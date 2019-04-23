2 Great REITs Priced For Low Returns

What will you do when your REITs have become excessively overvalued? Will you sit on your shares or take (partial) profit?

Realty Income and Welltower are quality REITs in their respective industries. However, they look expensive and are priced for lackluster returns in the near term.

Investors often buy blue-chip REITs for their above-average and generally safe dividends. It's difficult to say goodbye or even take partial profits from SWAN (sleep well at night) REITs when they have done well.

It's wonderful if you bought them at a low price when they're undervalued. But what do you do when they have run up and become excessively overvalued?

Here are 2 great REITs that look like they're priced for low returns (at least in the near term). Some of the smart money has already run for the hills in the last few weeks.

Why Realty Income (O) is a Great Dividend Stock

Realty Income is a component of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index and the S&P 500 Index and offers a market-beating dividend yield. There's no question the REIT has top-notch quality.

First, it's one of the few if not the only REIT that has an "A-grade" credit rating. S&P gives Realty Income a credit rating of "A-."

Second, over half a century, Realty Income has built an empire of about 5,800 commercial properties from which it collects stable rental income. These properties are diversified across 48 industries, 49 states, and diversified geographically across 49 states.

Third, although it's largely a retail REIT with about 82% of rent generated from retail properties, it's different from other mall REITs because of its net-lease portfolio, which allows it to pass property expenses such as insurance and maintenance costs to its tenants instead of having to pay out of its own pocket.

Fourth, Income Realty is very well managed. Its portfolio ended 2018 with a high occupancy ratio of 98.6% and a remaining average lease term of about 10 years.

As a result, Realty Income's earnings growth has been very stable. In fact, out of the last 22 out of 23 years, it has had positive earnings-per-share growth. Its 5-, 10-, and 15-year dividend growth rates are 3.9%, 4.7%, 5.5%, respectively, with funds from operations ("FFO") payout ratios ranging from roughly 82-94% and an average payout ratio of about 87% over the last 15 years. So, its payout ratio of under 85% indicates a secure dividend.

Why Realty Income is Priced for Low Returns

Source: Realty Income - Retail Investor Presentation 4Q 2018 - Slide 8

From 1994 to 2018, Realty Income delivered strong risk-adjusted returns to shareholders - about 16.3% per year, beating returns from the industry and the market as shown above.

However, currently, the stock is way overpriced. At about $68 per share, it trades at a multiple of about 21.7, while its long-term normal multiple is 16.3 and the earnings growth rate is estimated to be 4-5% over the next few years. An investment today is likely to deliver lackluster or even negative near-term returns.

Even if we assume the stock will revert to its more recent higher normalized multiple of 17.2, we're still looking at a fair price of $56.24 based on estimated 2019 FFO - implying there's about 18% near-term downside potential.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs - Compared to historical levels and assuming earnings growth of about 4-5% going forward, O is way overpriced.

It's understandable that investors may want to hold on to quality Realty Income for secure monthly dividends, especially if they have held the shares for a long time with a low cost basis in a taxable account. However, new money should steer away from Realty Income until it trades at a more reasonable valuation and offers a higher yield.

Long-term accounts would be sitting on an incredible yield on cost of about 10-30%.

Source: Realty Income - Retail Investor Presentation 4Q 2018 - Slide 12

Although Realty Income's yield is high compared to the market's 1.8%, it's low compared to its history. Realty Income's yield has diminished to about 4%, thanks to its current high valuation.

Data by YCharts

When Should You Buy Realty Income?

Thomson Reuters [TSX:TRI](TRI) thinks there's little near-term upside for the stock. The most bearish analyst has a $51 target, indicating +25% near-term downside potential.

Source: Reuters

Technically, interested investors can start buying shares between $56-62. Which price points you choose depends on how much you want the stock.

Source: Stockcharts

To be rational from a fundamental analysis standpoint, investors should not pay more than a P/FFO of 18 for the stock, roughly a target of $57.50-58.90 on the stock through 2019.

From a yield standpoint, aiming for a yield of 5.4-6%, investors should look to buy the stock at $45.20-50.23, based on the current monthly dividend of $0.226 per share ($2.712 annualized).

Why Welltower (WELL) is a Great Dividend Stock

Welltower is a component of the S&P 500 Index and Dow Jones World Sustainability Index. It's also the third-largest public real estate company in the U.S. based on enterprise value. It offers a market-beating dividend yield and is one of the highest-quality healthcare REITs.

