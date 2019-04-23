Peeling Back The Cliches For Kinder Morgan (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is a transcript of the podcast we published earlier today on Kinder Morgan (KMI). We hope it's helpful to you along with the podcast. We have a full set of references in the other article.

Daniel Shvartsman: We’re talking about Kinder Morgan on this week’s Behind The Idea. The former dividend investor favorite, an energy infrastructure company is back on the rise and we’re trying to figure out if anything has changed from a few years ago. One of the things we look at is the persistence of the theme that Kinder Morgan is not so exposed to underlying commodity prices. A point Mike unpacks.

Mike Taylor: Kinder Morgan is exposed to that because that means that if those operations shutdown than that oil is no longer flowing through the pipelines and that’s the source of all of Kinder Morgan’s revenue. So, I think just from a kind of economic theoretical perspective the narrative doesn’t make complete sense.

DS: I wonder why investors are okay taking Kinder Morgan’s presented non-GAAP metrics at face value.

And I guess, I’m just a little offended that people still use these metrics at face value because you don’t even have to remember a Valeant or Linn energy in the same space, so we can just go to Kinder Morgan itself.

We recorded this podcast in April 12, which was before Kinder Morgan released earnings and increased their dividend by 25% on April 17. But as the company continues its come back story from the oil crash period of 2014 to 2016, the question remains, have we learned anything from last time around?

DS: Welcome to Behind The Idea. I’m Daniel Shvartsman.

MT: And I’m Mike Taylor.

DS: Today, we’re talking about a former dividend battleground that is on the comeback trial. Kinder Morgan, ticker symbol KMI. KMI was a battleground going into 2014 and 2015 when the company cut its dividend drastically and sold of nearly 75%. The company has been the subject of recent bullish coverage from several recent Seeking Alpha articles. The comments remind the authors of the history with the company. We decided to take a recent investor presentation from the company as a launching point to try to understand why the structure is so complex and whether investors have learned lessons from the last cycle.

Okay. Mike, I want to start with one of the clichés around Kinder Morgan and you’ve done some work on this, so I want to get to that, but one of the things that people, Kinder Morgan is a – it’s an energy infrastructure company. They produced a little bit of oil, I believe, but their biggest, they are known as a pipeline company, they get oil from point A to point B and one of the things that comes up a lot is in the analysis on the company or the reports on the company is the idea that the business model that Kinder Morgan employees has very little exposure to commodity price fluctuations. That stood out for both of us. We have both done a little bit of work on it. I can go into some of the financials, but you did some more deep dive analysis here. So, what did you find as far as this sort of relationship between Kinder Morgan and the fundamental oil and gas commodities that go through its pipelines?

MT: So, I looked at – I did a couple of things. The first thing I did was go on portfoliovisualizer.com which has no relationship with Seeking Alpha, but it’s a helpful tool for getting some gutcheck ideas about how different investments are inter-related with each other and I just punched in the correlation analysis between Kinder Morgan, the U&G ETF and OIL ETFs to get just a broad sense of how correlated or uncorrelated Kinder Morgan is with these underlying commodities. So, U&G representing natural gas and OIL representing oil, and from 2016 about to today, which is when portfolio visualizer has the data, they register about a 40% correlation between Kinder Morgan and oil prices and a very, very low closer to zero correlation between Kinder Morgan and natural gas prices.

So, I think that tells us something right off the bet, which is, the narrative that Kinder Morgan is completely insulated from commodities prices is not really the whole story. A 40% correlation or a 0.4 correlation between Kinder Morgan and oil prices is not a super strong correlation, but it’s a positive correlation and it matters. So, I think that was the first signal that we might want to sort of sound a note of caution on this. Then the second thing I did was I looked at – one thing about correlations between assets is they can change over time and particularly as we saw during the financial crisis for example, a lot of correlations tend to spike when there is a shock, meaning that when things are going down there are fewer places to hide and diversification has fewer benefits.

So, I looked the rolling correlations between oil and Kinder Morgan and I found the same long-term correlation of about 0.4 between Kinder Morgan and West Texas intermediate crude and it did fluctuate over time. So, the correlation starting in 2011 hovered around the 0.4 average. Then it dipped down to close to 0 from for much of 2013 and then it spiked in 2015 to 2016, the 20-day correlation got us high as 0.9 and for a few months there was kind of in the 0.6 area and then it backed off again and it was kind of hovering more around the 0.4 area. So, I think people need to keep in mind that depending on the economic dynamics at play. First of all, there is a positive correlation between Kinder Morgan stock price and oil prices that’s observable over the long-term. The base rate is not zero, so any sort of rhetoric around full insulation from the oil markets just isn’t really valid.

