Digging Deeper Into Independent Bank's Q1 Earnings Release

Management reported headwinds that may continue to squeeze margins, and the quarterly MSR valuation made earnings appear worse than what the core business is generating.

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) is a $3.4 billion dollar commercial bank headquartered in Michigan. The bank has been growing loans by double digits over the past 8 quarters, and through the help of a merger completed in late 2018, total assets have grown by 20% over the last year. On Monday, the bank released earnings and as a result, the stock fell nearly 6%.

Margin Compression – A Cause for Concern?

Independent Bank posted a NIM of 3.88% in Q1 ’19, up 17 bps from Q1 ’18, but down 5 bps from Q4 ’18. NII was also down 1.4% from $30.7mm in Q4 ’18 to $30.2mm in Q1 ’19. Interest income was relatively flat QoQ, but interest expense was up roughly $700,000. The main driver to the increase in interest expense was a change in deposit mix.

Deposit growth was no issue, as total deposits were up $21 million during the first quarter. However, like most banks, Independent Bank saw an unfavorable change in deposit mix QoQ as non-interest bearing deposit balances flowed into savings and other rate-bearing deposits. On the earnings call, the bank also added that they’re expecting the trend to continue. Couple this with the flat yield curve and the lack of rate hikes expected by the Fed, and it’s not unrealistic to expect further pressure on margins in the near term.

Despite this, the bank is forecasting growth in NII in the 10% - 11% range for 2019 powered by expected loan growth in the 8% to 9% range on the year. The bank actually saw a slight decrease in average loan balances in the first quarter of 2019, however, this was attributed to loan growth coming in late in the quarter. Additionally, the bank securitized $30mm in mortgages for liquidity purposes. With strong loan volume in the beginning parts of the second quarter and loans in the pipeline sporting higher rates than the current average loan yield, the bank is comfortable with the projections for the year. However, if the projections don’t come to fruition, management has said that it will be due to continued deposit migration as their cost of funds continues to rise.

On a more positive note, asset quality remains above average. Non-performing loans decreased by roughly $200,000 and NPL/total loans decreased 1 basis point to 0.33 in the first quarter. Capital levels also remain strong. The bank has a TCE ratio of 9.17% and a tier 1 ratio of 11.9%.

The Quarterly MSR Valuation...

Independent Bank capitalizes their MSR portfolio, which means the bank recognizes the change in fair value through the income statement. This leads to fairly volatile swings in earnings depending on rate movements over the quarter. Since mortgage rates fell, projected prepayment speeds increased, which lead to a decrease in MSR value. For the first quarter, the bank took a $1.2mm loss due to their MSR portfolio. From the earnings call:

“For the first quarter of 2019, our return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.13% and 11.14% respectively. These ratios increased to 1.4% and 13.2% when excluding the after-tax impact of the MSR change.”

The MSR valuation caused the miss in GAAP EPS (0.39 vs 0.45) and made earnings look worse than what the core business is generating. Looking forward to the valuation for next quarter (we're still a long ways out, but it doesn't hurt), the 10-year fell roughly 28 bps from December 31, 2018 to March 31, 2019, and now it’s back up 17 bps from the end of Q1 to the time of this writing. Given this, if rates were to stay at this level until the end of the second quarter, the gain in MSR value in the next quarter could help produce a nice boost to earnings.

In Conclusion

A quick look at Independent Bank’s Q1 results leaves much to be desired. A miss on GAAP EPS, a decrease in NII and NIM QoQ, and rising interest expenses clearly worried investors judging from the selloff on Monday. However, closer examination provides answers and a clear plan by management. The stock as of close on Monday was trading at $20.70, which equates to a price to tangible book value of 1.57x. The 3- and 5-year average multiple for the stock is 1.73x and 1.54x, respectively. Given that the current multiple is right on the 5-year average, I wouldn’t rush into the investment. However, if the stock continues down into the $18.00 range I will look into picking up some shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IBCP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The data for all graphs came from Bloomberg.