Welltower will benefit from the megatrend of an aging population in the country.

Source: Welltower 4Q 2018 presentation - Slide 6

Welltower generates stable rental income from about 1,700 healthcare properties. Over the last few years, the REIT has recycled about 25% of its 2014 asset base into higher quality assets. For example, about 54% of the dispositions were in higher-cost Post Acute/Acute Care, while about 58% of strategic acquisitions were in lower-cost Seniors Housing.

Source: Welltower 4Q 2018 presentation - Slide 10

Welltower's in-place net operating income ("NOI") in Q4 2018 was diversified across Seniors Housing (63%), Outpatient Medical & Health System (27%), and Long-term Post Acute Care (10%). It generates about 83% of its NOI in the U.S., 8% in Canada, and 8% in the U.K.

Welltower has a quality Seniors Housing portfolio that is focused on major urban markets such as in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, San Francisco, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Quebec, London, Birmingham, and Manchester. The U.S. portfolio has 661 facilities, the Canadian portfolio has 151 facilities, and the U.K. portfolio has 111 facilities. Based on NOI, about 20% of the Seniors Housing Portfolio are under triple net-lease.

Source: Welltower 4Q 2018 presentation - Slide 14

Welltower's 2018 occupancy is as follows:

Source: Welltower 4Q 2018 Supplemental Information - p1

With an improved portfolio, Welltower's FFO is higher quality than it was a few years ago. Its 10-year dividend growth rate is 2.6% with FFO payout ratios ranging from roughly 75-89% and an average payout ratio of about 82% over the last 10 years. So, its payout ratio of under 83% should keep the dividend safe.

Why Welltower is Priced for Low Returns

From 2003 to 2018, Welltower delivered 9.5% annual total returns to shareholders, beating the market returns of 8.5% in the same period while delivering 3.25x more income from its above-average dividend yield.

However, currently, the stock is overpriced. At about $73 per share, it trades at a multiple of about 17.9, while its long-term normal multiple is 13.6 and the earnings growth rate is estimated to be about 5% over the next few years. An investment today is likely to deliver lackluster or even negative near-term returns.

Even if we assume the stock will revert to its more recent higher normalized multiple of 15, we're still looking at a fair price of $63 based on estimated 2019 FFO - implying there's about 14% near-term downside potential.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs - Compared to historical levels and assuming earnings growth of about 5% going forward, WELL is overpriced.

It's understandable that investors may want to hold on to quality Welltower for a safe and above-average yield, especially if they have held the shares for a long time with a low cost basis in a taxable account. New money should steer away from Welltower until it trades at a more reasonable valuation and offers a higher yield.

Although Welltower's yield is high compared to the market's 1.8%, it's low compared to its history. Welltower's yield has diminished to about 4.75%, thanks to a high valuation.

Data by YCharts

When Should You Buy Welltower?

Reuters thinks there's little near-term upside for the stock. The most bearish analyst has a $62 target, indicating +15% near-term downside potential.

Source: Reuters

Technically, interested investors can start buying shares between $55-63. Which price points you choose depends on how much you want the stock.

Source: Stockcharts

To be rational from a fundamental analysis standpoint, investors should not pay more than a P/FFO of 15 for the stock, roughly a target of $61.70-63 on the stock through 2019.

From a yield standpoint, aiming for a yield of 6%, investors should look to buy the stock at $58, based on the current quarterly dividend of $0.87 per share ($3.48 annualized).

Investor Takeaway

Depending on your investing strategy, you might take (partial) profit off from a holding that has become excessively overvalued or choose to hold on to them as a part of your portfolio for safe income.

However, certainly, when stocks have become pricey as Realty Income and Welltower have, it doesn't make sense to buy shares, as they'll likely deliver lackluster returns in the near term. Instead, wait until their valuations have returned to more reasonable levels for a bigger margin of safety and a higher initial yield.

Share your thoughts below!

What do you do when your REIT holdings become excessively overvalued? Do you hold or sell some shares?

Do you have a cap on how much you're willing to allocate to a stock to protect your gains after a stock has run up? Or do you find that to be detrimental to your long-term gains? (i.e., want to hold on to your winners and add to them at opportunistic times)

DGI Across North America subscribers got access to two more dividend ideas that look pricey and are set for lackluster returns. Go here for access and a two-week free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for educational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.