It is partially insulated, but not fully and then during certain periods the rolling correlation between oil and Kinder Morgan can get higher to the point where over a three-month period more than 60% on the price movements in Kinder Morgan can be explained by oil prices. So, I think there is just, from a sort of basic quantitative perspective, there’s a reason to be more cautious and we shouldn’t think of these things in terms of absolutes whether Kinder Morgan is exposed to oil prices or not exposed to oil prices because the actual answer is really somewhere in between and during certain times the correlations are really meaningful.

DS: Okay. So, let’s try to sort of get into that a little bit too. Because the correlations that you pulled are really meaningful, I think, but then when you, let’s go a little bit further and then try to think about why this is so. First of all, I just pulled up on the 10-K the last five years selected financial data, revenue dropped 20% from 2014 to 2016. It’s still down from 2014 as of last year by 13%, which is meaningful. Operating income has been relatively steady, net income did a bit of a U where it went from 2014, it kind of dipped down quite a bit. There was a big dividend cut that played out over the course of 2016, I believe it was announced or became inevitable in 2015 and then it is kind of picked back up in the last year. EPS was a little bit stronger, but their business is pipelines and I think another cliché that you hear a lot and I don’t know if we have any stock market cliché bots available, but the one thing that you hear a lot is go find the people selling the pick and shovels, right, which is the idea of you don’t need to pick the winner in the gold mining space.

You just know that people will be mining and so if you are selling those picks and shovels the demand will be there, but that assumes that there is demand for the gold price and that there is still gold in the hills that they are going to be able to mine and in the oil and gas case, there is this sort of another part of the thesis that you hear with the pipeline companies is just the rise in U.S. production and I don’t think anybody is really doubting that at this stage. U.S. production of oil and gas is likely to continue to rise, but that still doesn’t – that still – the price that their profit margins ultimately matter and their incentives to drill for oil based on the oil price matter and so, I don’t know. Those are the first sort of actual things that would seem to be driving this connection that people seem to diminish and I think that comes from the company and their presentations, but they seem to downplay, what else do you think or what do you make of that, what else do you think it might be going on to forge this relationship between a company like Kinder Morgan and the oil and gas prices?

MT: I’ll get to that in a second, but first the market cliché bot is here. He woke up from his little slumber. You activated him much as in, an Alexa device is activated. So, he comes and he does have something to say. So, what’s that market cliché bot?

“Picks and shovels” (market cliché bot voice, and then it blows up).

So, as a reminder to all our listeners, the market cliché bot rolls out when we drop the market cliché repeats the market cliché and self-destructs. So, thank you market cliché bot. But anyways let’s get to correlation. Some of the things that jumped out at me, one reaction I have and I guess we’ll get into the presentation itself a little bit, but one thing is, it’s in, I don’t know if you can have it both ways as Kinder Morgan management when you are talking to investors that to say end demand for oil and natural gas and energy is looking really rosy going in the future and then also say that that’s good for investors and then at the same time say, we’re just toll collectors and we’re insulated from fluctuations in commodity prices. To me there’s a little bit of a – I think the flow of the product through the pipelines is related to supply and demand dynamics, which are related to price.

So, I don't – I sort of question the ability to have it both ways where you say, well we’re insulated from oil and commodity prices, but look at all this upside that’s available because demand for oil is going to be so substantial going forward. That’s my first – it’s kind of like can you really have that both ways, and maybe the answer is that well, the correlation is weak, but it's positive, and so maybe that’s kind of where quantitatively the narrative kind of interweaves between those. You know, correlation is point four, so it’s kind of like yes, it’s there, that’s where the upside is, but it's not – it's not close to 100% so there is some protection available. But I kind of – I’m not completely on board with that narrative, I think, neither of us are.

DS: And for the record, on their – when you go to the appendix of their – where we’re reviewing a presentation that they presented at Barclays Conference in early March, and Slide 22, which is – their appendix starts early, this is a 52-slide deck and their appendix is about Slide 21, energy toll road, cash flow security with 90% of revenue, I presume, from take-or-pay and other fee-based contracts, and so that's something that they promote, but we've seen that their revenue still has quite a bit of – you know and we’re not – we’re not – I think we’re both open to being blasted for not going down each line of their income statement or their balance sheet or anything else in this podcast, but they have clearly shown some potential. There is a wideband of what their revenue might be. So anyway, I just wanted to call out that from the presentation as a specific thing like it's not just a cliché, they’re actually still presenting this to investors is the way to think about their company.

