FedEx: Accept Dividend Delivery

The logistics sector is a jungle this day and age, with cut-throat margins and businesses appearing and disappearing in the advent of an ever-increasing digital revolution and e-commerce sector. In this article, I'll delve into FedEx (FDX), one of my picks in the logistics sector, and why I believe you should consider owning this stock, despite what some may call a poor dividend.

FedEx - a major player in a growing market

Unlike competitor UPS (UPS), FedEx was founded as "recently" as back in the 1970s. The person who founded the company, Fred Smith, is still the CEO and chairman of the company. 50 years later, the company now has the largest airline in the world in terms of flown freight tons and is in the top 5 in terms of fleet size. FedEx has 450, 000 employees operating a logistics network spanning 220+ countries. The company is also known for developing a system that could track packages in real-time and provide geolocation services to find lost deliveries. These features are now bread and butter in almost every other carrier worldwide.

This company is massive, and it operates across the entire globe.

The company operates in several segments related to various types of freight/related services.

The "other" segment includes things such as FedEx Trade Network (since 2019 rebranded into FedEx Logistics). According to the company, this rebranding will clarify things to the customers.

The new name describes the company’s ability to meet its customers’ increasingly complex and industry-specific supply chain, transportation, value-added services, and brokerage needs. FedEx Logistics provides specialty solutions that complete a simple, seamless and powerful global trade experience for FedEx customers around the world.

Remaining segments are self-explanatory, where the firm has bundled a series of sometimes interlacing solutions regarding the transporting of physical goods. Large portions of the company freight solutions/services include one or several of these segments.

Support from macro - and excellent positioning

FedEx enjoys sizeable macroeconomic trend support. With increasing e-commerce, B2B e-commerce, and an ever-growing degree of global trade, the increase for FedEx services (barring failure to meet standards/expectations) are almost a given. This can also be seen in company revenues and sales. FedEx has nearly doubled its sales in less than 10 years, going from ~$35B to ~$70B in sales (Source: FedEx FY18 Presentation).

Even a moderate degree of global economic growth will positively impact this company, and while the risk of a hard Brexit promises potential complication and some risk for this corporation, the overall picture in a growing, global world remains positive indeed - especially with a continuing, strong US economy (both for consumers and businesses). The fact is, 80% of the American population lives within a 5-mile radius of a FedEx hold location, and the company currently offers drop-off and retrieval at tens of thousands of locations in the US.

Increased number of sales while at the same time increasing shipping rates also points to a company tendency where consumers accept that increased costs are passed onto them.

A structural plan for each segment

Industry pressure is getting to this company, which is part of what has depressed the share price to valuations we see today. However, FedEx naturally has plans for developing each of its business segments to meet the ever-transforming needs of our world.

In terms of FedEx Express, the company intends to modernize its air fleet (increasing CapEx) for greater reliability and fuel efficiency, as well as integrating existing company networks with one another. FedEx ground has gone to a 6-day per week/year round delivery, as well as benefitting from a yield growth from higher shipping rates on packages with larger dimensions. FedEx also touts being faster than main competitor UPS, with increasing market shares up to 30% for 2018.

FedEx freight already has competitive advantages in the form of a nationwide LTL network offering that offers the fastest published times of any LTL within the US, as well as any service connecting the US to major Canadian markets. The changes announced in this segment are working on improving already-improving margins, as well as segment cross-selling and optimizing railroad freight.

Finances - healthier than its competitor in some ways

In many ways, FedEx boasts far healthier finances than its main competitor, UPS. The company has a payout ratio bordering on ridiculous in terms of how conservative it is.

The earnings growth rate has been nothing short of spectacular over time, increasing ~336% in less than 10 years, with annual sales growth of between 3-20% annually since 2011. At the same time, the company has increased its annual dividend by 400%. Were they to do this again, your YoC in 10 years on this stock would be 5.4% at today's share price - which is greater growth than competitor UPS has offered the past years.

The company also boasts very competitive RoIC/RoE relationships, easily surpassing even Warren Buffett's measurement indicating an economic moat of some kind for the company.

