Rollins: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of highly cyclical stocks. When dealing with highly cyclical stocks, it's usually a good idea to evaluate potential returns over a relatively short 5-year time frame because the stock prices can move dramatically over short periods of time. Investing in these types of stocks requires techniques that are different than the standard analysis most investors use to evaluate a stock. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical", they are still usually subject to the short-term debt cycle (or business cycle) and to changes in sentiment (which can sometimes also have a cyclical quality about it). More recently, I have been adapting some of the techniques I've used with "classic cyclicals" so that I can apply them to less-cyclical stocks. And today's stock is one of those.

One of the major assumptions that I make for both approaches is that history is the most reliable guide to the future. My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two, unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes. It just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a "buy" based on my 10-year, full-cycle analysis, before I invest I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main difference you'll find between my analysis and others' is that: 1) I focus on a clear 10-year time frame and the compound annual rate of growth (CARG) one might expect over that period of time; 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period, and I build that into the expected returns; 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle; 4) I weight shareholder yields from dividends (and potentially from buybacks) more heavily because that is money actually being returned to shareholders; 5) I provide an "opportunity risk/reward analysis" if a stock is not currently a "buy" so that we can get an idea of how likely it is that the stock will trade low enough to become a "buy" over the next 4-5 years if we have a recession.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the three main drivers of future total returns: 1) Market Sentiment Returns, 2) Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns, and 3) Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns. Then, I combine all three 10-year CARG estimates together to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CARG estimate. Currently, I consider an expected CARG > 15% a "buy", 12-15% an "outperform", 8-12% a "market perform", 4-8% an "underperform", and < 4% a "sell".

With that, let's get into the analysis.

Market Sentiment Returns

When dealing with stocks whose earnings are not very cyclical or economically sensitive, using long-term P/E ratios can be useful for gauging market sentiment. Let's take a look at Rollins' (ROL) F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

If we trace Rollins' earnings over time, we see that they are remarkably steady. In only one year of the past 20 - in 2002 - did the company's earnings decline. In that year, they declined by about -17%. With this track record, it is appropriate to analyze Rollins as a "less-cyclical" stock rather than a stock with cyclical or highly fluctuating earnings. For that reason, I think using a 10-year time frame in order to perform our analysis is best, rather than using a shorter 5-year time frame I would use for a more cyclical stock.

The component I'm trying to estimate in this part of the analysis is what sort of return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. In order to estimate that, I'm going to shorten the time frame of the F.A.S.T. Graph so it starts in 2006.

Rollins' current blended P/E on FAST Graphs is 59.5. The company's normal P/E since 2006 has been about 33.8. If 10 years from now Rollins were to revert to its normal P/E, it would produce a -5.50% CARG over that period, all else being held equal. So, that's the sort of return I think we could expect if during the next cycle sentiment reverts to what has been normal this past cycle and everything else stays the same.

Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns

If we begin our measurement around the same point we were last cycle, which I estimate to be about 2006, and we adjust the annually compounded EPS growth for the amount of stock that was repurchased over this time period, we can estimate how much CARG we can expect over the next 10 years if the next cycle is similar to the previous one.

Data by YCharts

The scale of this graph is a little deceiving, Rollins has nearly the same out of shares outstanding that it had 10 years ago. I will assume that this trend will continue over the next 10 years and that the company won't buy back any shares going forward. (Which is probably good because sentiment is far above average right now.)

Even though Rollins' earnings continued to grow through the last recession, I still go back to 2006 in order to estimate future earnings growth because recessions can still affect earnings, even if earnings don't go negative during the recession. Some companies' earnings have sharp declines in growth, stay positive, but are slow to recover. Some grow well right through the recession. Some earnings never recover. And then there is every possibility in between. So, I think it's a good idea to go back and look at a full business cycle even if the company's earnings aren't particularly cyclical. With Rollins, we see that during the last recession, while earnings growth stayed positive, growth went from 12% to 5% before bouncing back the next year, so they didn't grow at double-digit rates every year. They were affected a little bit by the recession. I try to take these small fluctuations into account with this calculation rather than simply looking at what earnings were in 2006 and then what they were in 2018 and assuming they grew in a straight line from point A to point B.

Since 2006, Rollins' full-cycle, organic earnings growth has been +7.03%, which is very good. I think it's fair to expect that over the next 10 years, even if we include a recession expectation.

Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns

These return estimates are more complicated than the first two, but the idea behind this is to figure out how much the company is making in cash and/or earnings per share, while taking into account debt and cash levels, how much of a dividend yield it is paying to shareholders, what percentage of shares it is buying back annually, and how much cash the company is keeping for itself - all on a per share basis. Once that is complete, I assume any money the business keeps for itself will accrue over a 10-year time period, but I don't assume that it will compound (since I estimated the earnings growth in the last section). For buybacks, if the company is buying back shares when sentiment is below average, I will assume the value of the buybacks will compound over time. If it is buying back when sentiment is higher than average, I will assume the buybacks accrue but do not compound value over the 10-year time period. (This is just a way to weight the value of buybacks over time for the estimate, it isn't intended to be mathematically precise - which is fine for me, because we never know exactly what price the buybacks will be made over time anyway, so there's no sense in pretending we do.) I will assume that dividends paid to shareholders compound their value over time because shareholders can immediately reinvest the dividends in the best investment available.

As I noted, this process is intended to estimate how much money the business is likely to make and how much of that money will likely be returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. I limit the expectation of shareholder returns by how much cash is currently being generated and the company's apparent intention of investing that cash itself or returning it to shareholders. If buybacks and dividends are more than cash flows and earnings, I will assume they are unsustainable through a full cycle that includes a recession, and I limit the shareholder return expectations to actual cash flows and/or earnings estimates that I think are reasonable.

Since I don't expect any buybacks from Rollins, let's see what shareholders can expect in the form of dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

Currently, Rollins yields about +0.89%. Now let's look at the earnings yield and free cash flow-to-equity/enterprise value yield and see if earnings and cash flows can support that dividend and how much is left over for Rollins to invest itself.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The idea behind looking at FCFE/EV is to try to take into account cash, debt, and the cost of interest for the companies. Sometimes (okay, a lot of the time) I find companies that are borrowing lots of money in order to pay dividends and buy back shares. Usually, this metric will capture that, and I can limit the amount of future buybacks and dividends I expect over the long term to the amount of cash the business is actually bringing in.

In this case, Rollins' earnings are yielding 1.65% and FCFE/EV is yielding 2.2%, both of which are enough to cover the 0.89% with money left over to spare. Over the next 10 years, I estimate that the shareholder-weighted business returns could produce a +2.09% CARG if business remains similar through the next cycle.

Putting all three - market sentiment returns (-5.50%), earnings growth returns (+7.03%), and business/shareholder returns (+2.09%) - together, I estimate a full-cycle 10-year CARG return of +3.62%, if the next cycle turns out to be similar to the last one. For me, that rate of expected return falls into the "sell" category, but since I have no doubt that Rollins is a wonderful business and that it has served investors well over the last cycle or two, I want to take a look how likely it is an investor who sold here would have a chance to buy the stock back again at a lower price if we have an economic recession within the next three years.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use F.A.S.T. Graph's forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. I assume we will have a recession after that point. What I want to know is if a recession begins in 3 years or so, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy Rollins at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

I usually like to forecast out approximately 3 years when doing this calculation, but we only have analysts' estimates until the beginning of 2021, so we'll start with that. Between now and January 2021, if we keep Rollins' P/E the same, including dividends, we can expect the price to rise to $53.49 per share. (If I estimate using its historical CARG and stretch out one more year, we get $62.46. Since that number seems in line with what we'll probably get from analysts and Rollins' earnings are quite stable, I'll stretch this forecast out to 2022 and assume a price of $62.46 for the company at that point in time.)

So, $62.46 is our upside expectation before a potential recession if the recession is 2-3 years away. During the last recession, Rollins' price fell -38% off its highs, even though the company grew earnings during that time period. Virtually all of that decline came from multiple contraction when sentiment became negative and the P/E ratio fell from ~32 to ~22.

We have two ways we might estimate Rollins' potential price decline during the next recession. One way is to assume that sentiment will decline around -35% from its highs as it did last recession. If that is the case, we would expect the company's stock price to go from $62.46 to $40.60, which is a little lower than where we are today. That means if one sells the stock today, they will likely get a chance to buy it back at a slightly lower price during the next recession if the recession starts within 3 years or sooner.

Another way that one can estimate the downside, though, is to assume the company will trade back down to ~22 P/E multiple. In that case, the stock price could fall -62%, and we would expect that during the recession it could trade as low as $23.78 even if we bake in almost three years' worth of growth first.

I expect at some point during or after the next recession, we'll see Rollins' price at levels between $23.78 and $40.60, unless we go longer than 3 years before a recession starts. So, putting all this together, there is very little opportunity risk for investors selling Rollins stock here and waiting for a better price to get back in.

Conclusion

Rollins is a great business, and I like the fact that it doesn't have any debt and isn't buying back expensive shares, but the price is simply too high and the expected future returns are too low. Investors are probably better off selling and taking profits here, holding a cash equivalent and earning a couple of percent on it, while waiting for Rollins' price to come down. I also like the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) as a pretty good defensive investment right now. If I were selling Rollins here, I would probably go 50/50 XMLV and cash equivalent and wait for Rollins' price to come down. I think there is a very high probability one could increase the number of shares they own in Rollins by 20% for free using this strategy.