MT: Yes. And so, I think that brings me to my second, and probably, final point on this picks and shovels cliché, and the level of protection that Kinder Morgan investors may or may not have against commodity price fluctuations, and that’s kind of the experience that we had in shale crash from, you know late 2014, I think, to into 2016. Oil prices did drop substantially and we see that they crashed kind of in, yes, late 2014, early 2015, and then stayed low for a long time throughout 2015, and that was the time when the return correlations between Kinder Morgan and WTI crude were above average; they were higher. So, that’s a note of caution first of all, just that the correlations may increase at the wrong times for you and I think we saw that a little bit with Kinder Morgan having some difficulties during the shale crash. It also kind of – there's a theoretical explanation for this, which is when there's plenty of end demand for crude, then the more marginal producers come online, higher crude oil prices support more difficult exploration and drilling activities for oil because you can afford to take additional risk.

If the price of the oil is higher, then you'll still make out in the end. It’s still profitable to do more difficult drilling. So, we saw that in the shale boom. All these, sort of, risky ventures got funded by debt and capital seeking high returns. The oil prices supported it; it was profitable to do these things. And then suddenly when the commodity price collapsed, a lot of those operations had to be taken offline because they – companies were going bankrupt and going out of business having really difficult times sort of staying afloat because they couldn’t profitably extract oil. Kinder Morgan is exposed to that because that means that if those operations shutdown then that oil is no longer flowing through the pipelines and that's the source of all of Kinder Morgan’s revenue.

So, I think just from a kind of economic theoretical perspective, the narrative doesn't make complete sense. It is contingent on a kind of bull market in at least growth or continued operation of the pipelines at least at levels that we currently see is somewhat contingent on at least stability and probably rising prices in oil. So, not only we have this sort of quantitative empirical evidence suggesting that Kinder Morgan is not completely safe from oil prices, we also have this kind of theoretical intuition around it that also helps explain the story.

So, that to me – I kind of come down on the side of not really agreeing with the management narrative here and thinking more along the lines of, okay, this is actually something that has some meaningful exposure to oil prices, and I think that the stability – you run the risk of seeing that overstated from a longer term perspective because we've seen in the past that during a crash in the oil prices, you know, Kinder Morgan does have faced some real challenges.

DS: Well, and just maybe to add one more thing here is that I almost wonder if this story that Kinder Morgan tells itself and then tells its investors is its Achilles’ heel or its – that's not quite the right term, but the – they’ve got a really rough balance sheet. They are still, right? It’s better I presume than it was at the time of the dividend cut and everything else, but they’re really levered and I think you lever up because you expect that this is some sort stable business where you put the pipes in the ground and then you just got to turn then on and then energy demand will stay there and it will keep flowing, and so that sort of business becomes attractive to borrow against and then it’s sort of a roll-up story.

I – one of the – you know one of the sources that we reviewed that I found really helpful in this endeavor was an old article from 2015 by an author on Seeking Alpha, Bumbershoot Holdings, and I thought they actually used Icarus as your Greek myth as comparison. But just – it’s a good – well linked too in the article, it’s a good piece to look at as trying to understand how this was built from just a more of generalist financial perspective, but I think that the temptation to say that this is steady business and the need to – to believe it, then it leads you to some incentives around like let’s lever up because this is a steady business and why shouldn’t we? I don’t know, I just – I think that’s something that seems to be at play here. And so, as we talk about this, it's not even just this abstract narrative that the company is telling, it also affects how they are running the business itself.

MT: Yes, to add to our pile of market clichés, first of all, I think that Icarus and Achilles are probably they don't quite rise to the level of our market cliché. They might just be general clichés, but that’s a wide…

DS: They are pretty wide. Yes, I would say they are wider clichés.

MT: The robot is not activated, so I think that's a good indicator. But another one is to quote Charlie Munger and the – I’m going to deactivate the market cliché bot for that so that we don't have another explosion in here. But he gave a talk on, you know, cognitive biases and investor psychology, which is something that we like to talk about when we can and one of the things that he mentions is consistency bias, commitment bias, and those – that’s a tendency for people to believe things if they repeat them, and especially, if they repeat them in public. And to your point about management sort of locking itself in by painting this narrative to investors, I think that there's a risk. Anytime management sort of seems to be overly focused on the shareholder transaction or talking to shareholders and presenting the business case in terms of the shareholder transaction element, the buyback, the dividends, the cash flow that can be distributed to shareholders.

