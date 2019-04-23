7 Great Dividend Blue Chips I've Placed Orders To Buy

Just remember that even the bluest of blue chips can fail, so always use good risk management and proper asset allocation when investing.

If they fill, I'll buy these dividend blue chips at 13% to 34% discounts to historical fair value and could enjoy long-term 10% to 21% CAGR total returns.

That's why I'm such a big fan of limit buy orders, which allow you to name a great price for a quality company and minimize the risk of overpaying.

Great investing is both highly disciplined, patient, and is best done by removing as much emotion as possible.

(Source: imgflip)

I love not just recommending great dividend stocks to my readers but also sharing my own constantly evolving and improving investment strategy. That's why in my last limit order article, I explained in detail my 100% undervalued blue-chip dividend growth plan for my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings and net worth).

The thing about my limit orders is that I am updating them each week, based on how the prices of my watchlist stocks rise and fall. So, I thought readers might appreciate an update of what companies I'm hoping to buy next, in order to continue on my quest to achieve dividend funded financial independence.

Why I Use Limit Orders To Buy All My Stocks

The reason I'm such a fan of limit buy orders is because of Buffett's famous quote,

"We don't have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest."

My goal is to earn solid double-digit returns, on low-risk companies, all while allowing my cut of corporate cash flows (dividends) to eventually recoup my initial investment, while I get to keep my equity stake that is hopefully increasing in value exponentially. In other words, I'm a huge fan of Kevin O'Leary's (Shark Tank's Mr. Wonderful) style of royalty investing.

That's why I focus only on blue-chip level companies based on my 11-point Sensei Quality Score. That factors in dividend safety, business model, and management quality. While level 8-11 quality companies are not guaranteed to do well over time, it minimizes the probability of suffering a large and permanent loss of capital, which is based on another famous Buffett saying,

What I've learned over five years as a professional analyst and financial writer is that great investing returns require a lot of upfront work, just as running a successful business does. You have to grind it out in terms of building a watchlist of companies and estimating their intrinsic value.

But the beauty of investing is that, at some point, you can put it on autopilot and let a well-run business (like your portfolio, which is a holding company that owns stakes in other companies) compound your wealth over time.

I've spent five years honing my craft in terms of analytical skills and investing approach. While I'll always be learning new things and how to improve my business (my retirement portfolio), I'm now at a stage where I'm looking to automate as much of the actual execution of how I invest my hard-earned money.

Limit orders, in combination with a quality watchlist and reasonable valuation estimates (to get great companies at good to great prices), allow you to be highly disciplined with your cash. You know what companies you want to own, the prices that are likely to lead to great income and long-term returns, and then just let the market's legendary short-term irrationality determine where and when your capital is deployed.

In this fashion, I plan to collect a highly diversified portfolio of blue-chip dividend growth stocks, bought at modest to large discounts to fair value, and then just let these companies keep growing my income stream over time.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

My passive income stream is now about $1,100 per month, which is pretty great for a 32-year old. What's more, those dividends are both very safe (didn't fall even during the Great Recession) and growing at double-digit rates.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

And, while I don't expect to be able to maintain that growth rate forever, if I can maintain a market-beating 7.5% long-term dividend growth rate, then my current portfolio (not counting new investments) will allow me to retire on dividends alone within 20 years.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

So, without further ado, here are the current 7 blue-chip dividend stocks I have limit orders to buy.

My Current Buy Limit Orders

(Source: Google Sheets)

This is the watchlist that I use to run my retirement portfolio, at least in terms of what new companies I buy and at what prices. I've programmed it to track all 126 (and counting) blue-chip level companies I track on an annual basis (at a minimum).

To minimize the risk of overpaying for a company, I demand the company be historically undervalued, per dividend yield theory. That is a time-tested valuation approach to blue-chip dividend stocks which asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has been using exclusively since 1966.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

Over the past 30 years, according to Hulbert Financial Digest, IQT's DYT-driven blue-chip dividend growth approach has delivered the best risk-adjusted total returns of any investing newsletter in America. But just to make sure I'm getting a good deal, I'm also looking to buy a company near its 52-week low (sometimes multi-year lows).

My spreadsheet tells me not just a good limit to set but also when a company is within 5% of that price, and a separate column tells me how far from the limit any stock is currently trading. I short all companies by distance to limit once a day, and then look at what's within 10% of my target price.

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of April 18th close

That's because I'm trying not just to diversify my portfolio beyond 21 companies but also get my overweight holdings down to 5% or less.

That's the rule of thumb diversification suggestion that Simply Safe Dividends (where I'm an analyst covering about 200 companies per year) recommends for our readers. It's based on founder Brian Bollinger's experience as a mutual fund manager and is also borne out by the performance of my three model portfolios (as well as the three market-beating model portfolios SSD runs).

These show that, at least for my style of investing, more diversification leads to better results.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

I'm also aiming for about 15% or less industry concentration and 20% or less long-term sector concentration. As you can see, I'm overweight REITs and Energy, which is why I'm not placing limits for undervalued companies in those sectors.

Healthcare is what I've been buying with both hands recently ($28,000 worth of four blue-chips over the last three weeks alone), and that's now at my 20% limit. Simply Safe believes that 25% is the most you should invest in one sector, so I'm not completely locked out of healthcare but need to be selective and focus on industry diversification. I'm currently

17% in drug makers,

8% in pharmacies, and

6% in health insurance/PBMs.

In order to gain some top-tier medical device makers, I have limits out for MDT and JNJ.

