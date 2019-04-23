What To Expect Of Apple's Earnings

We are only a few days away from Apple's (AAPL) fiscal 2Q19 earnings day. On April 30th, after the closing bell, the Cupertino-based company will be measured against revenue consensus of $57.4 billion for an expected sales contraction of 6% YOY. Meanwhile, EPS expectations of $2.36 would represent a sizable 14% drop over year-ago levels.

Credit: Tech Crunch

It is worth noting that the Street's estimates are a hair above the company's own prediction of $57.0 billion in revenues at the mid-point of the range and what I estimate to be $2.33 in EPS, given margin and tax guidance. Therefore, Apple goes into earnings day with the bar raised slightly, compared to management's projections.

But more importantly than simply checking the headline numbers, I will have a couple of important questions in mind as I review Apple's earnings update in more detail.

Will China continue to be an overhang?

Greater China has been a thorn in Apple's side for a while - and the pain was evident in fiscal 1Q19. The geographic segment experienced astonishing revenue contraction of 27% YOY, worse than my anticipated 23% drop. I also believe that fiscal 2Q19 revenue guidance, $2 billion short of January consensus, was more than likely driven by the same factors that caused the first quarter to look as ugly as it did.

Now will be a good time to assess the damage and figure out whether the headwinds will persist for much longer. Encouragingly, taxes for manufacturing companies in China were lowered in early April, allowing Apple to play pricing a bit more aggressively in the region. I expect an early read on the new marketing strategy to be provided during Apple's earnings call.

As I have stated before, "fixing Greater China" should be one of the company's top priority in the near term. I believe that uncertainty in the geographic segment's performance (see graph below) has likely been a key factor driving a number of investors away from the stock. Should China cease to be an overhang sometime soon, it is possible that not only earnings expectations would rise, but valuation multiples could expand as a result of reduced perceived risk.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports

Could the "side businesses" pick up the slack?

Apple has been traditionally associated with its flagship product, the iPhone (63% of total company revenues in fiscal 2018), and more recently, with its fast-growing services business (14% of total company revenues last year). But a few "underdogs," one of which I believe will become a highly relevant product category in Apple's not-too-distant future, could help to support fiscal 2Q19 results as well as the outlook for the upcoming quarter.

In my view, the Apple Watch is the most likely device to offset the slack in revenue growth caused by a smartphone business that has entered its mature life stage (although an upcoming 5G refresh cycle could breathe new life into the product category for a moment). Recently, research firm IDC shared its findings that the smartwatch market expanded a whopping 55% YOY in the most recent holiday season, with Apple's dominance in the space remaining undisputed.

Source: D.M. Martins Research's projections

I continue to project nearly $11 billion in Watch revenues in fiscal 2019 (see chart above), evolving fast to $18 billion by fiscal 2021 as healthcare applications continue to support multi-year growth in the industry. The upcoming earnings report will be a good opportunity to gauge whether my expectations that the Watch will drive more than one-fourth of the total company's top-line growth next fiscal year are still realistic.

In addition to the Watch, iPads and Macs could be two unlikely stars in Apple's fiscal 3Q19 guidance. Both categories had their product refresh announced at the very end of the second quarter. Although any uptick in tablet and desktop sales will likely not be evident in the fiscal 2Q19 results, a revenue surge in either category could make a difference in supporting next quarter's guidance.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports

As I have mentioned in the past, iPad and Mac sales seem to be highly sensitive to the timing of product launches. The new iPad Mini announced last month replaces a three-plus-year old fourth-generation model, while the new iPad Air slides into a mid-tier slot left empty by the retirement of the iPad Air 2, in the early part of 2017. On the Mac side, the new 21.5-inch and 27-inch models replace devices with similar form factor released all the way back in June 2017.

With third-quarter comps looking very soft (see charts above, and notice how growth in iPads and Macs approached multi-quarter lows in fiscal 3Q18), I find it reasonable that the outlook could be positively impacted by half a billion dollars or so in sales of new devices hitting the market. Considering the Street's current expectation of $1.3 billion contraction in total company revenues in fiscal 3Q19, this is a subject worth paying close attention to.

My projections for the quarter

Although consensus already anticipates better-than-guided results, I believe Apple has room to deliver beyond expectations in the second quarter - with iPhone sales in China maybe representing the most meaningful risk to an earnings beat not materializing.

I am expecting revenues to land at $57.75 billion, but believe that component costs and possibly some pricing softness could push gross margin closer to the bottom of management's guided range. On EPS, I expect to see $2.37 top consensus by a penny and the implied guidance by about four cents.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports

Taking a step back, I continue to find AAPL a stock worth owning for the long run. The business is well managed, and the company's product and service portfolio has become increasingly diversified to better deal with short-term softness in specific product categories (as might continue to be the case for the iPhone).

The stock's valuation has certainly picked up the pace this year, with forward P/E of nearly 18.0x and long-term PEG of 1.8x rising well above the 14.0x and 1.4x of 12 months ago, respectively. So while AAPL may no longer be the same bargain stock that I believed it was in early January, I remain a confident, long-term shareholder at current levels.

Data by YCharts

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on AAPL (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.