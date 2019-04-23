Noble Corp.: What Will It Take?

It is imperative to trade short term a large part of your NE position to be able to survive this volatile environment.

Image: Drillship Noble Tom Madden. Source: MarineTraffic.

Business Thesis

Noble Corp. (NE) is a struggling offshore drilling company which is confronted with a concerning high-level debt situation. It has prevented the company from becoming an acquisition potential, whereby the debt load is not immediately threatening the driller from the specter of a restructuring under chapter 11.

With strong positive oil prices momentum, the market is anticipating to see the Offshore drilling industry get back to a decent financial level. However, fleet status after fleet status, the reality is that recovery is a myth, not a tangible result. Contracting is still not sufficient and day rates are ultra-low besides what is happening in the North Sea.

However, we can still hope that oil operators will be confident enough and start to increase spending in exploration. While it is still a subject for debate only and nothing factual has emerged yet, it is imperative to trade short term a large part of your NE position to be able to survive this volatile environment.

Noble Corp. is showing an uninspiring contract backlog that I have estimated at ~$2.4 billion as of April 18, 2019.

Complete Fleet status and fleet analysis as of April 18, 2019.

1. Class: Drillships

# Name Spec. K' Contract End Current Day rate K$ Location (0-rate) 1 Noble Bob Douglas 2013 10/40 4/21 Not disclosed ($220k/d?) [Exxon Mobil (XOM)] Guyana 2 Noble Bully II 2011 8.25/40 Commitment split 50/50 - Joint Venture between Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) and Noble Corp. 4/22 230 + (floor) [Shell] Malaysia 3 Noble Don Taylor 2013 10/40 Late 2/19 Early 11/18-Mid 1/19 (Within the idle period) 420 420 + Not disclosed [Shell] US GoM 15% bonus eligible [Talos] US GoM 4 Noble Globetrotter I 2011 10/40 Mid 7/22 275+ (floor) [Shell] Egypt 15% bonus eligible 5 Noble Globetrotter II 2013 10/40 Early 9/2023 Early 11/18 to Early 1/19 (within the idle period) 275+ 275+ N/A [Shell] Bulgaria [Total] Bulgaria 6 Noble Tom Madden 2014 10/40 Mid 2/20 Not disclosed [Esso] Guyana 3x1 well option 7 Noble Sam Croft 2014 10/40 Mid-March 2019 - Mid-May 2019 Mid 2019 (1 well firm) Not disclosed Not disclosed [WT&I] US GoM [Not disclosed]

2. Class: Semi-Submersibles

# Name Spec. K feet Contract End Current Day rate $ k Location 1 Noble Clyde Boudreaux 1987/2007 10k' Mid 3/19 Not disclosed [PTTEP] Myanmar

3. Class: Jack-Ups

# Name Spec. Feet/K feet Contract End Current Day rate Location 1 Noble Lloyd Noble 2Q'2016 492/32 Late 11/20 451 (including mobilization revenue) [Equinor] UKNS 2-year priced option 2 Noble Hans Deul 2009 400/30 Late 7/19 Not disclosed [Spirit Energy] UK North Sea 2 x 1 well options 3 Noble Joe Beall 1981/2004 300/25 12/19(?) In discussions with customer regarding a possible extension of the contract to the end of 2019. [Aramco (ARMCO)] Arabian Gulf 4 Noble Roger Lewis 2007 400/30 Early 3/22 159 [Aramco] Saudi Arabia 5 Noble Sam Hartley 2014 400/35 Mid 7/19 Not disclosed [Total (TOT)] UK 6 Noble Sam Turner 2014 400/35 Early 3/20 Not disclosed [Total] Denmark 7 Noble Scott Marks 2009 400/30 Early 7/22 159 [Aramco] Arabian Gulf 8 Noble Regina Allen 2013 300/25 Mid-12/19 Mid 1/20 - mid 5/20 94 Not disclosed [Exxon Mobil] [Encana] Canada 9 Noble Tom Prosser 2014 Jack-up 400 IC 10/19 11/19-12/19 1/20-4/20 Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed [Santos/CarbonNet/Esso] 2x1 well options 6x1 well options Australia 10 Noble Houston Colbert 2014 Jack-up 400/35 Late 5/19 9/19 - 2/20 Not disclosed Not disclosed [Dolphin] [N/D] Qatar UK 11 Noble Mick O'Brien 2013 Jack-up 400 IC Mid 9/19 Not disclosed [Qatar Gas] Qatar 12 Noble Sam Hartley Jack-up Mid 7/19 Not disclosed [Total] UK 13 Noble Johnny Whistine 2018 rebuilt Jack-up CJ46 Mid 3/22 Not Disclosed [Saudi Aramco] Middle East +1Y option 14 Noble Joe Knight 2018 rebuilt Jack-up CJ46 3Q'19-3Q'22 Not Disclosed [Saudi Aramco] Middle East +1Y option

4 - Rigs available, ready-stacked or cold-stacked, idle.

