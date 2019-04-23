Savara: Simple Platform Targeting A Few Rare Diseases

Its lead candidate will readout phase 3 data by mid-2019, the company has enough cash until next year, and there’s little competition in the lead indication.

Savara Pharmaceuticals (SVRA) has developed a nanoparticles-based technology called NanoCluster that emulates naturally occurring aerosols like soot and spores to deliver standard drugs into deep lung. Drugs with low water solubility can greatly enhance their dissolution when used in aerosol format. Current aerosol-based drug molecules may be too large or too small, limiting their spread to the deep lung. According to a report:

... current dry powder drugs have several disadvantages. Their manufacturing process requires large spray-drying facilities. The pulverized drugs are blended with excipients, which are materials added to improve the flow and handling of dry powders. The drug must separate from the excipient before reaching the lung.



The inhaled drugs are often too large or too small, causing them to settle in the throat or be exhaled. Even when patients use delivery devices optimally, just 15% to 30% of the inhaled dose reaches the lung, with just 20% of that reaching the deep lung. Moreover, some dry powder drugs can only be delivered with expensive devices that vibrate or use other techniques to move the powder into the lungs.

The company claims that its dry powder technology does not use excipients or spray drying. They are reportedly easier to make and easier to scale up too. They have been extensively tested in animal models.

The company is first targeting an autoimmune disease called Autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, or aPAP. This is a disease where lung surfactants build up in the alveoli. In healthy people, this build-up is cleaned up by the action of alveolar macrophages. GM-CSF is an enzyme that stimulates these macrophages. In sick patients with aPAP, a genetic mutation causes the immune system to neutralize GM-CSF via antibodies. So, surfactant keeps accumulating, obstructing gas exchange, and patients experience breathing problems. Other worse symptoms may also develop.

Catalyst

SVRA has two ongoing phase 3 trials in two drug/disease combos. Molgradex, its lead drug, is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human GM-CSF. It is targeting aPAP in a phase 3 trial whose results will be out by mid-2019. That is basically the timeline for the immediate investment, although we will also look at the PDUFA as an eventual second phase of the investment.

Another phase 3 trial for drug candidate AeroVanc using the same NanoCluster technology is targeting MRSA in cystic fibrosis, and data will be out by mid-2020.

Previous trial data

Savara does not have phase 2 trials in aPAP exactly. What it has is data from studies showing the utility of its delivery mechanism; and old academic data that shows how well molgramostim works in aPAP. Combining these two, it is running the phase 3 trial now, and will file an NDA based on that trial.

The delivery mechanism has been discussed above. In interim data from a phase 2 study of Molgradex in nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung infection, the drug showed strong efficacy data. In a completed phase 2 trial of a different drug, AeroVanc, using the same delivery technology, the trial met its primary endpoint of reducing MRSA bacteria from sputum. These are indications that the delivery mechanism works as claimed, increasing the drug concentration in the deep lung, where normal inhaled drugs do not reach.

As to mogramostim’s efficacy in aPAP, there are three studies referenced by the company: Papiris, Tazawa and Wylam.

Papiris was a Greek study that established the efficacy of long-term inhaled GM-CSF. The study concluded that, “In aPAP, long-term adherence to the dose schedule permitted remission in all patients. Long-term treatment with iGM-CSF also permitted the definition of lower effective doses, minimizing disease burden and treatment costs safely, since no stimulating activity on hematopoiesis was observed, a fact that is of paramount importance for those aPAP patients needing lifelong treatment.”

Tazawa was an earlier Japanese study that established that “Inhaled GM-CSF therapy is safe, effective, and provides a sustained therapeutic effect in autoimmune PAP.”

Wylam was the earliest of these studies, done in 2006 in Europe, which established that, “In conclusion, aerosolised granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor is safe and effective in treating pulmonary alveolar proteinosis providing an alternative to whole-lung lavage or subcutaneous granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor.”

Execution

The company is well-funded, with a market cap of $310.96 million, a cash balance of $113.3 million as of the December quarter, and cash burn is -$10.4 million.

Here’s a chart showing recent insider buy/sells. These are mostly sales:

And here’s a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Competition

There does not seem to be any current competitor for the drug. aPAP is a rare disease whose main treatment option is WLL or whole lung lavage, “a procedure in which one lung is cleansed with a salt solution while the other is pumped with pure oxygen.” Human recombinant GM-CSF has been used, but SVRA’s claim to fame is its use of a specific technology to enhance the effect of GM-CSF. There doesn’t seem to be USA-approved versions. WLL is limited by anesthesia use and invasive procedure.

This is a rare disease; according to research, there are approximately 2500 US patients. Like we said earlier, however, aPAP is simply the first target here. If this is successful, it shall have proved that the NanoCluster technology works. Then this could be applied to various other medications where existing technology does not enable proper drug access. AeroVanc is already in phase 3 trial for MRSA in cystic fibrosis.

Risks

The lack of insider buy interest is puzzling. If this is such a great new discovery, why aren't the discoverers and other insiders buying into the story?

The absence of phase 2 data also makes us uneasy. Granted, there is data from old trials, and data that shows the delivery mechanism works. It is logical to want to jump a step and go directly to phase 3. However, we would have been happier with a properly conducted phase 2.

Opinion

We like companies with a platform targeting a rare disease where there’s a major unmet need, and not even pipeline drugs; where the alternative treatment, although the gold standard, is an invasive procedure. The drug has no obvious safety problems, there seems to be apparent efficacy, cash runway is good, and the company isn’t making tall claims. Overall, this looks like a company to watch out for. In fact, at current low prices, it is a cautious buy before phase 3 data.