It’s okay to want to be shareholder friendly, but I think when you start structuring your whole business narrative around your transaction with shareholders, you can run this risk of starting to believe more strongly that that’s the top priority when in fact – I think most successful businesses are much more focused, operating businesses at least, are much more focused on actually, okay, how are we going to accomplish our business objectives? What activities are we going to do with our customers and with our suppliers to sort of generate outcomes? And then, if we do that well, then the shareholder facing side of it kind of comes naturally, and we’ll just have – we’ll be in a good position to make good decisions for our shareholders. But I think if you go the other way around, the other company I’m thinking of is Realty Income that kind of has this investor facing thing and no comments on where Realty Income is now, but they – you know on their webpage, they say the monthly dividend company. I kind of personally get real nervous when I start seeing companies that are kind of so transparently focused outwardly towards speaking to shareholders primarily because I think as a manager, you’re focus probably ought to be on helping your customers, negotiating with your suppliers and actually operating the business, doing operating transactions, operating activities not shareholder transactions; those come second.

So, I think you – this might be a case like you said where they’re sort of eating their own dog food a little too much; they're buying into their own rhetoric a little too much, and it may have locked them into this cycle where now shareholders have come along with and they believe it, but there may be some real holes underlying the whole thing.

DS: Eating their own dog food? I like that.

MT: I think that typically is sort of not a stock market cliché, but maybe a tech entrepreneurship cliché where you look too much at your product and interact with it too much. But whatever, yes. Isn’t that fair? I think that's fair.

DS: That’s fair enough. So, I want to get into – I think Realty is an interesting place to go to the next thing that or one of the other things I want to hit. So the – what I – Kinder Morgan, I'm just looking at their – the first page of their 10-K after you get to the – you know, when you’re looking at it on Edgar after you get the table of contents and they’ve got this glossary and they've got all these different Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, Kinder Morgan GP, Kinder Morgan INC, Kinder Morgan Canada Limited, which, KML comes up quite a bit in their presentation and there are way more. There are lots of abbreviations, lots of acronyms, lots of stuff in here, lots of…

MT: WYCO, shout to WYCO Researcher. Probably no – probably no – probably no relation. It looks like 20 or 25 somewhere in that range of these company abbreviations and it is on the first page. Yes, so go ahead. Any way there is a lot of these, what does that mean to you?

DS: Well, just – I think about – with the REITs right, with where in business development companies I own shares in a couple of them, and I’ve owned REITs in the past and own one and have had some success and some failure, some big failures, but the – like they’re sort of structured as investment entities like there's a weird thing about them because the whole thing is about how they are tax advantaged, and I guess that’s – which is sort of the answer to the question I’m going to pose, but I just wonder why? This is just a pipeline business; it doesn't necessarily have to be complex, right? You put pipes in the ground, you try to get oil going from one end to the other. Like there's not – it's not super complicated how this business should work, but you have all these different things. I know Kinder Morgan, they had mergers leading into the crash in 2015, 2016. They like collapsed some of their entities together, but I think about that because the metrics here – and so, I guess I have a two-part question that I’ll try to be quick to get to. The metrics on the presentation and then that get repeated in a lot of the articles are not standard, right?

They use DCF, distributable cash flow, and EBITDA, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization, and I guess I'm just a little offended that people still use these metrics at face value because you don't even have to remember Valeant or Linn Energy in the same space or other companies that have had sort of catastrophic falls after using non-GAAP or special adjusted sort of numbers, Kraft Heinz even more recently, like we can just go to Kinder Morgan itself. I'm not saying that that was – I don't know that that was a proximate cause for anything, but like distributable cash flow, they add a bunch of stuff. We were talking – when we were preparing for this, we were talking about certain items. They have this thing called certain items and we’re not certain what they are, but they add all the stuff back…

MT: More like uncertain items.

DS: Oh!

MT: Hey, hey.

DS: They keep adding stuff back in. It’s essentially a funky form of EBITDA, which doesn't make sense maybe because the pipelines – there's a lot of CapEx here and the DA does matter and the interest matters because your – you’ve got all this debt. And so, I'm just – you know I have – like I said, I have REITs in my portfolio at different times and I think like why not just use free cash flow? Why does it have to be so complex? I guess that's the question I have and I kind of got at it from the adjustments. But why do you think that there's so much complexity around a company like Kinder Morgan when it’s really just, you know, an infrastructure company, a company that can connects A to B that kind of plays a part in the broader ecosystem of oil and gas.

MT: Yes, I don't know. I mean we were talking a little bit before the podcast about how, you know, Liberty, the Liberty companies headed by – I’m blacking on his name, what’s it? John Malone.

DS: John Malone, yes.

MT: Yes, the Malone star. There is an – you know, shout to Joel Greenblatt, one of our favorites. He mentions them in his dumbly titled book You Can Be A Stock Market Genius.

DS: Ahh, it’s a fine title.

