KeyCorp Shakes Off Earnings Miss, Still A Good Value Play

Given the robustness of the balance sheet, the strong business fundamentals and rock-bottom valuations, I believe KeyCorp may be a worthy value play.

The earnings miss seems to be in the rear-view mirror.

Shares of KeyCorp (KEY) slid about 3% at the open on Thursday, following the bank's all-round miss delivered on April 18th. Revenues of $1.52 billion, 2% lower YOY, landed $80 million short of consensus. Adjusted EPS of $0.40 failed to reach the target by two cents, the first time that the company disappoints on net earnings since at least 2014.

(Image Credit: WSJ)

But over the following couple of trading days, KEY recovered virtually all its post-earnings market losses. I believe the rebound was reflective of the bank's fundamentals that, under the hood, did not look overly concerning. It probably helped that the stock trades at the lowest levels within the super-regional banking space, both on a forward P/E basis (see chart below) and from a price-to-tangible book perspective. Bargain hunting may, in part, explain the recent shift in investor sentiment.

Data by YCharts

On the results of the quarter

The story begins with mid-single digit growth in deposits and loans (see charts below), something that the larger financial institutions have been struggling to produce lately. Not surprisingly, home equity (12% of the book) acted as a drag, while commercial and industrial (52% of the book) provided growth support - a trend that has been talked about in the industry for at least a whole quarter now. KeyCorp has been performing particularly well on the C&I side for a few quarters.

Adjusted for purchase accounting accretion, NIM (net interest margin) of 3.06% remained encouragingly stable YOY, despite richer deposit costs driven by higher short-term interest rates. As a result, non-interest income (nearly two-thirds of total revenues) increased by almost 4% YOY. On the credit side, I saw no major red flags, as net charge-offs, non-performing loans and delinquencies have remained stable relative to the size of the total loan pool.

(Source: Earnings Slides)

The eyesore this quarter was a sharp YOY drop of 11% in non-interest income. The drag was almost entirely confined to investment banking and debt placement, the second largest sub-segment, down an astounding 40% over year-ago levels.

I am not surprised by the headwinds, considering the disruption that the government shutdown and a challenging 4Q18 in the markets must have caused to the banking pipeline. I am a bit impressed, however, by the magnitude of the challenges. In the earnings call, management seemed convinced that the pressures might be temporary and not indicative of more fundamental problems with the business, as evidenced by the following remark:

We remain positive about the outlook for this business based on new client growth, high client engagement and strong pipeline, including a record pipeline for M&A advisory fees. We believe this positions us well for the remainder of the year.

This is a key topic of conversation worth revisiting in future quarters.

On the stock

Although softness on the capital market side of the business was attention-grabbing in 1Q19, I believe there is little to be concerned about as regards KEY. Loans and deposits continue to grow at a solid pace, and credit metrics show little, if any, reason for investors to be anxious. Interest margins look healthy, and achieving management's targeted efficiency ratio of 55% at the mid-point of the guidance range could prove the current long-term annual EPS growth consensus estimate of only +5% overly de-risked.

Given the solidity of the balance sheet, the seemingly robust business fundamentals and rock-bottom valuations, I believe this stock might be a value play worth considering. Should the executive team be right and the drag to investment banking revenues subside in the near term, I suspect that KEY, down 15% over the past 12 months, could climb well above its current price of $17/share.

