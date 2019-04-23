Cameco May Benefit From A Resurgence In Nuclear Power

Adoption of nuclear power - and the resulting price of uranium - has been beaten down ever since the accident at Fukushima.

Over the past year and, particularly, the last several months, very prominent cultural voices have begun to sing the praises of nuclear power. Not only can nuclear power help fulfill the world's growing energy needs they argue, but it can also simultaneously alleviate man-made climate change.

In this article, I look at how the emergence of these calls might mark a turning point in uranium prices. I then quickly survey some of the pure plays in the uranium sector, settling on Cameco (CCJ) as my favorite way to potentially participate in a uranium price upswing.

As an aside, I originally envisioned doing an extensive review of the uranium supply and demand picture, but I was "scooped" by Gasebu Private Investor who has written an excellent and extensive primer on the subject, which I now happily recommend to readers as essential background. I also refer readers to his article on CCJ which I endeavor to complement here.

Uranium Prices and Number of Worldwide Nuclear Reactors

Before looking at the sentiment change, let's quickly review some facts about uranium prices and usage.

Here's a long-term graph showing the spot price and long-term contract price of uranium:

The downward trend after 2010 coincides with the Fukushima disaster which ushered in an era of reactor closures as evidenced by this second chart:

Sentiment Change

As I mentioned at the outset, I've recently noticed a marked change in sentiment towards nuclear power by some of the most influential members of our culture, and I think this bodes well for the future uptake of nuclear power here and worldwide. Consider the following examples as representative of my thesis.

Example 1 - Bill Gates & NELA

On March 28, Bill Gates issued this tweet in response to the Nuclear Energy Leadership Act bill "NELA" stating in particular: "I can't overstate how important this is" and "Nuclear energy is one of these critical technologies. It's ideal for dealing with climate change, because it is the only carbon-free, scalable energy source that's available 24 hours a day."

Arstechnica explains (with my emphasis) that the NELA bill:

[A]uthorizes the federal government to enter into 40-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with nuclear power companies, as opposed to the 10-year agreements that were previously authorized. Securing a 40-year PPA would essentially guarantee to an advanced nuclear startup that it could sell its power for 40 years, which reduces the uncertainty that might come with building a complex and complicated power source. [...] In addition to supporting a 40-year PPA to improve the economics of advanced nuclear reactor research from the private market, the bill directs the Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy to develop a 10-year strategic plan to support advanced nuclear reactor research. The DOE must also "construct a fast neutron-capable research facility" if the bill passes, which Senate materials say "is necessary to test important reactor components, demonstrate their safe and reliable operation, and ultimately license advanced reactor concepts." The bill also directs the federal government to make available some "high-assay low-enriched uranium" for research and testing in advanced reactors. Traditional light-water reactors use low-enriched uranium in which the active U-235 isotope constitutes 3 to 5 percent of the nuclear fuel, according to the World Nuclear Association. High-assay low-enriched uranium, on the other hand, pushes enrichment levels to about 7 percent of the fuel and, in some cases, can go as high as 20 percent. Finally, the bill directs the DOE to create "a university nuclear leadership program" to train the next generation of nuclear engineers.

Geekwire also notes that:

The world's second-richest person is the founder and chairman of Bellevue, Wash.-based TerraPower, a startup that's working on next-generation nuclear fission reactors. Back in December, Gates listed nuclear energy research as one of his top policy priorities, and he reportedly followed up by promising lawmakers he'd invest $1 billion of his own money and line up another $1 billion in private capital if federal funds were approved for a TerraPower pilot project in the United States.

The NELA bill and Gates' vocal support of it show a real change in sentiment towards nuclear power, and I note, in particular, the university initiative which should help make this a secular trend rather than just an encouraging singular event in time.

Example 2 - Steven Pinker et al.

Steven Pinker has become a very prominent cultural voice, authoring best sellers like "The Better Angels of our Nature" and particularly "Enlightenment Now".

On April 6, 2019, he co-authored a NY Times editorial entitled: "Nuclear Power Can Save the World". The editorial dismisses darling "green" technologies arguing that:

Where will this gargantuan amount of carbon-free energy come from? The popular answer is renewables alone, but this is a fantasy. Wind and solar power are becoming cheaper, but they are not available around the clock, rain or shine, and batteries that could power entire cities for days or weeks show no sign of materializing any time soon. Today, renewables work only with fossil-fuel backup.

The real answer, they argue, is nuclear power:

But we actually have proven models for rapid decarbonization with economic and energy growth: France and Sweden. They decarbonized their grids decades ago and now emit less than a tenth of the world average of carbon dioxide per kilowatt-hour. They remain among the world's most pleasant places to live and enjoy much cheaper electricity than Germany to boot. They did this with nuclear power. And they did it fast, taking advantage of nuclear power's intense concentration of energy per pound of fuel. France replaced almost all of its fossil-fueled electricity with nuclear power nationwide in just 15 years; Sweden, in about 20 years. In fact, most of the fastest additions of clean electricity historically are countries rolling out nuclear power. This is a realistic solution to humanity's greatest problem.

Historically, the NY Times editorial stance has generally been anti-nuke; hence, the publication of such a decidedly pro-nuclear editorial to me suggests a change in the tide of public opinion. Longer term, it should result in the increased adoption of nuclear power worldwide.

Example 3 - Time Magazine Hero of the Environment Goes Pro-Nuke

On February 27, 2019, Michael Shellenberger published a long article on Quillette arguing that "Renewables Can't Save the Planet".