MT: But anyway, he mentions John Malone and how investors who sort of were able to follow along with what John Malone was doing as he was doing all these shareholder transactions, spinning things off, buying things, using unusual earnings metrics. If you’re able to follow along the complexity, there was actually excess return available to you if you did the homework, and that brings me to the point here where we open ourselves up to getting cooked. We’ve gotten cooked in the past in the comments for similar things that we say, look, we haven't done that deeper research on this to try and understand every single line item in Kinder Morgan statements. We don't understand all the subsidiaries. We know there are a lot of them.

It's possible that, you know, Rich Kinder and the management for Kinder Morgan is a highly sophisticated person who specializes in structuring entities in ways that are optimized for shareholder returns. That’s the kind of John Malone story. And so, that would be my first counter. It’s like, maybe management is smarter than us and/or more – has more information than us, and it's actually worse to shareholders advantage. People who invest in Kinder Morgan are sophisticated enough to understand all this stuff and they are therefore rewarded for it with great return prospects going forward. So, why is the complexity necessary? To get directly to your question, maybe it's due to regulatory and other issues, management has found these arbitrage opportunities that are actually generated value for shareholders, that's my best case for it.

DS: I want to just go tangentially here into Richard Kinder for second because first of all, he’s an Enron alum. He was a COO at Enron until he left in 1996 and recently – some of the recent stories have been about insider buys. And so, I just wanted to look at that because I – they were about him buying shares in his own company, and I just think this is hilarious having just pulled it up. So, he's been buying a decent number of shares, bought 175,000 shares in the end of March and then beginning of – beginning of April, so did it two separate times. That’s 0.07% of the stake, he owns, $4.8 billion of shares as his. But he had to file a Form-4 yesterday. He bought 200 shares in his own company. It amounts to – what is that? 200 times 20. We have $4,000. He had to file a Form-4 for filing $4,000 purchase when he has $4.8 billion of shares. I just think that's the interesting position sizing on that – that order that he made yesterday. I think he might have got it more banged for his buck there if he had bought a little bit more.

MT: Daniel, you’ve never had some – just – do you only make $100 million transactions when you buy shares? Daniel, maybe he’s – maybe he’s got his little personal – what are those called? His PA. Just doing a little trading on the side, I don’t know.

DS: I mean maybe he had a limit order at 19.75 and it only just hit that for a second.

MT: Yes, yes, yes. His broker was like well. I’ll fill you where I can!

DS: I hate it when that happen. You know they charged him twice. This is not fair.

MT: Rich – Rich, we get it. The fees are killing him. He’s getting churned and burned. He’s not getting best execution. That’s for sure.

DS: The market makers – those market makers are killing him.

MT: The MMs are after him. So, I mean I think what you’re getting at is we've seen in the past where there’s kind of this theory that management will do shareholder signaling through transactions. The fact of buying is interpreted by investors as bullish for the stock sort of irrespective of the quantity or the relative exposure and we see that on Seeking Alpha relatively often whether its insiders or whether it's large institutional funds that it's bullish that people have bought at ex-price and, you know, there are other possible explanations for that like for example his theoretical limit order getting partially filled. But it’s – but, you know, the more cynical perspective is that sometimes management will make small dollar transactions in the stock to – as a signal to investors that may have actual low economic information value, but nevertheless, will be interpreted by stockholders as a positive sign. So, I guess – I don’t know if we can rule out here, but I think that maybe that's where you're going with this.

DS: Yes, I mean – I was – more just though it was funny that really tiny one. But yes, even the – I mean he spent $3.5 million over the last two weeks, which who are we to tell somebody that their $3.5 million is just painting the tape, but it is small in the context, so I think I would just put that in an appropriate context, I think. The other – and also like without, again, knowing all the details, it is his company; his name is on the company, and it didn't go so well like the fact that he's bullish. Again, if you’re talking about biases, I'm sure – as we all do, I'm sure he has quite a few here, and so it's interesting. I would – I suppose if you’re a shareholder, you’d rather him buying than not, right? But I'm not sure that I would put too much weight on that and it still doesn't explain to me especially because like you said earlier, so much of their presentation is oriented towards – I mean it’s an investor presentation, of course, but there's still that sort of – I still come back to something like a DCF where the DCF value is something like three times the free cash flow, 2.5 times the free cash flow value, and so like okay, what are you – what game are we playing here? What are you trying to get across by?

MT: Yes.

DS: You know and – just the other slide that we both kind of – well, you – I think you pointed out yesterday when we were talking about this, but the slide where they show…

MT: 49.

DS: …they show how…

MT: Slide 49, the famous slide.

DS: That – no, if I’d remember – I was talking about 25 which the one with the investment multiples.

MT: Oh! Okay. Yes, yes, yes. Okay.

