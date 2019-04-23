Grain Markets Trade Lower On Monday Dragged Down By Wheat

Investment Thesis

The theme for investors continues to be wait and see. Remaining on the sidelines is the best option for investors looking to get in.

USDA inspections mostly positive but weather, trade and oversupply of crops domestically and globally weigh on markets to the downside

The U.S. May corn futures finished down around 1% to $3.55 on Monday. U.S. May soybean futures finished down slightly 0.3% to $8.77, while U.S. wheat led the way down nearly 3% to $4.36. For the less volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down 1.11% ($0.17) to $15.07, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 0.32% ($0.05) to $15.67, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) was down 1.17% ($0.06) to $5.06.

Source: Investing.com

SourceL Investing.com

May Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures finished Monday down by 1.4 cents to $4.402, with May Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 2.6 cent to $4.154, resulting in a 25-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) May contract was down $0.14 to $5.092.

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending April 18 at 53.3 million bushels. This beats last year's mark of 46.6 million bushels and trader expectations of 31 million bushels to 43 million bushels.

Wheat also came in strong with 29.8 million bushels compared to last year's 19.4 million bushels. This also largely surpassed trader expectations range of 12 million bushels to 22 million bushels.

Soybeans were the only one to lag with only 14 million bushels which comes in at the lower end of trader's range of 14 million bushels to 29 million bushels. Despite the mostly positive outcome in the export inspection data, the mood remained bearish with large domestic and global supply, trade uncertainties, amongst others.

The weather pattern recently supports farmers wanting to increase planting activity, but is unfavorable for the markets. Forecast models continue to show an overall mild to warm pattern with storms traveling across the northern parts of the country. While this could impact parts of the corn belt, mainly the northern parts, much of the crop production center will be dry over the next two weeks. Texas will be the one area of continuous and above normal rainfall.

Source: NOAA

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Given the improvement on the weather front, acreage should increase as well as planting and thus supplies. This combined with oversupply of old wheat and corn crops and trade uncertainties with China, investors should steer clear of this market as it tries to search for a bottom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.