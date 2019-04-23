CBS Needs To Merge With Viacom In 2019

Netflix can no longer be ignored. My view, as I wrote in my recent article on Viacom (VIAB), is given the consolidated nature of the industry, the major legacy media companies will eventually withhold most if not all their content from Netflix (NFLX). Given licensed content is still over 50% of viewing on Netflix, this will create a ceiling on how dominant Netflix can become.

Netflix doesn't have the market power to force media companies like Disney (DIS) to license its content to it. Therefore, the industry will provide opportunities for multiple, albeit only a few, players in streaming much like the cable bundle provided opportunities for smaller companies to succeed.

CBS (CBS) and Viacom are both leveraging their long legacies in media to create new compelling content that Netflix can't replicate. CBS is doing this through re-created TV series like Star Trek and The Twilight Zone; shows it's increasingly reserving for its own streaming offerings. Viacom is leveraging its movie studio to quickly expand TV production while establishing separate studios for its own cable channels and international offerings to ramp up content production.

By going direct-to-consumer, media companies can leverage their intellectual property in ways previously unimaginable. Disney is the obvious example with successful franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, etc. but CBS and Viacom have their own content they can leverage. You just have to look at Viacom's upcoming movie slate to see how it's turning its business around. It's being done by relying on content from well-known franchises and past hit movies/TV shows. Everything from Mission Impossible and Terminator to Dora the Explorer and Spongebob Squarepants. It's had success recently revamping the Transformer franchise and has had some hit new movies like A Quiet Place.

The cable bundle and box office can still be used to fund new content giving legacy media companies a pathway to catch up with Netflix. My view is Netflix will be one of five possible streaming services that could be viable long term. The five would be Netflix, Disney, Warner Media (AT&T (NYSE:T)), NBC Universal (Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)), and CBS/Viacom.

Viacom's fiscal 2018 revenue was $12.94 billion and CBS's fiscal 2018 revenue was $14.5 billion. Netflix had $15.79 billion in revenue in 2018. A CBS/Viacom combined revenue would have been about 74% higher than Netflix. Both companies expect single-digit revenue growth in 2019. Not as fast as Netflix but it would be from a higher base if they merged. Together, the companies can provide a compelling streaming offering to boost growth including lots of scripted original content, hit new and old movies (Paramount Studios), comedy content (Comedy Central), kids and young adult programming (Nickelodeon and MTV), news, awards shows, talk shows, game shows, reality competitions, and content specifically for African-Americans (The BET Network). Profits can be used to further invest in new content.

CBS was smart not to take part in Hulu. It took the time to develop its own streaming service which is growing rapidly, albeit from a small base, and is expanding into more and more international markets. Many of its main competitors are yet to roll out their own individual streaming services domestically. It has been ramping up its original content investments for CBS ALL Access and Showtime including some compelling new series like Star Trek and the Twilight Zone with Jordan Peele. This is a start, but it's not enough.

With Disney, Warner Media, and NBC Universal all planning on rolling out streaming services in the near future, the time is now for CBS to greatly enhance its streaming service by combining with Viacom. With the long-time CBS CEO out of the way, the main impediment to a merger is gone. Media reports are suggesting a merger is a matter of when not if.

I own a sizable combined position in both CBS and Viacom. Both companies are trading at very cheap valuations relative to earnings and free cash flow. Their PE ratios trade at a substantial discount to the average S&P 500 company.

Data by YCharts

Viacom's valuation is particularly distressed for a company that has been paying off a substantial portion of its debt recently. Especially when you take into account guidance for single-digit revenue growth for both companies in 2019. Skepticism is high among investors, so I'm careful to buy more stock only on selloffs.

The need for scale and a direct-to-consumer service is paramount and requires large continuing investments in new content. Importantly, both companies are positioned to leverage their cable bundle position and ramp up their content investments (as they're already doing) without large losses.

For reasons I'll explain in this article, I believe a combined CBS/Viacom would be ideally positioned to compete to be the third most popular streaming offering (CBS All Access and Showtime) after Disney and Netflix. Their specific cable bundle offerings and Viacom's movie studio ownership, make providing original content to their streaming offerings much more feasible, but if the merger doesn't happen in 2019, I'll sell my stock in both companies.

