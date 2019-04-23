What Sabra Has In Common With The 2 Senior Housing REITs That Cut Their Dividends

Two REITs in this space have cut dividends and Sabra's coverage looks rather precarious.

Senior housing was thought of as the one-foot putt. Anyone who could read a demographic chart knew the demand was coming and was coming in droves. Senior housing REITs were thus the best way to capitalize on this trend, or so the investors thought.

While the majority of REITs outside of retail have done really well, two REITs that did cut dividends, both, had abnormal exposure to senior housing. We examine what happened in the space and give you our take if this is likely to repeat for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA).

The Trend Is Not Your Friend

The demographics story was not lost on the developers and construction companies either. Between 2011 to 2018, there was a magnificent surge in the number of senior homes built. Total units under construction ballooned and at one point surpassed 43,000 units in primary markets.

Source: NIC

While this number may have peaked, there is still a lot of supply that is scheduled to hit the market over the next 24 months.

Bulls might contend that demand is starting to outpace supply and one metric looks to be supporting that claim. Occupancy rates look like they are bottoming out showed a slight uptick in Q1-2019.

Source: NIC

We would be cautious in interpreting this as positive for three reasons. First, with the huge backlog of units, the amount entering the market can vary from quarter to quarter. Second, the worrisome trend here that is being ignored is the continuous rent hikes. On the surface rent hikes look good for landlords like SBRA, but our take is that unless the rent hikes stop or go negative, the necessary price signal to significantly slow longer-term supply will be missing. Finally, the same rent hikes are much stronger than the occupancy gains. As in the operators of said facilities are again in worse shape today vs. the previous quarter and the combination of rent hikes and labor cost increases far outpace any measly occupancy gains.

The First Casualty

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) was brought to the public markets with great fanfare to capitalize on this "silver tsunami" of the aging population. That did not work out too well.

Data by YCharts

We were long this at one point but saw the writing on the wall. We exited our position at a small profit and made the prediction that the dividend would be cut. SNR did take its sweet time getting to the obvious realization that the dividend was not sustainable and cut the dividend almost a year later. What was extremely instructive about that timeline was that by the time SNR actually cut the dividend, the payout ratio had ballooned over 150%.

In SNR's case, the cut was driven straight mainly from their managed (RIDEA) portfolio.

Source: New Senior Supplementary Information

Simply put, in their managed portfolio, SNR was subject to the ups and downs (mainly downs actually) of the cycle. On the triple net leasing side, all of that down cycle was the headache of the operators. But what was possibly the turning point in the thinking was when Holiday, a large tenant for SNR, was changed to an operator. In other words, Holiday was converted from a triple net lease to a RIDEA or managed structure. Holiday's inability to make money while paying 3% rent hikes to the landlord, ultimately became the landlord's problem.

The Second Casualty

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH), in spite of the name, had a lot going for it besides senior properties. It had diversified heavily in the life sciences and medical office buildings and analysts were rather optimistic on its value and called it one of the most discounted REITs in the market.

Source: SNL

We saw the superficial value as well, but we were firmly in the camp of a dividend cut as its largest tenant, Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) was on life support. We saw the same pattern here. FVE was moved from a tenant to an operator as no other choice seemed viable and the dividend was cut by 62%.

Key Lessons From These Two REITs

We learned three key lessons from these dividend cuts. We go through them below.

While we accurately predicted both these cuts, we were still surprised at how these two events played out. In SNR's case, management deferred the cut substantially more than we thought was logical. In SNH's case, we again learned that same lesson. Coverage had been abysmal for some time taking into account the capex that management had to make. We can sum this up as:

"Inevitable does not mean Immediate."

This is a hard concept to grasp as we have never failed to see investors take victory laps every time a dividend is kept the same while the underlying fundamentals deteriorate. But ultimately, the piper has to be paid.

The other similarity between the two was that changing a tenant to an operator was the catalyst for the cut.

Finally, while it may seem obvious, we want to point out that in general, funds from operations (FFO) falls 2X as fast as rent due to leverage.

Where Is SBRA Today?

SBRA scores high on every category when compared to the two that cut. First, we have seen a massive deterioration in coverage. SBRA is forecasting $1.85 in AFFO in 2019. This is 20% below the 2017 levels of $2.31. The AFFO ignores capex on properties which we think runs at about 10 cents a year, so the dividend coverage of $1.80 already looks in jeopardy.

SBRA also moved Holiday (the same tenant that SNR had to compromise with) to an operator effective April 1. We would add that the capex on properties that SBRA is responsible for now goes up alongside this decision and is not factored into our calculations.

While raw numbers look bad, senior Housing leased portfolio is now at 1.06X EBITDAR coverage.

Source: SBRA Q4 press release

In case the 1.06X makes you hit the snooze button, please remember that Holiday had a 12-month EBITDAR coverage of 1.14X before it put up the white flag and was shifted to an operator.

In summary, SBRA has every sign that the cut will come should things deteriorate even a little more.

Conclusion

Investors who are hoping for a big rally should note SBRA's own words in its press release about an equity offering possibly coming soon.

Reduction of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (including our unconsolidated joint venture) to below 5.50x (below 5.0x excluding our unconsolidated joint venture) by December 31, 2019, reducing our 2019 earnings by approximately $0.05 to $0.08 per diluted common share.

This essentially caps your upside because if we see $22 again, you can bet your bottom dollar that SBRA will do a big equity issuance.

The similarities between SBRA and the dividend cutters in senior housing is suggestive that trouble is brewing and the dividend is already in jeopardy. We put the 12-month outlook on our proprietary, Kenny Loggins scale as follows:

We closed our long position some time back and have not looked back here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



Tipranks: SELL