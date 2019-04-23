Dynavax: On Borrowed Time

Despite its sinking share price, Dynavax (DVAX) is not currently in extremis. However, it is in significant need of some wins over the near to mid term; in the absence of such wins, its future is bleak.

This article will take readers on a row through the underworld of Dynavax's performance since the FDA approval of its, so far, ill-fated Heplisav-B. We will also review prospects for positive catalysts that could right this listing vessel.

Heplisav-B's rollout has been tepid at best

In the 10/18 posting, "Dynavax: Can Heplisav-B Carry The Load?", I document Dynavax's decade+ slog from 2006 on attempting to get FDA approval for its Hepatitis B vaccine which it calls Heplisav-B. This vaccine has clear advantages in terms of efficacy and administration over the current standard of care regimen required by Engerix-B.

After an awful period of long clinical trials punctuated by CRLs, Dynavax finally won its prize. In November 2017, it announced its coveted FDA approval. As has become something of an unpleasant biotech cliche, Dynavax's stock has tumbled precipitously as it launches its new product while advancing its other pipeline candidates.

In the referenced 10/18 article, I set out the following list of achievements boasted by Dynavax as setting its Heplisav-B project on solid ground for future success:

Launched HEPLISAV-B for sale in the United States (1/8/18).

Obtained HEPLISAV-B recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for use in the vaccination of adults (publication 4/20/18).

Received Q1, 2018 HEPLISAV-B revenues of $0.2 million.

Received Q2, 2018 HEPLISAV-B revenues of $1.3 million.

Targeted and received pharmacy and therapy committee approvals (slide 7) from hundreds of key customers with hundreds more in process.

Completed launch target of insurance coverage for potentially insured patients in Medicare (100% of covered lives), Medicaid (73% of covered lives) and privately insured plans (94% of covered lives).

Dynavax assays the Heplisav-B market as growing to $500 million. Now that we are a full year past approval, investors are only modestly premature in asking to see some proof that sales will begin to grow towards this target.

Management has offered zero guidance assistance as to its future course

Let's take a look. The following from (p. 44) Dynavax's 2018 10-K sets out the history of Heplisav-B revenues in 2018:

We commenced commercial shipments of HEPLISAV-B in January 2018 and deployed our field sales force in February 2018. During 2018, quarterly product revenue, net was $0.2 million, $1.3 million, $1.5 million and $3.9 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

This totals to ~$6.9 million for 2018. Dynavax has offered no guidance on what we are to expect in terms of Heplisav-B revenues for 2019. Analysts have shown no facility in divining the tea leaves for Dynavax according to the following graphic from Seeking Alpha comparing actual Dynavax earnings to analyst estimates over the four quarters of 2018:

I will hazard no guess on the Heplisav-B component of Dynavax's upcoming quarters. I do expect that it will be rising from its ~$4 million in Q4 2018. This implies 2019 revenues of >$16 million.

Given Dynavax's expense profile discussed below, I will be disappointed if 2019 sales don't stretch to a minimum of exceeding, hopefully by a good margin, $30 million. Investors should take note of the fact, per 10-Q (p.71) excerpt below describing Dynavax's loan covenants, that it has committed to achieve 2019 revenues of at least $30 million.

Dynavax sports a full bodied expense profile and shows no appetite for pulling back

The challenge for Dynavax is that a $30 million run rate doesn't pay the bills. Dynavax's Q4 2018 earnings CC featured a 16 slide slide deck. Slide 13 sets out Dynavax's liquid resources and outstanding share count at close of Q4 2018 as:

Slide 14 exposes its revenue and expense experience:

With annual expenses near to broaching $150 million, revenues must ramp up quickly. The only way to honey-coat revenues to date is to emphasize Dynavax's future potential. Our job as Dynavax investors is to evaluate the likelihood that it will actually be able to cut down its deficits before the piper comes to collect its due (see discussion of debt below).

Dynavax's 2018 10-K (p. 22) sets out the challenges:

We expect to incur significant expenses and operating losses for the foreseeable future as we continue to invest in commercialization of HEPLISAV-B, including investment in HEPLISAV-B inventory, clinical trials and other development, manufacturing and regulatory activities for our immuno-oncology product candidates, discovery research and development and tenant improvements and ongoing occupancy costs at our new corporate headquarters.

It goes on to describe its toolkit for meeting these. Until Heplisav-B can pick up the slack, Dynavax can pursue financings, or some variety of partnerships or collaboration. Should sufficient funds not become available on acceptable terms, its next step would be to pare back operations. All the while Dynavax has to live within the confines of the sundry covenants included in its loan agreement described below.

Dynavax has a goodly debt bomb that lurks beneath its surface

Investors who enjoyed now defunct Synergy's (NASDAQ:SGYP-OLD) lovely journey into bankruptcy may wince in painful deja vu at the following excerpt (p. 28) from Dynavax's 2018 10-K.