Company Ticker Quality Score Current Price Limit Price Distance To Limit Price Medtronic (MDT) 10 (SWAN) $84.22 $82.20 2.4% Wells Fargo (WFC) 8 (Blue-Chip) $47.58 $45.17 5.1% Lazard (LAZ) 8 (Blue-Chip) $37.78 $35.22 6.8% MSC Industrial (MSM) 9 (SWAN) $83.39 $76.94 7.7% Coca-Cola (KO) 10 (SWAN) $47.48 $43.52 8.3% TELUS (TU) 8 (Blue-Chip) $37.32 $34.08 8.7% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 10 (SWAN) $137.52 $124.55 9.4%

(Sources: Google Sheets) - data as of April 18th close

The rest of my limits are looking to increase my exposure to industrial, finance, and consumer staples. The healthcare meltdown means that Medtronic is the most likely limit to fill should it fall just a tad more.

When a limit fills, if I have cash and room in the portfolio, I'll immediately place another limit, usually $1 lower, in order to "catch a falling blue-chip with conviction". Thus, the above list isn't necessarily representative of what I'm likely to buy in the coming weeks. My limit prices are NOT predictions about where a stock is likely to go in the short term.

It's purely the price I'm willing to pay in order to maximize the chances of obtaining long-term double-digit total returns and excellent dividend income.

Company Yield At Limit Price Historical Discount To Fair Value (At Limit Price) Long-Term Expected Growth Rate (Analyst Consensus Or Management Guidance) 10-Year Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential Medtronic 2.6% (factoring in imminent raise) 19% 8.0% 12.7% Wells Fargo 4.0% 30% 13.4% 21.0% Lazard 5.3% (factoring imminent raise) 34% 4.2% 13.8% MSC Industrial 3.3% 27% 10.7% 17.2% Coca-Cola 3.7% 14% 5.7% 10.9% TELUS 4.8% 13% 8.0% 14.2% Johnson & Johnson 3.1% (factoring in imminent raise) 13% 5.7% 10.2% Average 3.8% 21% 8.0% 14.2%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Yahoo Finance, management guidance, analyst estimates, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp). Note: margin of error on total return potential is historically 20%

As you can see, the average yield on my target companies is almost double the market's 1.8% yield. And, the long-term expected earnings and dividend growth rate is similarly impressive, above the market's long-term 6.5% median. Best of all, the average limit is for a blue-chip company I'd love to own for the long term that's 21% below its historical fair value.

That's what creates a strong margin of safety and likely very strong total returns when these blue-chips revert back to their historical yields (the entire basis of DYT which has crushed most other investing approaches for over 50 years).

Things To Keep In Mind

First, I have to reiterate that I'm NOT predicting that any of these limits will fill, nor are my limits meant to be taken as analyst style "price targets" i.e., prediction that these companies will fall to these levels. Last week, I had 11 limits open and several companies rose above my 10% from limit price threshold and were thus cancelled.

My personal investing approach isn't afraid of missed opportunities. Medtronic at today's prices is a great buy, and if you like the fundamentals and believe in its long-term potential, then, by all means, feel free to buy it.

If my limits don't fill, then I simply store up cash, via the PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT), which is what I buy with any spare cash each Friday. That's how I can store up buying power for future limits (in four weeks of using this approach, not a week has gone by without a limit filling).

That ETF pays 2.6% yield after expenses, on a monthly basis, and is a cash-equivalent, meaning it trades flat as a pancake. Should the market melt up and none of my limits fills for a few weeks or even months, then I'll end up with a ton of dry powder to put to work during the next correction.

Basically, I'm eager but not desperate to put money to work, and I've learned the joys of accumulating a ton of liquidity. I never invest via the "there is no alternative" or "fear of missing out" strategies which have caused millions of investors an endless amount of grief over the decades.

More importantly, remember that these seven companies, at the prices I'm trying to buy them, are NOT 100% guarantees to make money. As legendary investor Peter Lynch (who delivered 29% CAGR total returns at the Magellan Fund from 1977 to 1990) explains,

In this business, if you're good, you're right six times out of ten. You're never going to be right nine times out of ten."

All investing is probabilistic, which is why good risk management and asset allocation (no dividend stock is a true bond alternative, so own cash/bonds in order to have something to sell during a bear market) is so important.

My goal is to exceed Lynch's 60% "good analyst" threshold and have 70% to 80% of my recommendations pay off over time. Thus far, I'm doing pretty well, at least on a forward 12-month basis, as tracked by TipRanks.

(Source: TipRanks)

Only time will tell if I can stay in my target range, but I'm willing to risk 100% my life savings that my Buffett-style "fat pitch" blue-chip strategy will pay off handsomely.

Thus far, it has, allowing me to "be greedy when others are fearful", which has netted me my top gainers, including several blue-chips that have delivered 20% to 30% total returns in just six months.

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

But the point is that all my articles, including those about my retirement portfolio or personal investing strategy, are merely meant to offer ideas, and not necessarily to be mirrored precisely.

While I'm confident that buying these seven blue-chips at the prices I've described will turn out well (or at least isn't likely to lead to large permanent losses), always use proper risk management based on your individual needs. No one cares about your money as much as you do, and all investors have slightly different goals.

Bottom Line: Using Limit Orders Is A Great Way To Optimize Your Investing Approach

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying my personal investing strategy is perfect or right for everyone. It's merely the best approach that five years of deep study of the markets and successful investing strategies have thus far given me. It's also designed for my risk profile and long-term goals, which might be very different from yours.

What I can tell you is that I'm confident that if my limits fill, then I'll be investing my money wisely, with sound companies and skilled management teams, and good to great prices. Most importantly, I'll be one step closer to my dream of becoming 100% financially-independent, courtesy of safe, generous, and rapidly-growing dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MINT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.