I've also decided to take profits in the smaller media companies I've owned (Discovery Communication (DISCK) and AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) and avoid Lions Gate (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B)). Without offerings that can scale internationally and provide a large compelling content library and fresh new content, these companies, while cheap, are at a fundamental disadvantage. As more streaming services launch, their negotiating positions in the cable bundle become more and more tenuous.

Content Spending

In the media environment of today, where there is an explosion in available content, quality matters a great deal. Netflix's volume strategy has its limits. Consumers only have so much time for original scripted content and this content is just a part of their total viewing. Netflix's lack of history producing content puts it at a disadvantage.

Viacom's strategy for revival rests almost entirely on leveraging its content library and legacy in the media business. That's why Netflix and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are cutting deals with it to produce shows like Jack Ryan and Maniac and movies like To All the Boys I've ever Loved and Ninja Turtles. If Viacom was part of CBS, much of this content could go to CBS's streaming offerings.

With Disney and Fox's content leaving and new services emerging, Netflix will have to pay more for content from other media companies for now. You can see how this is playing out by looking at its most recent licensing deal for the TV show Friends. It was only able to get a non-exclusive one year deal to license Friends and it had to pay 100 million dollars when before it was only paying 30 million a year. That's a 330% increase in one year! With AT&T launching its own streaming service in 2020, it will have to exclusively retain its best content if it wants to compete in streaming.

Jumpshot recently estimated the most popular shows on Netflix and almost all of them were created by legacy media companies.

(Source: "Here are some of the most popular shows on Netflix - which may be leaving Netflix soon," Recode)

This means a lot of popular content on Netflix will likely be pulled in the coming years. Netflix said originals were its most popular content in its most recent earnings call, but it has said in the past licensed content viewership is still over 50%.

It's hard to say who is right without more comprehensive data from Netflix. Nevertheless, a very important point is Netflix will no longer be getting fresh content from Disney which alone has an enormous amount of popular content coming out soon. With an overwhelming amount of new content available from Netflix alone, it's impossible to keep track of all the new series. There's reason to believe viewers gravitate towards familiar content when presented with too much choice.

Hollywood studio Warner Bros. launched a research project last year, aiming to better understand where it fits in a chaotic entertainment landscape. The studio, which plans to roll out its own video streaming service this year, wanted to know just what the influx of entertainment options was doing to consumers’ brains. As it ran tests with audiences, a counter-intuitive pattern began to emerge. When presented with a dizzying array of hundreds of new movies and TV shows to watch, viewers tended to retreat to the programs that were most familiar to them. It’s an experience any Netflix user can identify with: Sitting down to pick out a movie, scrolling through choices for an hour--only to settle, finally, on an old episode of “Friends.”

If content is fundamentally substitutable, Netflix's massive spending will create good enough content to dissuade subscribers from ever wanting to use another streaming service. My view is in the world of practically unlimited content, quality matters above all else. Quality leads to repeated views sometimes for decades and drives retention.

Franchise development is a prime example of this. There is incredible value in having all the Marvel movies on one streaming service. New content can be used to spur increased views of old content. I can watch plenty of filler content on YouTube for free if I'm bored. Copycat content has a short shelf life.

Netflix wants to use its feedback loop of more spending driving more viewership to completely replace the cable bundle and crowd out its competitors in streaming. There are still points of friction which will prevent this from happening though. There are legitimate questions on how to judge whether a TV series is a success or not in streaming. Without comprehensive data from Netflix, it's hard to just take its word for it, as they only let the public know about selective successes.

Case in point: Netflix’s estimations of 40 million in household viewership for “You” and “Sex Education.” Landgraf says that that “Sex Education” number is closer to 3 million average U.S. viewers per episode, citing Nielsen-accepted metrics, and that the first season of “You” is likely actually averaging one-fifth of that viewership, or 8 million U.S. viewers...Netflix’s metrics create a “myth” that most of the platform’s shows are working and that the platform lands more hits than other networks...“‘Stranger Things’ is absolutely a home run, but it is a huge outlier on the Netflix platform,” he said. Using another baseball analogy, he said that the flip side of having a large number of at-bats is that there are also a large number of misses, something that is less publicized...he also claims that while Netflix’s shows attract large viewership in the first two weeks of debuting on the platform, that usage “tails off very rapidly,” and has a long tail of “undistinguished” series.

