Rosehill Resources: Risk Factors Revisited

The company survived the 4Q2018 swoon pretty well, thanks to its high-quality assets in northern Delaware Basin, though the White Wolf acreage down south is yet to be de-risked.

In this article, I review the 4Q2018 financial and operational results of Rosehill, hoping to shine some light on its risk-reward profile.

I reviewed the valuation of Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) (ROSEW, ROSEU) on March 7, 2019, right after this small-cap Delaware Basin pure play released its 2018 proved (or 1P) reserves and average net production, concluding the stock is undervalued relative to the 2019 estimated EBITDA and the 2018 reserves (see here).

On March 27, 2019, Rosehill reported the financial results for the 4Q2018 and full-year 2018, with additional operational updates. In this article, I will review these financial results, with an eye on answering the following prominent questions:

How did the company withstand the assault of low oil price in the 4Q2018? No argument as to the quality of the assets of Rosehill is louder than the empirical evidence provided by the financial performance of the company during that difficult quarter, when the WTI oil price decreased by 37.6% (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. WTI oil price in 2017 and 2018. Source.

With the recent redetermination of its borrowing base, where does the company stand in terms of liquidity? Will its 2019 capital program still be adequately funded? For a small-cap E&P firm such as Rosehill, liquidity should always be closely watched; not only because it is a matter of whether the company can afford to carry out the stated operation but also because it may lead to shareholders' equity being diluted through equity issuance or threatened by added debt.

Are there any emerging risk factors on the horizon?

Financial performance in the 4Q2018

Price realization: Rosehill realized $48.51/bo, $1.64/Mcf, and $21.14/bbl of NGLs, which, before the effects of hedging, results in a blended price of $39.60/boe due to the 72.9:14.0:13.1 product mix. Surprisingly, the blended price is only 7.0% below that of 4Q2017 (Table 1).

Table 1. Operational highlights of Rosehill. Source.

Costs: On the other hand, daily average production volume increased from 7,352 boe/d in 4Q2017 to 22,779 boe/d in 4Q2018, up 209.8%. Largely because of the economies of scale effect following such explosive production growth, all-in cash costs decreased from $28.64/boe in 4Q2017 to $23.02/boe in 4Q2018 and from $23.91/boe in 2017 to $23.28/boe in 2018 (Table 2).

Table 2. Breakeven analysis of Rosehill in 4Q2017 and 4Q2018. Please note, in calculating cash cost, all financing - interest on debt and dividends on the preferred stock - and exploration costs are taken into consideration, so it is all-in cash cost. The author's calculation based on this source.

Netbacks and full-cycle profitability: Mainly thanks to the decline in costs, Rosehill was able to achieve significant improvement in operating netback from 4Q2017 to 4Q2018 and from 2017 to 2018. Cash netback saw even more impressive enhancement because the financing costs, on a per-boe basis, are spread over much higher production volumes.

Comparing the cash netback in Table 2 and F&D cost in Table 3, it emerges that, in 2018, the cash netback was more than sufficient to cover the finding and development (i.e., F&D) cost of the 1P reserves. In comparison, the cash netback could barely cover the 1P F&D cost in the previous year (2017). This suggests that at $55.27/bo yearly average WTI price as in 2018 (see Table 1), Rosehill can generate considerable full-cycle profitability.

Table 3. Estimated F&D cost of PDP and 1P reserves of Rosehill. The author's calculation based on data sources here and here.

Adjusted EBITDAX: The increase in adjusted EBITDAX has been equally impressive, up 240.1% from 4Q2017 to 4Q2018 and up 337.0% from 2017 to 2018 (Table 4).

Table 4. Adjusted EBITDAX of Rosehill. Source.

Liquidity

Debt: As of December 31, 2018, Rosehill had $20.2 million in cash on hand and $288.3 million in long-term debt (Fig. 2). That debt includes $194 million in revolving credit facility and $94 million in 10% second lien note. The company also has the 8% series-A and 10% series-B preferred stock, totaling $240 million.

Fig. 2. The debt maturity profile of Rosehill. Source.

Rosehill has no debt maturities in the next three years. The company maintained 1.3 X debt/adjusted EBITDAX-ttm in 2018 and expects to keep that ratio at 1.4 X to 1.6 X in 2019, with adjusted EBITDAX projected at $210-230 million for this year (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Capex and debt/Adjusted EBITDAX, actual and estimated. Source.

Revolving credit facility: On March 27, 2019, Rosehill received commitments from lenders to increase the borrowing base under its revolving credit facility from $220 million to $300 million, a decision made based on the 55% increase in 1P reserves primarily in northern Delaware Basin as of December 31, 2018 (see here).

The redetermined borrowing base helped increase Rosehill's liquidity by some $80 million to $126 million (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The capitalization of Rosehill. Source.

Lea County asset sale: Rosehill sold its 880 net acres in Lea County, New Mexico, for $22 million in 1Q2019 (see here). According to the company, this sale "has a very small impact on [its] production reserves. It will have no impact to [its] 2019 guidance or borrowing base upon closing" (see here). This asset sale increased the company's liquidity to $148 million.

