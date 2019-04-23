GoPro: No Longer A Sinking Ship

Introduction

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is an American manufacturer of action cameras. As of 4/18/19, the company is trading at $6.27 with a market capitalization of $941.31 million. I first initiated coverage of GoPro in 2016, and at that time noted a failing business model, calling the company a "sinking ship". There were several investors who suggested the grand vision of company CEO Nick Woodman, an effort to revamp the existing software lineup, and even the introduction of a drone would be enough to launch the stock upward. Since then, it has fallen almost 30%. Now that it's three years later, I'd like to reassess the business model and see if investors can finally expect growth or more of the same.

Reasons for Decline Since 2016

GoPro has suffered from preventable pitfalls that have caused the massive decline seen over the past several years. Customers (and especially investors) dissatisfied with mismanagement, an overcomplicated lineup with little differentiation, and release delays have all been events that compounded this fall.

Beginning in late 2016, analysts began expressing concerns regarding the expected release of the "Karma" drone, GoPro's first attempt at entering the drone business. The company had expressed an intention to develop a drone as early as 2014, and after delays continued to prevent a reasonable release date, the product was finally launched in September 2016. It retailed at $799, and was relatively unpopular post launch. After already dealing with cost concerns associated with product development, the company was then forced to recall all of the 2,500 drones sold due to power issues. Three months later, it began re-selling the drones at the same high price, only to exit the drone business less than a year later. Significant resources were used to research, develop, and launch a competitive drone, and exiting the drone space represented a huge loss to the company. That said, given the margin issues related to maintaining a presence in this space, it was the right decision. It was also a rare bright moment in an otherwise, at the time, poor string of decision-making.

In addition to drone struggles, the overall environment in the action camera market has become increasingly competitive. For a company that essentially created the industry, GoPro has struggled to adapt and define the market. The first amongst these competitors include camera makers like Canon which threaten a segment of GoPro's core consumers. Camera sales, after slumping for nearly half a decade, began rising for companies like Canon which, despite not offering an action camera, do have the potential to steal would-be GoPro consumers. Sony, DJI, Olympus, and many other electronics companies also began offering action camera lineups at varying price discounts and tech upgrades to the existing GoPro lineup. These launches stole sales from GoPro, resulting in less units moved since the end of 2015. This is evident in the graph below, which depicts the revenue and units declines seen from 2015 to 2018.

(Source: GoPro Investor Relations)

At a certain point, weaker-than-anticipated results sent a strong message to investors. GoPro was bringing in less money than ever, and even began laying off a significant percentage of its workforce. In the quarter immediately after its official exit from the drone business, the company posted Q4 revenue of $340 million, a 38% Y/Y decline. Units shipped fell 40% to 1.36 million, gross margin was 24.8%, and on an adjusted basis, it incurred net losses of $41.3 million. All of this was far below expectations and summed up the overall state of the company.

The question of investment now lies in whether the company has taken appropriate strategic steps to begin growth again. What we've seen so far in 2019 is more promising than most would have you believe.

Current Situation

The outlook for the action camera industry in general is positive. A report from ResearchAndMarkets found that the global market for action cameras can be expected to exceed $10.25 billion by 2026, assuming a CAGR of 12.6%. Upward trends in income, participation in extreme sports and outdoor activities, as well as social media usage all informed this estimate. This is still indeed a growing market, and GoPro will be a beneficiary of that.

The company has reduced operating costs significantly in recent quarters, in part due to workforce cuts, but also by streamlining its product offerings. As discussed earlier, GoPro no longer offers a drone and it has reduced its action camera lineup.

(Source: GoPro Investor Relations)

In its most recent quarter, GoPro also showed signs of improved inventory management. Average sales price (ASP) increased by 20%, and its flagship SKU, the Hero 7 Black, sold more than analysts expected. My original article discussed the company's issues juggling multiple different initiatives. These initiatives included the release of new action cameras, a better software editing platform, and the failed drone. The sell-through rate for the full year 2018 was roughly 4.8 million units, a bit lower than expected, but was still the highest investors have seen to date. The company seems to be consolidating around a holistic vision moving forward, and this is a positive development.

One last concern I noted in my previous analysis had been GoPro's inability to create competitive software programs. GoPro had become a follower, rather than a leader in this part of the industry, and many users had opted to use third-party software services. Today, the company finally seems to understand the importance of being a one-stop shop for filming, editing, and content management. The GoPro Plus subscription service allows users to store their content in the cloud and share their content easily. Though revenue gained from this service isn't material to the company's overall results, it still exemplifies a willingness to meet this need of consumers.

Furthermore, the company has made efforts to create useful tools for editing, particularly on mobile. The Quik app allows users to edit photos from both their mobile device and desktop. The QuikStories feature links the device memory to social accounts, which can then be shared with friends and followers online. Reviews for the service have been overwhelmingly positive. Developments like this will have a strong impact on long-term growth.

Conclusion

GoPro has taken significant steps towards rebuilding its image. I've upgraded my view of the firm from Very Bearish to Neutral, and expect that it may warrant an investment by the end of 2020. Remember that despite its pitfalls, GoPro still controls 85% of the action camera market. The company has built up considerable goodwill with consumers and remains a household name across the world.

If GoPro can keep costs low, continue streamlining its production process, maintain progress on the software side, and grow sales throughout this year, then it's quite possible the stock could exceed pre-2016 levels in the next couple years. There's growing demand internationally, and the possibility of significant market growth between now and 2026 bodes well for the industry. GoPro must stay the course in order to turn these short-term victories into long-term success. I'll provide further updates in later quarters once we can see if growth can be sustained. For now, it would be wise to wait - though a good case for investment may not be too far off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.