Greenbrier And Trinity: A Tale Of 2 Railcar Companies

Over the long-run, Greenbrier's $200 million FCF run rate and high-teens ROE will not go unnoticed by investors, especially if the stock continues to trade at just 0.9x book value.

Last week, the Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) announced its intention to purchase American Railcar Industries’ railcar manufacturing business for $400 million net of $30 million in deferred tax benefits (Source: Greenbrier Press Release). The purchase consolidates the second- and third-largest players in the North American rail car market, making the combined company the largest in terms of North American industry backlog. This opportunistic acquisition should soothe Wall Street's worries that Greenbrier was ceding market share to the likes of American Railcar Industries, which would threaten its ability to maintain manufacturing economies of scale.

Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN), the railcar manufacturer with the largest share of North American backlog pre-merger, trades at a $3 billion market cap with about $4 billion in net debt, as of December 31, 2018. On the other hand, Greenbrier trades at a $1 billion market cap with $550 million in net debt, following the American Railcar acquisition. Not including purchased EBITDA or cost synergies, Greenbrier trades at less than 5.6x EV/EBITDA. Trinity trades at just under 13x EV/EBITDA.

Source: End-of-Fiscal Year 2018 Balance Sheet Reported by Greenbrier and Trinity

Source: Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Statements Reported by Greenbrier and Trinity

The goal of this article is to shine a light on the absurd disparity in valuation between the two largest players in the railcar industry — the cheaper one has a wide economic moat operating in a business with strengthening fundamentals; the more expensive one has a bloated balance sheet operating in a business with low barriers to entry. By comparing both businesses from a financial and operational lens, I hope to clearly articulate why Greenbrier is one of the most compelling investments I see today. Short-run catalysts include price reratings that could take the stock from sub-$40s per share to $80 per share in the next year. Over the long run, the business’ $200 million free cash flow generation and high-teens returns on equity will not go unnoticed by investors, especially since investors have the opportunity to purchase the company for just 0.9x book value.

Source: Greenbrier First Quarter Investor Supplemental

The Greenbrier Companies is a manufacturer, leaser, and manager of railcars with operations across North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. Greenbrier is the leading integrated railcar manufacturer in Europe and South America, as well as the second-largest player in North America behind Trinity Industries. With Greenbrier’s acquisition of American Railcar Industries’ manufacturing business, the combined company has leapfrogged Trinity as the largest North American player with approximately 44% of North American backlog. Trinity had 38% market share as of September 30, 2018, according to Greenbrier’s first-quarter investor presentation.

Trinity Languishing, Left Holding the Debt

Let’s talk about Trinity first. Trinity is a $3 billion company with a little over 10% and 15% of its revenues and operating profit coming from the company’s non-rail businesses. Revenues for Trinity’s rail manufacturing business were $1.7 billion in 2018, which were $300 million less than what Greenbrier generated in its 2018 fiscal year.

In November, Trinity spun-off its construction products and energy equipment businesses into a separate entity called Arcosa (NYSE: ACA), which took with it $1.5 billion in revenues and $150 million operating cash flows in 2018 (Source: Trinity Press Release). Moreover, Arcosa took with it $2.2 billion of assets, almost 25% of the pre-spinoff asset base, but only $180 million or 5% of Trinity’s total $3.3 billion in debt.

Since the spin-off, the legacy Trinity Rail business has taken out $700 million more in debt (Source: 2018 Trinity Rail 10-K). Trinity trades at the same enterprise value (“EV”) as it did before the spin-off but with $185 million less in Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA). The company trades at a whopping 13x EV/EBITDA, a statistical measure of cheapness typically used for businesses that use debt to fund their significant capital requirements. For comparison, Greenbrier trades at a mere 5.6x EV/EBITDA, which I calculated by tacking on $400 million to Greenbrier’s enterprise value from the American Railcar acquisition without tacking on acquired EBITDA or synergies from the deal to the denominator. The lower the ratio, the more bang for your buck. Without the extra conservatism, Greenbrier likely trades at just 5x EV/EBITDA.

Difference in Capital Structure Between Railcar Leasing vs. Management

As of December 31, 2018, Trinity Rail’s lease fleet includes 99,215 railcars at 98.5% utilization, of which 89,870 railcars are owned by TILC (Trinity Industries Leasing Company). Railcars under management, including those owned by third-parties, totaled 120,850 railcars. The company generated $840 million in railcar leasing and management revenues.

In comparison, Greenbrier reported in its August 2018 fiscal year-end that it provides management services to a fleet of approximately 357,000 railcars. That’s 3x the scale of Trinity. Greenbrier, however, generated a fifth of Trinity’s Leasing and Services revenue — $130 million. This should shock investors. Greenbrier generates 90% of its Leasing & Services revenue from management fees, which, while not demonstrably higher-margin than leasing, does generate high returns on invested capital because none of the capital is Greenbrier’s to put up. While charging money for managing railcars is a very asset-light business, it’s extremely difficult to break into because the more railcars Greenbrier manages, the more market data and visibility it has, which means it can better move railcars to where they’ll generate the highest day-hire rates, which means more railcar owners will want Greenbrier to manage their cars. Positive feedback loops are powerful. Greenbrier’s managed railcar fleet has grown at an 8.5% CAGR from 2014 to 2018. The number of North American freight car fleet has grown at just 1.2% CAGR in the same period, according to Railinc.

