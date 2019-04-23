Your Top 10 Good Strong Underdogs Net 11.7-37.85% Gains Per Broker April Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five APRL top-yield Good Strong Underdogs showed 16.41% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Low price little dogs lead the Good Strong Underdogs.

Good Strong Underdogs are companies that have increased dividends every year for 5 to 9 consecutive years and whose annual dividend from $1K invested exceeds the single share stock price.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 11.7% To 37.9% Net Gains To April 2020

Six of the ten top Good Strong Underdogs by yield were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, our yield-based forecast for Good Strong Underdogs graded by Wall St. wizards was 60% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 18, 2019, were:

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) was projected to net $378.52 based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% over the market as a whole.

MPLX LP (MPLX) was projected to net $299.40, based on a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) was projected to net $290.96, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% more than the market as a whole.

Westlake Chemical (WLKP) was projected to net $276.56, based on a median of target estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

New Residential Investment (NRZ) was projected to net $238.7, based on target price estimates from nine analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) was projected to net $191.89, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) was projected to net $189.02 based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) was projected to net $182.91, based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) netted $151.18 based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) was projected to net $116.89 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from thirteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 23.14% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs," even if they are "Good & Strong."

50 Good Strong Underdogs By Broker Targets

This scale of broker estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. It can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below.

50 Good Strong Underdogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Good Strong Underdogs By Yield

Top ten Good Strong Underdogs stocks selected 4/18/19 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock was the first of four real estate representatives, New Residential Investment Corp. [1]. The others placed fourth, fifth, and ninth: The GEO Group Inc. [4]; Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) [5]; Hospitality Properties Trust (HT) [9].

In second place, GasLog Partners LP [2] was the first of four energy sector firms in the top ten. The other three energy firms placed third, sixth, and tenth: Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) [3]; PBF Logistics LP [6]; MPLX LP [10].

One industrials sector stock placed seventh, Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) [7]. Finally, a lone financial services representative placed eighth, Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) [8], to complete the Good Strong Underdogs top ten by yield for April.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Good Strong Underdogs Showed 7.89% To 28.82% Upsides To April 2020; (31) Downsides Projected From Three Losers Ranged -0.08%. To -8.63%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 16.41% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Good Strong Underdogs To April 2020

Ten top Good Strong Underdogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Good Strong Underdogs selected 4/18/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected The 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Good Strong Underdogs (32) Delivering 21.87% Vs. (33) 18.79% Net Gains by All Ten by April 2020

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Good Strong Underdogs by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 16.41% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced Good Strong Underdogs top yield stock, GasLog Partners LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 37.85%.

The five lowest-priced top yield Good Strong Underdogs for April 18 were: New Residential Investment Corp.; Hoegh LNG Partners LP; Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.; The GEO Group Inc.; GasLog Partners LP, with prices ranging from $16.71 to $19.95

Five higher-priced Good Strong Underdogs as of April 18 were: PBF Logistics LP; Saratoga Investment Corp.;Hospitality Properties Trust; MPLX LP; Delek Logistics Partners LP, whose prices ranged from $21.19 to $32.65.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Good Strong Underdogs stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