This is the million-dollar question, how feasible is it for Netflix to outspend its competitors and try to replace the content it can't license? I'd argue it's very difficult and the reason Netflix is being so aggressive. That need to completely dominate all of streaming leads to questionable spending on content like the Silence.

Netflix, the agile and continuously evolving beast that it is, has arrived at this same conclusion. The streaming giant’s executives fed the ubiquitous popularity of Bird Box along with their Chilling Adventures of Sabrina golden girl Kiernan Shipka into the all-powerful algorithm, and it regurgitated this low-rent imitator. The Silence exists for the sole purpose of being digitally sorted into a list of recommendations For Viewers Who Liked Bird Box, though that classification would be more accurately clocked as For Viewers Who Liked A Quiet Place. Come to think of it, the demographic they’re really after would be something closer to Viewers Who Have Trouble Telling Similar Things Apart...This is the most insidious type of knockoff: the one that sincerely expects you to believe that it’s the real thing. Leave it to Netflix to take the fun out of incompetence.

This is low-quality content that can be watched today and forgotten tomorrow. To retain subscribers on a month-to-month subscription long term, quality matters a great deal.

Movie theaters have a much higher bar for success. It's much more exciting to see most movies in theaters, so if you see a great movie in a theater it really sticks with you and drives repeat viewing once it's available to watch at home. Theaters still allow media companies to better monetize investments in movies than just going direct to a streaming service. The movie is only brand new once and theaters create an exclusive window to monetize the movie at a higher rate. There's a large opportunity cost to bypassing theaters altogether.

Legacy Distribution

If Bird Box was one of the most popular movies ever as Netflix argues, it could have been a massive worldwide box office success. The movie could still have gone exclusively to Netflix after a short run in theaters. One example of where this hurts Netflix is the creators of the box office hit Crazy Rich Asians, who decided to pass up a more lucrative offer from Netflix because they wanted the movie to be in theaters.

If you're only focused on streaming, you miss other avenues to monetize content like Disney has so successfully done through its theme parks, merchandise etc. Does it really drive enough long-term subscriber retention to justify entirely skipping theaters? With how little Netflix costs per month, I highly doubt it.

Many of Viacom's cable channels have big followings on YouTube. With Nickelodeon at around 5.7 million subscribers, MTV with 4.4 million, and Comedy Central with 7.7 million. Netflix in comparison has around 8.5 million subscribers. With new management, Viacom is increasingly focused on monetizing these followings. For example, in 2018, the company inked a deal to showcase Nickelodeon properties in an indoor theme park in China and there's a Dora the Explorer movie coming out soon. Streaming provides a way to further strengthen ties to consumers by going direct, but it shouldn't be the only way to make money. Legacy media companies can attract stronger followings allowing them to drive more success through different avenues. Something Netflix would struggle to do.

Continued Consolidation

A combined CBS/Viacom would a logical partner for smaller media companies to combine with, and CBS/Viacom could negotiate from a position of strength as these companies' competitive positions deteriorate with the decline of the cable bundle.

If say Amazon wanted to buy AMC Networks for its content, it would have to get involved in the cable bundle or forgo an enormous amount of revenue. While if AMC joined CBS, it would strengthen the combined companies' negotiating power in the bundle while bolstering its streaming offering.

Same goes for Discovery Communications and, to a lesser extent, Lions Gate and MGM studios. While Discovery's content is considered cheap and therefore of little value, Netflix seems to be now investing in exactly this kind of content, and Discovery gets paid relatively little in carriage fees in the bundle when compared to its viewership. As its content translates well internationally and much of it can be viewed repeatedly, this makes it a decent fit for streaming. The other big potential acquisition is Sony Pictures (NYSE:SNE) with its large TV production and movie business. It wouldn’t shock me if Amazon or Netflix might be interested if it does come up for sale. Much of Sony content would be locked up in licensing deals though so it would take time for those deals to expire.

Viacom/CBS could offer more upside as the combination with Sony would add a lot of value to the combined companies. Sony seems reluctant to sell even with increased pressure from hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb. It's been reported in the press that Shari Redstone, controlling shareholder of both CBS and Viacom, would be willing to give up control to facilitate a deal. She could offer Sony the opportunity to stay invested in the entertainment business while avoid being at a competitive disadvantage once there are just a few dominate streaming services.

