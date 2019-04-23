Navios Maritime Partners: Buybacks And Clever Strategy To Pay Off

The diet

I recently went on a ketone-based diet, and anyone who has tried to go on a diet knows that it really boils down to whether you have the discipline, or not, to stick to the plan. A bit like investing.

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) has a plan too. That plan is not to shed weight, but to get rid of units in their company. At the end of last year, they communicated that they have a plan to possibly buy back up to $50 million worth of their units within two years. It was good news to learn from their 2018 Annual Report on Form 20F released on 9th April that the plan has been put into action.

NMM has repurchased 3,946,156 common units, at an average price of $0.96 per unit, constituting about $3.8 million. Out of these common units, 3,407,097 have been canceled. This is not a large amount but a good start.

The weighing scale

Before this initial buyback of 3.94 million units, I estimated their net tangible book value was $4.42 per unit. NMM estimates that the market value for all their vessels is worth $169 million less than book value. Should we elect to deduct this, we can get to a net tangible market value of $3.57 per unit.

The reduction in units means there are now roughly 2.27% fewer units, so this does not move the need much in terms of a higher NTBV. But if they are able to buy back close to 50 million units of the 172 million units which were outstanding last year, this will have quite an effect on EPS and future distribution.

So far this year, every day the stock market is open, part owners of NMM are willing to let go of their part of this business for just 26 cents on every dollar they own in this business, which is based on using the market value of the fleet.

Warren Buffett was asked during the 1997 Q&A session of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) a question about the topic of stock market volatility and risk. I would recommend watching this YouTube video, as it is a reminder to all of the kind of risks that a capital intensive business such as shipping has.

The positive side of this volatility for an investor is what Buffet said by stating that:

This offers investors a great advantage when the seller is a heavy drinking manic depressive. The crazier he is, the more money you are going to make

Why would you sell one dollar for just 20 to 25 cents?

The smart opportunist

From my 25 years in this industry, I believe the Greek shipowners are generally very good at trading their assets. More so than my countrymen, the Norwegians, which traditionally tend to fall in love with their ships and keep them from cradle to grave. Same can be said of many other shipowners too. Japanese, Chinese, you take your pick.

NMM is run by Greeks, and they have proven to master this craft pretty well too. I think they are looking at all the regulations taking effect, like outfitting the ships with scrubbers and installing ballast water treatment systems. You don’t have to own the ship to make money on them. You can sell the old ships that are not in compliance and charter them back for trading.

At the end of last year, NMM cleverly entered into two sale and leaseback agreements for the Navios Fantastiks, a 2005-built Capesize vessel, and the Navios Beaufiks, a 2004-built Capesize vessel. Price for both was $25.0 million in total, This was done in combination with a charter back for 5.4 years at $5,200 per day per vessel. This results at an implied fixed interest rate of 7.6%.

A similar deal was done this month when they agreed to sell another Capesize, the 2009-built e vessel “Navios Sol” at a price of $20.0 million. Here the duration of the charter was set at 10 years at an average rate of $6,250 per day. This results at an implied fixed interest rate of 6.6%. In addition, NMM also has secured a purchase option at the end of year four. Optionality is always in favor of the holder of the option.

For all these three ships NMM has an obligation to buy the ship back at $6.3 million per ship, which is less than present scrap value.

They have also sold the 18-year-old Panamax vessel “Navios Galaxy I” for a net sale price of about $6.0 million, as part of their fleet renewal.

The Distribution

Our primary business objective is to increase quarterly distributions per unit over time.

This is NMM's management's own words as of 9th April taken straight out of their Annual Report.

Perhaps this is true. Time will tell. I have over the last couple of years stated in several of my earlier articles on NMM that management did the right thing in suspending distribution in order to put the company on a more solid footing in terms of debt to equity and taking advantage of a very low market to renew the fleet. However, I have advocated that now that the business has stabilized and their common unit coverage ratio is 4.3 it is time to “walk the talk.”

Source: NMM 4th Quarter 2018 Presentation

This coverage ratio implies that they could pay 4.3 times more than the current $14 million they pay out on a yearly basis.

Having said that, I do realize that the best way NMM can spend this excess money right now is, in fact, to buy back as many units as they can whilst the share price is this low. This will even compound their ability to pay an even higher distribution in the near future. Bear in mind that they did once pay 47 cents per quarter. There is lots of upside from the current 2 cents per quarter.

The containerships

NMM's 5 containerships pose both a risk and a potential opportunity.

We do know that in December this year, the charter rates on these ships on charter to HMM shall be increased from $24,095 per day to $30,119 per day. This increase of $6,024 per vessel per day is significant. It will add another profit of $10.69 million each year for the 4 years remaining of the charters.

There is a real risk that this does not happen.

As can be seen from the graph above, the real market for a 6,800 TEU container ship is only $12,500 per day. Should HMM pay a premium of 17,699 per day per vessel, the losses they will occur is substantial. Let us not forget that HMM, in fact, renegotiated the rates in 2016, and could do so again later this year. That is a risk investors must keep in mind.

Let us assume they do not. Should the rates be bumped up, this increase alone will enable NMM to distribute another 6 cents per year, based on the current number of units.

The Conclusion

The fundamentals of NMM is good, and I see plenty of positive things to come, regardless of what happens to the containerships.

I do believe the value will be unlocked. For now, they are probably happy that they can buy units below $1.00.

In time to come, they can simply increase distribution, and the price of the units will go up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.