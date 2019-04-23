Flexion Therapeutics: A Second (And More) Life For Zilretta

Trading as it is at 52-week lows, with a decent if not excellent cash balance, this looks like a buy before the sNDA PDUFA.

Flexion plans to remove this constraint and make it multiple-use; it also plans to extend the label to related OAs of the hip, shoulder, etc.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) got approval for Zilretta last year for osteoarthritis of the knee or OAK. Zilretta is the first extended-release corticosteroid approved by the FDA for the indication. Effective January 1, 2019, Zilretta has been assigned a separate reimbursement code called the J-code by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services. However, the approval was just for a single injection - and that was a problem for both patients and the company. So it ran some more tests, and now it is back at the FDA with an sNDA asking for approval for multiple injections. That is the story here, briefly.

The investment thesis is that Flexion, like many other biotech with newly approved products, went through a phase of post-approval jitters. But now it has sorted out most of its kinks, and the sNDA, hopefully by October, will be like the topping. As that happens, we are expecting investor mood to swing back to a positive outlook for FLXN stock. Given that it is now trading very near its 52-week lows, this creates considerable opportunity.

So we took a look at available data to determine how the sNDA looks ready for approval, how that will benefit the company, what will be the enhanced market potential and we also considered risk factors including dilution.

Catalyst

Zilretta has an upcoming PDUFA date for its sNDA filing - October 14, 2019.

The company has another ongoing phase 3 trial for the same candidate in "Osteoarthritis of the hip." Phase 3 Top-line data due in 2020.

There are no other clinical products in its pipeline, but the late preclinical FX201 may begin clinical work this year.

Source

Previous trial data

The sNDA is based on a completed phase 3b trial the company carried out after Zilretta’s approval. This was an open-label trial “which indicated that repeat administration of ZILRETTA for treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain was safe and well tolerated with no deleterious impact on cartilage or joint structure observed through X-ray analysis.”

The primary endpoint of the Phase 3b single-arm, open-label trial was the safety and tolerability of repeat administration of ZILRETTA in patients with symptomatic OA of the knee. The patients enrolled in the study generally had a longstanding and extensive disease, with more than two-thirds of the participants presenting with Kellgren-Lawrence Grade 3 (37.5%) or Grade 4 (30.3%), the most radiographically severe form of OA. Participants received an initial intra-articular injection of ZILRETTA followed by evaluation at Weeks 12, 16, 20 and 24 to determine their eligibility for a second injection. In the trial, 95% of patients (195/205) experienced clinical benefit (as determined by self-assessment and with the agreement of their physician) after initial injection of ZILRETTA and 92% of these patients (179/195) received a second injection on or after Week 12. The median time to a second injection was 16.6 weeks, with 74% of patients receiving their second administration of ZILRETTA between Weeks 16 and 24. There were no serious adverse events related to ZILRETTA reported during the trial, and the patterns of treatment-emergent adverse events were consistent with those reported in previous clinical studies of ZILRETTA. An analysis of X-rays taken at baseline and Week 52 showed no harmful effects on cartilage or joint structure, as no incidences of chondrolysis, osteonecrosis, insufficiency fractures or clinically significant subchondral bone changes were observed. The trial also indicated that the magnitude and duration of pain relief experienced by patients after both the first and second injections was similar to results from the pivotal Phase 3 trial.

That last sentence is perhaps the most important sentence, when read with the safety and tolerability data. Patients suffering from a very severe form of the disease took a second injection, no adverse effects were observed related to the second injection, and it produced the same patient-determined level of relief after the second injection at week 12 as the single injection had produced in the first trial at week 1. Obviously, the relief at week 1 tapered off with time, and the second injection did its work as assumed and continued to relieve symptoms of the disease. This was therefore a successful trial, and we see no reason for rejection of the sNDA.

A second phase 3 trial is ongoing for hip osteoarthritis. This is based on a successful phase 2 trial which showed Zilretta works in this indication as well. This constitutes a backup indication for the drug, and will bolster the company’s bottom line in the years ahead.

Execution

The company is well-funded, with a market cap of $399M, a cash balance of $258M as of the December quarter, and Burn is -160.42M.

Here’s a chart showing recent insider buy/sells. Numerically, there’s a high number of sales, but volume-wise, buy is higher:

Source

And here’s a quick snapshot of fund ownership - funds are losing interest:

Source

Zilretta is covered by a composition of matter patent in the US up to 2031.

Competition

There are a number of treatment paradigms for OAK. There are straightforward pain medications, steroid injections, NSAIDs, surgical procedures, lubricating medications like hyaluronic acid, and nerve growth factor medications or NGFs like tanezumab from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - approved drug - and fasinumab from Teva (NYSE:TEVA) and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) - clinical stage drug. Fasinumab seems to have had a checkered past. While it has announced positive phase 3 data, this is a sub-study of a larger study, and hence some analysts have been skeptic of the data. Their problem is that these anti-NGF mAbs increase rapidly progressing osteoarthritis (RPOA). This was observed with tanezumab, which showed a 1.5% RPOA. The Teva data at 16 weeks saw a 2% RPOA, and skeptics are worried that at 52 weeks - the study’s intended duration - this may worsen. Also, RPOA type-2, the more severe form of the disease, might also have occurred since the company in its ambiguous press release simply said “The majority of arthropathies were captured by the regularly-scheduled radiographic monitoring and involved isolated joint space narrowing, called RPOA-1 (rapid progressive OA type 1).”

Flexion also mentions Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and its drug Cingal, but this drug has been delayed and is years away from approval.

The OAK market is a multi-billion dollar market, but we could not figure out precisely how much this is, since most figures given were for the total OA market, which consists of knee, hip, and so on.

Risks

Post-approval jitters are something we see almost in every biopharma with its first approval. While we did say that FLXN has resolved most of them by now, investors should be mindful of the fact that the spike before approval is almost never repeated after that. There are rare instances, like Amarin (AMRN), but in general, these are slog overs.

Cash burn also seems just too high. Yes, we understand the need for cash in marketing, but with the kind of cash balance the company has right now, a more moderate burn would have been helpful.

Opinion

Zilretta is the only FDA-approved extended release corticosteroid for OAK and is rapidly expanding use in related indications. Its slow release formulation helps with its safety profile since there is less loss of cartilage than the standard formulation. The sNDA will vastly increase the company’s market because the earlier dosing only worked for about 3 months, while now we can look forward to multiple dosing, thereby increasing the company's bottom line. Moreover, there doesn’t seem to be any reason for rejection of hip and shoulder OA indications as well. Together, these constitute a huge market, and Zilretta happens to be the only game in town. There’s absolutely no reason this company should be at a $399mn market cap with the stock trading near 52-week lows. We expect the stock to go up on approach of the sNDA in October. This looks like a solid investment with little downside risk at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.