Monetization of the produced water system: Rosehill has been actively seeking to monetize the produced water system in the northern Delaware Basin. Having invested about $25 million in the water facilities on sale, Rosehill presumably looks to grab a multiple of that book value.

The company said it had been talking to a dozen potential buyers, hinting a lot of interest in the facility; but it emphasized capturing a good valuation, minimizing the extent of LOE increase post-sale, and choosing a right partner with a proven track record because it will have to continue to work with the buyer after the sale. However, indications are the sale may have fallen through, thus delaying the planned pay-down of the $194 million revolver at least for now.

Capital plan

Rosehill has a capital budget of $220-240 million for 2019, $165-180 million for drilling and completion and $55-60 million for facilities, which is significantly down from that of 2018 (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. 2019 guidance. Source.

The company is projected to run on average less than two rigs in 2019. It plans to farm out one rig around 3Q2019 and bring it back in October 2019. Some two-thirds of activities will be in the northern properties and one-third in the southern acreage. But going into 2020, it will split activities roughly evenly between the northern and southern Delaware Basin (see here).

Projected adjusted EBITDAX: Rosehill expects to generate $210-230 million of adjusted EBITDAX in 2019, assuming WTI at $55/bo (Fig. 6). I estimated earlier that the company may achieve around $214 million of adjusted EBITDAX in the year (see here).

The gyrations of oil price will move the adjusted EBITDAX but not by much. If WTI ends up to average $45/bo, the adjusted EBITDAX will shrink by $11 million; on the other hand, if WTI turns out to average $65/bo, the adjusted EBITDAX may reach $233-253 million (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. The sensitivity of adjusted EBITDAX to oil price. Source.

Therefore, it seems that Rosehill may indeed to able to be operating roughly within its adjusted EBITDAX as it promised.

Risks

The rocks, southern Delaware Basin: Previously, I used the financial performance of Rosehill to support the proposition that the company owns high-quality assets (see here). However, strictly speaking, the strong netbacks thus far posted by the company speak mostly of the quality of the northern Delaware Basin acreage; the southern half of the assets in Pecos County - known as the White Wolf - is yet to contribute to the company's financial performance in a significant way; currently, the emerging southern Delaware Basin area contributes less than 10% to proved reserves; appraisal was still ongoing in that area as of 1Q2019. The quality of the White Wolf acreage, therefore, can still be a risk factor for investors.

Through farm-in, Rosehill added some 2,200 acres to the southern property, with a seven well carry, bringing the total net acreage in White Wolf to 9,800. The company is still pursuing bolt-on opportunities in the area (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. Rosehill recent acreage changes, modified from source and source.

Rosehill believes White Wolf may have over 300 drilling locations across 5-6 benches, with initial drilling in the Wolfcamp A and B and Bone Spring formations, which offset operators Diamondback (FANG), Parsley (PE) and Jagged Peak (JAG) target with Gen-1 and Gen-2 fracs characterized by sub-2,500 lbs/ft of sand.

Rosehill has drilled a total of 13 wells on White Wolf. It gathered comprehensive coring and wireline logging on five pilot wells. The thus-derived petrophysical and core data anchor a new 110-square mile 3D seismic survey in the area. Four wells had been completed; IP-24 to average 956 boe/d or 198 boe/d per 1,000-feet, which can be enhanced to 1,150-1,350 boe/d or 240-275 boe/d per 1,000-feet of lateral by artificial lift. The company states the cost of the Electrical Submersible Pump (aka, ESP) is in the magnitude of $255,000 per well (see here). Eight additional wells are drilled with completions ongoing on six wells (Fig. 9).

Fig. 9. The White Wolf acreage, shown with Rosehill wells. Source.

According to Rosehill, White Wolf's Upper Wolfcamp reservoirs are in a localized depositional “sweet spot” between the Coyanosa-Waha Ridge and the Central Basin Platform, where rocks are of a quality similar to that in the Reeves County core. Obviously, we will only know better about how the de-risking effort goes after Rosehill releases the production information as to the next batch of wells.

Commodity price: The commodity risk is not just a generic matter; the producers usually take the macro risk into their hands by hedging the production.

Rosehill hedged 78% of its projected 2019 production, including 13,142 bo/d of crude oil in swaps, costless collars, and 3-way collars with Midland-Cushing basis swap on top, 1,533 bbl/f of NGL swaps, and 1,535 boe/d of natural gas swaps (Fig. 10).

Fig. 10. A summary of Rosehill's hedging program. Source.

I believe such a hedging book gives sufficient protection to the 2019 cash flow. As a matter of fact, changes in crude oil price do not drive the adjusted EBITDAX toward excessive variations, according to Rosehill's sensitivity study (Fig. 7).

David French: To fill the vacancy left behind by Alan Townsend, who had retired since September 2018, Rosehill recruited David French, 49, formerly President & CEO at Canadian E&P concern Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE).