Source: Kinder Morgan Barclays Presentation

DS: The fact that they sort of have this estimate of how long it will take for us to get our EBITDA back on the capital we invested, which just doesn't make sense to me as – like it – except as an effort to obfuscate, it’s unclear why you would even bother with this because your investing capital from assets raised through debt, so the interest matters, and I suspect there's some ongoing maintenance at the very least, and probably, like there's – I think either there's a limit to what the – what the growth plan is. There aren’t going to be that many more pipelines be built or you're going to have to continue to invest CapEx to replace pipelines over time to grow new – like it just doesn't seem like it makes sense as the – and so, when a company uses a sort of mismatch like that, it raises a yellow flag at least. It raises a concern and what's – you know what I mean.

MT: Yes.

DS: I mean you pointed it out when we were talking yesterday.

MT: Let’s look at – let’s go to Slide 25 maybe people can follow along if they want or we’ll post it in the article. But they are like layers to how – to the amount of management sort of presentation decisions that get layered on top of each other. So, first of all, you have the choice to use EBITDA as the operating metric, which as you mentioned, has some issues when you're in an asset intensive and debt-financed project, namely that deprecation matters when you have pipes, right? Pipes break, they have useful lives, they're not around forever. You can’t pretend like they are around forever, you have to replace them eventually. And as you said, interest expense matters when you finance projects with debt. So that’s one layer where we’re kind of like okay, that's the justification for the capital allocation decisions. Then on top of that, they are pegging this. The original estimate was that the project cost 5.8 times their estimated EBITDA, and then, I guess what they are holding constant is the original outlay, but now they’ve reviewed the actual EBIDTA, which is a metric that has some potential flaws and they are saying that the results were better than they originally forecast.

So, you’re using a strange – a metric that we have questions about. You’re anchoring on a previous estimate for how good a deal you're going to get and now you're saying that the deal turned out to be better than you expected. It's just – I think there are just a lot – this goes back to your question of why does this have to be so complicated? And I think here we see that – these are choices that management is making in terms of presenting the results and there are layers to this where someone who is trying to make this comparable to other investment opportunities would have to do a lot of unpacking to decide for what was going on.

DS: Well, I mean it’s worth just mentioning that the whole sector – like these are common, but I don't – we’re using Kinder Morgan as our example. I think these common metrics you use in the sector, but that is also part of the issue with – we’ll shout out Mr. Skilling on Twitter. That's @mr_skilling, not Jeff Skilling, it's a parity, but it's a – one of the MLP accounts they just did a big tournament, March Madness theme tournament, for the worst MLP or the worst midstream company or can’t remember exactly what the theme was, but, you know, Kinder got knocked out pretty early, I checked the bracket.

MT: We have all these questions about Kinder and in the bracket, actually they’re early round knockout kind of tells you something maybe about the industry, maybe not.

DS: Right, yes, that’s what I was getting at. I’m glad you cut in, because that’s all I want to say. It tells you something about the industry. And so, shout to Mr. Skilling for the entertaining and high-quality work that he or she does, but that was all I wanted to say.

MT: Okay. So, I think we’re getting at this just a kind of recap. We have all these related subsidiaries that are actually, I guess minority stakeholders in not only the projects that Kinder Morgan undertakes, but potentially in Kinder Morgan itself that are entitled to certain amounts of the net income. In any case that’s one layer. There are all these sort of related affiliated company transactions that make it much harder to evaluate where the economic value derived from the business operations is going to be allocated, then on top of that you have management accounting decisions using metrics like EBITDA and using sort of projected value payback period of investment versus current expected payback value of investment, all these sort of strange, at least to us as generalists, choices in how to present results to investors, it does you know maybe we’re going to sound a little whiny, and we’re probably going to get cooked in the comments.

But on the other hand, I know that Exxon is not a perfect comp here, but if you look at the first several pages of Exxon’s 10-K, their efforts made to try and make the results a little bit more or at least they seem a little more in my opinion digestible, you sort of have – the assets are all consolidated into categories that are then you don’t worry about whether there is a related party transaction, they just consolidate things together and their oil field assets are presented as sort of one thing and then their financial statements are presented in a much more standard format, and I think that matters to me at least when I’m evaluating an investment opportunity. I think, I am looking for things that are just so clear to me, just to make it easier on myself, but I think that there is a question that you need to ask yourself as an investor in one of these companies like, am I up to this task of deciphering and how much of this might be. There are opportunities we don’t know if management is taking advantage of them or not, but the more layers of complexity you add on the more opportunities there are for management to put a certain kind of spin on the information.