After explaining why his historical faith in wind and solar isn't actually practical, Schellenberger makes an observation similar to that of Pinker:

Germany's carbon emissions have been flat since 2009, despite an investment of $580 billion by 2025 in a renewables-heavy electrical grid, a 50 percent rise in electricity cost. Meanwhile, France produces one-tenth the carbon emissions per unit of electricity as Germany and pays little more than half for its electricity. How? Through nuclear power.

He then goes on to list many of the advantages of nuclear power, most of which stem from its incredibly high energy density. I won't include any more citations here, but I recommend the article for those wishing to understand the arguments in more detail.

The point here is that another prominent voice has turned 180 degrees and is now advocating for nuclear power over wind and solar.

I think these examples support my contention that there's a significant change in perception at work and that nuclear power and the price of uranium stand to benefit from it.

There's also proposed legislation pending that could benefit US producers at the cost of non-US producers.

Section 232 Tariffs

Certain industry lobbyists have argued that uranium is central to the US's national interest, and as a result, the US should enact tariffs on imports as well as guaranteeing that 25% of uranium be sourced domestically. The proposal, which is part of Section 232 tariffs, is currently under review. Globally, it wouldn't help uranium prices, but it would be a boost to domestic suppliers.

I can't handicap the probabilities of passage, but here are two links that discuss the issue and provide counterarguments:

The Roll Call summarizes the proposal and notes that "even without the increased costs associated with the proposed quota, U.S. nuclear plants in competitive markets are under extreme financial pressure. In most markets today, nuclear generators are either unable or barely able to cover their total fixed costs of operation, including compensation for the risk associated with owning and operating a nuclear facility." The Heritage Foundation argues against uranium subsidies.

Energy Production Gradually Increasing Since Fukushima

While I have noted that I believe we're currently seeing the beginnings of a sea change in attitudes towards nuclear power, the trend since the Fukushima disaster has already been towards gradually increased nuclear power generation worldwide. Consider this graph through 2017 and then the next graphic which shows that there's another 14% of capacity already under construction at present.

All in all, I believe there will be an ongoing trend towards greater nuclear power generation and a concomitant increase in uranium consumption.

How to Play It?

In deciding how best to profit from an upswing in uranium prices, I reviewed the following pure play uranium companies: Denison Mines (DNN), Cameco, Ur-Energy (URG), Energy Fuels (UUUU), and Uranium Energy (UEC) and have quickly summarized my findings in the table below.

(Source: author's compilation from SEC filings and company presentations)

Typically, I like nanocaps as the most leveraged way to play trends, but, in this case, I actually prefer the operating company with the lowest EV/sales number, namely CCJ. (If I were convinced of the passage and importance of the section 232 tariffs, then I'd probably go with URG.)

Cameco

Because CCJ has been a longstanding uranium producer, we can compare the company's stock price performance with that of uranium itself (see first graph in this article). Moreover, we also learn that in a positive uranium pricing environment, we can expect multiple expansions. The two taken together should provide substantial upside for CCJ should uranium prices move upwards.

On top of the EV to revenues metric, I really like CCJ because it seems to be managing its properties with a long-term outlook. The following excerpt comes from a news release which on its face is negative, i.e. the company's debt was downgraded, but the company's response is, in my opinion, spot on (my emphasis):

"We are disappointed by the ratings downgrade. Our 2018 results and our outlook for 2019 are as expected, but the deliberate decisions we have made to strengthen the company for the long-term come with some near-term costs, which impact our credit metrics," said Grant Isaac, Cameco's senior vice-president and CFO. "We have done what we said we would do, and have been transparent and clear about the near-term costs associated with our actions. While we continue to navigate by our investment-grade rating, we will not abandon our strategy in the interest of improving near-term financial metrics at the expense of creating long-term value." Cameco has taken a number of deliberate actions to reduce supply and streamline operations, which have allowed us to preserve the value of our tier-one assets and build more than $1 billion dollars of cash on our balance sheet. We expect these actions will also allow the company to continue to generate positive cash flow in 2019, and will provide us with the option to retire the $500 million in debt maturing this year, or more aggressively reduce the debt on our balance sheet if it makes sense to do so. There are some near-term costs associated with our actions, like care and maintenance costs, but we expect the benefit over the long term will far outweigh those costs.

Principally, the quote above is referring to the company's decision to put one of its flagship properties, the McArthur Lake/Key Lake property on care and maintenance until uranium prices improve. Since the company had sold forward annual quantities of uranium, rather than fulfill these commitments through production, it has elected to profit by buying uranium on the spot market (at prices below its contracted sales prices) until the uranium price improves. This preserves the value of the McArthur Lake asset so that it can be "harvested" when uranium prices improve.

(Source)

(Source)

Additionally, I like CCJ because its Fuel Services unit provides 19% gross margins and steady cash flows relatively immune to uranium prices, as shown in the most recent management discussion and analysis:

(Source)

Summary

For reasons cited above, I think we're currently witnessing a sea change in sentiment towards the adoption of nuclear power. If I'm right, then uranium prices should benefit over the midterm. I like CCJ as an established player in the space, first because its EV/sales ratio is reasonable and, historically, it has undergone multiple expansion when uranium prices rise, and secondly, because it has mines under care and maintenance which can be quickly brought online in the event of higher uranium prices.