French has more than 29 years of experience in the energy industry, having previously worked at Obsidian (CEO, 2016-2019), Bankers Petroleum Ltd. (CEO, 2013-2016; sold to the Chinese), Apache Corp. (APA), McKinsey & Co., Altura Energy Ltd. (which was bought by Oxy (OXY) from BP Amoco PLC and Shell Exploration & Production Co.(RDS.A)), and Amoco Corp. (BP). However, that track record tells us little about how much entrepreneur French has in himself, thus adding an additional element of risk for the investors. Fortunately, Gary Hanna, Chairman and Interim President/CEO, will remain at the helm in the board, hopefully to main some continuity in strategy.

Rosehill assures investors

"So [French] knows the company fairly well. Obviously, he has got to learn more, but he will get up speed running very well, running with the plan... [W]e don't expect a hiccup at all, especially since Gary remains with the company and just elevating back up to chair and he will help with David's transition as well as the entire management team."

French will receive a base salary equal to $550,000 per year and will be eligible to receive annual awards under the Long-Term Incentive Plan beginning in the 1Q2020 and eligible for discretionary bonus compensation each year with the performance targets to be achieved in order to be eligible for certain bonus levels as established by the board. He will receive a one-time, lump sum relocation package of $120,000 and a one-time signing bonus of $1,650,000, comprised of 50% restricted stock units (to be vested in three equal annual installments) and 50% performance share units (to be earned and vest based on the total shareholder return compared to a peer group of companies from January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2020) (see here).

Lock-up expiry: Another risk for the entrenched shareholders may be the potential sell-off triggered by the end of the lock-up period for large blocks of restricted shares.

At the closing of the merger between KLR Energy Acquisition Corp. and Tema Oil and Gas Company on April 27, 2017, the Tema party (Rosemore Inc. inclusive) received 29.8 million class-B shares of, representing some 87% of the outstanding shares for, Rosehill. The class-B shareholders have agreed to a one-year lock-up for one-third of the shares and a two-year lock-up restriction for the remaining two-thirds.

Of the remaining 13% or 6.1 million class-A shares, approximately 3 million shares are under a two-year lock-up, with one-third becoming freely tradable in April 2018 and two-thirds in April 2019 (Fig. 11).

Although a sell-off in April 2018 is not present, nobody can rule out a sharp sell-off coming April 2019, especially with so many shares become free all at once.

Fig. 11. Stock chart of Rosehill. Source.

Investor takeaways

The 4Q2018 financial and operational results shine the following light:

The acreage of Rosehill, especially the leases in northern Delaware Basin, appears to be of very high quality as evidenced by low full-cycle all-in costs and high netbacks even during the 4Q2018, when oil price crashed. However, the White Wolf property in southern Delaware Basin, which the company holds as the hope of future growth, is yet to be de-risked. In spite of encouraging initial well results, investors should closely monitor the performance of new wells lest subsurface risk sneaks up.

Liquidity, usual trouble for numerous microcap junior E&P companies, nonetheless, seems not to be a problem for Rosehill. Thanks to the recent borrowing base redetermination and a sale of stranded acreage in Lea County, NM, Rosehill has demonstrably ample liquidity for 2019 under a $55/bo macro backdrop. The effort to monetize the produced water facilities in northern Delaware Basin appears to have stalled.

Several additional risk factors may exist, including the asset quality of the yet-to-derisk White Wolf property in southern Delaware Basin, the adequacy of hedging of the 2019 production to mitigate commodity price gyrations, the uncertainty surrounding the incoming President and CEO, and potential sell-off on expiry of lock-up of large blocks of restricted shares, each of which is discussed.

Since late 2018, I have made three long calls on Rosehill, once at the Yuletide capitulation, and twice while the stock was in a narrowing triangle formation (see here, here, and here). In April 2019, the stock finally broke out to the upside after having bottomed for three months (Fig. 12).

Fig. 12. Stock chart of Rosehill since October 2018, with the blue ellipses denoting my previous long call. Source.

However, judging from the evidence presented in this article, I believe Rosehill continues to be one of the most attractive E&P plays in the Permian Basin at the risk factors discussed earlier. I do not know whether it will be sold off around April 27, 2019, when large blocks of shares will come out of lock-up; however, if that happens, I know I will be again an avid buyer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROSE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In any case, please be reminded that it is your personal call to decide whether and when to invest in any securities. You risk losing money by deciding to invest in any securities. To mitigate risks, you may want to diversify within your portfolio, to set up stop loss limits on your holdings, especially those in cyclical sectors, and to monitor the progress of business fundamentals. I fully disclose my positions but I may change my holdings anytime in the future without prior notice. My time horizon and risk appetite may differ substantially from yours. In addition, I am not an investment advisor; nor do I pretend to be giving anyone any investment advice; this article and any other articles written by me just reflect my opinion derived from my research based on the publicly available information. You should consult a certified investment advisor and take full responsibility for your investment decisions.