DS: Well it just feels like a bit – it is like how the best writing in the clearest and the most concise for most people and to me the presentation is a 52 pages of jazz hands, of really putting spin on the ball to try to look, it’s ironic that it’s investor oriented in the theme of look at our dividend, look at our cash flow etcetera, but with so many sort of steps in the way whereas what I think investors, you know and investors are adults they want you to speak straight to them I think. I think it’s obviously a very general statement, but it’s interesting when you look at the comments on our recent Kinder Morgan articles and there’s a cadre of commenters who were bullish on Kinder owned shares through this share price collapse in 2015 and they talk about getting Kindered and I think our commenters unfortunately, sometimes it happens with these sort of dividend heard stocks where you have to learn by personal experience, but I think our commenters like when you look through that it’s clear that they’ve learned that experience and that at least for this story they have learned lesions from what happened last time around and I don’t know if that’s coming across in all the analysis and the willingness to take the slides as is the willingness to take the adjustment, it says if we go to and maybe we can sort of hit this as our last note, Slide 49, the famed Slide 49 from the KMI presentation.

MT: My favorite slide.

Source: KMI Barclays Presentation

DS: For those of you who are following you will see what we’re talking about. I’m not going to read every line, but we’re talking about, to reconcile, it is the GAAP reconciliation. So, they show you how you get from net income to distributable cash flow. How you get to segment EBDA before certain items.

MT: EBDA, I like that. They are responsible and included interest and taxes, really conservative choice there.

DS: I like the full family of the EBITDAs. You’ve got the EBITDA, you got their cousin OIBDA, operating EBITDA, adjusted and they have adjusted EBITDA in here. So, they do have it. And it’s like, they actually do breakdown certain items to some degree, but it’s still confusing. They have just on this page foot notes go up to the letter K. So, I think that kind of gets and they like, the foot notes at some point add back the – I think the non-controlling interesting thing, they deduct the non-controlling interest, but then they add some part of it back, but not other parts, it doesn’t make, like they give themselves, this was the one that I thought was strange. Distributable cash flow, they add back certain items, which includes the non-controlling interest portion of certain items, which I’m still struggling with the certain items thing, but they add that back, but then they don’t add they removed maintenance CapEx what they call sustaining CapEx, but they don’t remove the non-controlling portion of sustaining CapEx, I don’t know, it just seems like…

MT: They take something out, which looks okay, they are being conservative. $240 million of non-controlling interest portion in certain items. You go down from net income, they subtract that out and then one line later after net income available to common stakeholders they add it right back in and total certain items like, why did you take it out in the first place, what was I supposed to do? Like, it is bizarre to an outsider to look at this.

I do want to flag hurricane damage. They take out $24 million of hurricane damage, which I think that’s just a small point and it’s a little bit of a socialist hat moment for me, but it seems like our climate is becoming more and more amenable to hurricanes, maybe that’s not a non-recurring item, I don’t know. It’s an accounting choice, and it’s a small one relative to everything else, but I just wanted to throw that in there, but I think that’s just one set, we’re already baffled and that’s just one set of adjustments.

Then if you go down the line from there, depletion, depreciation, amortization they add that back in and that’s larger than net income by itself. Net income is $1.9 billion, depletion, depreciation, amortization is $2.4 billion. So, that’s like people like David Einhorn, people who are sort of in the Graham & Dodd school of value investing. They talk about when the disconnect between adjusted earnings and GAAP earnings gets really wide, then that’s the time to really start focusing on GAAP and traditional conservative financial metrics. The impact of this is potentially really substantial. If you have $1.9 billion or $2 billion in net income and Kinder Morgan’s market cap is 45 billion, then that’s what 22.5 times earnings and if you are going to measure it against distributable cash flow of 4.7, then it’s 10 times earnings. So, it’s like a huge valuation decision, which of these you are going to present, because it changes the multiple by a factor of 2.

DS: Right, I think which – I think, I was sort of – I did look, free cash flow was just to go back to that for a second is 2.1 billion, so they are trading at about…

MT: It tracks net income a lot closer than distributable cash flow, which I think is right.

DS: So, it trades about 21 times free cash flow, which you know is not crazy. They say their dividend is going up over coming years, they are investing and whatever else. That’s not a terrible price, but again it’s just like okay, but why did you send me around the mulberry bush to get there. Why do I have to deal with these metrics that don’t, I don’t really know that you can’t just start distributing $4 billion in cash, like they won’t be able to do that, that’s not going to be sustainable.

