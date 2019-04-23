Trapping AbbVie

While fundamentals are strong, there are numerous headwinds and some of the cheapness is an illusion.

We don't like the healthcare sector much. While investors may be thinking that this is a reaction to the recent downdraft, it really is not. Our model portfolio has the healthcare sector at an allocation of approximately 4.25% for several months now, a big 10% underweight to the GICS allocation of 14.5%. That said, there are certain names that are beginning to appeal to us and we discuss one major one today.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is one of those rare ultra profitable companies that Wall Street fails to give a large multiple to. While the revenue growers like Netflix (NFLX) are given a 100X multiple pass because ultimately they will theoretically make it up on volume, ABBV is given a sub 10 P/E because the good times will not last forever. To an extent they are right. ABBV's crown jewel, Humira runs the show and the income statement. The drug which is used to treat medication used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, psoriasis, hidradenitis suppurativa, uveitis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, takes blockbuster to a whole new meaning and boasts of almost $20 billion in sales around the world.

That is both a blessing and a curse because biosimilars, antibodies which are not the same but largely accomplish similar results, are coming full steam to compete with Humira. This combination of exceptional current profitability alongside a definite set of problems to contend with in the future, has kept ABBV is the so-called "cheap zone." We examine the landscape today and figure if this is a dive worth taking.

The sales breakdown

For the full year 2018, ABBV reported $32.753 Billion in adjusted revenues which was a 15.2 Percent increase over the previous year. Humira drove sales of $19.936 Billion out of this total but increased just 7.4% year over year. Those two numbers can allow us to immediately extrapolate that non-Humira sales expanded at over $3 billion year on year. ABBV has said it expects non-Humira sales to reach $32 billion in 2025, which would require growth at about 2018 trajectories for the next 7 years.

The pipeline

ABBV certainly has drugs that are in the early stages of a ramp up and growing at exceptionally high rates.

While Imbruvica, Venclexta and Mavyret are expected to lead the charge for sales growth immediately, ABBV expects them to form a smaller piece of the increase until 2025. Two other drugs will form over $10 billion of the increase.

Risankizumab

Risankizumab is a humanised IgG1 monoclonal antibody that binds to the p19 subunit of interleukin-23, inhibiting this key cytokine and its role in psoriatic inflammation. In a recent study, Risankizumab , when compared to the existing gold standard in the field for treatment of Psoriasis, Ustekinumab, showed superior efficiency.

At week 16 of UltIMMa-2, PASI 90 was achieved by 220 (74·8%) patients receiving risankizumab versus two (2·0%) receiving placebo (placebo-adjusted difference 72·5% [95% CI 66·8–78·2]) and 47 (47·5%) receiving ustekinumab (ustekinumab-adjusted difference 27·6% [16·7–38·5]; p<0·0001 vs placebo and ustekinumab).

The English version of the above information is that risankizumab achieved PASI 90, or what was set as a 90% response benchmark, in 72.5% of the treatment group. Ustekinumab made by Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), was able to achieve that response only in 47.5% of the patients. Risankizumab was thus found to be superior and showed similar adverse effects as Ustekinumab. Based on this and other trial information, Risankizumab is likely to be a mega blockbuster as ABBV expects.

Upadacitinib

While not the miracle drug that Risankizumab promises to be, Upadacitinib has shown decent responses in Crohn's disease. Here the remission achieved with the drug was on the low side (22%) and hence we are a little less optimistic about its longer-term prospects.

Other drugs

ABBV's pipeline is rather promising even in the hematological oncology segment.

With the multitude of drugs that it has here across several applications, we think that multi blockbuster drugs are very likely. ABBV's reach does not end there and it has Phase 3 and recently approved drugs in other segments.

While some may fail or may achieve a smaller response than expected, ABBV's odds of hitting that $32 billion of non-Humira sales target are definitely above average.

Humira biosimilars

While the drug pipeline does look promising, the attack in Humira is rather brutal. We have seldom seen so many different biosimilars attack a single drug, but then Humira sales are also in a different category altogether.

A significant number of these products have launched across the European Union and the process will accelerate in 2019.

The lower price incentive has not been lost on doctors and patients and people are leaving Humira in droves.

While Humira is facing huge declines in the EU, its position in the US which makes up 65% of its revenues, is still secure for now.

Even assuming Boehringer Ingelheim wins the patent war, it will be some time before it brings on its biosimilar into the market. The fight with Boehringer Ingelheim is interesting as the two companies are collaborating across multiple drugs including Risankizumab.

Another key threat for Humira and hence ABBV comes from regulatory changes. The FDA has also said it plans to implement changes to modify the rigged system that biotechs are benefiting from and one that causes US citizens to pay higher prices. A recent 2020 budget proposal includes a reduction of Medicare reimbursement for branded drugs by 33% if a company attempts to block generic/biosimilar competition. The same budget proposal also has suggested loosening regulatory requirement to make generic/biosimilars hit the market faster, and creating stricter regulations on extending patents for drugs.

Valuation

This is the hardest part as every assumption changes the net result so much. Already discounts on Humira due to biosimilars in the EU are higher than ABBV had expected, causing growth estimates to be slashed. ABBV may face further political pressure in the US and may have to cede to discounting the drug as well. This might make the company even less profitable until competition kicks in 2023.

Wall Street has EPS growing steadily over the next few years.

But if we assume that pricing pressure on Humira is severe enough that growth is knocked off to zero for the the foreseeable future, even then, ABBV trades at 9X multiple. Yes, that sounds like a bargain but stocks have gotten way cheaper in this sector when pipeline troubles have emerged. Gilead Sciences (GILD) trades at 9.5X next year's earnings and unlike ABBV has no net debt. ABBV on the other hand carries $35 billion in net debt. Celgene (CELG) fell to a forward multiple of 6X before Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) came to the rescue.

So while one can argue that ABBV is cheap, it is hard to argue that this is a table-pounding buy if troubles emerge for pricing Humira. Based on the information we have at hand, we think an $8/share in earnings is sustainable over the medium term. Considering the debt load ABBV carries, we would suggest 12X sustainable earnings as what we consider fair value for a company like this. This would put our fair value at $96/share. At the current price of $77.45, we consider this stock discounted enough that we can make an initial purchase.

Conclusion

ABBV's story is complex. The stock appears cheap but the risks are aplenty. On the political front while we have heard about the chatter about different healthcare companies being blamed for trying to maximize their profits. While that is broad-based for sure, do take a look at the chart below showing gross margins of four healthcare companies and tell us where politicians are likely to have the biggest impact by regulating prices. The drug pipeline also shows huge potential but here too the risks are just as many. Our $96 fair value may seem rather low but ABBV is not selling razor blades here and the drug pipeline has to be constantly renewed and replenished. That task also has risks. One reason we are all gazing at the adjusted EPS is because ABBV just wrote off $4.642 billion (pre-tax) in relation to its Stemcentrx (ROVA-T) acquisition which proved to be a massive flop.

On the whole, we do believe there is value here but before investors go running off and assigning all levels of high growth rates and high multiples, they want to be cognizant of what they are buying.

