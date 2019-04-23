Netflix Accounting Risks

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Valley Trader as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

A frequent topic has been the valuation of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and where this stock will be a week, a month, or a year down the road. Typically ten different DCF models arrive at ten different valuations. The large number of assumptions make it almost impossible to get to an unbiased valuation. If you're short, you will be bearish on your assumptions, if you're long, you will be bullish. But under the surface there is so much more going on with Netflix beyond earnings per share and revenue growth.

From a fundamental accounting standpoint, Netflix is almost in a class of its own and needs to be treated as such to arrive at a proper valuation. I will go into some of these accounting intricacies to show how they can throw off valuation models. And while there is absolutely no evidence to suggest Netflix has been "cooking the books," I also want to highlight some of the risks of imprecise accounting standards and point out where companies turned to the dark side in previous market booms. So let’s take a deep dive into the innards of Netflix.

Netflix is a media company and as such follows the general accounting rules that govern other powerhouses such as Disney (NYSE:DIS) or Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) for digitally distributed content. Accounting for media companies is more complex than simply accounting for content spending as the ongoing cost of doing business. These costs vary dramatically from month to month, as they depend on long-term production contracts, include licensing multi-year deals for programming, etc. To solve this issue, the media industry treats content costs as content assets that are capitalized and amortized over time. This will create a steady stream of amortization with fewer ups and downs. This is very different from capitalizing investments such as new stores or factories that will be around for years to come.

Digital Content Amortization

Netflix, just as other large media companies, follows a set of accounting standards for digital content amortization. Depending on whether the content is licensed or self-produced, Netflix follows FASB Accounting Standards Codifications for Entertainment ASC-920 (Broadcasters) or ASC-926 (Films).

These two standards lay out how and when content has to be amortized, depending on what type of content it is. However, they have been designed for broadcasters and not Internet streaming services. ASC-926, which Netflix uses for self-produced content, requires inputs such as secondary markets and ultimate revenues to determine the correct approach to capitalization and amortization and many of these parameters are open to interpretation, since they are simply not applicable in Netflix’s case. The standard requires “reasonable and reliable estimates” in the absence of a secondary market. We have no insight what assumptions Netflix is making, other than awareness around these issues, as indicated in the 10-K:

“Our business model is subscription based as opposed to a model generating revenues at a specific title level. Therefore, content assets, both licensed and produced, are reviewed in aggregate at the operating segment level when an event or change in circumstances indicates a change in the expected usefulness.”

It is apparent that the standards are not very precise and require interpretation:

“We review factors that impact the amortization of the content assets on a regular basis. Our estimates related to these factors require considerable management judgment.”

There has been a recent proposal to make some of ASC-920 more clear, which may have an impact on Netflix in the future.

How does Netflix show a profit?

In its last letter to investors, Netflix tried to explain the obvious discrepancy of reporting a profit, but at the same time being free cash flow negative quarter after quarter:

"As a reminder, the gap between net income and free cash flow is primarily driven by our investment in originals and self produced content where the cash spending is more front end loaded than for second run licensed programming (where cash payments are generally spread over the term of the license)."

Justifying the negative free cash flow this way goes back to the original argument at the beginning of the article to keep things smooth via amortization and dealing with cash flow separately. Netflix has previously stated that cash costs for original content are more front loaded. But if Netflix intends to continue to produce original content at the same rate, I am not sure how this matters.

So how does Netflix show a profit? It all comes down to its cost of revenues and amortization, which in Netflix’s case are essentially two sides of the same coin.

Let's take a look why. The following table from Netflix's 10-Q represents the amortization of streaming content assets:

Source: Netflix 10-Q

These $2.1 billion in streaming content amortization is most of its cost of revenues of $2.8 billion (see Income Statement below):

Based on factors including historical and estimated viewing patterns, the Company amortizes the content assets (licensed and produced) in “Cost of revenues” on the Consolidated Statements of Operations over the shorter of each title's contractual window of availability or estimated period of use or ten years, beginning with the month of first availability.

Source: Netflix Letter to Investors (Income Statement)

This is also called out on the top of the Cash Flow Statement below, The $2.1 billion in “Amortization of streaming content assets," which represent the majority of Netflix’s cost of revenues.

Source: Netflix Letter to Investors (Cash Flow Statement)

Balance Sheet

To fully understand what makes Netflix tick, we have to look at its assets. Netflix consists in essence of a huge collection of different types of content assets. Only a small part of that is actually self-produced at this point, much of it is licensed. Many of the “Netflix Originals,” such as Orange is the new Black or Narcos are still licensed content. Fewer shows, such as Stranger Things are self-produced.

Source: Netflix Investor Presentation 2018

Netflix splits its assets into current and non-current content assets. Current content assets are available licensed content assets expected to be amortized in the next 12 months. Non-current content assets include produced assets and available licensed assets expected to be amortized beyond 12 months. Netflix also currently has $3.3 billion cash on hand.

Source: Netflix 10-Q March 2019

Liabilities

Netflix's liabilities are similarly split into current and non-current liabilities. In addition, this also shows Netflix's long-term debt of $10.3 billion.

Source: Netflix 10-Q March 2019

Content Obligations

Netflix currently has billions of Streaming Content Obligations related to the acquisition, licensing and production of streaming content that are not yet or will never be on the balance sheet for a variety of reasons (e.g. a show gets cancelled). As of March 31st, 2018, Netflix had $10.4 billion of obligations that are not reflected on the balance sheet, because they do not meet the asset recognition standard. Netflix justifies this as follows:

"Certain agreements include the obligation to license rights for unknown future titles, the ultimate quantity and/or fees for which are not yet determinable as of the reporting date. Traditional film output deals, or certain TV series license agreements where the number of seasons to be aired is unknown, are examples of such license agreements. The Company does not include any estimated obligation for these future titles beyond the known minimum amount. However, the unknown obligations are expected to be significant."