MT: That I think goes to another thing that’s kind of a potential – one of the things they talk about in this presentation a lot is their kind of growth, and finding new projects and they are finding projects that have higher expected returns than their cost of capital, which should be of value to shareholders; one concern that I have, especially when you are subtracting out depreciation amortization from the results you present to investors is it creates an incentive to pursue additional projects and make additional investments, because the depreciation amortization charge one other things it does is it penalizes additional investment by creating additional operating expenses that are related to the fact that you financed a new capital project. If you are able to convince investors that those penalties don’t matter, then you are going to be just have this great incentive to finance additional projects, because in the accounting it does not look like it costs you anything on an earnings basis. So then, that’s a real concern when your balance sheet is expanding and even though your asset value correlation with oil markets is imperfect, it is, we’ve seen vulnerable to a down turn and the more you are kind of financing these transactions with a lot of upfront investment, there is a prospect of everything going south and we’ve talked a little bit, it’s actually on Slide 49, they have reconciliation of net debt to adjusted net debt, which is, thank you for that that’s $1 billion adjustment that takes seven lines to get there.

It’s meaningful because you run financial risk and you run operating risk and you’re encouraged by use of these metrics as a manager to pursue additional growth opportunities when maybe if you looked at it from a different perspective, they wouldn’t seem quite so attractive. When we go back, that’s gets us back to slide 25 where it is like 5.8 times adjusted EBITDA, but if your EBITDA is basically blowing out you net income and adjusting it upwards by 2.5x, then really the project is 12 times net income, it is a real concern that expanding the balance sheet in this way without paying heed to all the depreciation and amortization charges, which are large creates a risk that the rug gets pulled out from under you.

DS: Well, I think that’s where it’s sort of the take away that I would have here in it, and that’s where, I don’t know, I guess we started with some articles and I don’t want to speak for you. I was little disappointed to see how much there was still taking management at face value. I think you are always, even the best management you should be careful while taking face value and I do it, I am not saying that I am not trying to cast any stones here, but you have a company where you’ve had events in the past that raised questions about management and where you can viscerally see what happens if you don’t do your own work and if you don’t sort of think through why are they presenting things this way, what does it mean? So, I think that’s something that just really pops here and we haven’t talked about the underlying future of oil and gas. We haven’t talked about beyond acknowledging that production is probably going to grow in the U.S.

We haven’t really gotten into the tenets of the thesis and I think the multiple is that not crazy once you get down to the normal metrics, but the effort that goes into presenting these metrics and the effort that goes into highlighting them as the sort of things that you should look at, to me it is a concern and I think that’s something that when you’re trying to read sort of between the lines to read human behavioral clues and incentives and that sort of thing that stands out to me and that’s something that I would just watch for as an investor when you see a company that’s putting in a lot of work to – not that GAAP accounting is not perfect, it represents one state of the world, but when you are putting this much sweat into changing where I should be looking, I think that’s something to watch out for.

MT: Yes. I mean, there is sort of a simplistic way of thinking about it and I use this a lot in my own – when we’re deciding what to do with content at Seeking Alpha which is of much lower stakes capital allocation decision and the billion dollar projects that Kinder Morgan undertakes, but it’s like and it’s also with my interpersonal relationships and everything, it’s like, if your explanation starts to get long enough you are to just stop explaining and start looking at you conclusion and see whether your process was good. You get into a situation where you have a parlay of one layer of explanation on top of another layer of explanation on top of another one, each layer creates a risk that you’re wrong about that and it weakens the entire thesis, and so I think that’s another just benefit of a more straight forward explanation is that it’s potentially easier to see where you might have gone right or wrong and it makes it easier for you to re-evaluate your thought process and I think that’s at play here, and that’s sort of taking the most benign approach to this is just like let’s not make this complicated, because it makes everyone’s life harder at the end of the day. It makes us harder to change our behavior, makes it harder for us to respond to what’s actually going on, on the ground. I think that’s kind of, we got cooked a lot for not going into the nitty gritty of stuff, but a lot of the times you need to find out what matters and that what matters maybe one or two really important things and if you’re diving in trying to find what matters among a lot of seemingly distracting items, then that’s a concern. So, that’s my defense. My hard take is defense of the straight forward story, I guess, which is really, really lukewarm take, but there we go.

DS: It’s an early spring take. It’s still early spring.

MT: Yes. It is early spring, so Kinder Morgan, lot of questions.

DS: Don’t get Kindered. I think when the verb out of your company has to do with shareholders and is not in a good way that’s a pretty big flag as well. So…

MT: What about Kinder eggs? Do you like Kinder eggs? You know there are all those YouTube videos of the unwrapping or at least that was [indiscernible] a year ago.

DS: Well, and aren’t there like a legal on these somewhere in the U.S. or in the U.S. Isn’t that like…

MT: If the kids might choke. Don’t bite too eagerly into a Kinder or you might end up choking.

DS: Let me know if you want me to bring you some Kinders next time I come to the States, Mike.

MT: If you can get them through customs and see what else you can get through customs while you are at it.

DS: Alright let’s stop there.

MT: Alright then, take care.

DS: Bye-bye.

MT: Bye.