WarnerMedia And NBC Universal Concerns

WarnerMedia and NBC Universal have prolific TV production and movie studios. Much of this content is tied up in licensing deals. While CBS, having launched its own streaming service years ago, is focused on owning and controlling its own content, Viacom too has been holding back on licensing content, so if the two companies merge, they'll be able to add content right away.

WarnerMedia and NBC Universal also are part of conglomerates that own legacy satellite and cable bundle distribution businesses. That's likely the main reason they've been so reluctant to launch their own streaming services and cannibalize their own subscribers. Warner does have HBO, but HBO's movie deals drive a significant percent of viewership. Most of these deals will likely leave HBO eventually, and I don't have confidence in a wireless company, with an enormous debt-load, doing a great job managing the success of HBO.

Furthermore, both Warner and NBC are reliant on sports and news businesses which make more sense in the bundle where the advertising money is. Warner owns TNT with its NBA and March Madness coverage and it owns CNN. While NBC Universal owns CNBC, MSNBC, NBC News, the Golf Channel, E!, NBC Sports Network, Euro News, and Sky News. CBS has exposure to news and sports but not overwhelmingly so. This enables it to maintain its negotiating power in the cable bundle while being able to increasingly focus on streaming.

Viacom with its ownership of non-sports channels has been replacing syndicated content with its own original content, which has been improving ratings and providing content for streaming. This hybrid approach is the best strategy given the still huge profits media companies get from the cable bundle.

CBS All Access And Showtime

In its last quarter CBS reached 8 million streaming subscribers in total for CBS All Access and Showtime and both services are growing fast. CBS expects total domestic subscribers alone to more than triple by 2022. Viacom could really accelerate this growth. CBS lacks content in a number of important categories like movies.

Originals shows are increasingly being produced just for its streaming service. CBS will now have 11 original series for All Access in 2019 nearly quadruple the number it had two years ago. Additionally, Showtime is producing 30% more hours in original programming in 2019. The company is creating a ton of original series itself, around 76 currently. Series that it can increasingly use itself.

To strengthen its offering, it created a number of ad-supported direct-to-consumer channels including CBSN, CBS Local, CBS Sports HQ and ET Live all of which are contributing to make CBS All Access a unique and more robust offering. It has all its live content available through the streaming service including the NFL, March Madness, the Grammies, the Masters, the PGA Championship and more.

Most of its live programming is locked up for a while, but its NFL contract comes up for renewal in 2022. Amazon definitely seems like it may be involved this time. All the more reason to combine with Viacom. The added financial heft will be needed.

Conclusion

The more compelling streaming services there are, the more likely the cable bundle will go away. You can see why media companies were reluctant to go all-in on their own streaming services when revenue from the cable bundle and theaters still dwarfs revenue from streaming. With Disney going into streaming in a big way, that's about to change.

Amazon, Roku, YouTubeTV, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), etc., attempt to provide a new bundle won't work this time. The content providers can go direct much easier than before. Cable companies had huge power to lock-in subscribers in specific markets before streaming. Subscribing to streaming services a la carte means there will be no comprehensive entertainment option available. This will drive popularity to a few streaming services. CBS just might be able to be one of them.

The opportunity is truly massive, so given the cheap valuation of legacy media, the risk-reward seems favorable to me for CBS. Netflix is a fearsome competitor, and you can't rule out the possibility it could overwhelmingly dominate streaming. It will be fascinating to see how this fight evolves in the coming years. With Silicon Valley looking bubbly, time will tell if Netflix's ever-ballooning spending turns out to be genius or if the increasing debt it's taking on will look like a mistake in the coming years.

Money makes people insane and the temptation to raise and spend more become impalpably strong during markup events...Your focus on doing fewer things well is imperative to winning. The bottom line is it’s the precise time that people have money when they tend to naturally justify all the things they can do with it, often completely irrationally.

If CBS and Viacom combine and focus on creating great content, there is still a place for it in streaming. If streaming allows these companies to become more successful than they ever could have been in the cable bundle, an investment in CBS could pay off in a big way. The companies both pay solid dividends, so my plan is add on large selloffs and avoid re-investing the dividends in the companies as I wait to see what happens.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBS, VIAB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.