or there is not - and so the traditional Moody's rating, which takes into account things like collateral value and likelihood of default cure, is not a very satisfactory measure. Fortunately, Moody's now provides a more precisely targeted metric - Probability of Default Rating.

The trader judges that ManuCo's default probability, at Ba2-PD, is not bad for a sub-investment grade credit and so he sets a nice round $9 million as the total CDS price. He asks AsiaBank for $3 million upfront and $2 million per annum.

AsiaBank Closes the Loop

AsiaBank now has an extra 9% cost to load onto its 3-year financing program. Next time SupplyCo shows up with a promissory note from ManuCo, AsiaBank starts from the 4% it previously charged, subtracts some credit margin (because AsiaBank is now taking the risk of USBank and not of ManuCo) say 0.75% - so down to 3.25%, and then adds the 3% cost of the CDS - so 6.25%. Instead of $993,573.50, SupplyCo will only get $990,083.80, where's my $3,500, asks the CEO of SupplyCo. Not our fault, replies AsiaBank, you have 4 choices - raise your prices, sell to a stronger company, get your money more quickly or accept the loss.

The Outlook Darkens

But things get worse for SupplyCo. The next year, ManuCo undertakes a major expansion. This worries rating agencies and creditors. ManuCo's suppliers ask AsiaBank for a new, identical program, but when AsiaBank goes back to USBank, ManuCo's straight bonds have fallen to 98 and ManuCo's PD rating has been downgraded to Ba3-PD. USBank sets the aggregate swap cost at $10.5 million (their cost has become $8.93 million). AsiaBank has to increase its discount rate to 6.75%. SupplyCo now gets $989,320 for its $1 million notes.

How does this work in Tesla's case?

When we compare Tesla to our hypothetical ManuCo, we see three major differences:

1. Creditworthiness: Tesla is a much worse credit. Tesla is rated B3, SGL-4 and B3-PD by Moody's - please review the definitions above - "weak liquidity" and access to requisite external financing "highly uncertain," and ranked in the lower third of companies which are "speculative and subject to high default risk." Even worse, its only straight bond (of which more later) is rated lower still - Caa1 - because so few Tesla assets are unavailable to unsecured creditors. The straight bond does not trade at 98 or 99. It trades in the mid-80s. As I hope readers will have gleaned from the above, low or falling creditworthiness directly feeds into the price received by suppliers and so causes increases in COGS and thus margin compression - it is a negative feedback loop.

2. Limited Hedging Instruments: Tesla only has one traded straight bond which can be used as a hedge - the 2025 144a issue. While it may have seemed to Tesla management sensible to rely on low coupon short maturity convertibles during the days of soaring share prices, this is a negative factor for CDS hedging, since if a trader writes a CDS shorter than 2025 he is paying extra expense - he is paying a long-term interest rate through the payments-in-lieu, and if he writes a longer CDS he is left unhedged after the bond matures.

3. Unavailability of Hedging Instrument: The 2025 issue is only $1.8 billion. This is insufficient when viewed against the demand for Tesla's CDS (particularly since only a relatively small number of holders make their bonds available to lend. It seems that traders are chronically short of bonds to hedge and so are reluctant to write additional CDS deals unless rewarded with very high rates. It should be remembered that CDSs have many more uses than funding suppliers - for example, hedging a long equity or debt portion, or pure speculation - which further drives up rates in this illiquid (despite the fact that financial institutions are trying to produce liquidity by trading the CDSs) and under-supplied market.

All this has meant that Tesla's CDSs have become extraordinarily expensive. In this example, from July, the price was quoted at 18% upfront and 5.96% per annum, while this one, from September, quotes 22.45% upfront and 7.13% per annum.

Conclusion

For Tesla, raising money from suppliers, rather than from the broader financing market, is a high priority. Elon Musk and Deepak Ahuja, the CFO, described this objective in the Q2 2017 earnings call when they said:

(Readers will, I hope, recall that at the beginning of this long article I showed the YCharts analysis of days outstanding and mentioned that it seems to be skewed by the unusual recent inventory changes. Tesla appears - since the YCharts definition was well above 70 throughout 2017 - to use a different measurement - probably it is looking at the actual negotiated payment delays in the contracts and weighting them by volume, and that would be a rational thing to do if you were trying to strip out inventory effects and set a metric for your supply chain managers in their negotiations).

As we have seen above, Tesla's problems with the rating agencies and the decline in value of its straight bonds actually hurt suppliers' bottom line by reducing the prices at which they can discount their Tesla notes. At the same time, Tesla's constant pressure on the suppliers to reduce prices, even on Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), the biggest supplier of all, is squeezing the top line.

I don't think suppliers are suddenly going to walk away or to start demanding cash-on-delivery. However, they may feel, I think they are mostly locked into long-term contracts which include the payment delays. I think the suppliers' revolt will be a more gradual process, as they (I) resist price cuts, (II) refuse to renew, extend or expand contracts except on better terms, and (III) decline to participate in new projects - Model Y, Semi, GF 3. Look for their resistance to become apparent through increasing COGS, and decreasing days payable (particularly on Tesla's own, more accurate measure).

Has this already begun? We don't know, but recently we saw a very substantial straw in the wind. In the Q4 2018 update letter, Tesla noted that "our days payable outstanding decreased significantly" - enough to have a material effect on cash flow. Readers should carefully peruse next week's release to see if that change was entirely due to inventory effects. If not, if the decline seems persistent - expect major stress on Tesla's working capital position and new project costs in coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.