# Rig name/shipyard date Type Year built Status Location 1 Noble Jim Day (1/16) SemiSub 1989/1999/2010 Cold-stacked GoM 2 Noble Dany Adkins (3/16) SemiSub 1989/1999/2009 Cold-stacked GoM 3 Noble Paul Romano SemiSub 1981/1998 Warm stacked GoM 4 Noble Bully I (3/17) Drillship Commitment split 50/50 - Joint Venture between Shell and Noble Corp. 2011 Cold-stacked GoM

Noble Fleet Snapshot

Noble Corp. Total Drill-ships Semi-subs Jack-ups Active rigs 20 7 1 12 Idle or stacked 5 1 3 1 Total 25 8 4 13

Backlog Details And Charts

Noble's contract backlog totaled approximately ~$2.4 billion on April 18, 2019.

Below is the backlog breakdown per year. Below is the analysis per segment.

I estimated about ~$773 million in firm backlog remaining in 2019.

Note: It is an estimate only. The company is not providing the day rate of a large number of contracts, and the deal with Shell can vary notably on the plus side because I used only the floor day rate in my calculation. In some cases, NE can receive a 15% bonus (Thus, use these numbers with caution).

Fleet Status Report As Of April 18, 2019:

According to Noble’s latest fleet status report:

1 - The semi-submersible Noble Clyde Boudreaux has been awarded a one-year contract extension, which ends in mid-March 2020. The deal is with PTTEP offshore Myanmar. Bassoe indicates a daily rate of $120K/d. Added backlog estimated at $43 million.

2 - The drillship Noble Don Taylor has been awarded a contract extension, which ends early June 2019. The gig is with Talos in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Added backlog estimated at <$1 million.

3 - The same drillship Noble Don Taylor has been awarded a one-year contract with Exxon Mobil in Guyana. The contract runs from early October 2019 until early October 2020. The day rate estimate is $175k/d. Added backlog estimated $64 million.

Note: Total backlog addition this month is estimated at $108 million, which is what Noble needs to compensate for the ~$100+ million in monthly revenues.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Noble Corp. is running a race against time and will need more contracts at higher day rates in 2019-2020 to avoid a financial meltdown happening in slow motion.

As we all know, Noble Corp. is facing a sizeable long-term debt of $3.5 billion (As of Dec. 2018). Yes, Noble has good liquidity and only ~$300 million in bond maturity over the next four years.

However, this is an unsustainable level of debt compared to revenues going down around $300+ million per quarter and consequently shrinking EBITDA.

Net debt is not a threat with a limited CapEx for the next few years. Total liquidity at December 31, 2018, was ~$2.2 billion comprised of cash and equivalents of $375.23 million and availability under revolving credit facilities of $1.8 billion.

The solution is to generate more revenues to free enough cash to reduce the debt to an acceptable level, but how?

Yes, the market wants to believe that the nascent recovery experienced in 2018 may resume again with bullish oil prices and it assumes that Noble will show increasing revenues.

My concern is that it is a little too low too late. Even if the company finds a way to increase its backlog significantly, it will take more than a year to reach a satisfactory level.

Looking at the recent fleet status report, I do not see how the company will be able to overcome these vast headwinds? Not with day rates well below $200k/d.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

NE is now trading in a narrow range of $2.80-3, and it is tough to discern any particular TA pattern from this boring flat line. The stock is holding on $2.95 level but seems quite weak and vulnerable. Today a few pennies up on oil bullishness and tomorrow back to square one, when the market will question the sustainability of oil prices well above $70 per barrel.

In my opinion, I see NE breaking out on the negative side as soon as oil prices are starting to retrace from today's high.

Assuming a potential descending channel pattern, NE could eventually drop to $1.80 (I recommend buying at this level) if the $2.50 double bottom is not holding. On the other side, NE could eventually re-test its mid-term resistance at $3.50.