Although other large media companies also have off balance sheet liabilities, large off balance sheet positions that make up 30% of Netflix's assets warrant close scrutiny. For comparison, while Fox's largest off-balance sheet liabilities are sports programming licenses of $8 billion a year, they can almost cover those with cash on hand. While there is no evidence of wrongdoing, Netflix's liabilities and the rules that are applied with regard to their recognition are a red flag.

Amortization

Netflix reported $344 million in profit vs. $2,870 million cost of revenues, which is in essence content amortization. Changes in the rate of amortization would have an immediate impact on Netflix's profits.

In 2018, Netflix disclosed specifics on their accounting practices to investors:

The amortization schedule for content is based on historical and estimated viewing patterns and is reviewed quarterly

The content library is amortized on an accelerated basis

Content assets are amortized over the shorter of the title’s window of availability or estimated period of use or 10 years

On average, over 90% of a licensed or produced streaming content asset is expected to be amortized within four years after its month of first availability.

First run topical programming like talk shows are expensed upon airing

How much impact the amortization of the large content library has is apparent from the 10-Q. As of March 31, 2019, approximately $5,415 million of the licensed content and approximately $935 million of the produced content that has been released is expected to be amortized next year.

These numbers already give us a preview of the cost of revenue for the coming quarters. As of right now we will have a cost of revenue component of $6,350 million, or roughly $1.5 billion on average a quarter over the next year. This number will increase depending how quickly Netflix adds more content via licensing or production.

Showing a higher profit requires reducing amortization, which is most of the cost of revenues. There are multiple levers that can be pulled:

Be selective on dates and schedules with regard to availability for viewing, receiving the title, etc. The longer you wait, the lower the amortization and cost of revenues.

Change the amortization schedule based on the declared “management judgement” for key titles. Since amortization is almost Netflix's entire cost of revenues, it has a direct impact on profits. While most titles are on an accelerated basis, not all of them are and "accelerated" doesn't have to follow an exact formula.

Change content spend levels. This will indirectly effect amortization. Content that is not been created or licensed cannot amortize. As quarters pass, amortization will be reduced, lowering cost of revenues and boosting profits.

Keep content obligations off the balance sheet as much as possible, thereby reducing liabilities.

Cash flow Statement

Most of the levers to control amortization have short-term benefits and can backfire further down the road, if cash burn gets out of control. Right now, Netflix adds content much faster than it amortizes. This keeps amortization much lower than content spend, which is of great benefit from a cash flow statement perspective. Below is Netflix's cash flow statement, showing its spend on streaming contents of $2.9 billion this last quarter and amortization of $2.1 billion. These two values are by far the most significant values on Netflix's cash flow statement. There is an interesting lesson here. Should Netflix need to pull back on spending it may actually amortize more than it spends (we know it already has to amortize $6 billion over the next year) and thereby incur a loss, but get cash flow positive.

Source: Netflix 10-Q (Cash Flow Statement)

Example: Streaming profits

As an example of how small decisions can impact numbers, let’s take a look at the International Streaming segment. Below are the current numbers for each segment. In this case, the International Streaming Cost of Revenues are 60% of the amortized content total. It is not clear how Netflix arrives at this breakdown between domestic and international and to my knowledge there is no accounting standard for this, given the unique Internet streaming model.

If a show is exclusively produced for the International market, it clearly falls under International Streaming. But what about all the U.S. content watched abroad? How much of that is currently counted and based on which criteria? Let’s say we change a few of these assumptions just a little, because we feel the U.S. shows are viewed on a more International level. If we would shift $300 million of content amortization from domestic to International, the contribution margin would be negative instead of 11.6%. The domestic margin would then be higher, but growth is expected in the International segment. It change the narrative quite a bit to show no margins in your strongest segment. There is no evidence Netflix is doing anything improper, but clearly there is an incentive here to choose a particular way to skin that cat.

There are no hard and fast rules that govern many of these decisions. Investors have to understand where these numbers come from before jumping to conclusions about national or international profitability. Some specifics are buried in the 10-Q or other SEC filings that may provide additional clues.

Source: Netflix 10-Q March 2019

Accounting Risks

As a short seller, I believe that some accounting practices at Netflix provide a reason to be cautious. Since almost the entire balance sheet of Netflix consists of streaming content assets and liabilities, the capitalization and amortization of assets is absolutely critical. Small variations can take Netflix from a profit to a loss. At this point whether Netflix makes $0.50 or $0.75 per share is meaningless, unless it can show long term viability at the level of content spend. Especially the large off-balance sheet liabilities are unusual in relation to its size.

Times like this, where investors ask for ever-rising stock prices, can incentivize executives to make questionable accounting decisions and investors need to stay vigilant. Although there is absolutely no indication of wrongdoing at Netflix, these sort of gray areas lead to accounting fraud in the past. In one of the most famous cases, WorldCom, profits were exaggerated by capitalizing expenses - all right under the eyes of one of the largest auditing firms in the world. We always need to have some healthy skepticism and look beyond the DCF models and earnings per share.

Bottom Line

So far, Netflix made business decisions to show profits at the expense of negative free cash flow, incurring significant debt to pursue aggressive growth. This is a big gamble. If it eventually reaches sustained positive free cash flow, it will have paid off. For me, there are too many red flags.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.