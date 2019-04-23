The Fed Hasn't Blown Another Asset Bubble

We actually think there is much to say for the proposition that the Fed actually manages the economy pretty well, and asset bubbles don't feature large in the Fed's purview.

The Fed is also accused of having blown another asset bubble, but it is even debatable whether there is an asset bubble, let alone the Fed being responsible for it.

Investors feel whiplashed by the Fed, but while this is understandable, this isn't necessarily justified as financial markets are a bit of a side show for the Fed.

For some, like SA contributor Gary Gordon, the Fed is "Fooling Investors For A Third Time;" others, like conservative economist Greg Mankiw, sing the praise of the Fed:

The nation’s central bank employs about 20,000 Americans. They monitor the economy, develop analyses to help set monetary policy and regulate the banking system. None are paid the extraordinary salaries found at the nation’s private banks. But they do their jobs with solemnity and tenacity and without a whiff of scandal. And, most important, they do their jobs well... The success of the Fed as a public institution stems from two key ingredients. The first is a clear, nonpartisan and widely shared mandate. The Federal Reserve Act charges the central bank with the objectives of “maximum employment, stable prices and moderate long-term interest rates.” In pursuit of these goals, the Fed aims “to provide the nation with a safer, more flexible and more stable monetary and financial system.” No reasonable person can doubt the value of this mission. The second ingredient to the Fed’s success are the talented people who dedicate their lives to it. Every year the Fed recruits new research assistants from top colleges and new staff economists from top Ph.D. programs in economics. Over the years, I have known many great students who have taken these jobs. For someone interested in economic policy, there is no better place to work.

No, not all of the Fed's decisions have been perfect as Mankiw readily agrees (like not saving Lehman Brothers in 2008), but institutions should not be judged against perfection.

We agree with Mankiw's praise of the Fed, an institution that is curiously maligned especially from finance quarters. Fed criticism is particularly popular in investing cycles, even here on Seeking Alpha. One example is Gary Gordon, who is well-recognized for his usual analytical substantiation, but that doesn't necessarily make him right every time.

Much of the general criticism from finance is misdirected; in general, it takes on a simplistic, financial market-centric form:

Fed, governed by its dual mandate, tightens when there is risk of inflation overshooting their 2% target and loosens policy when the economy turns south.

Loosening policy is blamed to blow up some financial asset into bubble territory (despite the Fed often tightening already during this process as the economy recovers and unemployment comes down).

The bubble burst, tanking the economy which triggers the Fed into loosening policy once more, which critics from finance claim is a Fed put which sets up the next bubble.

There is a simple rebut to this criticism:

The finance-centric view is wrong. The Fed responds to changing conditions in financial markets only in exceptional cases (when derailing financial markets threaten economic stability), it is governed by economic, not financial data, given its dual mandate.

The Fed isn't responsible for asset bubbles, private investors are.

The Fed using monetary policy to prevent asset bubbles like critics from finance implicitly argue would presuppose the Fed's advance knowledge of bubbles; that is, it presupposes a rational Fed but irrational investors. This is clearly at odds with the assumptions of many Fed critics like Austrian economists, who presuppose exactly the opposite (rational investors but irrational policy authorities).

The Fed using monetary policy to prevent asset bubbles like critics from finance implicitly argue that the Fed should tighten policy despite the absence of any inflationary threat. That is, the Fed should lower economic growth and increase unemployment just to discipline Wall Street, which can't keep its speculative nature in check.

Much of financial bubbles are caused by increasing financial leverage. There are other ways to deal with that, like macro-prudential policies (financial regulation), which is often anathema to the Fed critics.

This is just the general background, the specifics differ somewhat in each period. Here is SA contributor Gary Gordon:

With enough debt - with enough leverage - household wealth can outpace U.S. gross domestic product for a period of time. And I have to acknowledge that this period has gone on far longer than I ever could have imagined.

One could argue whether the financial markets really are in bubble territory. Gordon bases this on the fact that household net wealth cannot grow faster than the economy forever, see the graph:

But it can, and what's more, it has, at least according to Thomas Piketty. The central tenet of his work is that it does just that, bar from a period in the mid-20th century when financial regulation was generally strong and there were constraints on leverage and speculation. From the New Yorker:

Historically, the returns on capital have outpaced economic growth, so household wealth historically rises faster than the economy (even if that wealth is concentrated at the top, increasingly so and thereby is the driving force in rising inequality according to Piketty).

In the world of finance, this is brought about by the Fed, and according to Gordon, the Fed does it again with the Fed put:

Yet the ultra-low interest rate accommodation alongside years of quantitative easing (a.k.a. balance sheet expansion) has left the world incapable of functioning without extraordinary stimulus. Indeed, the Federal Reserve abandoned plans to raise overnight lending rates as well as reduce its commitment to reducing its balance sheet solely because the financial markets were free-falling in the fourth quarter of 2018.

One notion that is questionable is whether the world can function without "extraordinary stimulus" from central banks. Much of the very low interest rates are caused by structural forces like a world savings glut (boosted by an increase in inequality, lower investments and demographic shifts):

In this light, the central bank policies become distinctly less extraordinary.

While we have to agree with Gordon that the turn-around at the Fed has indeed been quite spectacular, we're not at all sure whether this was mainly (let alone solely) informed by free-falling financial markets.

There were quite a few worryingly weakening economic indicators, like the yield curve, consumer sentiment, PMI and lower growth in Europe and China. It's curious that Gordon himself acknowledges these things, take for instance consumer confidence, from Gordon's own article:

Or his take on the yield curve:

Indeed, Gordon himself acknowledges as much:

It should be noted that Powell and a host of Fed committee members, past and present, have all downgraded their own description of the economy's well-being. It's the reason that these leaders individually and collectively offered while flip-flopping from tightening to neutrality at the onset of 2019.

But argues that skeptics (of which he seems to be one) scoff at this and point to falling financial markets in Q4 as the real reason for the policy U-turn. I guess we will never be able to settle this decisively as it pertains to the world of motives.

However, there is a middle way which takes on board the increasing economic consequence of investor sentiment, a thesis which is most prominently put forward by the work of economist Roger Farmer which we discussed here.

Conclusion

It is doubtful whether financial markets are in bubble territory just because household wealth is growing faster than the economy. Given the background of absence of inflation and the structural decline in real interest rates, we also don't think monetary policy has been extraordinarily loose.

While the Fed tends to take financial market conditions into consideration when setting monetary policy, this is only inasmuch investor sentiment threatens to spill over into the real economy and affect economic conditions.

So there is something of a Fed put, but the alternative is that the Fed does nothing (we have seen how that works out with Lehman Brothers), or tightens policy when there is no economic need only to prevent bubbles from forming in the first place.

The latter implies foregoing economic growth and employment for the sake of disciplining speculators on Wall Street. That's silly, especially given the fact that there is an alternative that has worked for 50 years, tighter financial regulation to prevent ballooning leverage.

