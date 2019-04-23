Natural Gas Upside Limited Near Term With Production, Injection, And Weather In Focus

The weather pattern over at least the next two weeks will be mild with limited late season heating demand and/or early season cooling demand.

Investment Thesis

Despite the fact that prices are cheap now, a mild weather pattern in the near term, coupled with other variables such as strong production and injection, is unfavorable for prices to go higher. Prices could get even cheaper.

Weak late season heating demand and early season cooling demand, coupled with strong production and inventory build in the coming weeks, limit upside potential

Natural gas prices snapped a four-day losing streak on Monday. June's contract, which currently holds UNG and its leveraged ETFs UGAZ and DGAZ, settled Monday up over 1% ($0.034) to $2.524. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the new front-month June contract over the past month.

(Source: Investing.com)

The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, closed Monday up 0.96% to $22.15.

The VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:BOIL) increased 3.06% and 1.67% to $24.22 and $18.23, respectively. Meanwhile, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:KOLD) fell 3.46% and 1.65% to $125.92 and $25.03, respectively.

A slightly cooler forecast outlook combined with some technical influence contributed to prices bouncing up on Monday. Looking deeper into the weather situation, on a global scale, we still have a wave number 5 pattern developing in the short- to medium-range time period anchored by two anomalously strong upper-level ridges (one on the side of Alaska and the other over Greenland). That coincides with a -EPO/-NAO teleconnection. On our side of the world, we still have a warm Arctic, cool Canada, and mild-to-warm U.S, sequence. I mentioned this in my previous article. Figure 2 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF showing the weather pattern situation in the 7-12 day time frame.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

Shown in Figure 3 below are images of the NAO, AO, and PNA teleconnections, with all going from a neutral to positive phase to a neutral negative phase in the medium range.

(Source: NOAA)

Geographically, this puts the northern sections of the Lower 48 at risk for cooler weather. In conjunction with this pattern scenario, the jet stream will be aligned near the U.S.-Canadian border, resulting in an active storm track of snow (on the colder side), showers, and thunderstorms impacting southern Canada and the northern parts of the country. This includes the northern Rockies and Plains, Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, and the Northeast U.S. Overall, the next couple of weeks will feature a mild-to-warm pattern over much of the country. This will draw some cooling demand across the southern sections of the country, though weak. Additionally, any cool shots across the northern sections will also be rather weak, keeping demand limited. Forecast models recently have had tendencies to over do the strength of the cooler air masses.

Looking further into the long range, the newly released ECMWF weeklies indicate for weeks 3 and 4 temperatures nationally to be near normal or seasonable. Meanwhile, the CFSv2 is indicating a slightly-warmer-than-normal pattern across much of the country. That said, we should see temperatures in weeks 3 and 4 mostly in the normal to warmer-than-normal range. Figures 4 and 5 below are from the ECMWF Weeklies and CFSv2 projecting the temperature pattern for weeks 3 and 4.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

(Source: WeatherBELL)

Final Trading Thoughts - Prime shoulder season offers little demand and continued downside risk to natural gas prices

The market will continue to loosen, which is a bearish sign for the market. Given that production is strong, mild temperatures giving way to weak demand in the near term, and strong injections in the weeks ahead, risks to the downside still exist. My price range over the next week will be $2.40-2.80 for the front-month June futures contract. UNG should trade between $20.00 and $25.00.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.