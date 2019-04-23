The Scourge Of Good News

There's just one problem: The "good news is bad news" paradox is alive and well in China.

That means positive data surprises can be interpreted "cleanly", without giving too much thought to the idea that "too much" good news risks hawkish policy.

Thanks to pot-committed developed market policymakers, the post-crisis "good news can be bad news" paradox need not necessarily apply for the next six or so months.

One of the ultimate paradoxes of the post-crisis environment is that "bad" news can be "good" news to the extent poor data reinforces the need for monetary accommodation, and vice versa.

This is a well-known phenomenon among market participants and it's readily observable "in the wild" (if you will) during periods when traders are anxious about the prospect of monetary tightening. If policymakers are perceived to be moving too quickly on normalization, cooler-than-expected readings on inflation and, as long as the data isn't too bad, growth, can be a boon to risk assets as traders attempt to price in what worsening data may mean for central banks' reaction functions.

That this is "a thing" (as it were) speaks to the notion that the final re-emancipation of markets (i.e., the date when price discovery is allowed to make a real comeback and when "choice" is once again possible, as opposed to mere "selection" from a menu of trades that are only differentiated by the amount of carry on offer) isn't something anyone really wants.

We are chasing the elusive target. We say we want robust growth and policymakers say they want to hit their inflation targets, but when we're forced to ponder the prospect of "victory" clearing the way for the complete normalization of policy rates and an unwind of engorged balance sheets, "winning" no longer sounds very appealing.

Indeed, it is almost impossible to argue that risk assets would not collapse in the event policy rates were to return to some semblance of "old normal" (as distinct from "new normal") and central bank balance sheets were to be unwound at anything other than a snail's pace.

One of the great ironies of the 2019 "everything rally" is that Q4's selloff and concurrent downturn in global growth turned out to be a blessing. The tightening of US financial conditions occasioned by plunging stocks and widening credit spreads provided the Fed with a decent rationale for a pivot (we effectively "reverse-engineered" a slowdown, as falling stocks threatened to slam the vaunted "wealth effect" into reverse and wider spreads presaged problems for over-leveraged corporates). The fact that the global economy was rapidly decelerating cemented the case for a policy relent.

Of course, when the Fed pivots, its global counterparts must follow suit or risk, among other things, unwanted currency appreciation at a time when global trade is slumping and ex-US economies were already on the back foot.

By the time March was in the books, everyone with the exception of the Norges Bank was on board. Here's a good excerpt from a recent BofAML note:

Who would imagine that 2019 Q1 would have been the strongest quarter since the global financial crisis. Despite a macroeconomic data slowdown, credit has managed to stage a rally that can match those seen post QE announcements. This comes in contrast to the performance over the last two months of 2018 where credit markets have suffered a sharp re-pricing as investors’ sentiment had to battle between the end of QE and a deteriorating macroeconomic environment. What changed? It seems all these headwinds have become actually a synchronized tailwind. A synchronized “whatever it takes” across the globe instigated a “reach for yield tailwind” that is matching what we saw back in 2009 and in 2016 (CSPP announcement).

An important thing to consider going forward is that the Fed is essentially pot-committed. The bar for putting hikes back on the table in 2019 is impossibly high. With the Q4 experience still fresh in their minds, the data would have to tip an extreme economic overheat to prompt the Fed to reconsider. Even if you think the bar actually isn't that high in terms of upside data surprises to put a hike back on the table this year, the political pressure from the White House is unrelenting. The president is now openly calling for a restart to QE and the Vice President recently echoed calls from Larry Kudlow (not to mention presumed Fed nominee Stephen Moore) for immediate rate cuts.

Additionally, expected changes to the Fed's inflation framework are suggestive of a tolerance for overshoots and on top of that, there's a pretty solid argument to be made that recent remarks from Vice Chair Clarida tip a desire to run the labor market scorching hot (e.g., a 2-handle on unemployment).