Source: Railinc 2019 North American Freight Railcar Review

On the other hand, leasing is a capital-intensive business with low barriers to entry. Every railcar leaser, large financial institution and their mother will start purchasing railcars if the railcar business gets hot. All you need is money to enter the market, and the terms you can offer are tied to the financial health of the institution. Trinity has a Debt to Equity ratio of 1.5x. This increased significantly from 1x at the end of December 2017 after Trinity’s Arcosa spin-off. Net Debt to EBITDA is almost 7x! Trinity is saddled with debt, which I believe impairs its flexibility to both offer better terms than competitors and take risks in new markets as Greenbrier has done in Turkey and the Middle East. Trinity covers its interest just 1.8 times over. For 2019, Trinity projects that it will spend $1.3 billion on net lease fleet investment. Trinity spent $950 million on replacing and growing its lease fleet in 2018.

In comparison, Greenbrier has $550 million in pro forma net debt after acquiring American Railcar Industries’ manufacturing business last week. This represents a Net Debt to Equity ratio of just 0.40 and a Net Debt to EBITDA of just 1.5x. Moreover, Greenbrier covers its annual interest expenses more than 10 times over.

In 2018, Trinity posted a ROE of 6% and a ROA of 2%. The company is both highly-leveraged and sucks up lots of capital to operate, yet the stock trades at 22x current earnings. GBX trades at just 8x this year’s revised earnings and posted a ROE of 11% with a fifth of the financial leverage that Trinity has taken.

A Track Record of Opportunistic Capital Allocation

But, it’s not just Greenbrier’s valuation and capital structure that is better; its management team has deleveraged the balance sheet and increased market share every year between 2010 and 2017. While the North American railcar industry faces an interim trough in railcar orders, Greenbrier’s management team has taken advantage of its lean capital structure to sign multi-year, long-term partnerships with Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance and Saudi Arabia Railway Company. Moreover, its $400 million purchase of American Railcar Industries’ manufacturing business helped provide immediate liquidity to its new owner, ITE Management, which didn’t have the operational desire or capacity to manage the manufacturing side of American Railcar’s business. Essentially, companies with liquidity provide owners an additional “call option on every other asset,” according to Charlie Munger. By exercising its call option on American Railcar Industries, Greenbrier’s management team generated significant value for shareholders. This isn’t the first time Greenbrier’s management team used its liquidity position to opportunistically acquire assets.

Source: Greenbrier February 2019 Investor Presentation

On June 1, 2017, Greenbrier used €60 million to purchase a 75% stake in Astra Rail. Management paid just 0.7x book value for a business that is essentially all tangible assets. As I’ve recounted in the past, management’s focus on reducing debt over time has improved operational flexibility to enter new markets (Western Europe and the Middle East), purchase distressed businesses (Astra Rail, Amstead-Maxion, etc.), and forge long-term partnerships (Mitsubishi UFJ and Saudi Arabia Railway Company).

Source: Greenbrier Fiscal Year 2018 10-K

For the year ended August 31, 2018, Greenbrier’s European operations, contributed by Astra, generated revenues of about $137 million and a loss from operations of $11.5 million, which are reported in the company’s consolidated financial statements as part of its Manufacturing segment. These operations are still ramping up. Once the Saudi Arabia Railcar deal starts deliveries, we should see demonstrably higher revenues from that business. More importantly, the returns on that investment should be much higher than our hurdle rate of 20%.

Recent Operating Mistakes that Have Obfuscated Value

Last quarter’s update wasn’t all smooth sailing. “Planned production line changeovers temporarily reduced manufacturing efficiency in the quarter. These expected operating disruptions were compounded by the railcar contract loss accruals in Europe and Gunderson and the facility closure costs in our railcar repair network that we communicated on March 22,” said Bill Furman, Greenbrier’s CEO, on the company’s conference call. In the company’s Investor Presentation, the company also reported a 7-percentage point drop in share of North American industry backlog. The market share was ceded to American Railcar Industries, which, in October 2018, was purchased by a private equity fund managed by former-ARI founder, Jim Unger, for a 50% premium from the previous day’s close (Source: American Railcar Industries Press Release). With the confluence of scheduled maintenance and influx of capital, it makes sense that Greenbrier would cede some backlog. With its recent acquisition, it recaptured that percentage share of backlog.

Greenbrier reports that 95% of fiscal 2019 production is in backlog and that it sees deliveries between 24,000 and 26,000 units. At $100K per railcar, the company might breach $3 billion in revenues this year, despite scheduled maintenance and unscheduled missteps.

Greenbrier trades at a significant discount to Trinity in terms of EV/EBITDA, despite it having manufacturing economies of scale and managing the largest railcar fleet in the world. Moreover, because Greenbrier manages the largest railcar fleet in the world, the company has a competitive advantage in industry data, which creates feedback loops for Greenbrier’s full-service lease syndication product. In the short run, the potential for a multiples rebalancing could take Greenbrier from 5.6x EBITDA to 9x EBITDA — still a discount to Trinity’s 13x multiple — which would launch the equity value of Greenbrier close to $80 per share. This target price includes marginal increases to EBITDA from the American Railcar Industries acquisition as well as $0.50 per share of synergies generated by the integration of the two business, according to management’s projections during the company’s conference call to announce the deal. Management estimates that annual run rate synergies will hit $1.00 per share (~$30 million) in the second year (Source: GBX Acquires ARI Mfg. Assets Presentation).

With increasing margins on the manufacturing side of its business coupled with unmatched competitive advantages on the leasing side its business, Greenbrier can generate 15-25% returns on equity for many years into the future. Mr. Market is giving investors the opportunity to purchase Greenbrier at 0.9x equity value, which means returns on investment should exceed 20% if Greenbrier is able to generate 15% returns on equity. Put another way: the present value of $200 million of free cash flow into perpetuity discounted at 20% is $1 billion. Greenbrier trades at a market cap of $1 billion at the time of this writing, which means equity investors should see at least 20% returns on investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.