The term loan agreement [with Synergy's lender CRG] we entered into in February 2018 imposes significant operating and financial restrictions on us that may prevent us from pursuing certain business opportunities and restrict our ability to operate our business. In February 2018, we entered into a term loan agreement under which we may borrow up to $175 million. We have borrowed $100 million under the agreement to date. Additional amounts may be borrowed only if we meet certain requirements. The agreement contains covenants that restrict our ability to take various actions, including, among other things, incur additional indebtedness, pay dividends or distributions or make certain investments, create or incur certain liens, transfer, sell, lease or dispose of assets, enter into transactions with affiliates, consummate a merger or sell or other dispose of assets. The agreement also requires us to comply with a daily minimum liquidity covenant and an annual revenue requirement based on the sales of HEPLISAV-B, which is $30 million for fiscal year 2019.

Obviously, the fact that Synergy failed in its efforts to resuscitate itself does not mean that Dynavax will follow the same treacherous path. I contend that it does alert investors to the fact that loan covenants are not to be trifled with.

On the one hand, loans can be preferable to dilutive share offerings. Yet, loans pose their own risks that should not be disregarded. For those interested, Dynavax filed its loan agreement (95 pages plus exhibits) as exhibit 10-3 to its 3/31/18 10-Q.

The loan agreement defines the term "Product" to mean "Heplisav-B". It then goes on to establish financial covenants requiring the following minimum revenues for the Product:

Dynavax may not give out any guidance to its investors at the current time; however, it does provide quarterly revenue figures. Investors are now on notice that if Heplisav-B revenues start to flag at any point below a run rate sufficient to satisfy this covenant, they need to pay sharp attention.

I consider Dynaslav's Heplisav-B covenants to be its most significant to the current posting. They are not nearly its only ones. Instead, the agreement includes a full set of "customary covenants". If any of them becomes uncomfortable, Dynavax retains the right of voluntary prepayment, albeit with financial penalties.

Beyond Heplisav-B, Dynavax's pipeline plays a giant role in its future prospects

Heplisav-B's rollout is the principal cause of its outsized expenses as CFO Ostrach noted in his excerpted presentation during Dynavax's Q4 2018 earnings CC:

... Full year 2018 SG&A expenses were $64.8 million, compared to $27.4 million in 2017. These increases are primarily due to full implementation of HEPLISAV-B sales, marketing and commercial activities including deployments of our contract sales force which were converting to an internal sales force in the next month, implementation of post marketing studies and retention of consultants for commercial development services.

Given its financial covenant referenced above, Dynavax has to keep the pedal to the metal on Heplisav-B. However, this is only a means to an end. In Dynavax's case, the end game is all about its pipeline. In its March 2019 Cowen presentation, Dynavax issued the following pipeline slide:

It characterized this as a "deep and growing clinical pipeline". I cannot entirely agree with this characterization. When I look at this pipeline, I note a lack of phase 3 candidates. It has but a single therapy, SD-101, in phase 2 that it is advancing in combination with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in various combinations.

Nonetheless, one should not ignore the potential for share price improvements in the event that Dynavax can advance its cancer immunotherapies beyond their current status or can entice a partner to help it with its heavy ongoing expenses.

CEO Gray is alert to this; however, his discussion of it during Dynavax's Q4 2018 earnings call was particularly coy and uninformative. He avows that establishing one or more partnership arrangements is a priority goal. However, the wide open potential range of deals precludes any useful description, or in CEO Gray's words:

So whilst I cannot guide to any timing or specific form of arrangements as each discussion is different depending on the current assets and interests of each potential partner, we are committed to being thoughtful and diligent in determining the best path forward to drive value for our shareholders.

Conclusion

Dynavax's CEO confirms management's thoughtfulness and diligence in pursuit of its obligation to "drive value for... shareholders". According to Dynavax's latest definitive proxy statement (p. 47), it awarded its named executive officers the following compensation for years 2016-2018:

Management is highly incentivized to keep the Dynavax train on its track. The fact that it was willing to expose its fiefdom to the listed Heplisav-B targets tells me that it believes it can meet them.

In order to jump its share price back to a target in the $20s such as envisioned by Cantor analyst Elemer Piros, Dynavax is going to need to show more than vague possibilities. At the least, it will need to show real traction in its Heplisav-B quarterly revenues.

It must show revenues of at least $30 million for 2019. Using this as a base of acceptable revenue allows for each shareholder to judge quarterly earnings reports against a specific benchmark. If Dynavax starts to build a record of Heplisav-B revenues that implies compliance with its growing targets, then investors can expect its share price to move in positive directions.

Add in a possible immunotherapy partnership or an advance of SD-101 to phase 3 trial in one or more indications, then healthy share appreciation is definitely possible. I am very gingerly kicking the tires on this one. I sold a few cash covered puts. I am thinking of buying some shares outright as this article goes through editorial.

I am an optimist who is licking his wounds on downbeat standouts like Synergy and Achaogen (AKAO). This has been a tough stretch. I am watchful for falling knives, yet I am coming around to the position that Dynavax may reward careful positioning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have been in and out of Dynavax over the last year. As I write this I am short a small number of cash covered Dynavax puts. I may buy or sell interests in Dynavax over the next 72 hours.