"With [a] fresh set of 'tells' on the Fed mindset… my view here is the Fed is looking to run the jobs market super hot going forward through 'policy asymmetry' in order to reset inflation expectations”, Nomura's Charlie McElligott wrote earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal is floating more trial balloons. Over the weekend, WSJ's Nick Timiraos ran something called "Officials Contemplate Thresholds for Rate Cuts", which the cynical among you might well suggest was an effort to help lay the groundwork for a wholly inexplicable decision to cut rates even as both the Fed and the White House continue to boast about the strength and resiliency of the domestic economy.

The point is, it is very difficult to imagine a scenario where the Fed abruptly pivots back to a hawkish stance.

The same goes for the ECB, although for reasons that are more straightforward. Put simply, the euro-area is on the front lines of the global slowdown. Italy fell into a recession in Q4, and while Germany dodged a similar fate, Berlin recently slashed its growth forecast to just 0.5% for 2019. If you compare that to what the forecast for this year was one year previous, you're left to ponder what, when you chart it, looks like a rather startling downward revision.

(Heisenberg)

The bottom line is that Germany is mired in a manufacturing slump and continues to suffer from headwinds to external demand (e.g., China weakness and Brexit uncertainty).

More broadly, a range of indicators paints a worrying picture for the bloc. For instance, new car registrations have fallen for seven consecutive months. Simply put, Europe is one place where we've yet to see much in the way of "green shoots" (some resiliency in services/non-manufacturing PMIs notwithstanding).

The ECB's recent deep cuts to the 2019 outlook (see chart below) and concurrent announcement of a new round of TLTROs are indicative of the situation's severity. Indeed, some officials reportedly believe that even the downgraded outlook seems optimistic.

(Heisenberg)

All of that to make the same point about the ECB as I made above about the Fed: The odds of the situation improving enough to prompt a sudden swing towards a hawkish policy lean are extremely low.

The same goes for the Bank of Japan and you can probably expect the Riksbank to atone for February's slightly hawkish lean later this week. Markets also expect a cut from the RBA at some point after recent dovish messaging. The RBNZ shifted dovish last month as well.

Coming full circle to what I said here at the outset, the bright side is that with developed market central banks now virtually guaranteed to be, at "worst", on hold, and at "best", inclined to cutting rates, the "good news is bad news" paradox need not apply. That is, good news can simply be interpreted as good news, at least in the near term because, again, it's almost impossible to conceptualize of news that would be good enough to convince policymakers to start thinking about tightening again any time soon.

This isn't lost on markets, of course. It's the reason why cross-asset volatility has collapsed.

(Barclays)

The upshot is that if you assume the US economy will hold up and that things really can't get much worse in Europe barring an outright recession, any inflection in the data will be interpreted in an unambiguously favorable manner.

But there's a problem with this otherwise rosy thesis. Namely, that while the "good news is bad news" paradox may not currently apply in developed markets thanks to the perception that policymakers are now in dovish limbo, it is entirely applicable in China.

On Monday, for instance, Mainland shares had one of their worst days of 2019.

(Heisenberg)

The proximate cause: A Politburo statement that talked up stabilization in the domestic economy. In other words: Good news is now bad news in China, to the extent it tips a less accommodative stance from Beijing. Or at least that was the interpretation on the first day of the week.

This post is already running (far) longer than I intended, and those who want the full story on China's Monday selloff can peruse it here, but in the interest of brevity, suffice to say that a constant theme in 2019 when it comes to Chinese stimulus is that the more froth there is in Chinese equities (A-shares) and the more signs of stabilization there are in the economy, the less inclined Beijing will be to keep up the stimulus push.

As you're hopefully aware, the global cycle hinges on the fate of the Chinese economy. The worry is that Beijing is mistaking a fleeting stabilization (e.g., better-than-expected March activity data) for a sustainable recovery.

If that's the case, and it leads authorities to back off on stimulus (both monetary and fiscal) prematurely, it could short-circuit the nascent "cyclical reflation" narrative that's helped bolster risk appetite in April.

If that's the case, and it leads authorities to back off on stimulus (both monetary and fiscal) prematurely, it could short-circuit the nascent "cyclical reflation" narrative that's helped bolster risk appetite in April.