The company is BBB-rated, with a 44% debt/cap ratio and a 3.45X Net Debt/EBITDA ratio, representing perhaps the only red flag when looking at fundamental finances for FedEx. The company's interest coverage remains a solid 9.35X in terms of operating income, however, giving the company plenty of safety not only to meet debt obligations but to continue distributing its conservative 16%-payout ratio dividend. The current company debt is in part due to its acquiring of TNT Express, which forced the company to leverage its sheet somewhat.

However, all things considered, considering the kind of capital-intensive business FedEx runs, it may be considered a competitive advantage to maintain a negative dividend payout ratio in terms of leveraged free cash flow in the face of the coming business changes. It's also not as though the company, in terms of earnings, is incapable of paying down this debt - they are.

FedEx focuses not strictly on dividend growth/returning capital through dividends but through reinvestment

This is part of what differs the company from its competitor UPS. While UPS management has decided to take a different turn - namely trying to minimize CapEx - FedEx has instead consistently spent its money on growth initiatives, which have resulted in impressive numbers in terms of revenue growth for this company - where FedEx has grown far faster than UPS over the past decade or so. While it's grown, FedEx has also been able to invest in the aforementioned growth initiatives thanks to its conservative and future-oriented policy and management plans.

One must ask itself - when the world is going through one of the most expansionary periods in commerce/consumer growth through the introduction and normalization of E-commerce - should a company focus on enriching shareholders through share buybacks and dividend increases, or should it focus on capitalizing on its economies of scale to invest in the future, thereby securing not only its current but its future position.

Now, obviously, my view is that FedEx has placed itself in a clearly dominant position for future growth as opposed to UPS, who will not only have to invest in the same growth initiatives and solutions (such as automation and AI) to keep competitive but doing so while maintaining 50%+ payout ratio. (Source: SimplySafeDividends)

Challenges for FedEx

A stock such as FedEx faces a number of industry and company-specific challenges that warrant consideration prior to investment.

Amazon

Firstly, there's Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) increasing its own logistical capabilities. The company is set on becoming a major player in this market, and both the market as well as investors see some risk for the company here. There have also been a number of stock downgradings for FedEx as a direct result of a stronger Amazon entry on the market. A combination of these in conjunction with recent earnings reports, combined with a general market dip was what drove the stock low during late 2018/early 2019.

TNT acquisition - negative effects

People have also had mixed feelings on the acquisition of TNT, despite FedEx essentially paying a fairly good price for the company (as opposed to the price UPS was slated to pay prior to EU regulators torpedoing the deal). Arguments have been the lack of similarities between the company, the amount spent on pensions, which has decreased FedEx operating cash flows to an actual negative amount for 2018. The integration of TNT seems to be more complicated than even FedEx wants to admit.

The latest chapter in the integration saga was written after the financial markets closed yesterday when Memphis-based FedEx posted fiscal 2019 second-quarter results and full-year projections that surprised everyone by how badly they missed analysts’ estimates. Even the company’s top executives appeared blindsided by the weakness, which was blamed on a sudden and severe deceleration of growth in the European and UK economies where TNT does most of its business. FedEx Express, the parent’s air and international operation and the unit most exposed to any Euro-malaise and TNT issues, bore the brunt of the subpar results.

It's likely that we haven't seen the last of integration challenges in terms of this acquisition/deal.

Smaller margins and smaller dividend

On paper and when looking at the surface, there are many that argue that UPS is the superior investment to FedEx. Even Buffett himself owns a great deal of UPS. FedEx boasts smaller margins and a smaller yield in terms of dividend. UPS even tends to trade at a premium valuation, looking in historical terms. This margin compression for FedEx is, in part, a result of the acquisition of TNT which has made UPS the company with far better margins as a result of shipping rate increases while controlling their CapEx spending far more than FedEx, which instead has been spending far greater amounts of money on projects and improvements.

To some investors, it's hard to justify an investment in a company yielding a sub-2% dividend in terms of today's share price.

An international company faces international risks

Like any company operating on a global scale such as FedEx, the company faces a large number of political and sociological risks. While hard to grasp and while everyone requires logistics regardless of political state/stability, there's something to be said for risks such as Brexit, wars in parts of the world and other political uncertainties. This risk is not FedEx-specific, but I believe it warrants mentioning due to the company operating in no less than 220 countries.

