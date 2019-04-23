The Bull Case For Oil Is Fading

Venezuelan oil production is already in freefall and can’t go that much lower from here. Something there has got to give.

The bull case for oil (USO) is getting a bit too obvious. With geopolitical instability among many of the world’s leading oil producers making headlines across oil markets and the White House just announcing an end to Iranian oil wavers for huge consumers including both China and Japan as of May 2nd, it may all come down to how Saudi Arabia plans on capitalizing on the situation. The main question is, how much can a confluence of worst case political scenarios really affect global production, and can Saudi Arabia make up for it all, sucking in the extra revenues for itself while stabilizing global production?

A note: All data on oil production here is taken from TradingEconomics on the respective oil production pages for each country.

The three clear catalysts that could drive down production even further are Venezuela, Libya, and now Algeria, all of which are in the throes of extreme political instability. Let’s see how much further chaos in these places could reasonably affect global supply, using historical numbers as a backdrop. With more of a concrete range to speculate on, it’s easier to contextualize the breadth of Saudi Arabia’s future options, and then couch this into a supply side argument on oil prices.

Venezuela

To begin with Venezuela, the latest out of that country is a massive march called on by opposition leader Guaido on May 1, coincidentally one day before Iranian waivers expire. The situation in Venezuela is already quite apocalyptic, certainly so by Western standards, and production is already in near complete freefall. Production has fallen 33% in a month, now at 960,000 barrels a day. This is the biggest monthly drop since the early 1980’s, excluding the PDVSA strike that took place in 2003. It’s hard to see how production could fall that much further as it’s already at a snail’s pace. If Guaido is successful in completing a coup, production should climb from there. If he’s not, it could continue to fall, but probably not that much further. Let’s give it a maximum 500,000 barrel per day fall from here.

Libya

Next we have Libya, where civil war continues to rage. Libyan production has fallen to zero before in 2011, but that didn’t last long. Production is still trending generally higher since 2016, and an exacerbation of the civil war there could theoretically pull production down to zero temporarily. The bigger issue is will it place longer term production on a lower plateau from where we are now? In a worst case assuming it will, let’s use the 2016 lows as a base assumption, and production falls by about 600,000 barrels per day. That brings the total deficit to 1.1M so far.

Algeria

Third, Algeria, where we have renewed political instability as well, where protesters are demanding an end to the current regime and a complete political restructuring for 7 days now in the aftermath of the resignation of its president Abdelaziz Bouteflika. Record low production in Algeria is about 250,000 barrels below where we are now. Add that to the total and we’re at a deficit of 1.35M barrels per day.

Iran

Circling back to Iran, production there depends on how draconian the Trump Administration wants to be in enforcing sanctions. The White House has signaled it wants Iranian exports at zero, but it is doubtful that this can actually be accomplished logistically. Production lows during the previous sanctions period was just below 3M barrels a day, so let’s give it a lower low assuming greater effort, and pin it at 2.5M a day. That’s an added deficit of 1.3M according to the latest data we have available. Tack that on to the total and we’re at 2.65M for all four of these catalysts.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has cut production by 1.3M barrels since November, which means the oil giant could make up for about half the total deficit even in a worst case scenario. This brings us back to a 1.3M total deficit if the Saudis decide to pick up the slack and pocket the difference. A 1.3M deficit per day is still sizeable, about 1.5% of daily global production (see chart below), and so we could see higher oil prices from here even considering overbought technical indicators. But again, this is assuming a worst case scenario across all 4 major oil catalysts for an extended period of time.

The chances of that are relatively low, and any blanket worst case scenario shouldn’t stretch for a long period of time as vacuums tend to get filled quickly in these markets. A bet on oil at this point would be a bet on these worst case scenarios not only happening soon, but over an extended period of time, and Saudi Arabia and the rest of the relatively stable OPEC countries and Russia staying on the sidelines. In that sense, a near term pullback looks more likely than a continued rally from these levels, especially because the geopolitical scenarios at play are already obvious to speculators, who may already be positioned for them.

Of course if a worst case scenario does materialize across all these markets and nobody fills the gap, then oil could skyrocket from here, which is why shorting is probably not a viable option. But betting on it isn't either. Best stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.