Valuation

Moving onto company valuation, we're seeing a rather positive picture.

My own FedEx shares were bought close to the period of excessive undervaluation a few months back. While this period was incredibly profitable even compared to today's share price, there's still an opportunity to be had here, given a valuation of a blended P/E of 12.8.

This opportunity comes in the shape of 16-20% annual returns in case FedEx maintains expected valuation until 2022. Given the company's investments and growth initiatives, I don't believe this expectation to be out of character in any way.

Analyst accuracy is... acceptable, with a 1Y/2Y 30% failure ratio, though none of the previous failures since 2010 are more than 20% off the mark (one 20%, rest 3-11% off). Of course, the company and earnings history isn't everything. Let's try and provide a bit of security here going forward.

Even assuming only an 8% annual increase in earnings (last year's increase alone was ~24.5%), you'd still be making ~13.5-16% annual rates of return until 2024. Assuming more historically accurate growth rates, we're looking at as much as 18-21% annual rates of return, which in themselves are some market-beating percentages.

In short, today's valuation looking simply at the numbers, are very favorable and speak for investing in this company.

Wrapping up

When looking at FedEx, one of the primary things most investors need to overcome is the fact that the company yields a bare 1.3-1.5% at the current stock price. This is a DGI stock, and the company has everything it needs to keep growing the low-payout dividend further going forward.

For me as an investor, (because I'm Swedish/German and live in Scandinavia) as I lack access to T-bills and similar type of investments, this is far easier to justify - and that is the reason why a current 0.4% of my portfolio is allocated to FDX, with an additional 0.6% possible if I find appealing further entry points down the road. It's one of those stocks I've come back to again and again and bought in small batches. A position to grow indefinitely over time because I believe that the company will outlive me by far.

I understand why people believe UPS warrants a premium valuation. In fact, there's an argument to be made that UPS currently is barely fairly valued.

On paper, there's no doubt that UPS currently looks like the better stock for a DGI investor. However, FedEx has been investing in growth initiatives for years, instead of purely raising the dividend or buying back stock. Their payout ratio is below 25%. UPS has been cutting costs and CapEx for the past decade, instead offering share buybacks and dividend growth. FedEx also bought TNT, which is biting heavily into company cash flow at this time. However - remember that FDX bought TNT at a discount compared to the price that UPS was prepared to pay for the European logistics giant. FedEx paid $2B less than UPS's original offer.

Long term, there's very little doubt in my mind which of these two companies will triumph in the logistics space - it's FedEx.

Do I believe UPS will crash and burn? No, Of course not. UPS is undoubtedly a great company. However, the company has its work cut out for them doing the things that FedEx has already done for the past decade and more.

In addition, it's likely that UPS has a far higher exposure to Amazon than FedEx.

Per estimates in early 2016, UPS is reported to handle around 30% of Amazon’s 600 million annual shipments. To estimate the number of shipments in 2017 and beyond, we assume 10% annual growth. Amazon’s revenue has grown by 20%+ annually and we assume that around half of that is due to volume growth. This suggests that UPS is likely to handle over 200 million of Amazon’s shipments, implying a revenue exposure of $2 billion considering the expected average shipping revenue per piece of nearly $9.50.

This means that should Amazon enter this space more seriously, UPS is going to be far more affected than FedEx - advantage, once again, FedEx. FedEx is simply more of a global company than UPS is likely to ever be, going forward the next few years.

Buying this company, one needs to understand that current management is focused on investing for the future - and that trend is extremely likely to continue, looking at the company communications. That means the main way of capital/investment appreciation is an increase in share price, coupled with long-term dividend growth. It probably won't buy back shares or perform aggressive dividend hikes as long as current management/the CEO is in charge - and to me, the man looks to be immortal.

As long as you go into this stock with your expectations clearly managed, I believe you'll be a happy long-term holder of the Federal Express Corporation, now known as FedEx.

My Recommendation

I believe FedEx at these levels of ~$190/share to be worth purchasing. A valuation of P/E ~12 is something I consider appealing, and I recommend you purchase more should it fall to P/E ~11.5 or below. Please observe that the stock price recommendation was calculated at the time of the article.

I will update this article, or publish an updated thesis should things change, or/and in conjunction with future earnings updates.

